Vote: Who is the Wisconsin High School Football Defensive Player of the Week - Oct. 14, 2025
Each week, there are many brilliant, stand-out individual performances on the gridiron throughout the state.
With that said, the time has arrived to take a look at some of the best high school football players from Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think was the best defensive standout from the past week.
There are hundreds of outstanding players, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Voting remains open until Oct. 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order, and all stats/accolades are from the 2025 season as compiled by Bound.com; the poll is below the list of players.)
Jayden Adams, Muskego, junior
Adams registered eight tackles as first-place No. 1-ranked Muskego (5-0 in league, 7-1 overall) defeated defending league co-champion Oconomowoc 41-10 in a Classic 8 Conference game.
Corbin Burrell-Warfield, Kenosha Bradford, junior
Burrell-Warfield registered 10 tackles, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery as second-place Kenosha Bradford (5-1 in league, 7-1 overall) defeated Oak Creek 14-10 in a Southeast Conference game.
Logan Clavijo, Kimberly, senior
Clavijo registered 12 tackles as second-place No. 15 Kimberly (5-1 in league, 6-2 overall) defeated Kaukauna 8-6 in a Fox Valley Association game.
John Cramer, Waterford, junior
Cramer registered 11 tackles as third-place Waterford (3-3 in league, 4-4 overall) lost to first-place co-leader No. 5 Badger 34-10 in a Southern Lakes Conference game.
Devin Drajkowski, Franklin, junior
Drajkowski registered 16 tackles as first-place No. 4 Franklin (6-0 in league, 8-0 overall) defeated Kenosha Indian Trail 24-17 in a Southeast Conference game.
Joey Herrin, Neenah, sophomore
Herrin registered 11 tackles as first-place No. 8 Neenah (6-0 in league, 7-1 overall, defeated Fond du Lac 31-29 in a home-field Fox Valley Association game.
Mason Martin, Middleton, junior
Martin registered seven tackles as first-place No. 25 Middleton (6-0 in league, 7-1 overall) defeated Madison La Follette 56-7 in a Big Eight Conference game.
Sam Peterson, Lena-St. Thomas Aquinas, senior
Peterson registered 13 tackles as first-place Lena-St. Thomas Aquinas (6-0 in league, 8-0 overall) defeated Gibraltar 43-6 in an Across The Bay-8 Conference game.
Jake Snyder, Brookfield East, senior
Snyder registered 19 tackles as first-place Brookfield East (5-1 in league, 6-2 overall) defeated Marquette 29-28 in a Greater Metro Conference game.
Braylon Stegall, West De Pere, junior
Stegall registered 12 tackles as first-place No. 3 West De Pere (6-0 in league, 8-0 overall) defeated No. 11 Bay Port 48-45 in a Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) game.
Gabe Talla, Catholic Memorial, senior
Talla registered 12 tackles as first-place No. 20 Catholic Memorial (6-0 in league, 7-1 overall) defeated Wauwatosa East 35-0 in a Parkland Conference game.
Jack Tarkowski, Arrowhead, senior
Tarkowski finished with two interceptions, including a pick-six as second-place No. 7 Arrowhead (4-1 in league, 7-1 overall) defeated No. 12 Sussex Hamilton 21-20 in a spirited, hard-fought home-field non-conference thriller.
Manuel Tlatelpa, Oshkosh North, junior
Tlatelpa registered eight tackles as first-place co-leader Oshkosh North (6-0 in league, 8-0 overall) defeated Sheboygan North 48-6 in a Fox River Classic Conference (South Division) game.
Josh Watkins, Plymouth, junior
Watkins registered nine tackles and one solo sack as first-place Plymouth (6-0 in league, 8-0 overall) defeated Kewaskum 42-10 in an East Central Conference game.
Blake Wichman, Homestead, senior
Wichman registered eight tackles as first-place No. 6 Homestead (6-0 in league, 8-0 overall) defeated No. 22 Slinger 28-14 in a North Shore Conference game.
About Our Player of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
Download the SBLive App
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com