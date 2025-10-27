High School

Wisconsin High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 27, 2025

Muskego claims No. 1 spot for sixth consecutive week following dominant 64-16 home-field victory over Madison West in opening round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs

Jeff Hagenau

Muskego running back Jackson Niemiec (3) looks for Mukwonago defenders on a 54-yard catch-and-run touchdown during a Classic 8 Conference game Friday, October 17, 2025.
Muskego running back Jackson Niemiec (3) looks for Mukwonago defenders on a 54-yard catch-and-run touchdown during a Classic 8 Conference game Friday, October 17, 2025.

With the hard-hitting, nine-game regular-season schedule and first round of the WIAA playoffs now completed, it's time to take a closer look at the latest High School on SI Wisconsin Top 25 football rankings.

Classic 8 Conference champion Muskego, last year's WIAA Division 1 state runner-up, claims the No. 1 spot for a sixth consecutive week following a dominant 64-16 home-field victory over eighth-seeded Madison West in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Warriors, who improved to 9-1 overall, have combined to outscore the opposition by a 372-123 margin.

Top-seeded Muskego is scheduled to host fourth-seeded No. 19-ranked Racine Case, 8-2, in a second-round playoff game Friday at 7 p.m.

Twelve No. 1-seeded teams in this week's Top 25 advanced to the second round of the playoffs.

1. Muskego (9-1)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. eighth-seeded Madison West 64-16 in first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs

Next up: vs. fourth-seeded No. 19 Racine Case (second round of WIAA D1 playoffs), Oct. 31

2. Waunakee (10-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. eighth-seeded Chippewa Falls 28-21 (OT) in first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs

Next up: vs. fourth-seeded No. 18 Mukwonago (second round of WIAA D1 playoffs), Oct. 31

3. West De Pere (10-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. eighth-seeded Hartford 70-33 in first round of WIAA Division 2 playoffs

Next up: vs. fifth-seeded Pulaski (second round of WIAA D2 playoffs), Oct. 31

4. Franklin (10-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. eighth-seeded Milwaukee Riverside-Golda Meier 65-6 in first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs

Next up: vs. fifth-seeded Verona (second round of WIAA D1 playoffs), Oct. 31

5. Badger (10-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. seventh-seeded Oak Creek 42-7 in first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs

Next up: vs. third-seeded No. 22 Middleton (second round of WIAA D1 playoffs), Oct. 31

6. Homestead (10-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. eighth-seeded Menomonee Falls 51-14 in first round of WIAA Division 2 playoffs

Next up: vs. fourth-seeded Elkhorn (second round of WIAA D2 playoffs), Oct. 31

7. Arrowhead (9-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. eighth-seeded Wausau West 56-12 in first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs

Next up: vs. fourth-seeded No. 15 Brookfield East (second round of WIAA D1 playoffs), Oct. 31

8. Notre Dame (10-0)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. eighth-seeded Greenfield 77-32 in first round of WIAA Division 2 playoffs

Next up: vs. fourth-seeded No. 24 Slinger (second round of WIAA D2 playoffs)

9. River Falls (9-1)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. eighth-seeded Beaver Dam 48-21 in first round of WIAA Division 2 playoffs

Next up: vs. fourth-seeded La Crosse Central (second round of WIAA D2 playoffs), Oct. 31

10. Rice Lake (9-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. seventh-seeded Kaukauna 30-20 in first round of WIAA Division 2 playoffs

Next up: vs. sixth-seeded Wauwatosa East (second round of WIAA D2 playoffs), Oct. 31

11. Bay Port (8-2)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. sixth-seeded Appleton North 41-6 in first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs

Next up: at second-seeded Milwaukee Reagan (second round of WIAA D1 playoffs), Oct. 31

12. Sussex Hamilton (8-2)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. seventh-seeded Marquette 58-32 in first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs

Next up: vs. third-seeded No. 13 Kimberly (second round of WIAA D1 playoffs), Oct. 31

13. Kimberly (8-2)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. sixth-seeded Fond du Lac 28-21 in first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs

Next up: at second-seeded No. 12 Sussex Hamilton (second round of WIAA D1 playoffs), Oct. 31

14. Hudson (8-2)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. sixth-seeded Sun Prairie East 35-20 in first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs

Next up: vs. seventh-seeded No. 25 De Pere (second round of WIAA D1 playoffs), Oct. 31

15. Brookfield East (8-2)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. fifth-seeded D.C. Everest 19-13 in first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs

Next up: at top-seeded No. 7 Arrowhead (second round of WIAA D1 playoffs), Oct. 31

16. Catholic Memorial (9-1)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. eighth-seeded Jefferson 55-7 in first round of WIAA Division 3 playoffs

Next up: vs. fourth-seeded La Crosse Logan (second round of WIAA D3 playoffs), Oct. 31

17. Darlington (10-0)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. eighth-seeded Melrose-Mindoro 55-14 in first round of WIAA Division 6 playoffs

Next up: vs. fourth-seeded Fennimore (second round of WIAA D6 playoffs), Oct. 31

18. Mukwonago (7-3)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. fifth-seeded Oconomowoc 24-0 in first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs

Next up: at top-seeded No. 2 Waunakee (second round of WIAA D1 playoffs), Oct. 31

19. Racine Case (8-2)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. fifth-seeded No. 23 Kenosha Bradford 34-6 in first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs

Next up: at top-seeded No. 1 Muskego (second round of WIAA D1 playoffs), Oct. 31

20. Edgar (10-0)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. eighth-seeded Loyal-Greenwood 21-14 in first round of WIAA Division 6 playoffs

Next up: vs. fourth-seeded Poynette (second round of WIAA D6 playoffs), Oct. 31

21. Winneconne (10-0)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Def. eighth-seeded Milwaukee North-Lifelong Learning 71-0 in first round of WIAA Division 4 playoffs

Next up: vs. fourth-seeded Altoona (second round of WIAA D4 playoffs), Oct. 31

22. Middleton (9-1)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. sixth-seeded Milwaukee Hamilton-Audubon 63-8 in first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs

Next up: at second-seeded No. 5 Badger (second round of WIAA D1 playoffs), Oct. 31

23. Racine St. Catherine's (9-1)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. eighth-seeded Saint Francis 47-0 in first round of WIAA Division 4 playoffs

Next up: vs. fourth-seeded Lake Mills (second round of WIAA D4 playoffs), Oct. 31

24. Slinger (8-2)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Def. fifth-seeded West Bend West 42-14 in first round of WIAA Division 2 playoffs

Next up: at top-seeded No. 8 Notre Dame (second round of WIAA D2 playoffs), Oct. 31

25. De Pere (6-4)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. second-seeded No. 14 Neenah 28-27 (OT) in first round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs

Next up: at third-seeded Hudson (second round of WIAA D1 playoffs), Oct. 31

Jeff Hagenau

Published
Jeff Hagenau
JEFF HAGENAU

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

