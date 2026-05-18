Vote: Who Is Wisconsin High School Baseball's Top Shortstop in 2026?

With the exciting regular season winding down, it is time to take a look at some of the top high school baseball players in the state of Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think is the best of the best.

We began with the strong, versatile group of 15 returning pitchers and now its time to look at the high-caliber shortstops from throughout the state.

There are hundreds of outstanding, worthy players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive!

The poll was compiled with reference to all-state information from the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association (WBCA) and PrepBaseballReport.com.

Voting remains open until May 25 at 11:59 p.m. (PST)

(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from the 2025 season; the poll is below the list of players)

Ian Bauer, Eau Claire Memorial, senior

The All-Big Rivers Conference second-team selection helped lead Eau Claire Memorial to a third-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional semifinals, and a 12-12 overall record.

Diesel Bosdeck, Kewaunee, sophomore

The All-Packerland Conference first-team selection helped lead Kewaunee to a league championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 state title game, and an 18-6 overall record.

Grady Chvosta, Slinger, senior

The All-North Shore Conference second-team selection helped lead Slinger to a share of the league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 21-7 overall record.

Charlie Fitzke, Milton, senior

The All-Badger Conference (Large Division) second-team selection helped lead Milton to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 20-8 overall record.

Ian Kawczynski, Catholic Memorial, senior

The standout senior helped lead Catholic Memorial to a fifth-place finish in the Classic 8 Conference and a berth in the WIAA Division 2 regional semifinals.

Aidan Kolb, Hartford, senior

The All-North Shore Conference first-team selection helped lead Hartford to a share of the league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, and a 22-8 overall record.

Mack Krause, Neenah, senior

The Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association all-state honorable mention selection and All-Fox Valley Association first-team choice helped lead Neenah to a seventh-place league finish and berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional semifinals.

Jace Mataczynski, Hudson, senior

The WBCA second-team all-state selection helped lead Hudson to a share of the Big Rivers Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and a 22-7 overall record.

Owen McClellan, Shorewood, senior

The All-Woodland Conference (East Division) first-team selection helped lead Shorewood to third place in the league, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional semifinals, and an 18-8 overall record.

Cal Moreau, Monona Grove, senior

The WBCA second-team all-state selection helped lead Monona Grove to third place in the Badger Conference (Large Division), a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and a 22-8 overall record.

Kyle Rogosienski, Muskego, junior

The All-Classic 8 Conference second-team selection helped lead Muskego to a second-place league finish, a WIAA Division 1 state championship, and a 23-9 overall record.

Chance Ruby, Wilmot, senior

The WBCA second-team all-state selection helped lead Wilmot to a fourth-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 regional semifinals, and an 11-15 overall record.

Chase Rudolph, River Falls, senior

The All-Big Rivers Conference first-team selection helped lead River Falls to a fourth-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and a 14-10 overall record.

Matthew Schoenfeldt, Whitefish Bay, senior

The All-North Shore Conference second-team selection helped lead Whitefish Bay to a share of the league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals, and a 22-7 overall record.

Van Volger, Sun Prairie East, senior

The All-Big Eight Conference first-team selection helped lead Sun Prairie East to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and a 21-8 overall record.

About Our Player Poll Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com