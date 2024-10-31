Wisconsin high school football playoffs: 2024 Week 2 scores
The 2024 Wisconsin high school football playoffs continue Friday night (November 1) with several big matchups across the state, including Division 1 matchups Mukwonago vs. Case and Arrowhead vs. Verona.
In the Division 2 bracket, New Richmond hosts Holmen on Friday. Both teams look to keep their season alive. Follow this game here (New Richmond vs Holmen) on High School on SI.
You can follow all of the WIAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Wisconsin High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here's a guide to following all of the Wisconsin high school football action on Friday night (Nov. 1):
WISCONSIN (WIAA) FOOTBALL SCORES:
