Wisconsin High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 12, 2025

See every final score from Week 4 of Wisconsin high school football

Spencer Swaim

Mukwonago's Luka Tess (85) makes a catch and runs it in for a touchdown during the football game against Oconomowoc, Sept. 12, 2025, in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. Mukwonago won the game, 35-6.
Mukwonago's Luka Tess (85) makes a catch and runs it in for a touchdown during the football game against Oconomowoc, Sept. 12, 2025, in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. Mukwonago won the game, 35-6.

The 2025 Wisconsin high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the night.

Wisconsin High School Football Schedule & Scores (WIAA) - September 12, 2025

Wisconsin high school football final scores, results - September 12, 2025

Abbotsford 42, Pacelli 18

Adams-Friendship 6, Waupun 54

Altoona 14, Prescott 0

Amery 10, Baldwin-Woodville 32

Amherst 44, Marathon 7

Antigo 0, Tomahawk 49

Appleton East 15, Hortonville 12

Appleton North 28, Oshkosh West 6

Aquinas 49, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 14

Arcadia 38, Viroqua 0

Arrowhead 47, Pewaukee 7

Ashland 40, Cumberland 0

Assumption 32, Iola-Scandinavia 26

Auburndale 41, Pittsville 0

Augusta 0, Cochrane-Fountain City 54

Badger 49, Beloit Memorial 27

Bangor 16, Ithaca 8

Barron 27, Bloomer 6

Beaver Dam 14, Sauk Prairie 45

Belleville 14, Lake Mills 47

Belmont 60, Kickapoo 12

Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg Co-op 7, Fennimore 35

Berlin 53, Mauston 6

Big Foot 0, Lodi 44

Black River Falls 32, Luther 34

Blair-Taylor 14, Pepin/Alma 52

Bonduel 7, Kewaunee 14

Boyceville 39, Glenwood City 8

Bradford 22, Indian Trail 6

Brillion 40, Kiel 13

Brodhead / Juda 28, Dodgeville 41

Brookfield Academy 1, Dominican 0

Brookfield Central 41, Kettle Moraine 46

Brookwood 23, Royall 26

Brown Deer 9, St. Thomas More 26

Burlington 13, Union Grove 28

Cadott 0, Grantsburg 36

Cambridge 55, Deerfield 7

Cameron 28, Webster 25

Cambria-Friesland 12, Randolph 0

Campbellsport 6, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 42

Case 42, Tremper 0

Cashton 49, New Lisbon 8

Catholic Central 0, St. Joseph 1

Catholic Memorial 56, West Allis Central 0

Cedar Grove-Belgium 14, Manitowoc Lutheran 47

Cedarburg 9, Nicolet 6

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 28, Unity 0

Chilton 6, St. Mary Catholic 37

Chippewa Falls 12, River Falls 28

Clear Lake 10, Ladysmith 12

Coleman 70, Clintonville 0

Colfax 0, Elmwood/Plum City 16

Columbus 64, Horicon 16

Craig 0, Middleton 31

Crandon 8, Oconto Falls 36

Crivitz 51, Northland Pines 7

Cuba City 49, Mineral Point 21

Cudahy 35, Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School 6

D.C. Everest 17, Wausau West 0

Darlington 65, Southwestern 44

DeForest 8, Monona Grove 38

Delavan-Darien 38, Whitewater 14

Denmark 22, Two Rivers 16

De Soto 18, North Crawford 44

Dodgeland 26, Palmyra-Eagle 42

Durand 43, Neillsville 7

East 0, Hartford 45

East Troy 21, Jefferson 42

Eau Claire Memorial 18, Marshfield 27

Eau Claire North 30, Superior 21

Edgar 1, Rosholt 0

Edgerton 28, Monroe 24

Edgewood 51, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 7

Elcho/White Lake Co-op 20, Florence 38

Eleva-Strum 28, Whitehall 14

Elk Mound 0, Regis 27

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 49, St. John's Northwestern Military Academy 0

Elkhorn 33, Westosha Central 0

Evansville 42, McFarland 13

Fall Creek 35, Stanley-Boyd 7

Fall River/Rio Co-op 27, Pardeeville 26

Flambeau 42, Hurley 8

Fond du Lac 21, Kimberly 49

Fort Atkinson 7, Sun Prairie East 56

Fox Valley Lutheran 45, Waupaca 9

Franklin 56, Park 0

Frederic 35, Siren 0

Freedom 7, Little Chute 17

Germantown 36, Brookfield East 3

Gibraltar 28, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 43

Gillett 6, Suring 47

Greendale 1, Shorewood/Messmer 0

Greenfield 50, Milwaukee Lutheran 22

Green Lake/Princeton 0, Oakfield 1

Hale 0, Hamilton 41

Hartford 45, East 0

Hayward 21, Spooner 14

Hillsboro 53, Necedah 14

Hilbert 44, Howards Grove 22

Holmen 45, Sparta 0

Homestead 42, Whitefish Bay 7

Horlick 22, Oak Creek 54

Hudson 24, New Richmond 21

Independence/Gilmanton 8, Melrose-Mindoro 47

Iowa-Grant 51, Pecatonica 14

Johnson Creek 12, Lourdes 36

Kaukauna 7, Neenah 35

Kewaskum 33, Stoughton 49

King 42, Pulaski 14

La Crosse Central 42, Baraboo 20

Laconia 11, Omro 14

Lake Country Lutheran 6, St. Catherine's 28

Lake Holcombe 16, Thorp 36

Lakeland 24, Mosinee 20

Lakeside Lutheran 21, Plymouth 42

Lancaster 38, Platteville 40

Lena 44, Sevastopol 20

Lincoln 30, New Auburn 28

Little Wolf 14, Shiocton 8

Logan 42, Tomah 21

Lomira 0, St. Mary's Springs 17

Loyal 32, Colby 6

Luxemburg-Casco 21, Wrightstown 3

Madison Memorial 7, Verona 24

Marinette 27, Southern Door 8

Marion 2, Menominee Indian 0

Marion/Tigerton Co-op 8, Menominee 50

Markesan 36, Marshall 7

Marquette 6, Edgar 9

Marquette University 55, Menomonee Falls 13

Medford 16, Merrill 20

Menomonie 24, Rice Lake 41

Milwaukee Academy of Science 12, Racine Lutheran 35

Milton 28, Oregon 6

Mishicot 45, Oconto 12

Mondovi 35, Osseo-Fairchild 0

Mount Horeb / Barneveld 45, Watertown 13

Mukwonago 35, Oconomowoc 6

Muskego 42, West 14

New Glarus / Monticello 25, Richland Center 7

New Holstein 21, Valders 12

Northwestern 41, St. Croix Falls 0

Parker 21, West 20

Parkview 14, Westfield Area 43

Peshtigo 50, Sturgeon Bay 15

Pius XI Catholic 27, St. Francis 8

Port Washington 23, Portage 14

Potosi 29, River Ridge 22

Poynette 36, Waterloo 0

Prairie du Chien 17, River Valley 20

Random Lake 6, Oostburg 60

Reagan Prep 38, Bradley Tech 8

Reedsburg 47, Onalaska 14

Reedsville 21, Brookfield Academy 12

Rhinelander 28, Wausau East 14

Rib Lake 18, Phillips 42

Ripon 42, Wisconsin Dells 34

Riverside University 54, Hamilton 72

Roncalli 35, Kohler/Lutheran/Christian Co-op 22

Rosholt 60, Three Lakes 14

Shawano Community 15, New London 12

Sheboygan Falls 6, Winneconne 52

Shoreland Lutheran 40, University School of Milwaukee 6

Slinger 28, West 14

Somerset 28, Osceola 41

Spencer / Columbus Catholic 15, Weyauwega-Fremont 29

Spring Valley 36, Turtle Lake 28

Stratford 16, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 13

Sun Prairie West 6, Waunakee 41

Tri-County 70, Wild Rose 12

Turner 0, Clinton 6

Valley Christian 41, Williams Bay 14

Wabeno/Laona 68, Wausaukee 6

Waterford 24, Wilmot 21

West Salem 49, Westby 0

Xavier 7, Seymour 38

Published
