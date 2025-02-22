Wisconsin High School Wrestling Sectionals Ignite as Top Teams Advance to WIAA Tournament
The highly anticipated Wisconsin high school wrestling team sectional competition took place throughout the state Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The eight sectional champions in Division 1, four in Division 2, and four in Division 3 advanced to compete in the WIAA Team Wrestling Tournament at the University of Wisconsin's Field House in Madison, Wisconsin on March 7-8.
Kaukauna, the No. 1-ranked defending D1 champion, tops the list of premier programs qualifying for the prestigious competition. The Galloping Ghosts will be making a state-best 23rd appearance. The loaded, powerhouse field includes five top-10 state-ranked teams.
Coleman, top-ranked in D2, is slated to make its 18th appearance. The Cougars headline the strong group featuring three top-10 state-ranked programs.
Mineral Point, No. 2-ranked in D3, will be making its 12th appearance at state. The Pointers are among a talented field consisting of three top-10 ranked squads.
WIAA SECTIONAL RESULTS
Division 1
Teams Advancing: Arrowhead, Bay Port, Holmen, Kaukauna, Muskego, Reedsburg Area, Waukesha West, West Allis Hale
Sectional A (at Hudson)
Match 1: Menomonie 39, West Salem/Bangor 34
Match 2: Holmen 49, New Richmond 19
Final: Holmen 58, Menomonie 16
Sectional B (at Stevens Point Area Senior High)
Match 1: Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 59, Neenah 23
Match 2: Kaukauna 70, Hortonville 8
Final: Kaukauna 49, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 18
Sectional C (at Bay Port)
Match 1: Bay Port 46, Port Washington 24
Match 2: Luxemburg-Casco 46, Slinger 32
Final: Bay Port 44, Luxemburg-Casco 21
Sectional D (at Middleton)
Match 1: Reedsburg Area 63, Oregon 17
Match 2: Monona Grove/McFarland 40, Waunakee 34
Final: Reedsburg Area 40, Monona Grove/McFarland 23
Sectional E (at Hartford Union)
Match 1: Arrowhead 49, Brown Deer/Messmer/Shorewood 24
Match 2: Germantown 49, Oconomowoc 26
Final: Arrowhead 39, Germantown 35
Sectional F (at Milwaukee Riverside)
Match 1: Wisconsin Lutheran 49, Brookfield East 30
Match 2: West Allis Hale 61, Wauwatosa West/East 16
Final: West Allis Hale 58, Wisconsin Lutheran 22
Sectional G (at Waukesha West)
Match 1: Burlington 44, Milton 27
Match 2: Waukesha West 52, Janesville Parker 25
Final: Waukesha West 43, Burlington 14
Sectional H (at Muskego)
Match 1: Muskego 40, Kenosha Indian Trail 35
Match 2: Oak Creek 41, Greenfield 36
Final: Muskego 47, Oak Creek 27
Division 2
Teams Advancing: Coleman, Fennimore, St. Croix Falls, Kewaskum
Sectional A (at Medford)
Match 1: St. Croix Falls 75, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm 5
Match 2: Saint Croix Central 47, Hayward/Northwood 34
Final: St. Croix Falls 36, Saint Croix Central 26
Sectional B (at Denmark)
Match 1: Coleman 48, Denmark 24
Match 2: Freedom 45, Oconto Falls 32
Final: Coleman 33, Freedom 31
Sectional C (at Prairie du Chien)
Match 1: Belmont/Platteville 43, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro 32
Match 2: Fennimore 50, Lodi 20
Final: Fennimore 41, Belmont/Platteville 26
Sectional D (at North Fond du Lac/St. Mary's Springs)
Match 1: Kewaskum 55, Delavan-Darien 19
Match 2: Campbellsport 40, Jefferson 39
Final: Kewaskum 38, Campbellsport 36
Division 3
Teams Advancing: Mineral Point, Oostburg, Stratford, Weyauwega-Fremont
Sectional A (at Clear Lake)
Match 1: Glenwood City 37, Cumberland 24
Match 2: Stratford 64,Turtle Lake/Clayton 15
Final: Stratford 41, Glenwood City 29
Sectional B (at Bonduel)
Match 1: Shiocton 47, Brillion 33
Match 2: Weyauwega-Fremont 66, Crandon 11
Final: Weyauwega-Fremont 39, Shiocton 29
Sectional C (at Mineral Point)
Match 1: Iowa-Grant/Highland 42, Aquinas 33
Match 2: Mineral Point 72, Royall/Wonewoc-Center 10
Final: Mineral Point 33, Iowa-Grant/Highland 32
Sectional D (at Oostburg)
Match 1: Oostburg 65, Cambridge 12
Match 2: Lomira 45, Clinton 36
Final: Oostburg 53, Lomira 26
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com