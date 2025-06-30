Vote: Who is the Top Quarterback Entering 2025 Wisconsin High School Football Season?
The 2025 Wisconsin high school football is approaching, and High School On SI is highlighting some of the top talent by position. We start with the top quarterbacks entering the season.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. There are many outstanding players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Voting will close on July 11 at 11:59 p.m. PT. You can vote as many times as you wish.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Top quarterbacks entering 2025 Wisconsin high school football season
Patrick Greisen, Sr., West De Pere
Greisen was on the WFCA All-State team after a 2024 season with 3,846yds, 49 touchdowns and 72 percent completion percentage.
Tanner Effertz, Sr., Whitnall
Effertz threw for 2,098 yards in 2024. He also had 27 passing touchdowns and 223 passing yards per game. Effertz added six rushing touchdowns as well.
Bryce Ott, Sr., Oshkosh North
Ott threw for 2,088 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2024. And, according to his X account, he played the final six games with a broken ankle.
Jamison Larsen, Jr., Waukesha West
Larsen became the starter as a sophomore and showed off a quick release and strong arm for Waukesha West.
Austin Munzel, Jr., Oconomowoc
Munzel broke out in his sophomore year and helped Oconomowoc to a C8 title.
Eddie Vinson, Sr., Racine St. Catherine’s
Vinson threw 29 touchdowns and only one interception in 2024. He had 1,449 passing yards as well.
Nick Stellrecht, Sr., New Richmond
Stellrecht completed 63 percent of his passes for 1,750 passing yards, 22 touchdowns with 247 rush yards and four touchdowns.
Brody Schaffer, Sr., Winneconne
Schaffer is one of the top athletes in Wisconsin, and he had 1,800 passing yards and 1,774 rushing yards with 18 passing touchdowns and 31 rushing touchdowns.
Brooks Hendrickson, Sr., Mount Herob/Barneveld
Hendrickson was first team all-conference with 2,249 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Matt Stevens, Sr., Bay Port
Stevens threw for 2,148 passing yards, 775 rushing yards and 33 total touchdowns last season.
Isaac Ziegler, Sr., DeForest
In 6.5 games, Ziegler had 1,042 passing yards and 11 touchdowns with three rushing touchdowns.
Zach Rizzo, Sr., St. Joseph Catholic Academy
Rizzo was a WFCA All-Region selection at quarterback and as a punter.
Brock Matheny, Sr., Grantsburg
Matheny led Grantsburg to a state championship game with 2,035 passing yards, 185 rushing yards, 18 passing touchdowns and eight rushing touchdowns.
Tyler Wollin, Jr., Lake Mills
Wollin passed for 2,055 yards with 22 touchdowns and six rushing touchdowns.
Matthew O’Grady, Sr., Badger
O’Grady was a WFCA All-Region selection with 1,817 rushing yards, 29 rushing touchdowns, 427 passing yards and five touchdowns.
Dayne Mumm, Sr., Clayton
Mumm was a dual-threat quarterback with 849 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, 1,191 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns.
Vinny Inga, Sr., Germantown
Inga has a strong 2024 season with 1,755 passing yards, 1,026 rushing yards and 24 total touchdowns.
Brayln Albritton, Sr., Milwaukee Academy of Science
Albritton was a 2024 WFCA All-Region selection. He has over 70 career touchdowns entering his senior season.
JJ Chapman, So., Oak Creek
Chapman showed promise after a brief freshman season ending by injury. He has offers from Toledo and Purdue, according to 247sports.com.
