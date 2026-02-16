Road to the Kohl Center: Celebrating the Division 1 State Qualifiers Who Earned Their Shot At Wrestling Gold
With the widely popular Wisconsin high school wrestling season winding down, the time has arrived to celebrate the outstanding efforts of the top athletes who have qualified for the upcoming 2026 WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament.
The prestigious 83rd annual tournament is scheduled to take place at the University of Wisconsin's Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., on Feb. 26-28.
The three-day event will feature 588 wrestlers, highlighting the premier competitors in the state's three respective boys divisions.
We begin by taking a look at the powerful Division 1 field, including 196 battle-tested wrestlers seeking titles.
Individuals earning top seeds were:
- 106: Sauk Prairie-Wisconsin Heights junior Max Schroeder
- 113: Union Grove junior Camden Rugg; (120) Arrowhead sophomore Zahn Beal
- 126: Brown Deer-Messmer-Shorewood senior Maximus Hay
- 132: River Falls junior Oliver Larson
- 138: Hortonville senior Cashtyn Botting
- 144: Luxemburg-Casco junior Carson Neubert
- 150: Oconomowoc senior Kellen Wolbert
- 157: Neenah senior Declan Koch
- 165: Hudson senior JD Minder-Broeckae
- 175: Kaukauna senior Liam Crook
- 190: Middleton junior Reed Falk
- 215: Waunakee senior McCoy Smith
- 285: Hartford Union senior Ayden Grulke
Note: Complete brackets can be accessed by clicking the specific weight class (highlighted in blue). The list of qualifiers includes seed position (1-14), athlete name, school, class, and overall season record.
106 pounds
1. Max Schroeder, Sauk Prairie-Wisconsin Heights, jr. (40-2)
2. Colin Weber, West Bend West-East, fr. (41-3)
3. Jackson Freeman, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, jr. (29-1)
4. A.J. Woerpel, Hortonville, fr. (30-1)
5. Colin Seifert, Brookfield East, jr. (31-2)
6. Brodey Lewis, Milton, fr. (37-4)
7. Ethan Flom, De Pere, soph. (40-5)
8. Riley Longdin, Slinger, soph. (43-3)
9. Hunter Konkol, Kettle Moraine, soph. (36-4)
10. Cash Vanderwerff, Burlington, soph. (32-4)
12. Phoenix Coughlin, South Milwaukee, jr. (35-11)
13. Frank Bingen, Sussex Hamilton, fr. (25-11)
14. Brady Needham, Holmen, fr. (35-17)
113 pounds
1. Camden Rugg, Union Grove, jr. (48-0)
2. Jack Falk, Pulaski, jr. (35-4)
3. Brendan Henderson, Holmen, fr. (47-2)
4. Mason Moody, Arrowhead, fr. (34-7)
5. August Libinski, West Bend West-East, jr. (37-7)
6. Kyler Van Keuren, Waukesha West, soph. (30-9)
7. Mason Spear, Waunakee, sr. (30-9)
8. Niko Dakouras, Brookfield East, fr. (25-7)
9. Kolten Mueller, Milton, fr. (42-5)
10. Blake Mell, Wausau West, jr. (35-7)
11. Broden Butzke, Neenah, fr. (38-11)
12. Pearce Mathison, Sparta, soph. (38-13)
13. Tristen Gregg, West Allis Hale, sr. (35-4)
14. Miguel Potter, Whitefish Bay, fr. (10-9)
120 pounds
1. Zahn Beal, Arrowhead, soph. (35-5)
2. Andrew DiPiazza, Kaukauna, jr. (38-9)
3. Rex Lancaster, Holmen, soph. (43-4)
4. George Hamilton, South Milwaukee, sr. (42-4)
5. Landon Connelly, Sparta, sr. (32-8)
6. Reece Moore, Sussex Hamilton, sr. (40-2)
7. Lincoln Swick, Oconomowoc, fr. (39-5)
8. Brett Farrell, Waunakee, jr. (35-8)
9. Cullin Loveland, Milton, fr. (29-16)
10. Evan Lesselyong, Hortonville, jr. (32-6)
11. Cooper Herzig, Muskego, jr. (34-11)
12. Walker Waidelich, New Richmond, jr. (39-8)
13. Caleb Busfield, Janesville Craig, soph. (35-10)
14. Logan Stratton, Nicolet, soph. (21-14)
126 pounds
1. Maximus Hay, Brown Deer-Messmer-Shorewood, sr. (25-0)
2. Gavin Wolters, Hartford Union, sr. (24-0)
3. Brock Needham, Holmen, jr. (46-5)
4. Dominic McGuire, Janesville Parker, jr. (48-4)
5. Thomas Heraly, West De Pere, jr. (36-5)
6. Bryan Rivera, Waukesha West, sr. (34-5)
7. Isaac Weber, Germantown, soph. (40-4)
8. Miles Alters, Hudson, soph. (46-6)
9. Anthony Ballweg, Monona Grove-McFarland, soph. (23-12)
10. Gavin Meinecke, Mukwonago, sr. (38-13)
11. Samuel Ellerman, Hortonville, jr. (33-12)
12. Koleton Russell, Brookfield East, jr. (39-6)
13. David Bilhorn, Milton, jr. (32-12)
14. Samuel Strutz, Sauk Prairie-Wisconsin Heights, fr. (37-16)
132 pounds
1. Oliver Larson, River Falls, jr. (46-7)
2. Alois Schlumpf, Bay Port, sr. (39-2)
3. Evan Fahey, Oregon, sr. (41-3)
4. Ashton Scheele, Westosha Central, jr. (45-2)
5. Bailey Casey, Menomonie, sr. (19-1)
6. Bryson Busler, Watertown, jr. (35-3)
7. Deuce Sharp, West Allis Central, sr. (40-3)
8. Maxx Huston, Wauwatosa West-East, fr. (26-5)
9. Mason Techmeier, Muskego, jr. (36-4)
10. Cael Lynch, Cedarburg, jr. (40-9)
11. Ezequiel Dominguez, Kenosha Indian Trail, sr. (40-9)
12. Perry Baehr, Kaukauna, sr. (32-8)
13. Austin Rehak, Sussex Hamilton, jr. (27-13)
14. Rock West, La Crosse Logan-Central, soph. (13-16)
138 pounds
1. Cashtyn Botting, Hortonville, sr. (38-4)
2. Nathan Henderson, Holmen, soph. (35-2)
3. Aidan Aure, Menomonie, jr. (32-3)
4. Preston Schneider, Oshkosh West, soph. (37-6)
5. Joseph Jeanquart, Luxemburg-Casco, jr. (36-10)
6. Patrick Skrundz, Burlington, sr. (43-4)
7. Spencer Prado, Kettle Moraine, jr. (33-4)
8. Logan Steffen, Oregon, jr. (38-8)
9. Will Freeborn, Wauwatosa West-East, jr. (29-7)
10. Cooper Feiner, De Forest, jr. (33-6)
11. Wyatt Sandoval, Arrowhead, sr. (34-10)
12. Prince Zah Cameron, West Allis Central, soph. (42-10)
13. Jonathan Sandrik, Westosha Central, jr. (38-7)
14. Bodi Kothari Schmitz, Brown Deer-Messmer-Shorewood, sr. (26-11)
144 pounds
1. Carson Neubert, Luxemburg-Casco, jr. (45-1)
2. Cade Aaberg, Oregon, jr. (43-2)
3. Myles Leggett, Kenosha Indian Trail, jr. (47-6)
4. Josiah Beltran, D.C. Everest, soph. (20-1)
5. Emmitt Becker, Slinger, jr. (42-5)
6. Jayden Ross, Sussex Hamilton, sr. (36-6)
7. Aspen Tritz, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, soph. (17-2)
8. Landon Jacobs, Burlington, sr. (33-8)
9. Cole DuChateau, Arrowhead, jr. (26-2)
10. Brady Austin, Muskego, jr. (37-12)
11. Gabe Erdmann, Mukwonago, soph. (31-13)
12. Braylon Davenport, Waunakee, jr. (28-12)
13. Isaac Foster, Menasha, fr. (12-5)
14. Conner Bluhm, Brookfield Central, soph. (21-18)
150 pounds
1. Kellen Wolbert, Oconomowoc, sr. (45-0)
2. Landen Sheppard, Neenah, jr. (45-4)
3. Caden Schwartz, Oregon, soph. (32-9)
4. Alex Martinez, Westosha Central, soph. (39-3)
5. AJ Alesch, Holmen, sr. (44-7)
6. Samuel Gehring, Slinger, jr. (44-2)
7. Leo Getchell, Janesville Craig, jr. (43-3)
8. Za' vier Weems, Wisconsin Lutheran, sr. (34-7)
9. Braden Daley, Kettle Moraine, soph. (27-6)
10. Jacksyn Thorpe, Kaukauna, jr. (36-7)
11. Easton Ledden, Marshfield, sr. (38-9)
12. Dylan Sardina, West Allis Hale, fr. (36-7)
13. Cole Lejon, Brown Deer-Shorewood-Messmer, sr. (24-7)
14. Michael Pertzborn, DeForest, jr. (31-11)
157 pounds
1. Declan Koch, Neenah, sr. (46-0)
2. Sam Zanton, Middleton, sr. (39-0)
3. Gabriel Metzler, Waunakee, sr. (41-1)
5. Olin Neuville, De Pere, jr. (46-1)
6. Tristan North, West Allis Hale, sr. (35-4)
7. Carson Kempf, D.C. Everest, sr. (33-6)
8. Parker Neu, Hartford Union, jr. (41-6)
9. Aaron Howard, Menomonie, jr. (19-4)
10. Skyler Blockwitz, Franklin, jr. (42-8)
11. Christian Bass, Oconomowoc, fr. (36-8)
12. Tyr Colque, Waukesha West, sr. (31-11)
13. Mykell Rodgers, Brown Deer-Messmer-Shorewood, fr. (27-10)
14. Cyrus Butler, Whitefish Bay, soph. (23-7)
165 pounds
1. JD Minder-Broeckae, Hudson, sr. (49-0)
2. Kolin DeGroot, Kaukauna, sr. (22-2)
3. Torin Kuokkanen, Waukesha West, jr. (38-1)
4. Gage Gross, Milton, soph. (45-3)
5. Carson Bremmer, Verona, jr. (45-6)
6. Finn Grauwels, Middleton, sr. (34-6)
7. Luke Pember, Menomonie, sr. (17-3)
8. Jamond Thompson Schrec, Oshkosh North, sr. (31-8)
9. Alijah Thames-Martin, Brown Deer-Messmer-Shorewood, sr. (16-5)
10. Benjamin Wiza, Oak Creek, sr. (37-10)
11. Maximus Davis, Green Bay Preble, jr. (36-4)
12. Maximilion Gehring, Slinger, sr. (39-10)
13. Eans Prado Jr., Kettle Moraine, sr. (23-6)
14. Cameron Berry-Stricklen, Nicolet, jr. (22-15)
175 pounds
1. Liam Crook, Kaukauna, sr. (46-1)
2. Tucker Athey, Bay Port, soph. (39-5)
3. Seth Krause, Mukwonago, sr. (35-11)
4. Brennan Ott, Verona, jr. (45-3)
5. Haiden Carlson, Marshfield, jr. (39-6)
6. Athanasios Hammerbeck, Kenosha Indian Trail, jr. (40-9)
7. Jacob Kidder, Hartford Union, sr. (17-2)
8. Jacob Anderson, Menomonie, sr. (31-7)
9. Niko DeZiel, Sun Prairie West, jr. (41-3)
10. Mason Henschel, Fond du Lac, sr. (37-9)
11. Henrik Kellogg, Brookfield Central, sr. (22-9)
12. Carson Cramer, Burlington, sr. (37-11)
13. Paiton Norrington, Brown Deer-Messmer-Shorewood, sr. (15-8)
14. Gavin St. John, Greenfield, sr. (37-11)
190 pounds
1. Reed Falk, Middleton, jr. (39-0)
2. Landen Grow, Beaver Dam, sr. (42-5)
3. Jackson Villarreal, Oak Creek, sr. (41-3)
4. Jacob Hutchins, River Falls, jr. (47-6)
5. Brady Sprangers, Kaukauna, sr. (46-4)
6. Chetan Malkan, Waukesha West, sr. (35-7)
7. Jackson Guenzler-Soda, Verona, jr. (47-6)
8. Brady Stammer, Homestead, sr. (27-3)
9. Andrevion Jones, Wauwatosa West-East, sr. (30-10)
10. Maximus Todd, Onalaska-Luther, sr. (41-4)
11. Kaden Roth, Neenah, sr. (41-8)
12. Benjamin Mittag, Nicolet, sr. (31-9)
13. Owen Ozolins, Muskego, sr. (27-8)
14. Anthony Pereida, Kenosha Tremper, jr. (36-12)
215 pounds
1. McCoy Smith, Waunakee, sr. (43-2)
2. Niko Kleinschmidt, D.C. Everest, jr. (35-4)
3. Brody Sardina, West Allis Hale, sr. (36-3)
4. Cody Slater, Janesville Parker, sr. (47-5)
5. Jacob Pekrul, Hartford Union, jr. (39-5)
6. Bryce Shepard, Menomonie, sr. (30-5)
7. Zach Winnekens, Kaukauna, sr. (39-7)
8. Anthony Wilson, Kenosha Bradford, jr. (40-5)
9. Weston Hackbarth, Sussex Hamilton, sr. (35-6)
10. Turner Doering, Brookfield Central, jr. (32-7)
11. Wes Olson, Pulaski, jr. (33-12)
12. Melvin Hunter, Madison East, sr. (40-9)
13. David Schultz, Germantown, soph. (27-13)
14. Chris Rodriguez, New Berlin West-Eisenhower, jr. (22-12)
285 pounds
1. Ayden Grulke, Hartford Union, sr. (45-2)
2. Deangelo Clay, Monona Grove-McFarland, jr. (42-6)
3. Makhi Rodgers, Brown Deer-Messmer-Shorewood, sr. (5-0)
4. Nehemiah Lendobeja, Kaukauna, sr. (43-3)
5. Ethan McIntosh, Verona, jr. (47-5)
6. Brendan Grabot, Kenosha Indian Trail, sr. (45-6)
7. Quinton Ortegon, Fond du Lac, jr. (30-6)
8. Jagger Jepson, Holmen, sr. (37-10)
9. London Hadley, Racine Case, jr. (24-3)
10. Jackson Zolper, New Berlin West-Eisenhower, jr. (31-8)
11. Beckett Selden, Superior, sr. (40-6)
12. Luke Weyenberg, Bay Port, sr. (16-4)
13. Aaron Seavert, Wisconsin Lutheran, sr. (22-6)
14. Omarion Dennis, Kettle Moraine, jr. (30-10)
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com