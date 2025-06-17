Wisconsin's Premier Golfers Strike Gold At WIAA Boys State Championships
The 2025 WIAA State High School Boys Golf Championships crowned team and individual champions in three respective divisions at Verona's University Ridge Golf Course on June 10.
The team champion in each division was determined by combining the top four individual scores of each squad over the course of a two-day, 36-hole competition.
Marquette (Division 1), Seymour (Division 2), and Durand-Arkansaw (Division 3) emerged with prestigious team titles.
Division 1
Marquette won its fourth WIAA Division 1 team championship (and first since 2019) in the program’s 16th tournament appearance with a four-player, 36-hole score of 584. Senior Creede Neuberger and sophomore Hayes Packee each tied for fifth (145) to lead the Hilltoppers. Senior Alex Kim was ninth (146), and senior Thomas Haverty tied for 11th (148). Hudson was the runner-up with a score of 603.
Marquette's opening-round 4-under par 284 was the lowest single-day team score in the 99-year history of the boys state tournament, shattering the prior record by a nine-stroke margin.
The Hilltoppers later broke their own state tournament 36-hole scoring record, improving on the 2019 mark by 10 strokes as reported by Rob Hernandez of Wisconsin.Golf.
Waunakee junior Peyton Albers and Hudson junior Drake Card finished tied at the end of regulation, each shooting a 4-under-par 140. Albers, a three-time state qualifier, clinched D1 individual medalist honors by winning a three-hole playoff.
Division 2
Seymour won the WIAA Division 2 team championship for the first time in program history, finishing with a four-player, 36-hole total of 638. Junior Vince Sigl earned medalist honors (147), sophomore Owen Sigl tied for 17th (161), junior Tristan Drath tied for 22nd (164), and junior Henry Laurent was 26th (166) for the Thunder, who were making their fourth state tournament appearance.
Cambridge moved up a division this year, securing a runner-up finish with a 653.
Seymour head coach Katie Grassel became just the second woman to guide a Wisconsin boys golf team to a state championship. She joined the elite company of Waunakee's Betsy Zadra who accomplished the feat in 2024.
Seymour junior Vince Sigl and Cambridge senior Kian Bystol Flores tied for the lead at the end of the final round with a 3-over-par 147. Sigl, a three-time state qualifier, responded with a critical par to win a one-hole playoff, and earn D2 individual medalist honors. Bystol Flores was a four-time qualifier, tying for second place in Division 3 last season after claiming medalist honors in 2023 and placing 13th in 2022.
Division 3
Durand-Arkansaw emerged as the WIAA Division 3 champion with a team score of 651, finishing 10 strokes better than second-place Chetek-Weyerhaeuser. Junior Troy Pudenz finished second (154), senior Logan Weissinger tied for 13th (163), junior Ethan Mack was 17th (166), and sophomore Dane Schauls was 21st (168) for the Panthers, who claimed a first team title in nine state tournament appearances. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser finished runner-up for the second straight season.
Neillsville senior Tucker Johnson, a three-time state qualifier, carded an 8-over-par score of 152 to earn individual medalist honors in the D3 competition. Durand-Arkansaw junior Troy Pudenz was runner-up with a 154.
Full Results
