Wisconsin high school football final scores, results - September 5, 2025

See every final score from week three of Wisconsin high school football

Franklin running back Robbie Beglinger (19) breaks through for a long run against Catholic Memorial in a game Friday, August 22, 2025, at Schneider Stadium in Waukesha, Wisconsin. / Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Wisconsin high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.

Wisconsin High School Football Schedule & Scores (WIAA) - September 5, 2025.

Wisconsin high school football final scores, results - September 5, 2025

Abbotsford 39, Iola-Scandinavia 0

Abundant Life/St. Ambrose Co-op 20, Milledgeville 46

Adams-Friendship 0, Wisconsin Dells 38

Algoma 36, Gibraltar 6

Almond-Bancroft 20, Newman 13

Altoona 31, Osceola 22

Amery 35, Somerset 34

Amherst 38, Colby 8

Appleton West 8, Ashwaubenon 37

Aquinas 52, Arcadia 6

Arrowhead 29, West 6

Ashland 27, St. Croix Falls 42

Assumption 26, Pacelli 12

Athens 12, Flambeau 48

Baldwin-Woodville 46, St. Croix Central 0

Bangor 37, Brookwood 0

Baraboo 8, Tomah 19

Barron 33, Hayward 14

Bay Port 56, Preble 6

Beaver Dam 19, Mount Horeb / Barneveld 28

Belleville 26, Cuba City 10

Belmont 42, Highland 16

Berlin 44, Nekoosa 14

Big Foot 10, Turner 34

Black Hawk 30, River Ridge 22

Black River Falls 14, Westby 22

Blair-Taylor 56, Augusta 6

Bloomer 20, Cumberland 0

Bonduel 19, Southern Door 0

Boscobel 28, Pecatonica 50

Boyceville 53, Elmwood/Plum City 0

Bradley Tech 12, Riverside University 14

Bradford 27, Tremper 7

Brookfield Academy 41, Pius XI Catholic 19

Brookfield Central 23, Marquette University 49

Brookfield East 21, Hamilton 13

Brown Deer 48, St. Catherine's 6

Bruce 6, Northwood 16

Burlington 35, Wilmot 14

Cadott 46, Webster 12

Cambridge 21, Poynette 14

Cameron 14, Unity 57

Campbellsport 8, Lomira 35

Case 7, Franklin 35

Cashton 48, Necedah 6

Catholic Central 0, Racine Lutheran 1

Catholic Memorial 37, North 0

Cedar Grove-Belgium 60, Reedsville 7

Cedarburg 3, West 26

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 42, Ladysmith 19

Clayton 52, Siren 32

Clear Lake 6, Spring Valley 8

Clintonville 0, Shiocton 35

Clinton 22, Winnebago 14

Cochrane-Fountain City 33, Whitehall 0

Coleman 34, Crandon 6

Colby 8, Amherst 38

Columbus 42, Lodi 7

Cornell 0, Owen-Withee 50

Crivitz 16, Oconto Falls 20

Cuba City 10, Belleville 26

Cumberland 0, Bloomer 20

D.C. Everest 41, Lincoln 6

Darlington 56, Mineral Point 0

DeForest 47, Fort Atkinson 7

Delavan-Darien 36, Edgerton 35

Denmark 6, Luxemburg-Casco 27

Dodgeland 7, Cambria-Friesland 60

Dodgeville 6, New Glarus / Monticello 27

Dominican 0, Cudahy 1

Durand 32, Stanley-Boyd 6

East 0, West 49

East 0, Whitefish Bay 47

East 26, South 20

East Troy 7, Evansville 44

Eau Claire Memorial 21, Stevens Point 56

Eau Claire North 21, Wausau West 35

Edgar 27, Auburndale 0

Edgerton 35, Delavan-Darien 36

Edgewood 39, Kewaskum 3

Eisenhower 37, Wauwatosa East 28

Eleva-Strum 37, Melrose-Mindoro 14

Elk Mound 37, Neillsville 6

Ellsworth 10, Prescott 20

Evansville 44, East Troy 7

Fall Creek 26, Mondovi 34

Fall River/Rio Co-op 12, Waterloo 32

Fennimore 41, Southwestern 14

Flambeau 48, Athens 12

Fort Atkinson 7, DeForest 47

Fox Valley Lutheran 35, Xavier 7

Franklin 35, Case 7

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 20, Luther 28

Galena 34, Benton 14

Galena 34, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg Co-op 14

Germantown 41, Hale 14

Gibraltar 6, Algoma 36

Grafton 31, Whitnall 12

Grantsburg 28, Glenwood City 24

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 0, Lena 47

Greendale 42, Milwaukee Lutheran 14

Greenfield 35, Oostburg 0

Greenfield 35, Shorewood/Messmer 0

Hale 14, Germantown 41

Hamilton 13, Brookfield East 21

Hartford 21, Slinger 28

Hayward 14, Barron 33

Highland 16, Belmont 42

Hilbert 42, Random Lake 6

Hillsboro 21, Ithaca 26

Holmen 19, Onalaska 15

Homestead 49, Nicolet 13

Horlick 26, Park 13

Horicon 0, Lake Mills 68

Howards Grove 16, Manitowoc Lutheran 50

Hudson 26, Menomonie 8

Indian Trail 14, Oak Creek 35

Iola-Scandinavia 0, Abbotsford 39

Iowa-Grant 20, Wauzeka-Steuben 40

Ithaca 26, Hillsboro 21

Jefferson 35, Monroe 14

Johnson Creek 14, Westfield Area 12

Kewaskum 3, Edgewood 39

Kewaunee 40, Oconto 6

Kettle Moraine 7, Oconomowoc 47

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 26, Stoughton 14

King 61, Barack Obama Career & Tech 0

La Crosse Central 35, Reedsburg 28

Laconia 0, St. Mary's Springs 10

Ladysmith 19, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 42

Lake Country Lutheran 41, Luther Prep 20

Lake Mills 68, Horicon 0

Lakeland 43, Rhinelander 32

Lakeside Lutheran 7, Port Washington 31

Lancaster 26, Richland Center 27

Lena 47, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 0

Lincoln 6, D.C. Everest 41

Lincoln 14, Oshkosh North 32

Lincoln 16, Thorp 12

Little Chute 42, Waupaca 0

Living Word Lutheran 42, St. Francis 50

Lodi 7, Columbus 42

Logan 43, Sparta 21

Lomira 35, Campbellsport 8

Lourdes 49, Randolph 14

Luther 28, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 20

Luther Prep 20, Lake Country Lutheran 41

Luxemburg-Casco 27, Denmark 6

Madison Memorial 13, Middleton 35

Manitowoc Lutheran 14, Oshkosh North 32

Manitowoc Lutheran 50, Howards Grove 16

Marathon 20, Loyal 26

Marinette 62, Sturgeon Bay 0

Marion/Tigerton Co-op 26, Three Lakes 0

Markesan 42, Deerfield 0

Marquette University 49, Brookfield Central 23

Marshall 34, Pardeeville 22

Martin Luther 35, University School of Milwaukee 0

Mayville 14, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 7

Medford 51, Antigo 18

Melrose-Mindoro 14, Eleva-Strum 37

Menasha 42, West 7

Menomonie 8, Hudson 26

Menominee Indian 0, Tri-County 94

Merrill 14, Mosinee 21

Middleton 35, Madison Memorial 13

Milledgeville 46, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose Co-op 20

Milwaukee Academy of Science 0, St. Joseph 1

Milwaukee Lutheran 14, Greendale 42

Milwaukee Marshall 12, Reagan Prep 50

Milton 28, Sun Prairie West 7

Mishicot 36, Peshtigo 6

Mondovi 34, Fall Creek 26

Monroe 14, Jefferson 35

Mosinee 21, Merrill 14

Mount Horeb / Barneveld 28, Beaver Dam 19

Mukwonago 49, Menomonee Falls 7

Muskego 48, Pewaukee 7

Necedah 6, Cashton 48

Neillsville 6, Elk Mound 37

Nekoosa 14, Berlin 44

New Auburn 18, Prairie Farm 14

New Glarus / Monticello 27, Dodgeville 6

New Lisbon 12, Royall 50

New London 6, Winneconne 48

New Richmond 42, Chippewa Falls 14

Newman 13, Almond-Bancroft 20

Niagara 58, Wausaukee 8

Nicolet 13, Homestead 49

North 0, Catholic Memorial 37

North 14, Notre Dame Academy 49

Northwood 16, Bruce 6

Northwestern 35, Spooner 7

Notre Dame Academy 49, North 14

Oak Creek 35, Indian Trail 14

Oconto 6, Kewaunee 40

Oconto Falls 20, Crivitz 16

Oconomowoc 47, Kettle Moraine 7

Omro 35, North Fond Du Lac 0

Onalaska 15, Holmen 19

Oostburg 0, Greenfield 35

Oregon 9, Sun Prairie East 21

Osceola 31, Altoona 22

Oshkosh North 32, Lincoln 14

Oshkosh North 32, Manitowoc Lutheran 14

Owen-Withee 50, Cornell 0

Pacelli 12, Assumption 26

Palmyra-Eagle 24, Parkview 20

Park 13, Horlick 26

Parker 0, Verona 30

Pardeeville 22, Marshall 34

Parkview 20, Palmyra-Eagle 24

Pecatonica 50, Boscobel 28

Pepin/Alma 42, Independence/Gilmanton 0

Peshtigo 6, Mishicot 36

Pewaukee 7, Muskego 48

Pittsville 2, Rosholt 0

Plymouth 26, Portage 0

Port Washington 31, Lakeside Lutheran 7

Portage 0, Plymouth 26

Potosi 45, Riverdale 7

Poynette 14, Cambridge 21

Prairie du Chien 42, Platteville 41

Prairie Farm 14, New Auburn 18

Preble 6, Bay Port 56

Prescott 20, Ellsworth 10

Pulaski 28, De Pere 10

Pulaski 40, Hamilton 36

Racine Lutheran 1, Catholic Central 0

Random Lake 6, Hilbert 42

Randolph 14, Lourdes 49

Reagan Prep 50, Milwaukee Marshall 12

Reedsburg 28, La Crosse Central 35

Reedsville 7, Cedar Grove-Belgium 60

Rhinelander 32, Lakeland 43

Rice Lake 30, Marshfield 16

Richland Center 27, Lancaster 26

Ripon 23, Waupun 40

River Falls 48, Superior 20

River Ridge 22, Black Hawk 30

River Valley 42, Brodhead / Juda 12

Riverside University 14, Bradley Tech 12

Riverdale 7, Potosi 45

Rosholt 0, Pittsville 2

Royall 50, New Lisbon 12

Sauk Prairie 23, Watertown 19

Seymour 33, Shawano Community 13

Sevastopol 50, Suring 22

Shawano Community 13, Seymour 33

Sheboygan Falls 0, Wrightstown 35

Shiocton 35, Clintonville 0

Shoreland Lutheran 30, St. Thomas More 0

Shorewood/Messmer 0, Greenfield 35

Siren 32, Clayton 52

Slinger 28, Hartford 21

Somerset 34, Amery 35

South 17, West 21

South 20, East 26

South Milwaukee 0, Wisconsin Lutheran 45

South Shore 34, Winter 28

Southern Door 0, Bonduel 19

Southwest 6, West De Pere 49

Southwestern 14, Fennimore 41

Sparta 21, Logan 43

Spencer / Columbus Catholic 15, Stratford 27

Spooner 7, Northwestern 35

Spring Valley 8, Clear Lake 6

St. Catherine's 6, Brown Deer 48

St. Croix Central 0, Baldwin-Woodville 46

St. Croix Falls 42, Ashland 27

St. Francis 50, Living Word Lutheran 42

St. Joseph 1, Milwaukee Academy of Science 0

St. Mary's Springs 10, Laconia 0

St. Thomas More 0, Shoreland Lutheran 30

Stanley-Boyd 6, Durand 32

Stevens Point 56, Eau Claire Memorial 21

Stoughton 14, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 26

Stratford 27, Spencer / Columbus Catholic 15

Sturgeon Bay 0, Marinette 62

Sun Prairie East 21, Oregon 9

Sun Prairie West 7, Milton 28

Superior 20, River Falls 48

Suring 22, Sevastopol 50

Thorp 12, Lincoln 16

Three Lakes 0, Marion/Tigerton Co-op 26

Tomah 19, Baraboo 8

Tomahawk 11, Wausau East 10

Tremper 7, Bradford 27

Tri-County 94, Menominee Indian 0

Turner 34, Big Foot 10

Turtle Lake 48, Colfax 18

Union Grove 34, Elkhorn 33

Unity 57, Cameron 14

University School of Milwaukee 0, Martin Luther 35

Verona 30, Parker 0

Viroqua 6, West Salem 49

Wabeno/Laona 60, Elcho/White Lake Co-op 0

Waterford 34, Beloit Memorial 14

Waterloo 32, Fall River/Rio Co-op 12

Watertown 19, Sauk Prairie 23

Waunakee 14, Monona Grove 13

Waupaca 0, Little Chute 42

Waupun 40, Ripon 23

Wausau East 10, Tomahawk 11

Wausau West 35, Eau Claire North 21

Wausaukee 8, Niagara 58

Wauzeka-Steuben 40, Iowa-Grant 20

Wautoma 34, Mauston 6

Webster 12, Cadott 46

West 21, South 17

West 26, Cedarburg 3

West 49, East 0

West De Pere 49, Southwest 6

West Salem 49, Viroqua 6

Westby 22, Black River Falls 14

Westfield Area 12, Johnson Creek 14

Weyauwega-Fremont 7, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 34

Whitefish Bay 47, East 0

Whitehall 0, Cochrane-Fountain City 33

Whitnall 12, Grafton 31

Wild Rose 42, Edwards 20

Wilmot 14, Burlington 35

Winnebago 14, Clinton 22

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 7, Mayville 14

Winneconne 48, New London 6

Winter 28, South Shore 34

Wisconsin Dells 38, Adams-Friendship 0

Wisconsin Lutheran 45, South Milwaukee 0

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 34, Weyauwega-Fremont 7

Wrightstown 35, Sheboygan Falls 0

Xavier 7, Fox Valley Lutheran 35

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

