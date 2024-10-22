Wisconsin high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times
Playoff time has arrived in Wisconsin high school football.
The postseason officially kicks off this Friday as Divisions 1 through 7 start playing playoff football on Friday, Oct. 25.
>>Wisconsin high school football playoff brackets<<
Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 WIAA football playoffs.
Wisconsin high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Wisconsin high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from WIAA Divisions 1 through 7, plus some featured first-round matchups:
Division 1
First-round featured matchups
(1) Waunakee vs. (8) Wausau West
7 p.m. Friday
(4) Middleton vs. (5) Chippewa Falls
7 p.m. Friday
(3) Madison Memorial vs. (6) Stevens Point
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Hudson vs. (7) D.C. Everest
7 p.m. Friday
(1) Marquette University vs. (8) Juneau/Morse/Marshall
7 p.m. Friday
(4) De Pere vs. (5) King
7 p.m. Friday
(3) Reagan Prep vs. (6) North
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Bay Port vs. (7) Bradley Prep
7 p.m. Friday
2024 WIAA Division 1 football bracket
Division 2
First-round featured matchups
(1) New Richmond vs. (8) Marshfield
7 p.m. Friday
(4) Holmen vs. (5) La Crosse Central
7 p.m. Friday
(3) Monona Grove vs. (6) Menomonie
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Rice Lake vs. (7) DeForest
7 p.m. Friday
(1) Kaukauna vs. (8) Pulaski
7 p.m. Friday
(4) Menasha vs. (5) Beaver Dam
7 p.m. Friday
(3) West De Pere vs. (6) Oshkosh North
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Sun Prairie East vs. (7) Ashwaubenon
7 p.m. Friday
Division 3
First-round featured matchups
(1) Medford vs. (8) Lakeland
7 p.m. Friday
(4) Wausau East vs. (5) Fox Valley Lutheran
7 p.m. Friday
(3) Logan vs. (6) Waupaca
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Onalaska vs. (7) Merrill
7 p.m. Friday
(1) Grafton vs. (8) North
7 p.m. Friday
(4) Plymouth vs. (5) Luxemburg-Casco
7 p.m. Friday
(3) Port Washington vs. (6) Whitefish Bay
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Pewaukee vs. (7) Notre Dame Academy
7 p.m. Friday
Division 4
First-round featured matchups
(1) Freedom vs. (8) St. Croix Central
7 p.m. Friday
(4) Prescott vs. (5) Seymour
7 p.m. Friday
(3) Mosinee vs. (6) Ellsworth
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Baldwin-Woodville vs. (7) Oconto Falls
7 p.m. Friday
(1) Winneconne vs. (8) Kohler/Lutheran/Christian Co-op KLC
7 p.m. Friday
(4) Xavier vs. (5) Little Chute
7 p.m. Friday
(3) Berlin vs. (6) Campbellsport
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Mayville vs. (7) Waupun
7 p.m. Friday
Division 5
First-round featured matchups
(1) Prairie du Chien vs. (8) Southwestern
7 p.m. Friday
(4) Racine Lutheran vs. (5) Brookfield Academy
7 p.m. Friday
(3) Milwaukee Academy of Science vs. (6) New Glarus/Monticello
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Darlington vs. (7) Richland Center
7 p.m. Friday
Division 6
Division 7
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports