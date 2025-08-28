High School

Wisconsin (WIAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 28, 2025

Get WIAA schedules and scores as the 2025 Wisconsin high school football season rolls on Thursday, August 28

Kimberly High School's Marcus Doucette (25) leaps over Appleton North High School's Jabari Hammond (13) during their football game in Kimberly, Wis. on Friday, October 18, 2024.
Kimberly High School's Marcus Doucette (25) leaps over Appleton North High School's Jabari Hammond (13) during their football game in Kimberly, Wis. on Friday, October 18, 2024.

There are 63 high school football games across Wisconsin on Thursdsay, August 28, including seven games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on ourWisconsin High School Football Scoreboard.

The big matchup of the night between ranked teams features No. 2 Bay Port and No. 20 Kimberly.

Wisconsin High School Football Games To Watch - Thursday, August 28

With seven games featuring ranked teams, tonight marks an exciting Thursday on the Wisconsin high school football calendar.

Madison Area High School Football Schedule - Thursday, August 28

There are 10 games schedules across the Madison metro area on Thursday, August 28. You can follow every game on our Madison Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Green Bay Area High School Football Schedule - Thursday, August 28

There are 17 games scheduled across the Green Bay metro area on Thursday, August 28, highlighted by No. 2 Bay Port and No. 6 Appleton North in action.

Milwaukee Area High School Football Schedule - Thursday, August 28

There are 15 games scheduled across the Milwaukee metro area on Thursday, August 28, highlighted by No. 25 Catholic Memorial attempting to rebound against Sun Prairie West. You can follow every game on our Milwaukee Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

