Wisconsin High School Wrestling Sectionals Ignite as Top Teams Advance to WIAA Tournament

Kaukauna Galloping Ghosts, Coleman Cougars, and Mineral Point Pointers lead a powerhouse field into the historic WIAA Team Wrestling Tournament at UW Field House on March 7-8

Jeff Hagenau

Kaukauna High School’s Andy Dipiazza (pictured in orange) wrestles during the Cheesehead Invitational on Friday, January 3, 2025.
Kaukauna High School’s Andy Dipiazza (pictured in orange) wrestles during the Cheesehead Invitational on Friday, January 3, 2025. / Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The highly anticipated Wisconsin high school wrestling team sectional competition took place throughout the state Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The eight sectional champions in Division 1, four in Division 2, and four in Division 3 advanced to compete in the WIAA Team Wrestling Tournament at the University of Wisconsin's Field House in Madison, Wisconsin on March 7-8.

Kaukauna, the No. 1-ranked defending D1 champion, tops the list of premier programs qualifying for the prestigious competition. The Galloping Ghosts will be making a state-best 23rd appearance. The loaded, powerhouse field includes five top-10 state-ranked teams.

Coleman, top-ranked in D2, is slated to make its 18th appearance. The Cougars headline the strong group featuring three top-10 state-ranked programs.

Mineral Point, No. 2-ranked in D3, will be making its 12th appearance at state. The Pointers are among a talented field consisting of three top-10 ranked squads.

WIAA SECTIONAL RESULTS

Division 1

Teams Advancing: Arrowhead, Bay Port, Holmen, Kaukauna, Muskego, Reedsburg Area, Waukesha West, West Allis Hale

Sectional A (at Hudson)

Match 1: Menomonie 39, West Salem/Bangor 34

Match 2: Holmen 49, New Richmond 19

Final: Holmen 58, Menomonie 16

Sectional B (at Stevens Point Area Senior High)

Match 1: Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 59, Neenah 23

Match 2: Kaukauna 70, Hortonville 8

Final: Kaukauna 49, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 18

Sectional C (at Bay Port)

Match 1: Bay Port 46, Port Washington 24

Match 2: Luxemburg-Casco 46, Slinger 32

Final: Bay Port 44, Luxemburg-Casco 21

Sectional D (at Middleton)

Match 1: Reedsburg Area 63, Oregon 17

Match 2: Monona Grove/McFarland 40, Waunakee 34

Final: Reedsburg Area 40, Monona Grove/McFarland 23

Sectional E (at Hartford Union)

Match 1: Arrowhead 49, Brown Deer/Messmer/Shorewood 24

Match 2: Germantown 49, Oconomowoc 26

Final: Arrowhead 39, Germantown 35

Sectional F (at Milwaukee Riverside)

Match 1: Wisconsin Lutheran 49, Brookfield East 30

Match 2: West Allis Hale 61, Wauwatosa West/East 16

Final: West Allis Hale 58, Wisconsin Lutheran 22

Sectional G (at Waukesha West)

Match 1: Burlington 44, Milton 27

Match 2: Waukesha West 52, Janesville Parker 25

Final: Waukesha West 43, Burlington 14

Sectional H (at Muskego)

Match 1: Muskego 40, Kenosha Indian Trail 35

Match 2: Oak Creek 41, Greenfield 36

Final: Muskego 47, Oak Creek 27

Division 2

Teams Advancing: Coleman, Fennimore, St. Croix Falls, Kewaskum

Sectional A (at Medford)

Match 1: St. Croix Falls 75, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm 5

Match 2: Saint Croix Central 47, Hayward/Northwood 34

Final: St. Croix Falls 36, Saint Croix Central 26

Sectional B (at Denmark)

Match 1: Coleman 48, Denmark 24

Match 2: Freedom 45, Oconto Falls 32

Final: Coleman 33, Freedom 31

Sectional C (at Prairie du Chien)

Match 1: Belmont/Platteville 43, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro 32

Match 2: Fennimore 50, Lodi 20

Final: Fennimore 41, Belmont/Platteville 26

Sectional D (at North Fond du Lac/St. Mary's Springs)

Match 1: Kewaskum 55, Delavan-Darien 19

Match 2: Campbellsport 40, Jefferson 39

Final: Kewaskum 38, Campbellsport 36

Division 3

Teams Advancing: Mineral Point, Oostburg, Stratford, Weyauwega-Fremont

Sectional A (at Clear Lake)

Match 1: Glenwood City 37, Cumberland 24

Match 2: Stratford 64,Turtle Lake/Clayton 15

Final: Stratford 41, Glenwood City 29

Sectional B (at Bonduel)

Match 1: Shiocton 47, Brillion 33

Match 2: Weyauwega-Fremont 66, Crandon 11

Final: Weyauwega-Fremont 39, Shiocton 29

Sectional C (at Mineral Point)

Match 1: Iowa-Grant/Highland 42, Aquinas 33

Match 2: Mineral Point 72, Royall/Wonewoc-Center 10

Final: Mineral Point 33, Iowa-Grant/Highland 32

Sectional D (at Oostburg)

Match 1: Oostburg 65, Cambridge 12

Match 2: Lomira 45, Clinton 36

Final: Oostburg 53, Lomira 26

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

