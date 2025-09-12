Wisconsin High School Football Schedule & Scores (WIAA) - Semptember 12, 2025
There are 198 games scheduled across Wisconsin on Friday, September 12, including 19 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Wisconsin High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the night include four of Wisconsin's top-ranked teams as No. 8 New Richmond goes to No. 13 Hudson and No. 18 Mukwonago goes to No. 7 Oconomowoc in a pair of ranked on ranked matchups.
Wisconsin High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 12
With 19 games featuring ranked teams, Friday night promises to bring tons of excitement as the Wisconsin high school football season rolls into week four. Here are all the ranked games listed below:
West Allis Central vs No. 25 Catholic Memorial, 5:30 PM
Indian Trail vs No. 22 Bradford, 7:00 PM
No. 8 New Richmond vs No. 13 Hudson, 7:00 PM
Kaukauna vs No. 10 Neenah, 7:00 PM
No. 6 Homestead vs Whitefish Bay, 7:00 PM
No. 24 Slinger vs West, 7:00 PM
Menomonie vs No. 12 Rice Lake, 7:00 PM
No. 20 Hamilton vs Hale, 7:00 PM
No. 9 Brookfield East vs Germantown, 7:00 PM
No. 4 Franklin vs Park, 7:00 PM
No. 2 Waunakee vs Sun Prairie West, 7:00 PM
No. 18 Mukwonago vs No. 7 Oconomowoc, 7:00 PM
Beloit Memorial vs No. 5 Badger, 7:00 PM
No. 15 Lake Mills vs Belleville, 7:00 PM
Pewaukee vs No. 1 Arrowhead, 7:00 PM
No. 14 Darlington vs Southwestern, 7:00 PM
Fond du Lac vs No. 16 Kimberly, 7:00 PM
Oshkosh West vs No. 23 Appleton North, 7:00 PM
West vs No. 17 Muskego, 7:00 PM
View full Wisconsin high school football scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here