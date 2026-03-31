Vote: Who Was The Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball's Top Individual Standout of the 2026 State Championships?

Throughout the season there were many brilliant, stand-out individual performances on the basketball court throughout the state.

With that said, the time has arrived to take a look at some of the best high school girls basketball players from Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think was the best of the best from the 2026 WIAA State Championships.

There were many outstanding individual efforts turned in during the exciting three-day, 15-game event at the University of Wisconsin's Green Bay's Resch Center on March 12-14, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.

Voting remains open until April 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats are from the 2026 WIAA State Championships as compiled by the WIAA; the poll is below the list of players)

Jazlyn Alwin, Wisconsin Dells, sophomore

Alwin scored a team-high 20 points as third-seeded Wisconsin Dells lost to top-seeded Oostburg 64-37 in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game.

Emersen Butts, Albany-Monticello, freshman

Butts finished with eight points, eight assists, and four steals as third-seeded Albany-Monticello lost to top-seeded Neillsville 43-40 in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game.

Ellie Deprey, Wauwatosa East, senior

Deprey contributed 12 points with three 3-pointers, seven rebounds, one blocked shot, and a steal as top-seeded Wauwatosa East lost to second-seeded Arrowhead 80-74 in the double-overtime WIAA Division 1 state championship game. She converted a pressure-packed 3-point basket with time winding down in regulation, was fouled, and made a free throw to complete a dramatic four-point play to force overtime.

Joelee Drzonek, Beaver Dam, junior

Drzonek contributed a game-high 19 points with four 3-pointers as fourth-seeded Beaver Dam lost to second-seeded Whitefish Bay 64-63 in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game.

Libby Gilmore, Arrowhead, senior

Gilmore contributed a double-double 11 points, game-high 13 rebounds, two blocked shots, and one steal as second-seeded Arrowhead defeated top-seeded Wauwatosa East 80-74 in the double-overtime WIAA Divsion 1 state championship game.

Avery Glenz, Eleva-Strum, junior

Glenz finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, and three assists as top-seeded Eleva-Strum lost to second-seeded Pacelli 70-40 in a WIAA Division 5 state championship game.

Ady Ketterhagen, Oostburg, senior

Ketterhagen contributed 20 points with four 3-pointers, nine rebounds, five assists, and three steals as top-seeded Oostburg defeated third-seeded Wisconsin Dells 64-37 in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game.

Natalie Kussow, Arrowhead, senior

Kussow contributed a double-double with a game-high 34 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists as second-seeded Arrowhead defeated top-seeded Wauwatosa East 80-74 in the double-overtime WIAA Division 1 state championship game. Wisconsin's Ms. Basketball scored eight points in the second extra period to ensure a victory for the Warhawks.

Mikaia Litza, Wauwatosa East, senior

Litza contributed a double-double with a team-high 26 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists as top-seeded Wauwatosa East lost to second-seeded Arrowhead 80-74 in the double-overtime WIAA Division 1 state championship game.

Eden Marg, Neillsville, freshman

Marg registered a double-double with a game-high 16 points and 10 rebounds as top-seeded Neillsville defeated third-seeded Albany-Monticello 43-40 in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game.

Sage Miskel, Whitefish Bay, senior

Miskel contributed a team-high 18 points with six rebounds, and two steals as second-seeded Whitefish Bay defeated fourth-seeded Beaver Dam 64-63 in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game. She scored on two critical inside baskets on back-to-back possessions within the final 1 minute, 32 seconds to ensure a victory.

Jaedyn Zdroik, Pacelli, junior

Zdroik contributed a triple-double with 20 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists as second-seeded Pacelli defeated top-seeded Eleva-Strum 70-40 in the WIAA Division 5 state championship game. She established a D5 record for assists and tied the division mark for rebounds in the process.

About Our Player Poll Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com