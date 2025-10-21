High School

Wisconsin High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 20, 2025

Muskego maintains hold on No. 1 spot for fifth consecutive week following statement-making 38-21 victory over No. 11 Mukwonago in regular-season road finale to capture Classic 8 Conference championship.

Muskego fullback Bryson Hoeffler (38) runs for the end zone versus Mukwonago during the first quarter of a Classic 8 Conference game Friday, October 17, 2025. / Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the hard-hitting, nine-game regular-season schedule now completed, it's time to take a closer look at the latest High School on SI Wisconsin Top 25 football rankings.

Muskego, last year's WIAA Division 1 state runner-up, maintains its hold on the No. 1 spot for a fifth consecutive week following a dominant 38-21 road victory over No. 11 Mukwonago in the regular-season finale to capture the Classic 8 Conference championship.

The Warriors, who finished with an unblemished 6-0 league record and improved to 8-1 overall, have combined to outscore the opposition by a 308-107 margin.

Top-seeded Muskego is scheduled to host eighth-seeded Madison West, 5-4, in a first-round playoff game Friday at 7 p.m.

1. Muskego (8-1)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. No. 11 Mukwonago 38-21

Next up: vs. Madison West (first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs), Oct. 24

2. Waunakee (9-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Milton 42-14

Next up: vs. Chippewa Falls (first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs), Oct. 24

3. West De Pere (9-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Appleton West 42-20

Next up: vs. Hartford (first round of WIAA Division 2 playoffs), Oct. 24

4. Franklin (9-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Racine Horlick 49-12

Next up: vs. Milwaukee Riverside (first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs), Oct. 24

5. Badger (9-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. No. 23 Union Grove 45-14

Next up: vs. Oak Creek (first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs), Oct. 24

6. Homestead (9-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. West Bend West 27-20

Next up: vs. Menomonee Falls, (first round of WIAA Division 2 playoffs), Oct. 24

7. Arrowhead (8-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Kettle Moraine 42-0

Next up: vs. Wausau West (first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs), Oct. 24

8. Notre Dame (9-0)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. Oshkosh North 34-14

Next up: vs. Greenfield (first round of WIAA Division 2 playoffs), Oct. 24

9. River Falls (8-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Wausau West 56-19

Next up: vs. Beaver Dam (first round of WIAA Division 2 playoffs), Oct. 24

10. Rice Lake (8-1)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Def. No. 21 Hudson 22-20

Next up: vs. Kaukauna (first round of WIAA Division 2 playoffs), Oct. 24

11. Bay Port (7-2)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Pulaski 42-0

Next up: vs. Appleton North (first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs), Oct. 24

12. Sussex Hamilton (7-2)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. Brookfield Central 43-26

Next up: vs. Marquette (first-round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs), Oct. 24

13. Kimberly (7-2)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. Appleton North 28-10

Next up: vs. Fond du Lac (first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs), Oct. 24

14. Neenah (7-2)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Lost to Hortonville 17-14

Next up: vs. De Pere (first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs), Oct. 24

15. Brookfield East (7-2)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Menomonee Falls 42-0

Next up: vs. D.C. Everest (first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs), Oct. 24

16. Catholic Memorial (8-1)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. Waukesha South 38-7

Next up: vs. Jefferson (first round of WIAA Division 3 playoffs), Oct. 24

17. Darlington (9-0)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. Belleville 42-21

Next up: vs. Melrose-Mindoro (first round of WIAA Division 6 playoffs), Oct. 24

18. Mukwonago (6-3)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Lost to No. 1 Muskego 38-21

Next up: vs. Oconomowoc (first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs), Oct. 24

19. Racine Case (7-2)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. No. 16 Kenosha Bradford 31-20

Next up: vs. Kenosha Bradford (first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs), Oct. 24

20. Edgar (9-0)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. Abbotsford 28-0

Next up: vs. Loyal-Greenwood (first round of WIAA Division 6 playoffs), Oct. 24

21. Winneconne (9-0)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. Seymour 29-12

Next up: vs. Milwaukee North-Lifelong Learning (first round of WIAA Division 4 playoffs), Oct. 24

22. Middleton (8-1)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. Madison West 38-9

Next up: vs. Milwaukee Hamilton-Audobon (first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs), Oct. 24

23. Kenosha Bradford (7-2)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Lost to Racine Case 31-20

Next up: vs. Racine Case (first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs), Oct. 24

24. Racine St. Catherine's (8-1)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Shorerland Lutheran 41-8

Next up: vs. Saint Francis (first round of WIAA Division 4 playoffs), Oct. 24

25. Slinger (7-2)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Def. Cedarburg 41-0

Next up: vs. West Bend West (first round of WIAA Division 2 playoffs), Oct. 24

