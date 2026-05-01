Top 25 Wisconsin High School Girls Soccer State Rankings - April 30, 2026

Four weeks into the exciting 2026 Wisconsin high school girls soccer season, several heavyweight contenders have made their presence known in the latest state rankings.

Considering the impressive talent, depth, and long-standing tradition of so many powerhouse programs competing within the WIAA's four respective divisions, it was an intriguing challenge narrowing the field of teams into an elite list of front-runners. Although several top-notch programs were ultimately left off the rankings, the legitimate contenders will fittingly rise to the top and fill their spot each week one meaningful victory at a time.

Divine Savior (4-0-1 in Division 1), Pewaukee (5-1-2 in Division 2), Kiel (8-0 in Division 3), and The Prairie School (6-1-1 in Division 4) currently hold the No. 1 spot in their respective Top-10 standings.

Defending Greater Metro Conference champion and traditional D1 powerhouse Divine Savior claims the top spot in this week's rankings following statement-making victories over Waunakee (3-1) and Wauwatosa West (7-0).

The top 10 teams in the rankings have a combined 45-3-16 overall record.

Note: The rankings were determined using information from the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association and Bound.com.

Note: The Angels extended their unbeaten streak five games with victories over Waunakee (3-1) and Wauwatosa West (7-0).

Next up: vs. Saint Thomas Aquinas (May 2)

Note: The Regents extended their unbeaten streak to seven games with a victory over Janesville Craig (9-0) and a tie with Muskego (1-1).

Next up: at Madison La Follette (April 30)

Note: The Warhawks extended their winning streak to four games with the latest victories over Mukwonago (9-0) and Waukesha West (6-0).

Next up: at Oconomowoc (May 5)

Note: The Panthers extended their unbeaten streak to seven games following a tie with Muskego (2-2) and victory over Waunakee (3-1).

Next up: at Oconomowoc (April 30)

Note: The Warriors extended their unbeaten streak to six games following a tie with Oregon (2-2) and victory over Catholic Memorial (5-0).

Next up: at No. 11 Whitefish Bay (April 30)

Note: The Warhawks went 0-1-2 in their last three games following ties with No. 1 DSHA (3-3), Pewaukee (1-1) and loss to Sussex Hamilton (1-0).

Next up: at No. 16 Brookfield Central (April 30)

Note: The Papermakers extended their winning streak to seven games with the latest victories over Sheboygan North (2-0) and Fond du Lac (4-0).

Next up: at Hudson (May 1)

Note: The Pirates extended their unbeaten streak to five games following a tie with Germantown (1-1) and victory over New Berlin Eisenhower (4-1).

Next up: vs. Bettendorf (April 30)

Note: The Cardinals extended their unbeaten streak to three games including victories over Madison Memorial (4-0) and Madison East (9-0).

Next up: at Sun Prairie (April 30)

Note: The Wildcats extended their unbeaten streak to seven games with the latest victories over Madison East (10-0) and Sun Prairie West (6-2).

Next up: vs. Sun Prairie East (April 30)

Note: The Blue Dukes extended their unbeaten streak to seven games with victories over Shorewood (4-0) and Grafton (3-1) and a tie with Slinger (1-1).

Next up: vs. No. 5 Muskego (April 30)

Note: The Crusaders were riding the momentum of a four-game unbeaten streak but lost to No. 5 Muskego (5-0).

Next up: at Wauwatosa West (May 1)

Note: The Raiders extended their winning streak to eight games with the latest victories over Oostburg (8-0) and New Holstein (5-0).

Next up: vs. Roncalli-Two Rivers (April 30)

Note: The Broncos extended their winning streak to six games with the latest victories over Racine Park (2-1) and Burlington (4-0).

Next up: vs. Waterford (May 5)

Note: The Spartans extended their unbeaten streak to seven games with the latest victories over Fort Atkinson (6-0), Delavan-Darien (4-0), and Reedsburg (4-1).

Next up: vs. Monona Grove (April 30)

Note: The Lancers extended their winning streak to two games with victories over Franklin (4-0) and Menomonee Falls (3-0).

Next up: vs. No. 6 Germantown (April 30)

Note: The Wolves extended their winning streak to six games with the latest victories over Fox Valley Lutheran (11-0) and Marinette (11-0).

Next up: at Shawano (April 30)

Note: The Hawks extended their winning streak to three games with the latest victories over Racine St. Catherine's (12-0), Eau Claire Memorial (3-2), and St. Thomas More (5-0).

Next up: at Shorewood (May 1)

Note: The Hawks extended their winning streak to six games with the latest victories over West De Pere (1-0) and Freedom (2-0).

Next up: at Fox Valley Lutheran (April 30)

Note: The Crusaders extended their unbeaten streak to four games with the latest victories over Holmen (1-0) and Mount Horeb (3-1).

Next up: vs. Reedsburg (April 30)

Note: The Tritons extended their unbeaten streak to four games following a tie with Manitowoc Lincoln (1-1) and victory over West De Pere (6-0).

Next up: vs. Quincy (April 30)

Note: The Black Hawks extended their winning streak to two games with the latest victories over Whitnall (3-2) and Homestead (4-0).

Next up: vs. Luxemburg-Casco (May 1)

Note: The Tigers extended their winning streak to five games with the latest victories over Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah (5-0) and St. Mary Catholic (5-1).

Next up: at Manitowoc Lutheran (April 30)

Note: The Lions were riding the momentum of a four-game unbeaten streak but lost to No. 8 Pewaukee (4-1).

Next up: at Waukesha South (May 6)

Note: The Eagles extended their winning streak to four games with the latest victories over Watertown (4-0) and Stoughton (1-0).

Next up: at Baraboo (April 30)

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-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com