Wisconsin High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (WIAA) - August 22, 2025
There are 158 high school football games scheduled across Wisconsin on Friday, August 22, marking the first full Friday night of the 2025 high school football season. You can follow every game live on our Wisconsin High School Football Scoreboard.
There are a couple of big matchups Friday night between ranked teams. The first is highlighted by the top team in the state Muskego taking on the seventh ranked team in Neenah. The second top ten matchup of the night will be between No. 4 Arrowhead and No. 6 Marquette University.
The opening Friday night of competition in Wisconsin promises to be a good one with nine matchups featuring ranked teams.
Wisconsin High School Football Scores - Friday, August 22, 2025
11 Man
There are 145 11-Man games scheduled for this Friday night in Wisconsin. The following will be the matchups to keep an eye on:
8 Man
There are 15 8-Man games scheduled for this Friday night in Wisconsin.
