Wisconsin high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 2, 2025
The 2025 Wisconsin high school boys basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.
Adams-Friendship 92, Wautoma 73
Alma Center Lincoln 54, Port Edwards 30
Alma/Pepin 45, Spring Valley 25
Amery 80, McDonell Catholic 76
Aquinas 77, Neillsville 53
Arcadia 69, Bangor 67
Badger 86, Delavan-Darien 44
Baraboo 67, Sparta 65
Bay Port 62, SPASH 59
Beloit Memorial 102, Obama SCTE 45
Big Foot 80, Williams Bay 59
Bonduel 79, Saint Mary Catholic 56
Brookfield East 92, Madison East 46
Central WI Christian 56, Dodgeland 48
Chesterton Academy 55, Hmong American Peace 10
Chippewa Falls 65, Medford 58
Columbus 65, New Glarus 45
D. C. Everest 76, Ashwaubenon 57
De Soto 84, New Lisbon 61
Dominican 85, Brown Deer 76
Durand-Ark. 75, Colfax 67
Eau Claire North 85, La Crosse Logan 51
Edgerton 80, Brodhead 15
Elk. Lake-Glenbeulah 76, Gibraltar 38
Elkhorn 73, Monroe 56
Fall Creek 56, Whitehall 38
Fall River 52, Cambria-Friesland 37
Faith Christian (Williams Bay) 74, Saint Anthony 43
Frederic 78, South Shore 11
Freedom 72, New London 60
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 65, Elk Mound 52
Glenwood City 51, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 29
Grafton 87, Waupun 61
Green Bay Preble 64, Green Bay East 49
Greendale 79, West Bend East 23
Hartford 76, West Bend West 51
Hilbert 46, Sheboygan Christian 44
Horicon 85, Wayland Academy 31
Howards Grove 68, Campbellsport 50
Iola-Scandinavia 60, Stratford 39
Jefferson 70, Waterloo 51
Johnson Creek 85, Madison Country Day 60
Kettle Moraine 75, West Allis Hale 34
Kewaunee 64, Valders 58
Kickapoo 71, Cashton 41
Lake Country Lutheran 71, Messmer 49
Lake Mills 76, Evansville 48
Manitowoc Lincoln 85, Menasha 81
Markesan 79, Rio 43
Marshfield 81, Appleton East 59
Mauston 55, Berlin 51
Menomonie 63, La Crosse Central 44
Milwaukee Juneau 128, Milwaukee Madison 42
Milw Riverside 79, Kenosha Bradford 74
Milton 87, McFarland 78
Mount Horeb 93, Platteville 64
Neenah 84, Notre Dame 59
Niagara 67, Goodman/Pembine 48
Oakfield 50, Lourdes Academy 37
Oostburg 88, New Holstein 54
Oregon 86, Pewaukee 75
Oshkosh North 84, Eau Claire Memorial 59
Owen-Withee 70, Augusta 55
Parkview 66, Abundant Life Christian 55
Port Washington 65, Mayville 53
Pulaski 76, Luxemburg-Casco 56
Random Lake 63, Stockbridge 58
Reedsville 91, Ozaukee 63
Ripon 74, Westfield 59
River Valley 72, Wisconsin Heights 29
Rosholt 73, Suring 70
Royall 64, Pittsville 39
Saint Francis 62, St John's NW Academy 48
Sauk Prairie 77, Lodi 50
Shiocton 61, Coleman 46
Shoreland Lutheran 87, Whitewater 43
Slinger 71, Kewaskum 33
Somerset 69, Grantsburg 61
Southwestern 72, Wauzeka-Steuben 49
Stanley-Boyd 74, St Croix Central 58
University Lake School 49, Eastbrook Academy 41
Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 65, Hustisford 25
Viroqua 45, Richland Center 37
W Luther Prep 78, Catholic Central 47
Wabeno/Laona 62, Crandon 39
Wahlert Catholic (Iowa) 64, Edgewood 46
Waterford 59, Wauwatosa West 56
Waukesha South 72, Hamilton 64
Waukesha West 70, Brookfield Academy 49
Wauwatosa East 69, Pius XI Catholic 61
Webster 71, Cadott 51
Winnebago Lutheran 63, Sheboygan Lutheran 56
Winneconne 93, Omro 79
Wisconsin Dells 46, Nekoosa 40
Wonewoc-Center 55, La Farge/Youth Initiative 50
Xavier 59, Mosinee 56
