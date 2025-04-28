Vote: Who is Wisconsin high school softball's top pitcher in 2025?
With the spring season now in full swing, it is time to take a look at some of the top high school softball players in the state of Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think is the best of the best at their position.
We will start with the hard-throwing pitchers, including a strong, talented variety of players from throughout the state.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive! Tag us on X or Instagram at @SBLiveWI and let us know about other athletes worthy of fans' attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an infielder or outfielder on this list, as we try to get as many players as possible.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players)
Voting ends Sunday, May 4 at 11:59 PM PT.
Sarah Bystra, Whitnall, senior
Two-time Woodland Conference East Player of the Year and Bryant & Stratton College recruit who recorded a 12-4 overall record with 2.36 ERA through 92 innings in 2024.
Ashlyn Enke, Jefferson, senior
The University of Northern Iowa recruit finished 8-4 overall and registered 132 strikeouts with 0.92 ERA in 76 innings last season.
Katie Geydoshek, Green Bay Preble, senior
Two-time Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association all-state selection, Fox River Conference Classic Co-Player of the Year and Loyola of Chicago recruit, who finished with a 14-3 overall record with 175 strikeouts and 0.30 ERA through 89 2/3 innings.
Morgan Griesbach, Auburndale, sophomore
Finished the season with a 16-2 record, a 1.42 earned run average, and 188 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings while earning Division 2 second-team all-state honors last season.
Enya Heller, Cambria-Friesland, junior
The Madison College recruit registered a statement-making 16-5 overall record with 200 strikeouts and a 2.15 ERA last season.
Berrit Herr, Ashwaubenon, senior
The Fox River Classic Conference Co-Player of the Year and University of Wisconsin recruit finished 17-3 overall with 200 strikeouts and 0.38 ERA through 111 innings.
Grace Herrem, Fall Creek, senior
The WFSCA Division 4 Player of the Year last season who led Fall Creek to a WIAA Division 4 state championship last season. She pitched a four-hitter in a dominant 7-0 victory over Cuba City in the finals.
Addison Kluck, D.C. Everest, senior
The 2024 Wisconsin Valley Conference Player of the Year finished with an 18-6 overall record through 136 innings with 274 strikeouts and 0.36 ERA.
Holly Kynell, Big Foot, senior
As a junior finished with a 10-7 overall record in 2024, including 82 strikeouts and 2.92 ERA through 120 innings.
Meghan Lampos, Westosha Central, senior
A three-time Southeast Conference first-team selection and WFSCA all-state selection who finished with a 12-3 overall record with 172 strikeouts and 1.81 ERA through 93 innings.
Peyton Mancl, Stevens Point Pacelli, senior
The WFSCA Division 5 Player of the Year led Pacelli to its second consecutive WIAA Division 5 state championship. Mancl pitched a complete-game five-hitter with 11 strikeouts and no walks as Pacelli Catholic defeated Oakfield 4-3 in the state finals.
Kylie Mathe, Neenah, junior
The Fox Valley Association all-conference selection posted an 8-5 overall record with 101 strikeouts and 1.43 ERA through 88 innings.
Karly Meredith, Kaukauna, senior
The WFSCA Division 1 Player of the Year and University of Virginia recruit finished 27-1 overall last season, allowing seven earned runs on 45 hits with 335 strikeouts and dominant 0.30 ERA through 163 1/3 innings.
Elizabeth Neils, Kiel, senior
As a junior starter in the circle, she finished the season 10-8 overall with 2.02 ERA through 107 1/3 innings.
Kaegann Paulson, Monroe, junior
The first-team Rock Valley Conference selection posted a 16-10 overall record with 132 strikeouts and 2.34 ERA in 162 innings.
Kiran Sanford, Mishicot, senior
The two-time first-team All-Big East North Conference selection and University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh recruit has a 19-1 career record with 220 strikeouts, and 0.31 ERA through 112 innings.
Aubrey Strelow, Kenosha Bradford, senior
The first-team all-state selection and Central Michigan University recruit recorded 140 strikeouts with a 0.46 ERA through 90 innings. She scattered six hits with eight strikeouts through 5 1/3 innings as Kenosha Bradford defeated Milton 9-3 in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game.
Saylor Timmerman, Lakeland, senior
The WFSCA Division 2 Player of the Year, Great Northern Conference Player of the Year and Arkansas University recruit who has posted a 0.756 ERA with 345 strikeouts during her high school career.
Sydney Vitangcol, Wisconsin Lutheran, senior
First-team all-state selection and University of Wisconsin recruit who posted a 12-3 overall record with 227 strikeouts, seven earned runs, and 0.48 ERA in 102 innings last season.
Carly Zych, Oregon, senior
The Villanova University recruit and three-time first-team All-Badger Conference selection registered 249 strikeouts in 161 innings over the course of her first three seasons.
