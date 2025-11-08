Wisconsin high school football final scores, results - November 7, 2025
The 2025 Wisconsin high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the third weekend of the playoffs.
Arrowhead 34, Hamilton 24
Baldwin-Woodville 27, Aquinas 20
Bay Port 42, Franklin 13
Catholic Memorial 28, Mount Horeb / Barneveld 7
Cochrane-Fountain City 24, Boyceville 14
Columbus 38, Mosinee 19
Darlington 49, Belleville 21
Edgar 8, Bonduel 7
Grafton 28, Plymouth 7
Homestead 14, Monona Grove 10
Lake Country Lutheran 34, New Glarus / Monticello 21
Little Chute 23, St. Catherine's 12
Lourdes 35, Hilbert 14
Manitowoc Lutheran 55, Cedar Grove-Belgium 14
Mayville 34, Amherst 21
Muskego 20, Badger 13
Northwestern 29, Grantsburg 0
Notre Dame Academy 28, Rice Lake 20
Potosi 34, Cashton 0
Reedsburg 38, Pewaukee 14
River Falls 52, Oshkosh North 38
St. Joseph 34, Coleman 0
Stratford 29, Tomahawk 0
Waunakee 34, De Pere 24
West De Pere 42, Union Grove 21
Whitefish Bay 28, Martin Luther 7
Winneconne 31, Freedom 15
