Wisconsin (WIAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 28, 2025
There are 63 high school football games across Wisconsin on Thursdsay, August 28, including seven games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on ourWisconsin High School Football Scoreboard.
The big matchup of the night between ranked teams features No. 2 Bay Port and No. 20 Kimberly.
Wisconsin High School Football Games To Watch - Thursday, August 28
With seven games featuring ranked teams, tonight marks an exciting Thursday on the Wisconsin high school football calendar.
Madison Area High School Football Schedule - Thursday, August 28
There are 10 games schedules across the Madison metro area on Thursday, August 28. You can follow every game on our Madison Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Green Bay Area High School Football Schedule - Thursday, August 28
There are 17 games scheduled across the Green Bay metro area on Thursday, August 28, highlighted by No. 2 Bay Port and No. 6 Appleton North in action.
Milwaukee Area High School Football Schedule - Thursday, August 28
There are 15 games scheduled across the Milwaukee metro area on Thursday, August 28, highlighted by No. 25 Catholic Memorial attempting to rebound against Sun Prairie West. You can follow every game on our Milwaukee Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
