Wisconsin (WIAA) high school girls hockey sectional bracket, matchups, game times (2/12/2025)

The Wisconsin (WIAA) high school girls hockey sectional playoff brackets are out, andHigh School on SI has brackets, matchups and game times for the sectional playoffs.
The Sectional 1 and 2 playoffs begin on February 20, and the Sectional 2 and 3 begins on Fenruary 21.
Wisconsin (WIAA) high school girls hockey sectional brackets, matchups, game times
No. 1 D.C. Everest - BYE
No. 5 Northland Pines vs. No. 4 Stevens
No. 6 Medford vs. No. 3 Hayward
No. 2 Superior - BYE
No. 1 River Falls - BYE
No. 5 Black River Falls vs. No. 4 Chippewa Falls
No. 6 Hudson vs. No. 3 Eau Claire North
No. 7 West Salem vs. No. 2 Somerset
No. 1 De Pere - BYE
No. 5 Arrowhead vs. No. 4 Cedarburg
No. 6 Brookfield Central vs. No. 3 Xavier
No. 7 University of Milwaukee vs. No. 2 Fond Du Lac
No. 1 Beaver Dam - BYE
No. 5 MIddleton vs. No. 4 Beloit Memorial
No. 6 Stoughton vs. No. 3 Baraboo
No. 7 Viroqua vs. No. 2 Sun Prairie West
