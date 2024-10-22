High School

Wisconsin high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times

Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports

Kimberly's Brennen Resch, partially blocked from view, and Benny Kieffer (1) break up a pass intended for Kaukauna's Parker Schuh (9) on October 11, 2024.
Playoff time has arrived in Wisconsin high school football.

The postseason officially kicks off this Friday as Divisions 1 through 7 start playing playoff football on Friday, Oct. 25.

>>Wisconsin high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 WIAA football playoffs.

Wisconsin high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Wisconsin high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from WIAA Divisions 1 through 7, plus some featured first-round matchups:

Division 1

First-round featured matchups

(1) Waunakee vs. (8) Wausau West

7 p.m. Friday

(4) Middleton vs. (5) Chippewa Falls

7 p.m. Friday

(3) Madison Memorial vs. (6) Stevens Point

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Hudson vs. (7) D.C. Everest

7 p.m. Friday

(1) Marquette University vs. (8) Juneau/Morse/Marshall

7 p.m. Friday

(4) De Pere vs. (5) King

7 p.m. Friday

(3) Reagan Prep vs. (6) North

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Bay Port vs. (7) Bradley Prep

7 p.m. Friday

2024 WIAA Division 1 football bracket

Division 2

First-round featured matchups

(1) New Richmond vs. (8) Marshfield

7 p.m. Friday

(4) Holmen vs. (5) La Crosse Central

7 p.m. Friday

(3) Monona Grove vs. (6) Menomonie

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Rice Lake vs. (7) DeForest

7 p.m. Friday

(1) Kaukauna vs. (8) Pulaski

7 p.m. Friday

(4) Menasha vs. (5) Beaver Dam

7 p.m. Friday

(3) West De Pere vs. (6) Oshkosh North

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Sun Prairie East vs. (7) Ashwaubenon

7 p.m. Friday

2024 WIAA Division 2 bracket

Division 3

First-round featured matchups

(1) Medford vs. (8) Lakeland

7 p.m. Friday

(4) Wausau East vs. (5) Fox Valley Lutheran

7 p.m. Friday

(3) Logan vs. (6) Waupaca

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Onalaska vs. (7) Merrill

7 p.m. Friday

(1) Grafton vs. (8) North

7 p.m. Friday

(4) Plymouth vs. (5) Luxemburg-Casco

7 p.m. Friday

(3) Port Washington vs. (6) Whitefish Bay

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Pewaukee vs. (7) Notre Dame Academy

7 p.m. Friday

2024 WIAA Division 3 bracket

Division 4

First-round featured matchups

(1) Freedom vs. (8) St. Croix Central

7 p.m. Friday

(4) Prescott vs. (5) Seymour

7 p.m. Friday

(3) Mosinee vs. (6) Ellsworth

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Baldwin-Woodville vs. (7) Oconto Falls

7 p.m. Friday

(1) Winneconne vs. (8) Kohler/Lutheran/Christian Co-op KLC

7 p.m. Friday

(4) Xavier vs. (5) Little Chute

7 p.m. Friday

(3) Berlin vs. (6) Campbellsport

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Mayville vs. (7) Waupun

7 p.m. Friday

2024 WIAA Division 4 bracket

Division 5

First-round featured matchups

(1) Prairie du Chien vs. (8) Southwestern

7 p.m. Friday

(4) Racine Lutheran vs. (5) Brookfield Academy

7 p.m. Friday

(3) Milwaukee Academy of Science vs. (6) New Glarus/Monticello

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Darlington vs. (7) Richland Center

7 p.m. Friday

2024 WIAA Division 5 bracket

Division 6

2024 WIAA Division 6 bracket

Division 7

2024 WIAA Division 7 bracket

