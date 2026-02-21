Top 25 Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Rankings - Feb. 20, 2026
With the long, exciting 2025-26 regular season winding down and approaching tournament time, it's time to take the latest look at High School on SI Wisconsin's Top 25 state boys basketball rankings.
Wisconsin Lutheran, the defending WIAA Division 1 state champion, remains in control of the top spot for a ninth consecutive week with a 23-0 overall record. The Vikings are riding the momentum of a 23-game winning streak following dominant victories over Greendale (90-47), Pius XI (71-48), and New Berlin Eisenhower (81-37).
Wisconsin Lutheran has a 33-game winning streak dating back to last season with its last loss coming on the road to West Allis Central (78-70) on Feb. 11, 2025.
The Vikings will travel to face No. 9 New Berlin West in a premier showdown for the Woodland Conference (West Division) championship on Feb. 25.
With several upsets and a few select unbeaten teams remaining, there has been a shuffling in this week's rankings to reflect that impact.
The top 10 teams in the rankings have a combined 207-13 overall record.
1. Wisconsin Lutheran (23-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Note: The Vikings extended their winning streak to 23 games with victories over Greendale (90-47), Pius XI (71-48), and New Berlin Eisenhower (81-37).
Next up: at No. 9 New Berlin West (Feb. 25)
2. Seymour (22-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Note: The Thunder extended their winning streak to 22 games with victories over Green Bay East (81-22), No. 23 Lake Mills (62-57), and Menasha (62-54).
Next up: at Winneconne (Feb. 20)
3. Madison Memorial (21-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Note: The Spartans extended their winning streak to 18 games with victories over Janesville Craig (74-42), Sun Prairie East (83-39), and Madison La Follette (73-68).
Next up: vs. Madison East (Feb. 20)
4. West Allis Central (21-2)
Previous ranking: 4
Note: The Bulldogs extended their winning streak to four games with victories over Cudahy (95-39), Greenfield (104-66), and Milwaukee Lutheran (98-69).
Next up: vs. South Milwaukee (Feb. 25)
5. Appleton North (18-3)
Previous ranking: 2
Note: The Lightning were riding the momentum of a 12-game winning streak, lost to Oshkosh North (61-57), but rebounded with a victory over Appleton East (74-42).
Next up: vs. Fond du Lac (Feb. 20)
6. D.C. Everest (20-2)
Previous ranking: 8
Note: The Evergreens extended their winning streak to 17 games with victories over Wisconsin Rapids (81-45), Hudson (84-59), and Mosinee (84-48).
Next up: at Wausau East (Feb. 20)
7. Kewaunee (21-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Note: The Storm extended their winning streak to 21 games with victories over Sevastapol (77-65), Gibraltar (85-33), and Southern Door (69-33).
Next up: at Sturgeon Bay (Feb. 20)
8. Freedom (21-2)
Previous ranking: 7
Note: The Irish extended their winning streak to six games with victories over Luxemburg-Casco (89-48), Lakeside Lutheran (71-55), and Waupaca (79-43).
Next up: vs. Marinette (Feb. 20)
9. New Berlin West (21-2)
Previous ranking: 14
Note: The Vikings extended their winning streak to 13 games with victories over Waukesha North (93-48), Waukesha South (76-65), and Greendale (93-67).
Next up: vs. No. 1 Wisconsin Lutheran (Feb. 25)
10. Port Washington (20-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Note: The Pirates extended their winning streak to 17 games with victories over West Bend West (63-49) and Kewaskum (88-59)
Next up: at Sheboygan South (Feb. 20)
11. Milwaukee Juneau (20-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Note: The Pioneers extended their winning streak to 19 games with victories over Milwaukee Hamilton (100-80) and Kenosha Bradford (72-69).
Next up: at Kenosha St. Joseph (Feb. 20)
12. Slinger (17-4)
Previous ranking: 5
Note: The Owls were riding the momentum of a nine-game winning streak, lost to Nicolet (63-60), but rebounded with a victory over Waupun (88-52).
Next up: vs. Grafton (Feb. 20)
13. Beloit Memorial (18-2)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Purple Knights extended their winning streak to 10 games with victories over No. 11 Waterford (83-68) and Madison West (79-69).
Next up: at Elkhorn (Feb. 20)
14. Kaukauna (19-3)
Previous ranking: 9
Note: The Galloping Ghosts were riding the momentum of a four-game winning streak but lost to Kimberly (64-57)
Next up: vs. Hortonville (Feb. 20)
15. Onalaska (18-3)
Previous ranking: 10
Note: The Hilltoppers went 3-1 in their last four games with victories over Holmen (84-53), Sparta (71-46), and West Salem (81-66) but lost to Kimberly (77-76).
Next up: at Tomah (Feb. 26)
16. De Pere (18-3)
Previous ranking: 17
Note: The Redbirds extended their winning streak to two games with victories over Pulaski (68-38) and Green Bay Preble (76-53).
Next up: at Manitowoc Lincoln (Feb. 20)
17. Marathon (21-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Note: The Red Raiders extended their winning streak to 10 games with victories over Chequamegon (100-33), Auburndale (52-43), and Colby (97-61).
Next up: at Stratford (Feb, 23)
18. West Salem (19-3)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Panthers were riding the momentum of an eight-game winning streak but lost to No. 10 Onalaska (81-66).
Next up: vs. Viroqua (Feb. 21)
19. Lomira (20-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Note: The Lions extended their winning streak to 11 games with victories over Omro (80-57) and St. Mary's Springs (72-27)
Next up: vs. Campbellsport (Feb. 20)
20. Waterford (18-3)
Previous ranking: 11
Note: The Wolverines were riding the momentum of a 10-game winning streak but lost to Beloit Memorial (83-68).
Next up: vs. Badger (Feb. 20)
21. Middleton (18-3)
Previous ranking: 19
Note: The Cardinals were riding the momentum of an eight-game winning streak but lost to Verona (60-57).
Next up: vs. Madison West (Feb. 20)
22. Racine Lutheran (20-3)
Previous ranking: 20
Note: The Crusaders extended their winning streak to six games with victories over St. Thomas More (93-39), Martin Luther (93-52), and Salam (86-51).
Next up: at The Prairie School (feb. 26)
23. Lake Mills (19-2)
Previous ranking: 23
Note: The L-Cats went 2-1 in their last three games with victories over Poynette (82-59) and Columbus (66-46) but a loss to No. 3 Seymour (62-57).
Next up: vs. Waupun (Feb. 20)
24. Brookfield East (17-5)
Previous ranking: 21
Note: The Spartans went 1-1 in their last two games with a victory over Wauwatosa West (100-95) and a loss to Brookfield Central (81-64).
Next up: vs. West Allis Hale (Feb. 20)
25. Kickapoo (21-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Note: The Panthers extended their winning streak to six games with victories over Ithaca (69-45) and Weston (99-27)
Next up: vs. North Crawford (Feb. 20)
Download the SBLive App
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com