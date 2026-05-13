Top 25 Wisconsin High School Baseball State Rankings - May 12, 2026

With the exciting regular season kicked into overdrive, it's time to take the latest look at High School on SI Wisconsin's Top 25 state baseball rankings.

Considering the impressive talent, depth, and long-standing tradition of so many powerhouse programs competing within the WIAA's four respective divisions, it was an intriguing challenge narrowing the field of teams into an elite list of front-runners. Although several top-notch programs were ultimately left off the rankings, the legitimate contenders will fittingly rise to the top and make their presence known each week one meaningful victory at a time.

Defending Fox Valley Association champion Kimberly claims the top spot in this week's rankings with a 13-1 overall record following statement-making victories over No. 6 Hortonville (1-0), Oshkosh North (11-2), and Appleton East (9-3).

The top 10 teams in this week's rankings combined for a 154-12 overall record.

Note: The rankings were compiled using information from the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association(WBCA), Prepbaseballreport.com, and Bound.com.

Previous ranking: 4

Note: The Papermakers extended their winning streak to eight games with the latest victories over No. 6 Hortonville (1-0), Oshkosh North (11-2), and Appleton East (9-3).

Next up: vs. Fond du Lac (May 12)

Previous ranking: 2

Note: The Warhawks extended their winning streak to 16 games with the latest victories over West Allis Hale (8-2) and Greenfield (8-2).

Next up: vs. Brookfield Central (May 12)

Previous ranking: 7

Note: The Storm extended their winning streak to 17 games including a sweep of Peshtigo (12-0, 5-4).

Next up: vs. Sturgeon Bay (May 12)

Previous ranking: 1

Note: Following a loss to No. 4 Kimberly (2-1), the Raiders bounced back with three consecutive victories including a sweep of Superior (23-8,15-5).

Next up: at River Falls (May 12)

Previous ranking: 5

Note: The Sabers extended their winning streak to five games with the latest victories over Kenosha Bradford (5-1) and No. 14 Kaukauna (3-2).

Next up: vs. Kenosha Tremper (May 12)

Previous ranking: 15

Note: The Spartans extended their winning streak to 17 games with the latest victories over Ripon (7-2) and Beaver Dam (6-4).

Next up: vs. West Bend East (May 12)

Previous ranking: 10

Note: The Pirates extended their winning streak to 10 games with a sweep of Manitowoc Lincoln (3-1, 11-8).

Next up: at Notre Dame Academy (May 12)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Pirates extended their winning streak to 13 games with the latest victories over Catholic Memorial (9-4) and St. Thomas More (16-6).

Next up: vs. Waukesha North (May 12)

Previous ranking: 22

Note: The Warriors extended their winning streak to eight games with the latest victories over No. 12 Mukwonago (16-0) and Waukesha North (11-1).

Next up: at Oconomowoc (May 12)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Golden Eagles extended their winning streak to 16 games with the latest victories over Weston (10-0) and Monticello-Albany (11-1).

Next up: at Pecatonica (May 12)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Rockets extended their winning streak to 11 games with the latest victories over Oostburg (19-1) and No. 8 New Berlin Eisenhower (14-6).

Next up: at No. 25 Random Lake (May 12)

Previous ranking: 6

Note: The Polar Bears went 1-2 in their last three games including a victory over Oshkosh North (8-2) but losses to No. 4 Kimberly (1-0) and Neenah (4-3).

Next up: vs. Appleton East (May 12)

Previous ranking: 11

Note: The Cardinals extended their winning streak to five games with the latest victories over Watertown (11-1) and No. 21 Milton (9-7).

Next up: at Janesville Craig (May 12)

Previous ranking: 20

Note: The Cardinals extended their winning streak to six games with the latest victory over Marshfield (15-4).

Next up: vs. Eau Claire North (May 12)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Vikings extended their winning streak to four games with the latest victories over Wauwatosa East (3-1) and No. 18 Kenosha St. Joseph (1-0).

Next up: vs. Pius XI (May 12)

Previous ranking: 18

Note: The Lancers were riding the momentum of an eight-game winning streak but lost to Wisconsin Lutheran (1-0).

Next up: at Dominican (May 12)

Previous ranking: 16

Note: The Tigers extended their winning streak to four games with the latest victory over Phillips (16-1).

Next up: at Auburndale (May 12)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Comets are riding the momentum of a 10-game winning streak with the latest victories over Elkhorn (6-2) and Whitewater (6-0).

Next up: vs. Cambridge (May 14)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Wolverines extended their winning streak to two games with victories over No. 13 Whitefish Bay (3-2) and Wilmot (7-0).

Next up: at Union Grove (May 12)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Redbirds extended their winning streak to nine games with the latest victories over Ashwaubenon (13-2) and No. 14 Kaukauna (4-3).

Next up: at Pulaski (May 12)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Rockets extended their winning streak to four games with the latest victories over No. 6 Hortonville (4-3) and Appleton West (11-1).

Next up: vs. Oshkosh North (May 12)

Previous ranking: 21

Note: The Red Hawks were riding the momentum of a three-game winning streak but lost to No. 11 Sun Prairie East (9-7).

Next up: at Beaver Dam (May 12)

Previous ranking: 8

Note: The Lions were riding the momentum of a four-game winning streak but lost to Cedar Grove-Belgium (14-6)

Next up: at New Berlin West (May 12)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The Panthers extended their winning streak to four games with the latest victory over La Crosse Central (6-0).

Next up: at D.C. Everest (May 13)

Previous ranking: 24

Note: The Rams went 1-1 in their last two games with a victory over Chesterton-St. John's Northwestern-University Lake (10-2) and loss to Kewaskum (11-8).

Next up: vs. No. 11 Cedar Grove-Belgium (May 12)

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-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com