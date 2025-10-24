Wisconsin High School Football Schedule & Scores (WIAA) - October 24, 2025
There are 112 games scheduled across Wisconsin on Friday, October 24, with all top 25 teams in action. You can follow every game live on our Wisconsin High School Football Scoreboard.
Friday night marks the start of the opening round of the playoffs in Wisconsin, so everyone's season is on the line heading into the weekend. The one ranked on ranked matchup consists of No. 23 Bradford going to No. 19 Case.
Wisconsin High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 24
With all ranked teams in action and the first round of the playoffs kicking off, Friday night promises to bring tons of excitement as the Wisconsin high school football season continues. Here are all the ranked games listed below:
Melrose-Mindoro (5-4) vs #17 Darlington (9-0) - 7:00 PM
Loyal (4-5) vs #20 Edgar (9-0) - 7:00 PM
St. Francis (5-4) vs #24 St. Catherine's (8-1) - 7:00 PM
North (1-3) vs #21 Winneconne (9-0) - 7:00 PM
Jefferson (5-4) vs #16 Catholic Memorial (8-1) - 7:00 PM
Menomonee Falls (2-6) vs #6 Homestead (8-0) - 7:00 PM
Hartford (4-4) vs #3 West De Pere (9-0) - 7:00 PM
Kaukauna (4-5) vs #10 Rice Lake (8-1) - 7:00 PM
#25 West (6-1) vs Slinger (7-2) - 7:00 PM
Greenfield (6-4) vs #8 Notre Dame Academy (9-0) - 7:00 PM
Beaver Dam (4-5) vs #9 River Falls (8-1) - 7:00 PM
Appleton North (5-4) vs #11 Bay Port (7-2) - 7:00 PM
Oak Creek (5-4) vs #5 Badger (9-0) - 7:00 PM
Riverside University (2-5) vs #4 Franklin (9-0) - 7:00 PM
Hamilton (4-4) vs #22 Middleton (8-1) - 7:00 PM
#23 Bradford (7-2) vs #19 Case (7-2) - 7:00 PM
Marquette University (4-5) vs #12 Hamilton (7-2) - 7:00 PM
West (5-4) vs #1 Muskego (8-1) - 7:00 PM
Fond du Lac (5-4) vs #13 Kimberly (7-2) - 7:00 PM
Wausau West (5-4) vs #7 Arrowhead (8-1) - 7:00 PM
De Pere (5-4) vs #14 Neenah (7-2) - 7:00 PM
D.C. Everest (6-3) vs #15 Brookfield East (7-2) - 7:00 PM
Oconomowoc (5-4) vs #18 Mukwonago (6-3) - 7:00 PM
Chippewa Falls (4-5) vs #2 Waunakee (9-0) - 7:00 PM
