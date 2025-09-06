Wisconsin high school football final scores, results - September 5, 2025
The 2025 Wisconsin high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.
Wisconsin High School Football Schedule & Scores (WIAA) - September 5, 2025.
Wisconsin high school football final scores, results - September 5, 2025
Abbotsford 39, Iola-Scandinavia 0
Abundant Life/St. Ambrose Co-op 20, Milledgeville 46
Adams-Friendship 0, Wisconsin Dells 38
Algoma 36, Gibraltar 6
Almond-Bancroft 20, Newman 13
Altoona 31, Osceola 22
Amery 35, Somerset 34
Amherst 38, Colby 8
Appleton West 8, Ashwaubenon 37
Aquinas 52, Arcadia 6
Arrowhead 29, West 6
Ashland 27, St. Croix Falls 42
Assumption 26, Pacelli 12
Athens 12, Flambeau 48
Baldwin-Woodville 46, St. Croix Central 0
Bangor 37, Brookwood 0
Baraboo 8, Tomah 19
Barron 33, Hayward 14
Bay Port 56, Preble 6
Beaver Dam 19, Mount Horeb / Barneveld 28
Belleville 26, Cuba City 10
Belmont 42, Highland 16
Berlin 44, Nekoosa 14
Big Foot 10, Turner 34
Black Hawk 30, River Ridge 22
Black River Falls 14, Westby 22
Blair-Taylor 56, Augusta 6
Bloomer 20, Cumberland 0
Bonduel 19, Southern Door 0
Boscobel 28, Pecatonica 50
Boyceville 53, Elmwood/Plum City 0
Bradley Tech 12, Riverside University 14
Bradford 27, Tremper 7
Brookfield Academy 41, Pius XI Catholic 19
Brookfield Central 23, Marquette University 49
Brookfield East 21, Hamilton 13
Brown Deer 48, St. Catherine's 6
Bruce 6, Northwood 16
Burlington 35, Wilmot 14
Cadott 46, Webster 12
Cambridge 21, Poynette 14
Cameron 14, Unity 57
Campbellsport 8, Lomira 35
Case 7, Franklin 35
Cashton 48, Necedah 6
Catholic Central 0, Racine Lutheran 1
Catholic Memorial 37, North 0
Cedar Grove-Belgium 60, Reedsville 7
Cedarburg 3, West 26
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 42, Ladysmith 19
Clayton 52, Siren 32
Clear Lake 6, Spring Valley 8
Clintonville 0, Shiocton 35
Clinton 22, Winnebago 14
Cochrane-Fountain City 33, Whitehall 0
Coleman 34, Crandon 6
Colby 8, Amherst 38
Columbus 42, Lodi 7
Cornell 0, Owen-Withee 50
Crivitz 16, Oconto Falls 20
Cuba City 10, Belleville 26
Cumberland 0, Bloomer 20
D.C. Everest 41, Lincoln 6
Darlington 56, Mineral Point 0
DeForest 47, Fort Atkinson 7
Delavan-Darien 36, Edgerton 35
Denmark 6, Luxemburg-Casco 27
Dodgeland 7, Cambria-Friesland 60
Dodgeville 6, New Glarus / Monticello 27
Dominican 0, Cudahy 1
Durand 32, Stanley-Boyd 6
East 0, West 49
East 0, Whitefish Bay 47
East 26, South 20
East Troy 7, Evansville 44
Eau Claire Memorial 21, Stevens Point 56
Eau Claire North 21, Wausau West 35
Edgar 27, Auburndale 0
Edgerton 35, Delavan-Darien 36
Edgewood 39, Kewaskum 3
Eisenhower 37, Wauwatosa East 28
Eleva-Strum 37, Melrose-Mindoro 14
Elk Mound 37, Neillsville 6
Ellsworth 10, Prescott 20
Evansville 44, East Troy 7
Fall Creek 26, Mondovi 34
Fall River/Rio Co-op 12, Waterloo 32
Fennimore 41, Southwestern 14
Flambeau 48, Athens 12
Fort Atkinson 7, DeForest 47
Fox Valley Lutheran 35, Xavier 7
Franklin 35, Case 7
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 20, Luther 28
Galena 34, Benton 14
Galena 34, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg Co-op 14
Germantown 41, Hale 14
Gibraltar 6, Algoma 36
Grafton 31, Whitnall 12
Grantsburg 28, Glenwood City 24
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 0, Lena 47
Greendale 42, Milwaukee Lutheran 14
Greenfield 35, Oostburg 0
Greenfield 35, Shorewood/Messmer 0
Hale 14, Germantown 41
Hamilton 13, Brookfield East 21
Hartford 21, Slinger 28
Hayward 14, Barron 33
Highland 16, Belmont 42
Hilbert 42, Random Lake 6
Hillsboro 21, Ithaca 26
Holmen 19, Onalaska 15
Homestead 49, Nicolet 13
Horlick 26, Park 13
Horicon 0, Lake Mills 68
Howards Grove 16, Manitowoc Lutheran 50
Hudson 26, Menomonie 8
Indian Trail 14, Oak Creek 35
Iola-Scandinavia 0, Abbotsford 39
Iowa-Grant 20, Wauzeka-Steuben 40
Ithaca 26, Hillsboro 21
Jefferson 35, Monroe 14
Johnson Creek 14, Westfield Area 12
Kewaskum 3, Edgewood 39
Kewaunee 40, Oconto 6
Kettle Moraine 7, Oconomowoc 47
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 26, Stoughton 14
King 61, Barack Obama Career & Tech 0
La Crosse Central 35, Reedsburg 28
Laconia 0, St. Mary's Springs 10
Ladysmith 19, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 42
Lake Country Lutheran 41, Luther Prep 20
Lake Mills 68, Horicon 0
Lakeland 43, Rhinelander 32
Lakeside Lutheran 7, Port Washington 31
Lancaster 26, Richland Center 27
Lena 47, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 0
Lincoln 6, D.C. Everest 41
Lincoln 14, Oshkosh North 32
Lincoln 16, Thorp 12
Little Chute 42, Waupaca 0
Living Word Lutheran 42, St. Francis 50
Lodi 7, Columbus 42
Logan 43, Sparta 21
Lomira 35, Campbellsport 8
Lourdes 49, Randolph 14
Luther 28, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 20
Luther Prep 20, Lake Country Lutheran 41
Luxemburg-Casco 27, Denmark 6
Madison Memorial 13, Middleton 35
Manitowoc Lutheran 14, Oshkosh North 32
Manitowoc Lutheran 50, Howards Grove 16
Marathon 20, Loyal 26
Marinette 62, Sturgeon Bay 0
Marion/Tigerton Co-op 26, Three Lakes 0
Markesan 42, Deerfield 0
Marquette University 49, Brookfield Central 23
Marshall 34, Pardeeville 22
Martin Luther 35, University School of Milwaukee 0
Mayville 14, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 7
Medford 51, Antigo 18
Melrose-Mindoro 14, Eleva-Strum 37
Menasha 42, West 7
Menomonie 8, Hudson 26
Menominee Indian 0, Tri-County 94
Merrill 14, Mosinee 21
Middleton 35, Madison Memorial 13
Milledgeville 46, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose Co-op 20
Milwaukee Academy of Science 0, St. Joseph 1
Milwaukee Lutheran 14, Greendale 42
Milwaukee Marshall 12, Reagan Prep 50
Milton 28, Sun Prairie West 7
Mishicot 36, Peshtigo 6
Mondovi 34, Fall Creek 26
Monroe 14, Jefferson 35
Mosinee 21, Merrill 14
Mount Horeb / Barneveld 28, Beaver Dam 19
Mukwonago 49, Menomonee Falls 7
Muskego 48, Pewaukee 7
Necedah 6, Cashton 48
Neillsville 6, Elk Mound 37
Nekoosa 14, Berlin 44
New Auburn 18, Prairie Farm 14
New Glarus / Monticello 27, Dodgeville 6
New Lisbon 12, Royall 50
New London 6, Winneconne 48
New Richmond 42, Chippewa Falls 14
Newman 13, Almond-Bancroft 20
Niagara 58, Wausaukee 8
Nicolet 13, Homestead 49
North 0, Catholic Memorial 37
North 14, Notre Dame Academy 49
Northwood 16, Bruce 6
Northwestern 35, Spooner 7
Notre Dame Academy 49, North 14
Oak Creek 35, Indian Trail 14
Oconto 6, Kewaunee 40
Oconto Falls 20, Crivitz 16
Oconomowoc 47, Kettle Moraine 7
Omro 35, North Fond Du Lac 0
Onalaska 15, Holmen 19
Oostburg 0, Greenfield 35
Oregon 9, Sun Prairie East 21
Osceola 31, Altoona 22
Oshkosh North 32, Lincoln 14
Oshkosh North 32, Manitowoc Lutheran 14
Owen-Withee 50, Cornell 0
Pacelli 12, Assumption 26
Palmyra-Eagle 24, Parkview 20
Park 13, Horlick 26
Parker 0, Verona 30
Pardeeville 22, Marshall 34
Parkview 20, Palmyra-Eagle 24
Pecatonica 50, Boscobel 28
Pepin/Alma 42, Independence/Gilmanton 0
Peshtigo 6, Mishicot 36
Pewaukee 7, Muskego 48
Pittsville 2, Rosholt 0
Plymouth 26, Portage 0
Port Washington 31, Lakeside Lutheran 7
Portage 0, Plymouth 26
Potosi 45, Riverdale 7
Poynette 14, Cambridge 21
Prairie du Chien 42, Platteville 41
Prairie Farm 14, New Auburn 18
Preble 6, Bay Port 56
Prescott 20, Ellsworth 10
Pulaski 28, De Pere 10
Pulaski 40, Hamilton 36
Racine Lutheran 1, Catholic Central 0
Random Lake 6, Hilbert 42
Randolph 14, Lourdes 49
Reagan Prep 50, Milwaukee Marshall 12
Reedsburg 28, La Crosse Central 35
Reedsville 7, Cedar Grove-Belgium 60
Rhinelander 32, Lakeland 43
Rice Lake 30, Marshfield 16
Richland Center 27, Lancaster 26
Ripon 23, Waupun 40
River Falls 48, Superior 20
River Ridge 22, Black Hawk 30
River Valley 42, Brodhead / Juda 12
Riverside University 14, Bradley Tech 12
Riverdale 7, Potosi 45
Rosholt 0, Pittsville 2
Royall 50, New Lisbon 12
Sauk Prairie 23, Watertown 19
Seymour 33, Shawano Community 13
Sevastopol 50, Suring 22
Shawano Community 13, Seymour 33
Sheboygan Falls 0, Wrightstown 35
Shiocton 35, Clintonville 0
Shoreland Lutheran 30, St. Thomas More 0
Shorewood/Messmer 0, Greenfield 35
Siren 32, Clayton 52
Slinger 28, Hartford 21
Somerset 34, Amery 35
South 17, West 21
South 20, East 26
South Milwaukee 0, Wisconsin Lutheran 45
South Shore 34, Winter 28
Southern Door 0, Bonduel 19
Southwest 6, West De Pere 49
Southwestern 14, Fennimore 41
Sparta 21, Logan 43
Spencer / Columbus Catholic 15, Stratford 27
Spooner 7, Northwestern 35
Spring Valley 8, Clear Lake 6
St. Catherine's 6, Brown Deer 48
St. Croix Central 0, Baldwin-Woodville 46
St. Croix Falls 42, Ashland 27
St. Francis 50, Living Word Lutheran 42
St. Joseph 1, Milwaukee Academy of Science 0
St. Mary's Springs 10, Laconia 0
St. Thomas More 0, Shoreland Lutheran 30
Stanley-Boyd 6, Durand 32
Stevens Point 56, Eau Claire Memorial 21
Stoughton 14, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 26
Stratford 27, Spencer / Columbus Catholic 15
Sturgeon Bay 0, Marinette 62
Sun Prairie East 21, Oregon 9
Sun Prairie West 7, Milton 28
Superior 20, River Falls 48
Suring 22, Sevastopol 50
Thorp 12, Lincoln 16
Three Lakes 0, Marion/Tigerton Co-op 26
Tomah 19, Baraboo 8
Tomahawk 11, Wausau East 10
Tremper 7, Bradford 27
Tri-County 94, Menominee Indian 0
Turner 34, Big Foot 10
Turtle Lake 48, Colfax 18
Union Grove 34, Elkhorn 33
Unity 57, Cameron 14
University School of Milwaukee 0, Martin Luther 35
Verona 30, Parker 0
Viroqua 6, West Salem 49
Wabeno/Laona 60, Elcho/White Lake Co-op 0
Waterford 34, Beloit Memorial 14
Waterloo 32, Fall River/Rio Co-op 12
Watertown 19, Sauk Prairie 23
Waunakee 14, Monona Grove 13
Waupaca 0, Little Chute 42
Waupun 40, Ripon 23
Wausau East 10, Tomahawk 11
Wausau West 35, Eau Claire North 21
Wausaukee 8, Niagara 58
Wauzeka-Steuben 40, Iowa-Grant 20
Wautoma 34, Mauston 6
Webster 12, Cadott 46
West 21, South 17
West 26, Cedarburg 3
West 49, East 0
West De Pere 49, Southwest 6
West Salem 49, Viroqua 6
Westby 22, Black River Falls 14
Westfield Area 12, Johnson Creek 14
Weyauwega-Fremont 7, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 34
Whitefish Bay 47, East 0
Whitehall 0, Cochrane-Fountain City 33
Whitnall 12, Grafton 31
Wild Rose 42, Edwards 20
Wilmot 14, Burlington 35
Winnebago 14, Clinton 22
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 7, Mayville 14
Winneconne 48, New London 6
Winter 28, South Shore 34
Wisconsin Dells 38, Adams-Friendship 0
Wisconsin Lutheran 45, South Milwaukee 0
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 34, Weyauwega-Fremont 7
Wrightstown 35, Sheboygan Falls 0
Xavier 7, Fox Valley Lutheran 35