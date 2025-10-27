Wisconsin High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 27, 2025
With the hard-hitting, nine-game regular-season schedule and first round of the WIAA playoffs now completed, it's time to take a closer look at the latest High School on SI Wisconsin Top 25 football rankings.
Classic 8 Conference champion Muskego, last year's WIAA Division 1 state runner-up, claims the No. 1 spot for a sixth consecutive week following a dominant 64-16 home-field victory over eighth-seeded Madison West in the opening round of the playoffs.
The Warriors, who improved to 9-1 overall, have combined to outscore the opposition by a 372-123 margin.
Top-seeded Muskego is scheduled to host fourth-seeded No. 19-ranked Racine Case, 8-2, in a second-round playoff game Friday at 7 p.m.
Twelve No. 1-seeded teams in this week's Top 25 advanced to the second round of the playoffs.
1. Muskego (9-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. eighth-seeded Madison West 64-16 in first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Next up: vs. fourth-seeded No. 19 Racine Case (second round of WIAA D1 playoffs), Oct. 31
2. Waunakee (10-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. eighth-seeded Chippewa Falls 28-21 (OT) in first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Next up: vs. fourth-seeded No. 18 Mukwonago (second round of WIAA D1 playoffs), Oct. 31
3. West De Pere (10-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. eighth-seeded Hartford 70-33 in first round of WIAA Division 2 playoffs
Next up: vs. fifth-seeded Pulaski (second round of WIAA D2 playoffs), Oct. 31
4. Franklin (10-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. eighth-seeded Milwaukee Riverside-Golda Meier 65-6 in first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Next up: vs. fifth-seeded Verona (second round of WIAA D1 playoffs), Oct. 31
5. Badger (10-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. seventh-seeded Oak Creek 42-7 in first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Next up: vs. third-seeded No. 22 Middleton (second round of WIAA D1 playoffs), Oct. 31
6. Homestead (10-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. eighth-seeded Menomonee Falls 51-14 in first round of WIAA Division 2 playoffs
Next up: vs. fourth-seeded Elkhorn (second round of WIAA D2 playoffs), Oct. 31
7. Arrowhead (9-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. eighth-seeded Wausau West 56-12 in first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Next up: vs. fourth-seeded No. 15 Brookfield East (second round of WIAA D1 playoffs), Oct. 31
8. Notre Dame (10-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. eighth-seeded Greenfield 77-32 in first round of WIAA Division 2 playoffs
Next up: vs. fourth-seeded No. 24 Slinger (second round of WIAA D2 playoffs)
9. River Falls (9-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. eighth-seeded Beaver Dam 48-21 in first round of WIAA Division 2 playoffs
Next up: vs. fourth-seeded La Crosse Central (second round of WIAA D2 playoffs), Oct. 31
10. Rice Lake (9-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. seventh-seeded Kaukauna 30-20 in first round of WIAA Division 2 playoffs
Next up: vs. sixth-seeded Wauwatosa East (second round of WIAA D2 playoffs), Oct. 31
11. Bay Port (8-2)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. sixth-seeded Appleton North 41-6 in first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Next up: at second-seeded Milwaukee Reagan (second round of WIAA D1 playoffs), Oct. 31
12. Sussex Hamilton (8-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. seventh-seeded Marquette 58-32 in first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Next up: vs. third-seeded No. 13 Kimberly (second round of WIAA D1 playoffs), Oct. 31
13. Kimberly (8-2)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. sixth-seeded Fond du Lac 28-21 in first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Next up: at second-seeded No. 12 Sussex Hamilton (second round of WIAA D1 playoffs), Oct. 31
14. Hudson (8-2)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. sixth-seeded Sun Prairie East 35-20 in first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Next up: vs. seventh-seeded No. 25 De Pere (second round of WIAA D1 playoffs), Oct. 31
15. Brookfield East (8-2)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. fifth-seeded D.C. Everest 19-13 in first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Next up: at top-seeded No. 7 Arrowhead (second round of WIAA D1 playoffs), Oct. 31
16. Catholic Memorial (9-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. eighth-seeded Jefferson 55-7 in first round of WIAA Division 3 playoffs
Next up: vs. fourth-seeded La Crosse Logan (second round of WIAA D3 playoffs), Oct. 31
17. Darlington (10-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. eighth-seeded Melrose-Mindoro 55-14 in first round of WIAA Division 6 playoffs
Next up: vs. fourth-seeded Fennimore (second round of WIAA D6 playoffs), Oct. 31
18. Mukwonago (7-3)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. fifth-seeded Oconomowoc 24-0 in first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Next up: at top-seeded No. 2 Waunakee (second round of WIAA D1 playoffs), Oct. 31
19. Racine Case (8-2)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. fifth-seeded No. 23 Kenosha Bradford 34-6 in first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Next up: at top-seeded No. 1 Muskego (second round of WIAA D1 playoffs), Oct. 31
20. Edgar (10-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. eighth-seeded Loyal-Greenwood 21-14 in first round of WIAA Division 6 playoffs
Next up: vs. fourth-seeded Poynette (second round of WIAA D6 playoffs), Oct. 31
21. Winneconne (10-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. eighth-seeded Milwaukee North-Lifelong Learning 71-0 in first round of WIAA Division 4 playoffs
Next up: vs. fourth-seeded Altoona (second round of WIAA D4 playoffs), Oct. 31
22. Middleton (9-1)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. sixth-seeded Milwaukee Hamilton-Audubon 63-8 in first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Next up: at second-seeded No. 5 Badger (second round of WIAA D1 playoffs), Oct. 31
23. Racine St. Catherine's (9-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. eighth-seeded Saint Francis 47-0 in first round of WIAA Division 4 playoffs
Next up: vs. fourth-seeded Lake Mills (second round of WIAA D4 playoffs), Oct. 31
24. Slinger (8-2)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. fifth-seeded West Bend West 42-14 in first round of WIAA Division 2 playoffs
Next up: at top-seeded No. 8 Notre Dame (second round of WIAA D2 playoffs), Oct. 31
25. De Pere (6-4)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. second-seeded No. 14 Neenah 28-27 (OT) in first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Next up: at third-seeded Hudson (second round of WIAA D1 playoffs), Oct. 31
