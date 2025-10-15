Vote: Who is the Wisconsin High School Football Defensive Player of the Week - Oct. 14, 2025

High School

Here are 15 candidates for your voting consideration

West De Pere High School's Braylon Stegall (11) breaks up a pass intended for Bay Port's Casey Jacobson (16) on Friday, October 10, 2025 .Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Each week, there are many brilliant, stand-out individual performances on the gridiron throughout the state.

With that said, the time has arrived to take a look at some of the best high school football players from Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think was the best defensive standout from the past week.

There are hundreds of outstanding players, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.

Voting remains open until Oct. 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

(Players are listed in alphabetical order, and all stats/accolades are from the 2025 season as compiled by Bound.com; the poll is below the list of players.)

Jayden Adams, Muskego, junior

Adams registered eight tackles as first-place No. 1-ranked Muskego (5-0 in league, 7-1 overall) defeated defending league co-champion Oconomowoc 41-10 in a Classic 8 Conference game.

Corbin Burrell-Warfield, Kenosha Bradford, junior

Burrell-Warfield registered 10 tackles, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery as second-place Kenosha Bradford (5-1 in league, 7-1 overall) defeated Oak Creek 14-10 in a Southeast Conference game.

Logan Clavijo, Kimberly, senior

Clavijo registered 12 tackles as second-place No. 15 Kimberly (5-1 in league, 6-2 overall) defeated Kaukauna 8-6 in a Fox Valley Association game.

John Cramer, Waterford, junior

Cramer registered 11 tackles as third-place Waterford (3-3 in league, 4-4 overall) lost to first-place co-leader No. 5 Badger 34-10 in a Southern Lakes Conference game.

Devin Drajkowski, Franklin, junior

Drajkowski registered 16 tackles as first-place No. 4 Franklin (6-0 in league, 8-0 overall) defeated Kenosha Indian Trail 24-17 in a Southeast Conference game.

Joey Herrin, Neenah, sophomore

Herrin registered 11 tackles as first-place No. 8 Neenah (6-0 in league, 7-1 overall, defeated Fond du Lac 31-29 in a home-field Fox Valley Association game.

Mason Martin, Middleton, junior

Martin registered seven tackles as first-place No. 25 Middleton (6-0 in league, 7-1 overall) defeated Madison La Follette 56-7 in a Big Eight Conference game.

Sam Peterson, Lena-St. Thomas Aquinas, senior

Peterson registered 13 tackles as first-place Lena-St. Thomas Aquinas (6-0 in league, 8-0 overall) defeated Gibraltar 43-6 in an Across The Bay-8 Conference game.

Jake Snyder, Brookfield East, senior

Snyder registered 19 tackles as first-place Brookfield East (5-1 in league, 6-2 overall) defeated Marquette 29-28 in a Greater Metro Conference game.

Braylon Stegall, West De Pere, junior

Stegall registered 12 tackles as first-place No. 3 West De Pere (6-0 in league, 8-0 overall) defeated No. 11 Bay Port 48-45 in a Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) game.

Gabe Talla, Catholic Memorial, senior

Talla registered 12 tackles as first-place No. 20 Catholic Memorial (6-0 in league, 7-1 overall) defeated Wauwatosa East 35-0 in a Parkland Conference game.

Jack Tarkowski, Arrowhead, senior

Tarkowski finished with two interceptions, including a pick-six as second-place No. 7 Arrowhead (4-1 in league, 7-1 overall) defeated No. 12 Sussex Hamilton 21-20 in a spirited, hard-fought home-field non-conference thriller.

Manuel Tlatelpa, Oshkosh North, junior

Tlatelpa registered eight tackles as first-place co-leader Oshkosh North (6-0 in league, 8-0 overall) defeated Sheboygan North 48-6 in a Fox River Classic Conference (South Division) game.

Josh Watkins, Plymouth, junior

Watkins registered nine tackles and one solo sack as first-place Plymouth (6-0 in league, 8-0 overall) defeated Kewaskum 42-10 in an East Central Conference game.

Blake Wichman, Homestead, senior

Wichman registered eight tackles as first-place No. 6 Homestead (6-0 in league, 8-0 overall) defeated No. 22 Slinger 28-14 in a North Shore Conference game.

