Vote: Who Is The Top Wisconsin High School Tight End Entering the 2025 Football Season?

Jeff Hagenau

Mukwonago tight end Luka Tess (85) pulls in a 24-yard touchdown reception against Arrowhead during the third quarter in a playoff game Friday, November 8, 2024, at Mukwonago High School in Mukwonago, Wisconsin.
With the exciting start of the highly anticipated high school football season on the horizon, the time has arrived to take a look at some of the best returning players throughout the state of Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think is the best of the best.

We began with the talented quarterbacks, hard-working running backs and versatile wide receivers so now let's focus on the standout tight ends from throughout the state.

There are hundreds of outstanding players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive!

Voting remains open until August 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from the 2024 season; the poll is below the list of players)

Hayden Anderson, Mount Horeb/Barneveld

The Badger Conference (Small Division) honorable mention selection finished with 30 catches for 187 yards and three touchdowns as Mount Horeb/Barneveld won the league title, advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, and ended the season with an 11-1 overall record.

Calan Bock, Pulaski, senior

The All-Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) second-team selection had six catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns as Pulaski placed fourth in the league standings, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and ended the season 5-5 overall.

Daniel Buntin, Wrightstown, senior

The All-North Eastern Conference first-team selection finished with seven catches for 147 yards and three touchdowns as Wrightstown placed second in the league standings, advanced to the WIAA Division 5 state championship game, and ended the year 12-2 overall.

Rece Hopfensperger, Brookfield Central, senior

The All-Greater Metro Conference first-team selection finished with 20 catches for 545 yards and five touchdowns as Brookfield Central placed fourth in the league standings.

Parker Hunt, Homestead, senior

The All-North Shore Conference honorable mention selection contributed to Homestead's second-place finish in the league standings, a third-round berth in the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, and a 9-3 record.

Shea Jones, Wausau West, senior

The All-Wisconsin Valley Conference first-team selection finished with 22 catches for 310 yards and six touchdowns as Wausau West tied for third place in the league standings, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and ended the year 5-5 overall.

Ben Kreil, Muskego, senior

The All-Classic 8 Conference honorable mention selection finished with four catches for 84 yards as Muskego tied for fourth in the league standings, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state championship game, and ended the year 9-5 overall.

Caden Matheny, Grantsburg, senior

The talented tight end finished with 29 catches for 428 yards and three touchdowns as Grantsburg won the Lakeland Conference championship, advanced to the WIAA Division 6 state championship game, and ended the year 12-2 overall.

Jack Murray, Brookfield East, senior

The All-Greater Metro Conference honorable mention selection finished with 22 catches for 279 yards and one touchdown as Brookfield East placed fifth in the league standings.

Sam Pitrof, Racine Lutheran, senior

The All-Midwest Classic Conference (Large Division) first-team selection helped Racine Lutheran to second place in the league standings, a berth in the WIAA Division 5 playoffs, and 7-4 record.

George Rohl, Ellsworth, senior

The talented tight end finished with 22 catches for 222 yards as Ellsworth placed third in the Middle Border Conference standings, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs, and ended the year 7-4 overall.

Brett Singler, Shiocton, junior

The All-Northwoods Conference first-team selection finished with 14 catches for 222 yards and one touchdown as Shiocton placed fifth in the league standings, and advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 7 playoffs.

Luka Tess, Mukwonago, senior

The All-Classic 8 Conference first-team selection finished with 14 catches for 261 yards and five touchdowns as Mukwonago placed second in the league standings, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, and ended the year 10-3 overall.

Kade Thoma, Crivitz, senior

The All-Northwoods Conference second-team selection finished with 10 catches for 184 yards and one touchdown as Crivitz placed third in the league standings, advanced to the WIAA Division 7 playoffs, and ended the year 7-3 overall.

Ryan Westrich, Bonduel, senior

The All-Packerland Conference first-team selection had 25 catches for 351 yards and seven touchdowns as Bonduel won the league title, advanced to the WIAA Division 6 state semifinals, and finished the season 11-2 overall.

