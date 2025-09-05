Wisconsin High School Football Schedule & Scores (WIAA) - Semptember 5, 2025
There are 197 games scheduled across Wisconsin on Friday, September 5, including 20 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Wisconsin High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the night include four of Wisconsin's top-ranked teams as No. 1 Arrowhead hosts No. 21 West, No. 13 Hudson goes to No. 20 Menomonie in a pair of ranked on ranked matchups.
Wisconsin High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 5
With 20 games featuring ranked teams, Friday night promises to bring tons of excitement as the Wisconsin high school football season rolls into week three. Here are all the ranked games listed below:
No. 6 Hamilton vs Brookfield East, 7:00 PM
Chippewa Falls vs No. 9 New Richmond, 7:00 PM
Nicolet vs No. 7 Homestead, 7:00 PM
Menomonee Falls vs No. 19 Mukwonago, 7:00 PM
Hartford vs No. 24 Slinger, 7:00 PM
Southwest vs No. 3 West De Pere, 7:00 PM
No. 13 Hudson vs No.20 Menomonie, 7:00 PM
Monona Grove vs No. 2 Waunakee, 7:00 PM
Marshfield vs No. 12 Rice Lake, 7:00 PM
Case vs No. 4 Franklin, 7:00 PM
No. 14 Wauwatosa East vs Eisenhower, 7:00 PM
Preble vs No. 23 Bay Port, 7:00 PM
Westosha Central vs No. 5 Badger, 7:00 PM
Horicon vs No. 18 Lake Mills, 7:00 PM
No. 11 Notre Dame Academy vs North, 7:00 PM
No. 25 Catholic Memorial vs North, 7:00 PM
No. 21 West vs No. 1 Arrowhead, 7:00 PM
Mineral Point vs No. 15 Darlington, 7:00 PM
Kettle Moraine vs No. 8 Oconomowoc, 7:00 PM
No. 17 Muskego vs Pewaukee, 7:00 PM
View full Wisconsin high school football scoreboard
