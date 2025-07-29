High School on SI Wisconsin High School Football Top 25 State Rankings

High School

Muskego Warriors claim the top spot in the rankings, look to improve on last year's WIAA Division 1 state runner-up finish

Muskego running back Jackson Niemiec (3) breaks a tackle during the WIAA Division 1 state championship football game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024.
Muskego running back Jackson Niemiec (3) breaks a tackle during the WIAA Division 1 state championship football game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. / Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the start of the highly anticipated high school football season on the horizon, the time has arrived to take an initial look at some of the best teams throughout the state and how they fare in High School on SI Wisconsin's Preseason Power 25 Rankings.

Considering the impressive talent, depth, and long-standing tradition of so many powerhouse programs competing within the WIAA's seven respective divisions, it was a challenging task narrowing the field of 298 teams into an elite list of potential front-runners. Although several top-notch programs were ultimately left off the preseason rankings, the legitimate contenders will fittingly rise to the top and make their presence known each week one meaningful victory at a time.

Muskego currently holds the top spot in the rankings, Kimberly follows in second, Mukwonago is third, Arrowhead holds the fourth spot, and Waunakee is fifth.

Disclaimer: Key returning players mentioned with each ranked team are not intended to be complete listings as lineups change prior to the start of the season.

1. Muskego

Last Season: 9-5 overall, tied for third in the Classic 8 Conference and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state championship game

Key Returning Players: Quarterback Joey Shaw and running back Jackson Niemiec

History: The Warriors have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 25 times, capturing two state championships (2018 and 2019).

Season Opener (Aug. 22): at Neenah

2. Kimberly

Last Season: 8-2 overall, earned a share of the Fox Valley Association championship and advanced to second round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs

Key Returning Players: Quarterback Cam Wong and senior running back Kegan Pleau

History: The Papermakers have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 22 times, claiming eight state championships (2007, 2008, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2022).

Season Opener (Aug. 22): at Hamilton

3. Mukwonago

Last Season: 10-3 overall, finished second in the Classic 8 Conference and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals

Key Returning Player: Linebacker Noah Dodds

History: The Indians have advanced to the WIAA playoffs 28 times, claiming one state championship (2004).

Season Opener (Aug. 22): Appleton North

4. Arrowhead

Last season: 9-3 overall, earned a share of the Classic 8 Conference championship and advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs

Key Returning Players: Quarterback Nolan Hanson, running back Jacob Siner, and wide receiver Hunter Hughes

History: The Warhawks have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 34 times, winning state six state championships (1993, 1994, 1996, 2007, 2012, and 2013).

Season Opener (Aug. 22): at Marquette

Wisconsin high school football: Jacob Siner sprints out of the backfield during a WIAA Division 1 playoff game last season.
Arrowhead running back Jacob Siner (20) sprints from the backfield during a WIAA Division 1 opening-round playoff game at home against Sussex Hamilton on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. / Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

5. Waunakee

Last Season: 10-2 overall, won the Badger Conference (Large Division) and advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs

Key Returning Player: Quarterback Cole Krause

History: The Warriors have advanced to the WIAA playoffs 29 times, claiming seven state championships (1999, 2002, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2017, and 2021).

Season Opener (Aug. 21): at La Crosse Central

6. Marquette

Last Season: 10-2 overall, won the Greater Metro Conference and advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs

Key Returning Players: Quarterback Frank Briscoe, wide receiver Cal Ferber, and linebacker Will Kanter

History: The Hilltoppers have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 24 times, winning two state championships (2009 and 2023).

Season Opener (Aug. 22): Arrowhead

7. Neenah

Last Season: 9-3 overall, earned a share of the Fox Valley Association championship and advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.

Key Returning Player: Quarterback/defensive back Ashton Van Beek

History: The Rockets have advanced to the WIAA playoffs 20 times in program history and are seeking a first state title.

Season Opener (Aug. 22): Muskego

8. Kaukauna

Last Season: 9-3 overall, earned a share of the Fox Valley Association championship and advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs

Key Returning Players: Quarterback Bron Schaefer and running back Aiden Reardon

History: The Galloping Ghosts have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 18 times and are seeking a first state championship.

Season Opener (Aug. 21): Notre Dame

Wisconsin high school football: Kaukauna running back Aiden Reardon (0) attempts to elude a tackle in a game versus Kimberly.
Kaukauna High School's Aiden Reardon (0) tries to elude Kimberly's Brennen Resch (24) during a game Friday, October 11, 2024. / Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

9. West De Pere

Last Season: 11-2 overall, won the Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) and advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals

Key Returning Player: Quarterback Patrick Greisen

History: The Phantoms have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 27 times, claiming two state championships (2010 and 2011).

Season Opener (Aug. 22): at Hortonville

10. Bay Port

Last Season: 12-2 overall, finished second in the Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) and won the WIAA Division 1 state championship

Key Returning Players: Quarterback Matt Stevens and running back Brady Moon

History: The Pirates have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 27 times, claiming one state title (2024).

Season Opener (Aug. 21): Middleton

11. Rice Lake

Last Season: 11-3 overall, tied for second in the Big Rivers Conference and advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state championship game

Key Returning Player: Quarterback Grant Pacholke

History: The Warriors have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 27 times, winning three state championships (1979, 2017, 2023).

Season Opener (Aug. 21): D.C. Everest

12. Appleton North

Last Season: 5-5 overall, finished fourth in Fox Valley Association and advanced to WIAA Division 1 playoffs

Key Returning Players: Quarterback/wide receiver/defensive back Grant Hardy and linebacker Ben Wenzel

History: The Lightning have advanced to the WIAA playoffs 24 times and are seeking a first state championship.

Season Opener (Aug. 22): at Mukwonago

Wisconsin high school football: Appleton North's Grant Hardy dives versus Hortonville in a Fox Valley Association game.
Appleton North High School's Grant Hardy (14) dives for a first down against Hortonville during a game Friday, September 20, 2024. / Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

13. Franklin

Last Season: 10-1 overall, won the Southeast Conference championship and advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs

Key Returning Players: Running back Robert Beglinger and running back Dillon Herling

History: The Sabers have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 29 times, including two state championships (2006 and 2021).

Season Opener (Aug. 22): at Catholic Memorial

14. New Richmond

Last Season: 11-1 overall, won the Big Rivers Conference championship and advanced to third round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs

Key Returning Players: Quarterback Nick Stellrecht and running back Austyn Wittek

History: The Tigers have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 22 times and are seeking a first state championship

Season Opener (Aug. 21): Marshfield

15. Homestead

Last Season: 9-3 overall, finished second in the North Shore Conference and advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs

Key Returning Player: Running back Bentley Hickman

History: The Highlanders have advanced to the WIAA playoffs 31 times, capturing five state championships (1999, 2006, 2012, 2015, and 2018).

Season Opener (Aug. 22): Germantown

16. Slinger

Last Season: 14-0 overall, won the North Shore Conference championship and the WIAA Division 2 state title

Key Returning Player: Running back Kobe Hendricks

History: The Owls have advanced to the WIAA playoffs 24 times, claiming two state championships (1998 and 2024).

Season Opener (Aug. 22): Menomonee Falls

Wisconsin high school football: Slinger's Kobe Hendricks converts a 2-point conversion during the WIAA Division 2 title game.
Slinger's Kobe Hendricks (23) strolls in for a 2-point conversion during the WIAA Division 2 state championship football game against Rice Lake at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. / Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

17. Verona

Last Season: 10-1 overall, won the Big Eight Conference championship and advanced to second round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs

Key Returning Players: Running back Austin Perez and running back Asher Grady

History: The Wildcats have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 24 times and remain on a quest for a first state title

Season Opener (Aug. 21): Sun Prairie

18. Hamilton

Last Season: 7-3 overall, finished second in the Greater Metro Conference and advanced to the opening round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs

Key Returning Player: Wide receiver Drew Olsson

History: The Chargers have advanced to state 26 times and remain on a quest for a first state championship.

Season Opener (Aug. 22): Kimberly

19. Oconomowoc

Last Season: 8-2 overall, earned a share of the Classic 8 Conference championship and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 playoffs

Key Returning Players: Quarterback Austin Munzel and running back Alex Seraphine

History: The Raccoons have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 26 times and are seeking a first state title.

Season Opener (Aug. 22): Pulaski

Wisconsin high school football: Oconomowoc's Austin Munzel throws a pass during a Classic 8 Conference game last season.
Oconomowoc quarterback Austin Munzel (4) throws a pass during a Classic 8 Conference game on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. / Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

20. D.C. Everest

Last Season: 10-3 overall, won the Wisconsin Valley Conference championship and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals

Key Returning Player: Wide receiver Xavier Edwards

History: The Evergreens have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 32 times, capturing five state championships (1981, 1983, 1989, 1998, and 2003).

Season Opener (Aug. 21): at Rice Lake

21. Hudson

Last Season: 7-3 overall, finished second in the Big Rivers Conference and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 playoffs

Key Returning Players: Quarterback Cooper Adair and running back Payton Pingel

History: The Raiders have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 20 times and are seeking a first state championship.

Season Opener (Aug. 21): at Eau Claire Memorial

22. Sun Prairie East

Last Season: 7-4 overall, finished second in the Badger Conference (Large Division) and advanced to second-round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs

Key Returning Player: Running back Brady Kaufman

History: The Cardinals have qualified for the WIAA playoffs three times and are seeking a first state championship

Season Opener (Aug. 21): at Verona

23. Notre Dame

Last Season: 14-0 overall, won Fox River Classic Conference and claimed the WIAA Division 3 state championship

Key Returning Player: Quarterback Max Peirce

History: The Tritons have advanced to the WIAA playoffs 21 times, claiming three state championships (2003, 2015, and 2024).

Season Opener (Aug. 21): at Kaukauna

Wisconsin high school football: Notre Dame quarterback Max Peirce passes the ball versus Green Bay East on Sept. 12, 2024.
Notre Dame Academy's Max Peirce (5) passes the ball against Green Bay East High School on Thursday, September 12, 2024, Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

24. Catholic Memorial

Last Season: 11-3 overall, finished second in the Parkland Conference and advanced to the WIAA Division 3 championship game

Key Returning Players: Running back Harold Lewis and wide receiver Dustin Roach

History: The Crusaders have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 22 times, winning five state championships (2012, 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2021).

Season Opener (Aug. 22): Franklin

25. Middleton

Last Season: 7-4 overall, finished third in the Big Eight Conference and advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs

Key Returning Players: Quarterback Joey Passaglia and running back Elijah Jackson

History: The Cardinals have qualified for the WIAA playoffs 32 times, winning two state championships (1983 and 1987).

Season Opener (Aug. 21): at Bay Port

