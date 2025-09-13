Wisconsin High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 12, 2025
The 2025 Wisconsin high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the night.
Abbotsford 42, Pacelli 18
Adams-Friendship 6, Waupun 54
Altoona 14, Prescott 0
Amery 10, Baldwin-Woodville 32
Amherst 44, Marathon 7
Antigo 0, Tomahawk 49
Appleton East 15, Hortonville 12
Appleton North 28, Oshkosh West 6
Aquinas 49, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 14
Arcadia 38, Viroqua 0
Arrowhead 47, Pewaukee 7
Ashland 40, Cumberland 0
Assumption 32, Iola-Scandinavia 26
Auburndale 41, Pittsville 0
Augusta 0, Cochrane-Fountain City 54
Badger 49, Beloit Memorial 27
Bangor 16, Ithaca 8
Barron 27, Bloomer 6
Beaver Dam 14, Sauk Prairie 45
Belleville 14, Lake Mills 47
Belmont 60, Kickapoo 12
Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg Co-op 7, Fennimore 35
Berlin 53, Mauston 6
Big Foot 0, Lodi 44
Black River Falls 32, Luther 34
Blair-Taylor 14, Pepin/Alma 52
Bonduel 7, Kewaunee 14
Boyceville 39, Glenwood City 8
Bradford 22, Indian Trail 6
Brillion 40, Kiel 13
Brodhead / Juda 28, Dodgeville 41
Brookfield Academy 1, Dominican 0
Brookfield Central 41, Kettle Moraine 46
Brookwood 23, Royall 26
Brown Deer 9, St. Thomas More 26
Burlington 13, Union Grove 28
Cadott 0, Grantsburg 36
Cambridge 55, Deerfield 7
Cameron 28, Webster 25
Cambria-Friesland 12, Randolph 0
Campbellsport 6, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 42
Case 42, Tremper 0
Cashton 49, New Lisbon 8
Catholic Central 0, St. Joseph 1
Catholic Memorial 56, West Allis Central 0
Cedar Grove-Belgium 14, Manitowoc Lutheran 47
Cedarburg 9, Nicolet 6
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 28, Unity 0
Chilton 6, St. Mary Catholic 37
Chippewa Falls 12, River Falls 28
Clear Lake 10, Ladysmith 12
Coleman 70, Clintonville 0
Colfax 0, Elmwood/Plum City 16
Columbus 64, Horicon 16
Craig 0, Middleton 31
Crandon 8, Oconto Falls 36
Crivitz 51, Northland Pines 7
Cuba City 49, Mineral Point 21
Cudahy 35, Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School 6
D.C. Everest 17, Wausau West 0
Darlington 65, Southwestern 44
DeForest 8, Monona Grove 38
Delavan-Darien 38, Whitewater 14
Denmark 22, Two Rivers 16
De Soto 18, North Crawford 44
Dodgeland 26, Palmyra-Eagle 42
Durand 43, Neillsville 7
East 0, Hartford 45
East Troy 21, Jefferson 42
Eau Claire Memorial 18, Marshfield 27
Eau Claire North 30, Superior 21
Edgar 1, Rosholt 0
Edgerton 28, Monroe 24
Edgewood 51, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 7
Elcho/White Lake Co-op 20, Florence 38
Eleva-Strum 28, Whitehall 14
Elk Mound 0, Regis 27
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 49, St. John's Northwestern Military Academy 0
Elkhorn 33, Westosha Central 0
Evansville 42, McFarland 13
Fall Creek 35, Stanley-Boyd 7
Fall River/Rio Co-op 27, Pardeeville 26
Flambeau 42, Hurley 8
Fond du Lac 21, Kimberly 49
Fort Atkinson 7, Sun Prairie East 56
Fox Valley Lutheran 45, Waupaca 9
Franklin 56, Park 0
Frederic 35, Siren 0
Freedom 7, Little Chute 17
Germantown 36, Brookfield East 3
Gibraltar 28, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 43
Gillett 6, Suring 47
Greendale 1, Shorewood/Messmer 0
Greenfield 50, Milwaukee Lutheran 22
Green Lake/Princeton 0, Oakfield 1
Hale 0, Hamilton 41
Hartford 45, East 0
Hayward 21, Spooner 14
Hillsboro 53, Necedah 14
Hilbert 44, Howards Grove 22
Holmen 45, Sparta 0
Homestead 42, Whitefish Bay 7
Horlick 22, Oak Creek 54
Hudson 24, New Richmond 21
Independence/Gilmanton 8, Melrose-Mindoro 47
Iowa-Grant 51, Pecatonica 14
Johnson Creek 12, Lourdes 36
Kaukauna 7, Neenah 35
Kewaskum 33, Stoughton 49
King 42, Pulaski 14
La Crosse Central 42, Baraboo 20
Laconia 11, Omro 14
Lake Country Lutheran 6, St. Catherine's 28
Lake Holcombe 16, Thorp 36
Lakeland 24, Mosinee 20
Lakeside Lutheran 21, Plymouth 42
Lancaster 38, Platteville 40
Lena 44, Sevastopol 20
Lincoln 30, New Auburn 28
Little Wolf 14, Shiocton 8
Logan 42, Tomah 21
Lomira 0, St. Mary's Springs 17
Loyal 32, Colby 6
Luxemburg-Casco 21, Wrightstown 3
Madison Memorial 7, Verona 24
Marinette 27, Southern Door 8
Marion 2, Menominee Indian 0
Marion/Tigerton Co-op 8, Menominee 50
Markesan 36, Marshall 7
Marquette 6, Edgar 9
Marquette University 55, Menomonee Falls 13
Medford 16, Merrill 20
Menomonie 24, Rice Lake 41
Milwaukee Academy of Science 12, Racine Lutheran 35
Milton 28, Oregon 6
Mishicot 45, Oconto 12
Mondovi 35, Osseo-Fairchild 0
Mount Horeb / Barneveld 45, Watertown 13
Mukwonago 35, Oconomowoc 6
Muskego 42, West 14
New Glarus / Monticello 25, Richland Center 7
New Holstein 21, Valders 12
Northwestern 41, St. Croix Falls 0
Parker 21, West 20
Parkview 14, Westfield Area 43
Peshtigo 50, Sturgeon Bay 15
Pius XI Catholic 27, St. Francis 8
Port Washington 23, Portage 14
Potosi 29, River Ridge 22
Poynette 36, Waterloo 0
Prairie du Chien 17, River Valley 20
Random Lake 6, Oostburg 60
Reagan Prep 38, Bradley Tech 8
Reedsburg 47, Onalaska 14
Reedsville 21, Brookfield Academy 12
Rhinelander 28, Wausau East 14
Rib Lake 18, Phillips 42
Ripon 42, Wisconsin Dells 34
Riverside University 54, Hamilton 72
Roncalli 35, Kohler/Lutheran/Christian Co-op 22
Rosholt 60, Three Lakes 14
Shawano Community 15, New London 12
Sheboygan Falls 6, Winneconne 52
Shoreland Lutheran 40, University School of Milwaukee 6
Slinger 28, West 14
Somerset 28, Osceola 41
Spencer / Columbus Catholic 15, Weyauwega-Fremont 29
Spring Valley 36, Turtle Lake 28
Stratford 16, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 13
Sun Prairie West 6, Waunakee 41
Tri-County 70, Wild Rose 12
Turner 0, Clinton 6
Valley Christian 41, Williams Bay 14
Wabeno/Laona 68, Wausaukee 6
Waterford 24, Wilmot 21
West Salem 49, Westby 0
Xavier 7, Seymour 38
