High School on SI Wisconsin High School Football Top 25 State Rankings

With the start of the highly anticipated high school football season on the horizon, the time has arrived to take an initial look at some of the best teams throughout the state and how they fare in High School on SI Wisconsin's Preseason Power 25 Rankings.
Considering the impressive talent, depth, and long-standing tradition of so many powerhouse programs competing within the WIAA's seven respective divisions, it was a challenging task narrowing the field of 298 teams into an elite list of potential front-runners. Although several top-notch programs were ultimately left off the preseason rankings, the legitimate contenders will fittingly rise to the top and make their presence known each week one meaningful victory at a time.
Muskego currently holds the top spot in the rankings, Kimberly follows in second, Mukwonago is third, Arrowhead holds the fourth spot, and Waunakee is fifth.
Disclaimer: Key returning players mentioned with each ranked team are not intended to be complete listings as lineups change prior to the start of the season.
1. Muskego
Last Season: 9-5 overall, tied for third in the Classic 8 Conference and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state championship game
Key Returning Players: Quarterback Joey Shaw and running back Jackson Niemiec
History: The Warriors have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 25 times, capturing two state championships (2018 and 2019).
Season Opener (Aug. 22): at Neenah
2. Kimberly
Last Season: 8-2 overall, earned a share of the Fox Valley Association championship and advanced to second round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Key Returning Players: Quarterback Cam Wong and senior running back Kegan Pleau
History: The Papermakers have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 22 times, claiming eight state championships (2007, 2008, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2022).
Season Opener (Aug. 22): at Hamilton
3. Mukwonago
Last Season: 10-3 overall, finished second in the Classic 8 Conference and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals
Key Returning Player: Linebacker Noah Dodds
History: The Indians have advanced to the WIAA playoffs 28 times, claiming one state championship (2004).
Season Opener (Aug. 22): Appleton North
4. Arrowhead
Last season: 9-3 overall, earned a share of the Classic 8 Conference championship and advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Key Returning Players: Quarterback Nolan Hanson, running back Jacob Siner, and wide receiver Hunter Hughes
History: The Warhawks have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 34 times, winning state six state championships (1993, 1994, 1996, 2007, 2012, and 2013).
Season Opener (Aug. 22): at Marquette
5. Waunakee
Last Season: 10-2 overall, won the Badger Conference (Large Division) and advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Key Returning Player: Quarterback Cole Krause
History: The Warriors have advanced to the WIAA playoffs 29 times, claiming seven state championships (1999, 2002, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2017, and 2021).
Season Opener (Aug. 21): at La Crosse Central
6. Marquette
Last Season: 10-2 overall, won the Greater Metro Conference and advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Key Returning Players: Quarterback Frank Briscoe, wide receiver Cal Ferber, and linebacker Will Kanter
History: The Hilltoppers have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 24 times, winning two state championships (2009 and 2023).
Season Opener (Aug. 22): Arrowhead
7. Neenah
Last Season: 9-3 overall, earned a share of the Fox Valley Association championship and advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.
Key Returning Player: Quarterback/defensive back Ashton Van Beek
History: The Rockets have advanced to the WIAA playoffs 20 times in program history and are seeking a first state title.
Season Opener (Aug. 22): Muskego
8. Kaukauna
Last Season: 9-3 overall, earned a share of the Fox Valley Association championship and advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Key Returning Players: Quarterback Bron Schaefer and running back Aiden Reardon
History: The Galloping Ghosts have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 18 times and are seeking a first state championship.
Season Opener (Aug. 21): Notre Dame
9. West De Pere
Last Season: 11-2 overall, won the Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) and advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals
Key Returning Player: Quarterback Patrick Greisen
History: The Phantoms have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 27 times, claiming two state championships (2010 and 2011).
Season Opener (Aug. 22): at Hortonville
10. Bay Port
Last Season: 12-2 overall, finished second in the Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) and won the WIAA Division 1 state championship
Key Returning Players: Quarterback Matt Stevens and running back Brady Moon
History: The Pirates have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 27 times, claiming one state title (2024).
Season Opener (Aug. 21): Middleton
11. Rice Lake
Last Season: 11-3 overall, tied for second in the Big Rivers Conference and advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state championship game
Key Returning Player: Quarterback Grant Pacholke
History: The Warriors have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 27 times, winning three state championships (1979, 2017, 2023).
Season Opener (Aug. 21): D.C. Everest
12. Appleton North
Last Season: 5-5 overall, finished fourth in Fox Valley Association and advanced to WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Key Returning Players: Quarterback/wide receiver/defensive back Grant Hardy and linebacker Ben Wenzel
History: The Lightning have advanced to the WIAA playoffs 24 times and are seeking a first state championship.
Season Opener (Aug. 22): at Mukwonago
13. Franklin
Last Season: 10-1 overall, won the Southeast Conference championship and advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Key Returning Players: Running back Robert Beglinger and running back Dillon Herling
History: The Sabers have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 29 times, including two state championships (2006 and 2021).
Season Opener (Aug. 22): at Catholic Memorial
14. New Richmond
Last Season: 11-1 overall, won the Big Rivers Conference championship and advanced to third round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs
Key Returning Players: Quarterback Nick Stellrecht and running back Austyn Wittek
History: The Tigers have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 22 times and are seeking a first state championship
Season Opener (Aug. 21): Marshfield
15. Homestead
Last Season: 9-3 overall, finished second in the North Shore Conference and advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs
Key Returning Player: Running back Bentley Hickman
History: The Highlanders have advanced to the WIAA playoffs 31 times, capturing five state championships (1999, 2006, 2012, 2015, and 2018).
Season Opener (Aug. 22): Germantown
16. Slinger
Last Season: 14-0 overall, won the North Shore Conference championship and the WIAA Division 2 state title
Key Returning Player: Running back Kobe Hendricks
History: The Owls have advanced to the WIAA playoffs 24 times, claiming two state championships (1998 and 2024).
Season Opener (Aug. 22): Menomonee Falls
17. Verona
Last Season: 10-1 overall, won the Big Eight Conference championship and advanced to second round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Key Returning Players: Running back Austin Perez and running back Asher Grady
History: The Wildcats have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 24 times and remain on a quest for a first state title
Season Opener (Aug. 21): Sun Prairie
18. Hamilton
Last Season: 7-3 overall, finished second in the Greater Metro Conference and advanced to the opening round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Key Returning Player: Wide receiver Drew Olsson
History: The Chargers have advanced to state 26 times and remain on a quest for a first state championship.
Season Opener (Aug. 22): Kimberly
19. Oconomowoc
Last Season: 8-2 overall, earned a share of the Classic 8 Conference championship and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Key Returning Players: Quarterback Austin Munzel and running back Alex Seraphine
History: The Raccoons have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 26 times and are seeking a first state title.
Season Opener (Aug. 22): Pulaski
20. D.C. Everest
Last Season: 10-3 overall, won the Wisconsin Valley Conference championship and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals
Key Returning Player: Wide receiver Xavier Edwards
History: The Evergreens have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 32 times, capturing five state championships (1981, 1983, 1989, 1998, and 2003).
Season Opener (Aug. 21): at Rice Lake
21. Hudson
Last Season: 7-3 overall, finished second in the Big Rivers Conference and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Key Returning Players: Quarterback Cooper Adair and running back Payton Pingel
History: The Raiders have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 20 times and are seeking a first state championship.
Season Opener (Aug. 21): at Eau Claire Memorial
22. Sun Prairie East
Last Season: 7-4 overall, finished second in the Badger Conference (Large Division) and advanced to second-round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Key Returning Player: Running back Brady Kaufman
History: The Cardinals have qualified for the WIAA playoffs three times and are seeking a first state championship
Season Opener (Aug. 21): at Verona
23. Notre Dame
Last Season: 14-0 overall, won Fox River Classic Conference and claimed the WIAA Division 3 state championship
Key Returning Player: Quarterback Max Peirce
History: The Tritons have advanced to the WIAA playoffs 21 times, claiming three state championships (2003, 2015, and 2024).
Season Opener (Aug. 21): at Kaukauna
24. Catholic Memorial
Last Season: 11-3 overall, finished second in the Parkland Conference and advanced to the WIAA Division 3 championship game
Key Returning Players: Running back Harold Lewis and wide receiver Dustin Roach
History: The Crusaders have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 22 times, winning five state championships (2012, 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2021).
Season Opener (Aug. 22): Franklin
25. Middleton
Last Season: 7-4 overall, finished third in the Big Eight Conference and advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Key Returning Players: Quarterback Joey Passaglia and running back Elijah Jackson
History: The Cardinals have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 32 times, winning two state championships (1983 and 1987).
Season Opener (Aug. 21): at Bay Port
-- Jeff Hagenau