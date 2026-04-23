Vote: Who Is Wisconsin High School Baseball's Top Returning Pitcher in 2026?

With the exciting spring season now in full swing, it is time to take a look at some of the top high school baseball players in the state of Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think is the best of the best.

We begin with the strong, versatile group of returning pitchers hoping to have a stabilizing effect from the mound this season.

There are hundreds of outstanding, worthy players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive!

The poll was compiled with reference to all-state information from the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association (WBCA) and PrepBaseballReport.com.

Voting remains open until April 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from the 2025 season; the poll is below the list of players)

Braylon Brantner, Hortonville, senior

The WBCA third-team all-state selection finished with an 8-1 record and 1.65 earned run average as Hortonville placed second in the Fox Valley Association, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and ended the season 22-8 overall.

Cail Geiger, Menomonee Falls, senior

The WBCA all-state honorable mention selection finished with a 6-1 record and 1.15 earned run average as Menomonee Falls tied for second in the Greater Metro Conference, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and ended the season 19-8 overall.

Kingston Grisolono, Kewaskum, junior

The WBCA all-state honorable mention selection finished with a 10-0-2 record and 0.88 earned run average as Kewaskum clinched a share of the East Central Conference title, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals and ended the season 23-6 overall.

Tyson Grulkowski, Muskego, senior

The 6-foot-5 senior right-hander finished with a 9-1 record with 86 strikeouts and 1.18 earned run average through 53 1/3 innings as Muskego tied for second in the Classic 8 Conference, won the WIAA Division 1 state championship, and ended the season 23-9 overall.

Maddux Hermus, Kimberly, junior

The 5-foot-11 junior right-hander finished with a 6-2 record with 51 strikeouts and 1.53 earned run average through 45 innings as Kimberly won the Fox Valley Association title, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and ended the season 18-7 overall.

Ben Jones, Mukwonago, senior

The 6-foot-2 senior right-hander finished with 60 strikeouts and 2.52 earned run average as Mukwonago earned a share of the Classic 8 Conference title, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and ended the season 21-7 overall.

Damian Kosempa, Marquette, senior

The 6-foot-1 senior right-hander finished with 78 strikeouts and a 2.33 earned run average through 60 innings as Marquette placed third in the Greater Metro Conference, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and ended the season 13-14 overall.

Sam Ortiz, Franklin, senior

The 6-foot-2 senior right-hander finished with an 8-1 record with 64 strikeouts and 1.18 earned run average through 41 2/3 innings as Franklin placed second in the Southeast Conference, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and ended the season 21-6 overall.

Brett Paulsen, Kewaunee, senior

The 6-foot senior left-hander guided Kewaunee to the Packerland Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 state finals, and 18-6 overall record.

Bron Schaefer, Kaukauna, senior

The senior left-hander finished with 79 strikeouts and 1.07 earned run average through 45 2/3 innings as Kaukauna placed fifth in the Fox Valley Association, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and ended the season 15-12 overall.

Cal Schneider, New Berlin Eisenhower, junior

The junior left-hander finished with an 11-0 record with 92 strikeouts, 10 walks, and 0.33 earned run average through 63 2/3 innings as New Berlin Eisenhower won the Woodland Conference (West Division) title, claimed the WIAA Division 2 state championship, and ended the season 24-5 overall.

Ben Schultz, Milton, sophomore

The 6-foot-4 sophomore right-hander finished with 17 strikeouts, 11 walks, and 2.07 earned run average through 20 1/3 innings as Milton won the Badger Conference (Large Division) title, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and ended the season 20-8 overall.

Colton Semmelmann, Brookfield Central, senior

The senior left-hander helped guide Brookfield Central to fifth place in the Greater Metro Conference, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 14-15 overall record.

Mark Susa, Hudson, junior

The 6-foot-3 junior left-hander finished with a 6-1 record with 62 strikeouts, 34 walks, and 3.06 earned run average through 52 2/3 innings as Hudson claimed a share of the Big Rivers Conference title, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and ended the season 22-7 overall.

Chase Wolter, Whitefish Bay, junior

The 6-foot-1 junior right-hander finished with 37 strikeouts, 10 walks, and a 2.15 earned run average through 26 innings as Whitefish Bay earned a share of the North Shore Conference title, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals, and ended the season 22-7 overall.

About Our Player Poll Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com