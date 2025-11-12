Vote: Who is the Wisconsin High School Football Offensive Player of the Week? - Nov. 11, 2025
Each week there are many brilliant, stand-out individual performances on the gridiron throughout the state.
With that said, the time has arrived to take a look at some of the best high school football players from Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think was the best of the best from the past week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Brody Tarbox of Regis.
There are hundreds of outstanding players, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Voting remains open until November 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from the 2025 season as compiled by Bound.com; the poll is below the list of players)
Brady Bauer, Lourdes Academy, junior
Bauer rushed 15 times for 122 and two touchdowns as top-seeded Lourdes (12-0 overall) defeated second-seeded Hilbert 24-14 in a WIAA Division 7 third-round playoff game.
Coltan Breit, Stratford, senior
Breit finished with five catches for 125 yards and a touchdown as second-seeded No. 22-ranked Stratford (10-2 overall) defeated top-seeded Tomahawk 29-0 in a WIAA Division 5 third-round playoff game.
Bode Falkner, Mondovi, sophomore
Falkner combined for 323 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns (including rushing 17 times for 127 yards and three TDs) as second-seeded Mondovi defeated top-seeded Regis 35-28 in a WIAA Division 6 third-round playoff game.
Dante Glendenning, Darlington, junior
Glendenning rushed five times for 115 yards and two touchdowns as top-seeded No. 15-ranked Darlington (12-0 overall) defeated seventh-seeded Belleville 49-21 in a WIAA Division 6 third-round playoff game.
Bryson Hoeffler, Muskego, sophomore
Hoeffler rushed 23 times for 196 yards and a touchdown as top-seeded No. 1-ranked Muskego (11-1 overall defeated second-seeded No. 5 Badger in a WIAA Division 1 third-round playoff game.
Bryce Jones, Winneconne, senior
Jones rushed 17 times for 95 yards and a touchdown as top-seeded No. 17-ranked Winneconne (12-0 overall) defeated second-seeded Freedom 31-15 in a WIAA Division 4 third-round playoff game.
Reece Joten, Little Chute, junior
Joten rushed 24 times for 103 yards and a touchdown as second-seeded Little Chute (11-1 overall) defeated top-seeded No. 20-ranked Racine St. Catherine's 23-12 in a WIAA Division 4 third-round playoff game.
Christopher Kenesie, Kenosha St. Joseph, junior
Kenesie rushed 21 times for 194 yards and three touchdowns as top-seeded Kenosha St. Joseph defeated third-seeded Coleman 34-0 in a WIAA Division 7 third-round playoff game.
Connor Lubbers, Lake Country Lutheran, senior
Lubbers rushed 26 times for 166 yards and five touchdowns as top-seeded No. 23-ranked Lake Country Lutheran defeated third-seeded New Glarus 34-21 in a WIAA Division 5 third-round playoff game.
Ryan Lutz, West De Pere, senior
Lutz rushed 25 times for 270 yards and a touchdown as top-seeded No. 3-ranked West De Pere (12-0 overall) defeated third-seeded Union Grove 42-14 in a WIAA Division 2 third-round playoff game.
Tino Massa, River Falls, senior
Massa completed 14 of 25 passes for 324 yards and four touchdowns as top-seeded No. 9-ranked River Falls (11-1 overall) defeated third-seeded No. 18 Oshkosh North 52-38 in a WIAA Division 2 third-round playoff game.
Devin Nettles, Arrowhead, sophomore
Nettles rushed 15 times for 130 yards and a touchdown as top-seeded No. 7-ranked Arrowhead (11-1) defeated second-seeded No. 12-ranked Sussex Hamilton 34-24 in a WIAA Division 1 third-round playoff game.
Connor Pangallo, Homestead, senior
Pangallo rushed 15 times for 98 yards and a touchdown as top-seeded No. 6-ranked Homestead (12-0) defeated second-seeded No. 19 Monona Grove 14-10 in a WIAA Division 2 third-round playoff game.
Matt Stevens, Bay Port, senior
Stevens combined for 295 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns (including 9 of 14 passes for 187 yards and three TDs), as third-seeded No. 11-ranked Bay Port (10-2 overall) defeated top-seeded No. 4-ranked Franklin 42-13 in a WIAA Division 1 third-round playoff game.
Devon Williams Jr., Catholic Memorial, junior
Williams Jr. rushed 20 times for 103 yards and a touchdown as top-seeded No. 14-ranked Catholic Memorial (11-1 overall) defeated second-seeded Mount Horeb-Barneveld 28-7 in a WIAA Division 3 third-round playoff game.
