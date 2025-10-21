Wisconsin High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 20, 2025
With the hard-hitting, nine-game regular-season schedule now completed, it's time to take a closer look at the latest High School on SI Wisconsin Top 25 football rankings.
Muskego, last year's WIAA Division 1 state runner-up, maintains its hold on the No. 1 spot for a fifth consecutive week following a dominant 38-21 road victory over No. 11 Mukwonago in the regular-season finale to capture the Classic 8 Conference championship.
The Warriors, who finished with an unblemished 6-0 league record and improved to 8-1 overall, have combined to outscore the opposition by a 308-107 margin.
Top-seeded Muskego is scheduled to host eighth-seeded Madison West, 5-4, in a first-round playoff game Friday at 7 p.m.
1. Muskego (8-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. No. 11 Mukwonago 38-21
Next up: vs. Madison West (first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs), Oct. 24
2. Waunakee (9-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Milton 42-14
Next up: vs. Chippewa Falls (first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs), Oct. 24
3. West De Pere (9-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Appleton West 42-20
Next up: vs. Hartford (first round of WIAA Division 2 playoffs), Oct. 24
4. Franklin (9-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Racine Horlick 49-12
Next up: vs. Milwaukee Riverside (first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs), Oct. 24
5. Badger (9-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. No. 23 Union Grove 45-14
Next up: vs. Oak Creek (first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs), Oct. 24
6. Homestead (9-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. West Bend West 27-20
Next up: vs. Menomonee Falls, (first round of WIAA Division 2 playoffs), Oct. 24
7. Arrowhead (8-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Kettle Moraine 42-0
Next up: vs. Wausau West (first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs), Oct. 24
8. Notre Dame (9-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Oshkosh North 34-14
Next up: vs. Greenfield (first round of WIAA Division 2 playoffs), Oct. 24
9. River Falls (8-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Wausau West 56-19
Next up: vs. Beaver Dam (first round of WIAA Division 2 playoffs), Oct. 24
10. Rice Lake (8-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. No. 21 Hudson 22-20
Next up: vs. Kaukauna (first round of WIAA Division 2 playoffs), Oct. 24
11. Bay Port (7-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Pulaski 42-0
Next up: vs. Appleton North (first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs), Oct. 24
12. Sussex Hamilton (7-2)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Brookfield Central 43-26
Next up: vs. Marquette (first-round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs), Oct. 24
13. Kimberly (7-2)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Appleton North 28-10
Next up: vs. Fond du Lac (first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs), Oct. 24
14. Neenah (7-2)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Lost to Hortonville 17-14
Next up: vs. De Pere (first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs), Oct. 24
15. Brookfield East (7-2)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Menomonee Falls 42-0
Next up: vs. D.C. Everest (first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs), Oct. 24
16. Catholic Memorial (8-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. Waukesha South 38-7
Next up: vs. Jefferson (first round of WIAA Division 3 playoffs), Oct. 24
17. Darlington (9-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Belleville 42-21
Next up: vs. Melrose-Mindoro (first round of WIAA Division 6 playoffs), Oct. 24
18. Mukwonago (6-3)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Lost to No. 1 Muskego 38-21
Next up: vs. Oconomowoc (first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs), Oct. 24
19. Racine Case (7-2)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. No. 16 Kenosha Bradford 31-20
Next up: vs. Kenosha Bradford (first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs), Oct. 24
20. Edgar (9-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. Abbotsford 28-0
Next up: vs. Loyal-Greenwood (first round of WIAA Division 6 playoffs), Oct. 24
21. Winneconne (9-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Seymour 29-12
Next up: vs. Milwaukee North-Lifelong Learning (first round of WIAA Division 4 playoffs), Oct. 24
22. Middleton (8-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. Madison West 38-9
Next up: vs. Milwaukee Hamilton-Audobon (first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs), Oct. 24
23. Kenosha Bradford (7-2)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Lost to Racine Case 31-20
Next up: vs. Racine Case (first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs), Oct. 24
24. Racine St. Catherine's (8-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Shorerland Lutheran 41-8
Next up: vs. Saint Francis (first round of WIAA Division 4 playoffs), Oct. 24
25. Slinger (7-2)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. Cedarburg 41-0
Next up: vs. West Bend West (first round of WIAA Division 2 playoffs), Oct. 24
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com