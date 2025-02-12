High School

Wisconsin (WIAA) high school girls hockey sectional bracket, matchups, game times (2/12/2025)

High School on SI has brackets for both Division 1 and Division 2 Wisconsin high school girls hockey playoffs

Jack Butler

High School on SI's Wisconsin girls high school hockey brackets
High School on SI's Wisconsin girls high school hockey brackets / File

The Wisconsin (WIAA) high school girls hockey sectional playoff brackets are out, andHigh School on SI has brackets, matchups and game times for the sectional playoffs.

The Sectional 1 and 2 playoffs begin on February 20, and the Sectional 2 and 3 begins on Fenruary 21.

Wisconsin (WIAA) high school girls hockey sectional brackets, matchups, game times

No. 1 D.C. Everest - BYE

No. 5 Northland Pines vs. No. 4 Stevens

No. 6 Medford vs. No. 3 Hayward

No. 2 Superior - BYE

No. 1 River Falls - BYE

No. 5 Black River Falls vs. No. 4 Chippewa Falls

No. 6 Hudson vs. No. 3 Eau Claire North

No. 7 West Salem vs. No. 2 Somerset

No. 1 De Pere - BYE

No. 5 Arrowhead vs. No. 4 Cedarburg

No. 6 Brookfield Central vs. No. 3 Xavier

No. 7 University of Milwaukee vs. No. 2 Fond Du Lac

No. 1 Beaver Dam - BYE

No. 5 MIddleton vs. No. 4 Beloit Memorial

No. 6 Stoughton vs. No. 3 Baraboo

No. 7 Viroqua vs. No. 2 Sun Prairie West

Wisconsin (WI) High School Boys Ice Hockey Playoffs Brackets

