High School

Wisconsin high school football final scores, results - November 7, 2025

See every final score from the third weekend of the Wisconsin high school football playoffs

Spencer Swaim

Manitowoc Lutheran's Jaymen Ott (10) passes the ball against Cedar Grove-Belgium, Friday, November 7, 2025, in Manitowoc, Wis.
Manitowoc Lutheran's Jaymen Ott (10) passes the ball against Cedar Grove-Belgium, Friday, November 7, 2025, in Manitowoc, Wis.

The 2025 Wisconsin high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the third weekend of the playoffs.

Arrowhead 34, Hamilton 24

Baldwin-Woodville 27, Aquinas 20

Bay Port 42, Franklin 13

Catholic Memorial 28, Mount Horeb / Barneveld 7

Cochrane-Fountain City 24, Boyceville 14

Columbus 38, Mosinee 19

Darlington 49, Belleville 21

Edgar 8, Bonduel 7

Grafton 28, Plymouth 7

Homestead 14, Monona Grove 10

Lake Country Lutheran 34, New Glarus / Monticello 21

Little Chute 23, St. Catherine's 12

Lourdes 35, Hilbert 14

Manitowoc Lutheran 55, Cedar Grove-Belgium 14

Mayville 34, Amherst 21

Muskego 20, Badger 13

Northwestern 29, Grantsburg 0

Notre Dame Academy 28, Rice Lake 20

Potosi 34, Cashton 0

Reedsburg 38, Pewaukee 14

River Falls 52, Oshkosh North 38

St. Joseph 34, Coleman 0

Stratford 29, Tomahawk 0

Waunakee 34, De Pere 24

West De Pere 42, Union Grove 21

Whitefish Bay 28, Martin Luther 7

Winneconne 31, Freedom 15

