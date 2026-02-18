Top 25 Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 18, 2026
With the exciting 2025-26 regular season winding down and tournament time approaching, it's time to take the latest look at High School on SI Wisconsin's Top 25 state girls basketball rankings.
Wauwatosa East, the defending Greater Metro Conference co-champion and WIAA Division 2 state champion last season, maintains hold of the top spot in the rankings for a seventh consecutive week with a 23-0 overall record.
The Red Raiders responded with a statement-making victories over No. 17 Brookfield East (63-59), DSHA (80-18), and Menomonee Falls (76-27) to extend the winning streak.
Senior guard Mikaia Litza contributed a team-high 23 points and seven assists in the critical, double-overtime road victory over Brookfield East on Feb. 10. Senior guard Emma Close and sophomore forward Ellie Pudelko each followed with nine points.
Wauwatosa East has a 35-game winning streak dating back to last season with its last loss coming to Brookfield East (56-53) on Jan. 28, 2025.
The top 10 teams in the rankings have a combined 208-20 overall record.
1. Wauwatosa East (23-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Note: The Red Raiders extended their winning streak to 23 games with statement-making victories over No. 17 Brookfield East (63-59), DSHA (80-18), and Menomonee Falls (76-27).
Next up: at Sussex Hamilton (Feb. 20)
2. Oostburg (22-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Note: The Flying Dutchmen extended their winning streak to 22 games with victories over No. 2 Arrowhead (69-60), Kohler (70-33), and Sheboygan Lutheran (93-48).
Next up: vs. Sheboygan Christian (Feb. 19)
3. Kettle Moraine Lutheran (22-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Note: The Chargers extended their winning streak to 11 games with victories over Kewaskum (78-48), Plymouth (56-18), and No. 6 Whitefish Bay (70-67).
Next up: at Sheboygan South (Feb. 19)
4. Arrowhead (21-2)
Previous ranking: 2
Note: The Warhawks were riding the momentum of a five-game winning streak, lost to No. 3 Oostburg (69-60) but rebounded with a victory over Oconomowoc (89-63).
Next up: vs. Kettle Moraine (Feb. 20)
5. Kimberly (19-4)
Previous ranking: 4
Note: The Papermakers were riding the momentum of a 10-game winning streak, lost to No. 2 Arrowhead (53-52) but rebounded with a victory Oshkosh West (65-25).
Next up: at Neenah (Feb. 19)
6. Aquinas (21-2)
Previous ranking: 7
Note: The Blugolds extended their winning streak to nine games with victories over Winona Cotter (78-45) and La Crosse Logan (84-28).
Next up: vs. La Crosse Central (Feb. 19)
7. Waunakee (20-3)
Previous ranking: 8
Note: The Warriors have won their last two games including victories over Beaver Dam (78-55) and DeForest (62-57).
Next up: vs. Monona Grove (Feb. 19)
8. Notre Dame Academy (19-4)
Previous ranking: 9
Note: The Tritons extended their winning streak to three games with a victory over Sheboygan North (81-17).
Next up: at No. 10 Bay Port (Feb. 19)
9. Wittenberg-Birnamwood (22-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Note: The Chargers extended their winning streak to 22 games with victories over Pacelli (71-69) and Bonduel (71-38).
Next up: at Iola-Scandinavia (Feb. 19)
10. Bay Port (19-4)
Previous ranking: 11
Note: The Pirates extended their winning streak to 11 games with victories over Green Bay Preble (58-47) and West De Pere (55-52).
Next up: vs. No. 8 Notre Dame Academy (Feb. 19)
11. Stevens Point (19-3)
Previous ranking: 14
Note: The Panthers extended their winning streak to nine games with victories over Appleton North (68-43), Marshfield (77-24), and Milwaukee Academy of Science (71-57).
Next up: vs. Wisconsin Rapids (Feb. 19)
12. Wisconsin Dells (23-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Note: The Chiefs extended their winning streak to 23 games with victories over Wautoma (104-19), Berlin (90-22), and Sauk Prairie (66-39).
Next up: vs. Westfield (Feb. 19)
13. Appleton East (19-3)
Previous ranking: 12
Note: The Patriots extended their winning streak to four games with victories over Fond du Lac (60-47) and Appleton North (46-43).
Next up: vs. Appleton West (Feb. 20)
14. Pewaukee (18-4)
Previous ranking: 13
Note: The Pirates extended their winning streak to four games with victories over Waukesha North-South (83-26) and Wisconsin Lutheran (60-34).
Next up: at New Berlin Eisenhower (Feb. 18)
15. Whitefish Bay (19-4)
Previous ranking: 6
Note: The Blue Dukes were riding the momentum of a 13-game winning streak but lost to No. 19 Hartford (75-69) and No. 5 Kettle Moraine Lutheran (70-67).
Next up: vs. Homestead (Feb. 19)
16. Rice Lake (20-3)
Previous ranking: 15
Note: The Warriors were riding the momentum of a nine-game winning streak, lost to Hudson (64-61) but rebounded with victories over Eau Claire Memorial (63-52) and Rhinelander (72-32).
Next up: at River Falls (Feb. 20)
17. Hartford (17-6)
Previous ranking: 19
Note: The Orioles extended their winning streak to seven games with victories over New Berlin Eisenhower (79-51), Whitefish Bay (75-69), Hortonville (57-53), and Homestead (69-27).
Next up: vs. Nicolet (Feb. 19)
18. Brookfield East (17-6)
Previous ranking: 17
Note: The Spartans went 2-2 in their last four games with victories over Wauwatosa West (72-51) and Brookfield Central (72-35) but losses to No. 1 Wauwatosa East (63-59) and Pius XI (60-48).
Next up: at West Allis Hale (Feb. 20)
19. Neillsville (22-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Note: The Warriors extended their winning streak to 14 games with victories over Loyal (69-26), Columbus Catholic (64-26), Spencer (61-13), and Tomah (76-22).
Next up: at No. 22 Regis (Feb. 21)
20. Dominican (21-1)
Previous ranking: 22
Note: The Knights extended their winning streak to 15 games with victories over Racine Lutheran (63-29), Kenosha St. Joseph (50-44), and St. Thomas More (59-45).
Next up: at Martin Luther (Feb. 19)
21. Eleva-Strum (23-0)
Previous ranking: 23
Note: The Cardinals extended their winning streak to 23 games with victories over Augusta (74-39), Blair-Taylor (62-26), and Osseo-Fairchild (66-26).
Next up: vs. Melrose-Mindoro (Feb. 19)
22. Regis (21-2)
Previous ranking: 24
Note: The Ramblers extended their winning streak to 13 games with victories over Fall Creek (71-49), Thorp (76-39), and River Falls (63-50).
Next up: vs. No. 18 Neillsville (Feb. 21)
23. De Pere (19-4)
Previous ranking: 18
Note: The Redbirds extended their winning streak to three games with victories over Pulaski (75-33), Green Bay Preble (74-55), and Lourdes Academy (88-39).
Next up: vs. Manitowoc Lincoln (Feb. 19)
24. Edgerton (21-2)
Previous ranking: 25
Note: The Crimson Tide extended their winning streak to five games with victories over Evansville (63-35), Clinton (96-35), Beloit Turner (57-32), and Big Foot (76-33).
Next up: vs. Evansville (Feb. 19)
25. Fox Valley Lutheran (19-3)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Foxes extended their winning streak to nine games with victories over Oconto Falls (56-31), Omro (54-50), and Winnconne (56-50).
Next up: at Seymour (Feb. 19)
