Vote: Who Is the Top Wisconsin High School Running Back Entering the 2025 Football Season?
With the exciting start of the highly anticipated high school football season on the horizon, the time has arrived to take a look at some of the best returning players throughout the state of Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think is the best of the best.
We began with the talented quarterbacks so now let's focus on the tough, hard-working running backs from throughout the state.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive!
Voting remains open until August 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from the 2024 season; the poll is below the list of players)
Robert Beglinger, Franklin, senior
The All-Southeast Conference first-team selection rushed for 1,126 and 16 touchdowns as Franklin claimed the Southeast Conference championship, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished with a 10-1 overall record.
Omar Cherrington, Pewaukee, senior
The All-Classic 8 Conference second-team selection rushed for 740 yards and three touchdowns as Pewaukee tied for third place in the league standings and advanced to the WIAA Division 3 playoffs.
Malachi Echols, Racine Case, senior
The All-Southeast Conference honorable mention selection rushed for 844 yards and 10 touchdowns as Racine Case placed second in the Southeast Conference, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished 9-2 overall.
Kobe Hendricks, Slinger, senior
The All-North Shore Conference honorable mention selection rushed for 1,006 yards and 11 touchdowns as Slinger captured the North Shore Conference championship, won the WIAA Division 2 state title, and finished the year 14-0 overall.
Mason Henschel, Fond du Lac, senior
The All-Fox Valley Association honorable mention selection rushed for 617 yards and five touchdowns as Fond du Lac finished third in the league standings and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.
Brady Kaufman, Sun Prairie East, senior
The All-Badger Conference (Large Division) first-team selection rushed for 1,296 yards and 17 touchdowns as Sun Prairie East finished second in the league, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and ended the year 7-4 overall.
Harold Lewis, Oak Creek, junior
The talented transfer from Catholic Memorial rushed for 806 yards and nine touchdowns last season in helping the Crusaders to a share of the Parkland Conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 state finals, and an 11-3 overall record.
Colton Lynch, Mukwonago, senior
The versatile senior rushed for 674 yards and three touchdowns as Mukwonago placed second in the Classic 8 Conference, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, and finished 10-3 overall.
Max Matter, Brookfield East, senior
The All-Greater Metro Conference first-team selection rushed for 709 yards and eight touchdowns as Brookfield East placed fifth in the league standings.
Brady Moon, Bay Port, senior
The All-Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) first-team selection rushed for 1,479 yards and 25 touchdowns as Bay Port finished second in the league standings, won the WIAA Division 1 state championship, and ended the year 12-2 overall.
Jackson Niemiec, Muskego, senior
The All-Classic 8 Conference second-team selection rushed for 1,254 yards and 12 touchdowns as Muskego tied for third in the Classic 8 Conference standings, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state championship game, and finished the year 9-5 overall.
Tommy Novotny, Marquette, senior
The Greater Metro Conference Offensive Back of the Year and WFCA all-state honorable mention selection rushed for 1,370 yards and 24 touchdowns as Marquette won the league championship, advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season 10-2 overall.
Payton Pingel, Hudson, senior
The All-Big Rivers Conference second-team selection rushed for 618 yards and 14 touchdowns as Hudson finished second in league, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and ended the year 7-3 overall.
Kegan Pleau, Kimberly, senior
The All-Fox Valley Association first-team selection rushed for 743 yards and 10 touchdowns as Kimberly earned a share of the championship, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished 8-2 overall.
Aiden Reardon, Kaukauna, senior
The All-Fox Valley Association first-team selection rushed for 1,451 yards and 15 touchdowns as Kaukauna earned a share of the league championship, advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and finished the season 9-3 overall.
Jamare Scott, Oshkosh North, senior
The All-Fox River Classic Conference (South Division) honorable mention selection rushed for 636 yards and 12 touchdowns as Oshkosh North finished third in the league standings, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and ended the year 6-4 overall.
Alex Seraphine, Oconomowoc, senior
The All-Classic 8 Conference first-team selection rushed for 986 yards and 11 touchdowns as Oconomowoc earned a share of the league championship, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished 8-2 overall.
Vidal Spivey, New Berlin Eisenhower, senior
The All-Parkland Conference first-team selection rushed for 1,021 yards and 14 touchdowns as New Berlin Eisenhower placed third in the league standings and advanced to the WIAA Division 3 playoffs.
Jacob Siner, Arrowhead, senior
The All-Classic 8 Conference first-team selection rushed for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns as Arrowhead earned a share of the league championship, advanced to the third round of the WIAA Divison 1 playoffs, and finished 9-3 overall.
Zyon White, Wauwatosa East, senior
The All-Parkland Conference first-team selection rushed for 950 yards and 11 touchdowns as Wauwatosa East earned a share of the Parkland Conference championship, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and finished 9-2 overall.
Disclaimer: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
