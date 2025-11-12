High School

Wisconsin High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (WIAA) - November 11, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Wisconsin high school football playoffs

West De Pere High School's Nolan Sell (5) breaks up a pass intended for Union Grove High School's Nathan Tucker (42) during a WIAA Division 2 state quarterfinal on Friday, November 7, 2025, at West De Pere High School in De Pere, Wis. De Pere won the game, 42-14. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
The 2025 Wisconsin high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 14, with 14 games in the Semifinal Round.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Wisconsin high school football playoffs. The championship games will begin on November 20 at Camp Randall Stadium.

Division 7 Bracket

Semifinal round

Cochrane-Fountain City (1) vs. Lourdes (1), Friday, Nov. 14, 7:00pm

Potosi (3) vs. St. Joseph (1), Friday, Nov. 14, 7:00pm

Division 6 Bracket

Semifinal round

Edgar (1) at Mondovi (2), Friday, Nov. 14, 7:00pm

Darlington (1) vs. Manitowoc Lutheran (1), Friday, Nov. 14, 7:00pm

Division 5 Bracket

Semifinal round

Northwestern (2) vs. Stratford (2), Friday, Nov. 14, 7:00pm

Mayville (1) vs. Lake Country Lutheran (1), Friday, Nov. 14, 7:00pm

Division 4 Bracket

Semifinal round

Baldwin-Woodville (2) at Winneconne (1), Friday, Nov. 14, 7:00pm

Columbus (1) vs. Little Chute (2), Friday, Nov. 14, 7:00pm

Division 3 Bracket

Semifinal round

No. 1 Catholic Memorial vs. No. 1 Grafton - 11/14, 7 p.m.

No. 4 Reedsburg vs. No. 8 Whitefish Bay - 11/14, 7 p.m.

Division 2 Bracket

Semifinal round

No. 1 Notre Dame Academy vs. No. 1 River Falls - 11/14, 7 p.m.

No. 1 Homestead vs. No. 1 West De Pere - 11/14, 7 p.m.

Division 1 Bracket

Semifinal round

No. 1 Arrowhead vs. No. 1 Waunakee - 11/14, 7 p.m.

No. 1 Muskego vs. No. 3 Bay Port - 11/14, 7 p.m.

