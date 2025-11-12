Wisconsin High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (WIAA) - November 11, 2025
The 2025 Wisconsin high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 14, with 14 games in the Semifinal Round.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Wisconsin high school football playoffs. The championship games will begin on November 20 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Division 7 Bracket
Semifinal round
Cochrane-Fountain City (1) vs. Lourdes (1), Friday, Nov. 14, 7:00pm
Potosi (3) vs. St. Joseph (1), Friday, Nov. 14, 7:00pm
Division 6 Bracket
Semifinal round
Edgar (1) at Mondovi (2), Friday, Nov. 14, 7:00pm
Darlington (1) vs. Manitowoc Lutheran (1), Friday, Nov. 14, 7:00pm
Division 5 Bracket
Semifinal round
Northwestern (2) vs. Stratford (2), Friday, Nov. 14, 7:00pm
Mayville (1) vs. Lake Country Lutheran (1), Friday, Nov. 14, 7:00pm
Division 4 Bracket
Semifinal round
Baldwin-Woodville (2) at Winneconne (1), Friday, Nov. 14, 7:00pm
Columbus (1) vs. Little Chute (2), Friday, Nov. 14, 7:00pm
Division 3 Bracket
Semifinal round
No. 1 Catholic Memorial vs. No. 1 Grafton - 11/14, 7 p.m.
No. 4 Reedsburg vs. No. 8 Whitefish Bay - 11/14, 7 p.m.
Division 2 Bracket
Semifinal round
No. 1 Notre Dame Academy vs. No. 1 River Falls - 11/14, 7 p.m.
No. 1 Homestead vs. No. 1 West De Pere - 11/14, 7 p.m.
Division 1 Bracket
Semifinal round
No. 1 Arrowhead vs. No. 1 Waunakee - 11/14, 7 p.m.
No. 1 Muskego vs. No. 3 Bay Port - 11/14, 7 p.m.
