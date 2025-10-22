Vote: Who is the Wisconsin High School Football Offensive Player of the Week - Oct. 21, 2025
Each week there are many brilliant, stand-out individual performances on the gridiron throughout the state.
With that said, the time has arrived to take a look at some of the best high school football players from Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think was the best of the best from the past week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Nolberto Rosales of Kenosha Bradford.
There are hundreds of outstanding players, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Voting remains open until October 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from the 2025 season as compiled by Bound.com; the poll is below the list of players)
Todd Benedict, River Falls, senior
Benedict had 10 catches for 137 yards and four touchdowns as first-place co-leader No. 10-ranked River Falls (6-1 in league, 8-1 overall) defeated Wausau West 56-19 in a Big Rivers Conference game.
Brady Berg, Stratford, senior
Berg completed 12 of 14 passes for 232 yards and six touchdowns as first-place Stratford (7-0 in league, 7-2 overall) defeated Loyal-Greenwood 50-0 in a Central Wisconsin Conference game.
Maverick Butt, Edgar, senior
Butt rushed 19 times for 190 yards and a touchdown as first-place No. 20 Edgar (7-0 in league, 9-0 overall) defeated Abbotsford 28-0 in a Marawood-Central Wisconsin Conference game.
Haiden Carlson, Marshfield, junior
Carlson rushed 30 times for 297 yards and three touchdowns to lead second-place Marshfield (5-2 in league, 5-4 overall) to a 32-30 victory over Stevens Point in a Wisconsin Valley Conference game.
Grahm Gopalan, Waupun, senior
Gopalan rushed 18 times for 326 yards and six touchdowns as second-place Waupun (6-1 in league, 8-1 overall) defeated Wisconsin Dells 68-35 in a South Central Conference game.
Nolan Hanson, Arrowhead, junior
Hanson completed 9 of 12 passes for 258 yards and four touchdowns as second-place No. 7 Arrowhead (5-1 in league, 8-1 overall) defeated Kettle Moraine 42-0 in a Classic 8 Conference game.
Kobe Hendricks, Slinger, senior
Hendricks rushed 24 times for 205 yards and three touchdowns as second-place No. 25 Slinger (6-1 in league, 7-2 overall) defeated Cedarburg 41-0 in a North Shore Conference game.
Darian Jackson, Prairie du Chien, junior
Jackson rushed 26 times for 140 yards and five touchdowns as first-place co-leader Prairie du Chien defeated Richland Center 50-30 in a Southwest Wisconsin Conference game.
Brayden Lipari, Racine Case, senior
Lipari completed 17 of 21 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown to lead second-place Racine Case (6-1 in league, 7-2 overall) to a 31-20 victory over No. 16 Kenosha Bradford in a Southeast Conference game.
Brock Matheny, Grantsburg, senior
Matheny completed 6 of 9 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns as first-place Grantsburg (7-0 in league, 9-0 overall) defeated Webster 48-0 in a Lakeland Conference game.
Austin Munzel, Oconomowoc, junior
Munzel completed 15 of 19 passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns as fourth-place Oconomowoc (3-3 in league, 5-4 overall) defeated Pewaukee 42-35 in a Classic 8 Conference game.
A.J. Pheifer, Hortonville, junior
Pheifer completed 22 of 28 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown as fourth-place Hortonville (2-5 in league, 2-7 overall) defeated No. 8 Neenah 17-14 in a Fox Valley Association game.
Will Schneider, Lake Country Lutheran, sophomore
Scheneider rushed 20 times for 141 yards and two touchdowns as first-place Lake Country Lutheran (6-1 in league, 8-1 overall) defeated Martin Luther 35-20 in a Metro Classic Conference game.
Zyon White, Wauwatosa East, senior
White rushed 30 times for 276 yards and four touchdowns as fourth-place Wauwatosa East (3-4 in league, 5-4 overall) defeated Waukesha North 28-27 in a Parkland Conference game.
Lee Zortman, Homestead, junior
Zortman rushed 13 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns as first-place No. 6 Homestead (7-0 in league, 9-0 overall) defeated West Bend West 27-20 in a North Shore Conference game.
