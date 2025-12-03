High School

Wisconsin high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 2, 2025

See every Wisconsin boys high school basketball final score from December 2, 2025

SPASH’s Sam Kornowski (10) and Trent Chandonais (3) defend Bay Port High School's Matt Stevens (3) on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at Bay Port High School in Suamico, Wis. Bay Port won the game, 62-59, on a buzzer-beater by AJ Ivy. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
The 2025 Wisconsin high school boys basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.

Adams-Friendship 92, Wautoma 73

Alma Center Lincoln 54, Port Edwards 30

Alma/Pepin 45, Spring Valley 25

Amery 80, McDonell Catholic 76

Aquinas 77, Neillsville 53

Arcadia 69, Bangor 67

Badger 86, Delavan-Darien 44

Baraboo 67, Sparta 65

Bay Port 62, SPASH 59

Beloit Memorial 102, Obama SCTE 45

Big Foot 80, Williams Bay 59

Bonduel 79, Saint Mary Catholic 56

Brookfield East 92, Madison East 46

Central WI Christian 56, Dodgeland 48

Chesterton Academy 55, Hmong American Peace 10

Chippewa Falls 65, Medford 58

Columbus 65, New Glarus 45

D. C. Everest 76, Ashwaubenon 57

De Soto 84, New Lisbon 61

Dominican 85, Brown Deer 76

Durand-Ark. 75, Colfax 67

Eau Claire North 85, La Crosse Logan 51

Edgerton 80, Brodhead 15

Elk. Lake-Glenbeulah 76, Gibraltar 38

Elkhorn 73, Monroe 56

Fall Creek 56, Whitehall 38

Fall River 52, Cambria-Friesland 37

Faith Christian (Williams Bay) 74, Saint Anthony 43

Frederic 78, South Shore 11

Freedom 72, New London 60

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 65, Elk Mound 52

Glenwood City 51, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 29

Grafton 87, Waupun 61

Green Bay Preble 64, Green Bay East 49

Greendale 79, West Bend East 23

Hartford 76, West Bend West 51

Hilbert 46, Sheboygan Christian 44

Horicon 85, Wayland Academy 31

Howards Grove 68, Campbellsport 50

Iola-Scandinavia 60, Stratford 39

Jefferson 70, Waterloo 51

Johnson Creek 85, Madison Country Day 60

Kettle Moraine 75, West Allis Hale 34

Kewaunee 64, Valders 58

Kickapoo 71, Cashton 41

Lake Country Lutheran 71, Messmer 49

Lake Mills 76, Evansville 48

Manitowoc Lincoln 85, Menasha 81

Markesan 79, Rio 43

Marshfield 81, Appleton East 59

Mauston 55, Berlin 51

Menomonie 63, La Crosse Central 44

Milwaukee Juneau 128, Milwaukee Madison 42

Milw Riverside 79, Kenosha Bradford 74

Milton 87, McFarland 78

Mount Horeb 93, Platteville 64

Neenah 84, Notre Dame 59

Niagara 67, Goodman/Pembine 48

Oakfield 50, Lourdes Academy 37

Oostburg 88, New Holstein 54

Oregon 86, Pewaukee 75

Oshkosh North 84, Eau Claire Memorial 59

Owen-Withee 70, Augusta 55

Parkview 66, Abundant Life Christian 55

Port Washington 65, Mayville 53

Pulaski 76, Luxemburg-Casco 56

Random Lake 63, Stockbridge 58

Reedsville 91, Ozaukee 63

Ripon 74, Westfield 59

River Valley 72, Wisconsin Heights 29

Rosholt 73, Suring 70

Royall 64, Pittsville 39

Saint Francis 62, St John's NW Academy 48

Sauk Prairie 77, Lodi 50

Shiocton 61, Coleman 46

Shoreland Lutheran 87, Whitewater 43

Slinger 71, Kewaskum 33

Somerset 69, Grantsburg 61

Southwestern 72, Wauzeka-Steuben 49

Stanley-Boyd 74, St Croix Central 58

University Lake School 49, Eastbrook Academy 41

Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 65, Hustisford 25

Viroqua 45, Richland Center 37

W Luther Prep 78, Catholic Central 47

Wabeno/Laona 62, Crandon 39

Wahlert Catholic (Iowa) 64, Edgewood 46

Waterford 59, Wauwatosa West 56

Waukesha South 72, Hamilton 64

Waukesha West 70, Brookfield Academy 49

Wauwatosa East 69, Pius XI Catholic 61

Webster 71, Cadott 51

Winnebago Lutheran 63, Sheboygan Lutheran 56

Winneconne 93, Omro 79

Wisconsin Dells 46, Nekoosa 40

Wonewoc-Center 55, La Farge/Youth Initiative 50

Xavier 59, Mosinee 56

