2024-25 National High School Wrestling Rankings (1/17/2025)
The last super wrestling tournament of the season is here, and it is Escape the Rock time at Council Rock South High School in Pennsylvania. Tons of ranked individuals will be taking to the mats along with a slew of ranked teams, including three in our top ten, Top-ranked Faith Christian Academy (PA), No. 4 Lake Highland Prep (FL) and No. 6 Malvern Prep (PA).
The other ranked teams at the Rock are, No. 15 St. Edward (OH), No. 17 St. Joseph Regional (NJ), No. 23 Bethlehem Catholic (PA), No. 28 St. Peter’s Prep (NJ), No. 30 Bishop McDevitt (PA) and No. 31 Notre Dame-Green Pond (PA). A few more notable teams in attendance are, New Jersey’s Christian Brothers Academy, Rhode Island’s Ponaganset, and Virginia’s Staunton River.
If the Five Counties Tournament at Fountain Valley High School in California is graced with full “A-Team” lineups from four of their entries, we could see an exciting team race with No. 7 Buchanan, No. 8 St. John Bosco, No. 10 Clovis and No. 12 Gilroy. The caveat here is that these powerhouse teams don’t always send their best to every tournament. Sometimes they water down their lineups to give non-starters some action. We have not seen seeds or entries, so we do not know what foot these teams are putting forward.
The COAC Tournament in Oklahoma has No. 13 Stillwater and No. 16 Edmond North in the field. The Lake Crystal-Welcome Memorial in Minnesota will have No. 20 Southeast Polk (IA) and No. 25 St. Michael-Albertville (MN) in attendance.
No. 18 Perrysburg (OH) will be at the Maumee Bay Tournament in Ohio. Also in Ohio, there is the Top Gun affair which will have No. 22 Brecksville (OH) there. No. 19 Brownsburg (IN) participates in the Hoosier Crossroad Conference Tournament. An interesting tournament takes place in Illinois with the Illini Classic at Lincoln-Way East, which features teams with ties to the University of Illinois.
From the Illinois Matmen Website:
The idea for the Illini Classic originated during Tyrone Byrd’s and Brian Glynn’s time as wrestlers at the University of Illinois. “We talked about creating this tournament when we were all down at Illinois,” Byrd explained. “We dreamed of bringing our teams together in one event, and in 2011, everyone came together to make it happen.”
The tournament has grown to include 24 teams, with most featuring coaches or athletes who have ties to the University of Illinois. This unique connection not only highlights the Illini wrestling legacy but also celebrates the enduring brotherhood among its alumni.
Friday night features a dual meet that in most recent years would be a battle to determine the No. 1 team in the country, but both teams are down from their usual lofty standards this season, although No. 3 Wyoming Seminary (PA) did spend some time in the No. 1 position a few weeks ago. The Blue Knights travel to New Jersey to face No. 14 Blair Academy.
Georgia is having their state dual meet tournament finals this weekend. And before you know it, individual state tournament time will be rolling around for the states that started their seasons in November.
We removed a few more wrestlers this week as they have not been on the mat yet this season. If we have heard a wrestler is expected to return like No. 1 Nicolas Sahakian (St. John Bosco) at 285, we are leaving them in. We have been checking weekly on some guys and were about to remove Hillsboro, Missouri’s Jackson Tucker, but he surfaced this week down at 144 (we had him ranked at 150).
Feel free to send a message with information to improve the rankings or any questions about the rankings to billybwrestling@yahoo.com . I respond to every email I receive, and will continue to do so.
2024-25 NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING RANKINGS
106 LBS
1-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) FR
2-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) SO
3-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) SO
4-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) FR
5-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
6-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) SO
7-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) FR
8-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) SO
9-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) FR
10-Nathaniel Granado (Merced, CA) SR
11-Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
12-Nico Emili (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) FR
13-Corey Brown (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) FR
14-JoJo Burke (St. Joe Regional, NJ) FR
15-Sean Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR
16-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) FR
17-Wyatt Stauffer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
18-PJ Terranova (Delbarton, NJ) SO
19-Cade Collins (Southern Regional, NJ) FR
20-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SO
21-Tommy Gretz (Connellsville, PA) FR
22-Ariah Mills (Athens Christian, GA) 8th
23-Lazarus McEwen (Capital, WA) FR
24-William Soto (Newburgh, NY) SO
25-Lazaro Soto (Southwest Miami, FL)
26-Max Berman (Germantown Academy, PA) FR
27-Tyler Verceles (Loyola Blakefield, MD) FR
28-Edward George (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
29-Analu Woode (Nanakuli, HI) FR
30-Royce Wetzler (Benedictine Prep, VA) SO
HM:
Luke Johnston (Howell, NJ) SO
Oscar Gauna (Goddard, KS) SO
Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) FR
Tanner Tran (Father Ryan, TN) JR
MJ Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) SO
Noah Watkins (Dobyns Bennett, TN) FR
Ethan Andreula (Long Beach, NY) FR
Matthew Mulligan (Bergen Catholic, NJ) FR
Travis Bauer (Seneca, NJ) SR
Tristan Rosemeyer (Williamstown, NJ) FR
Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) FR
Eddie Woody (Southeast Polk, IA) FR
113 LBS
1-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR
2-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) SO
3-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) FR
4-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) JR
5-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) SO
6-Julian Rios (Phillips Andover, MA) JR
7-CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) FR
8-Rocco Hayes (Carl Sandburg, IL) JR
9-Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) SO
10-Cooper Merli (Newburgh, NY) JR
11-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) SO
12-Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) SO
13-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) SO
14-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) JR
15-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) FR
16-Cole Welte (Skutt Catholic, NE) SR
17-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ)
18-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) JR
19-Malachi Stratton (Sussex Central, DE) SR
20-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) JR
21-Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) SO
22-Sam Wolford (North Lebanon, PA) JR
23-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) FR
24-Max Dinges (Penns Valley, PA) FR
25-Eli Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) FR
26-Matteo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) FR
27-Easton Mull (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR
28-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) SO
29-Conner Whitely (St. Edward, OH) FR
30-Jake Landis (Graham, OH) JR
HM:
Wyatt Spencer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) SO
Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) FR
Noel Verduzco (Lowell, IN) FR
Mason Katschor (Dundee, MI) FR
Marius Garcia (Bexley, OH) SR
Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) JR
Ollie Lester (Olentangy Liberty, OH) FR
Christopher “Gabe” Swann (Baylor School, TN) JR
Lincoln Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SO
Kael Davis (State College, PA) FR
Charlie Esposito (St. Joe Regional, NJ) JR
120 LBS
1-Leo DeLuca (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
2-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) SO
3-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) SO
4-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
5-Revin Dickman (Brownsburg, IN) JR
6-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) JR
7-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SO
8-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) JR
9-Ethan Timar (St. Edward, OH) SR
10-Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
11-Evin Gursoy (Midwood, NY) SR
12-Shamus Regan (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
13-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) SO
14-Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
15-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) JR
16-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) JR
17-Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) JR
18-Oumar Tounkara (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
19-Aydan Thomas (Stillwater, OK) SR
20-Amari Vann (Delsea, NJ) SO
21-Braiden Weaver (Altoona, PA) JR
22-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) SO
23-Reef Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SO
24-Nicholas Salamone (Easton, PA) JR
25-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) JR
26-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) JR
27-Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
28-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Christian School, FL) FR
29-Abdirahman Unle (Omaha Bryan, NE) SR
30-Paulo Valdez (Hesperia, CA) SR
HM:
Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) JR
Adam Mattin (Delta, OH) SR
Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) SO
Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) JR
Bradley Patterson (Camden County, GA) SR
Eli Gabrielson (South Carroll, MD) SO
Izayiah Chavez (Allen, TX) FR
Isaiah Harrison (Mountain View, CO) SR
Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) FR
Abraham Coronado (McQueen, AZ)
Lander Bosh (Layton, UT) JR
126 LBS
1-Anthony Knox (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
2-Ronnie Ramirez (Walnut, CA) SR
3-Nathan Desmond (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
4-Christian Castillo (Ames, IA) SR
5-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) JR
6-Antonio Rodriguez (Los Gatos, CA) JR
7-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) JR
8-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
9-Gauge Botero (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
10-Isaiah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
11-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
12-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) JR
13-Edwin Sierra (Poway, CA) SR
14-Colin Martin (Staunton River, VA) SR
15-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
16-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) SO
17-Mason Carlson (Syracuse, UT) JR
18-Will Detar (Trinity, PA) JR
19-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) JR
20-Nico Fanella (Indiana, PA) SR
21-Sebastian Degennaro (Jensen Beach, FL) SR
22-Greyson Music (Bishop McDeVitt, PA) SO
23-Lincoln Sledzianowski (St. John Neumann, FL) SO
24-Garrison Weisner (Oregon Clay, OH) JR
25-Dalton Wenner (Cranberry, PA) JR
26-Anthony Mucci (Derry Area, PA) SR
27-Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) SO
28-Devon Miller (Edmond North, OK) SR
29-Siraj Sidhu (Del Oro, CA) JR
30-Brenden Jorden Agcaoili (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR
HM:
Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) JR
Harrison Haffner (Brecksville, OH) SR
Evan Sanati (Brentsville, VA) JR
Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) SO
Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) SO
Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) JR
Rocco Cassioppi (Honenegah, IL) SO
Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) JR
Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
Blaze Van Gundy (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO
Gavin Jendreas (Crown Point, IN) SR
132 LBS
1-Jax Forrest (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Aaron Seidel (North Lebanon, PA) SR
3-Jake Hockaday (Brownsburg, IN) SR
4-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) JR
5-Matthew Botello (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
6-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) JR
7-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) JR
8-Manuel Saldate (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
9-Tyler DeKraker (Chantilly, VA) JR
10-Jackson Blum (Lowell, MI) SR
11-Liam Neitzel (Hudson, WI) SR
12-Carter Pearson (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
13-Jace Hedeman (Union, LaPorte City, IA) SR
14-Calvin Rathjen (Ankeny, IA) FR
15-Timothy Koester (Bettendorf, IA) SR
16-Justyce Zuniga (Toppenish, WA) JR
17-Billy Townson (Poway) SR
18-Deven Casey (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR
19-Luke Satriano (Valley Central, NY) SR
20-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
21-Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
22-Musa Tamaradze (New York Military Academy, NY)) SR
23-Anthony Mutarelli (Council Rock South, PA) SR
24-Casen Roark (Father Ryan, TN) SR
25-Luke Willochell (Greater Latrobe, PA) SR
26-Liam Hickey (Cardinal Gibbons, NC) SR
27-Khimari Manns (St. Edward, OH) SR
28-Nathan Braun (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR
29-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
30-Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) JR
HM:
Caio Aron (The Woodlands, TX) JR
Patrick O’Keefe (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
Gino Schinina (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR
Jace Morgan (Adams, MI) SR
Preston LeFevre (Clarkston, MI) SR
Blake Bartos (Buckeye, OH) JR
Adyn Bostick (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
Robert Duffy (Christan Brothers Academy, NJ) JR
Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) SO
Nathan Attisano (Legacy Christian Academy, OH) JR
Jackson Rush (West Perry, PA) SR
Vincent Paino (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
Ethan Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) SR
138 LBS
1-Marcus Blaze (Perrysburg, OH) SR
2-Seth Mendoza (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR
3-Sergio Vega (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
4-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) SO
5-Adrian DeJesus (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
6-Caedyn Ricciardi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
7-Carson Walsh (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR
8-Jayce Paridon (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
9-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) JR
10-Sam Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
11-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
12-Elijah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
13-Geronimo Rivera (Layton, UT) SR
14-Israel Borge (Westlake, UT) SO
15-Leo Maestas (Clovis North, CA) SR
16-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) SO
17-Paris Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SR
18-Maximus Brady (Mariner, FL) SR
19-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) FR
20-Raymond Rivera (Clovis, CA) JR
21-Austin Collins (Wray, CO) SO
22-Jacob Perez (Monache, CA)
23-Drake Hooiman (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR
24-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
25-Isaiah Schaefer (Evansville Mater Dei, IN) JR
27-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) SO
28-Anthony Lucchiani (Sherando, VA) SR
29-Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) JR
30-Gunner Andrick (Point Pleasant, WV) SR
HM:
Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
Chase Quenault (Delbarton, NJ) SR
Blue Stiffler (Mill Creek, GA) SR
Josh Requena (Camarillo, CA) JR
Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May, NJ) JR
Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SO
Jovani Solis (Somerset, FL) FR
Tyler Roark (Woodrow Wilson, WV) SR
Ryan Kennedy (Spire Academy, OH) SR
Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) SO
Kai Vielma (Connellsville, CA) SO
Peter Tomazevic (Freedom, WI) SR
144 LBS
1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Logan Paradice (Colquitt County, GA) SR
3-Nikade Zinkin (Clovis, CA) SR
4-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) JR
5-Tahir Parkins (Nazareth, PA) SR
6-Mitchell Younger (Watterson, OH) SR
7-Dalton Perry (Central Mountain, PA) SR
8-Elvis Solis (South Dade, FL) SR
9-Eren Sement (Council Rock North, PA) SR
10-Drew Gorman (Buford, GA) SR
11-Carlos Stanton (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
12-Jackson Tucker (Hillsboro, MO) SR
13-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) JR
14-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) JR
15-Charles Vanier (Eden Prairie, MN) SR
16-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) JR
17-Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville, WI) JR
18-Evan Gosz (Fremd, IL) SR
19-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) FR
20-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) SO
21-Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) JR
22-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) JR
23-Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) JR
24-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
25-Harrison Murdock (Christian Heritage, GA) FR
26-Joseph Joyce (Ponaganset, RI) JR
27-Jeffrey Huyvaert (New Prairie, IN) JR
28-Hunter Stevens (Iowa-Grant Highland, WI) JR
29-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) SO
30-Logan Crowther (Layton, UT) SR
HM:
Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) SO
Adam Butler (St. Edward, OH)
Garrison Sartain (Edmond North, OK) SO
Carter Fielden (Garrett, IN) SO
Joseph Sanderfer (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
Braden Priest (Bakersfiled, CA)
Victor-Alexander Gutierrez (Central Catholic, CA) JR
Blasé Mele (Princeton, NJ) SR
Blake Fox (Osage, IA) JR
George Dennis (Harrison County, KY) JR
150 LBS
1-Daniel Zepeda (Gilroy, CA) SR
2-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) JR
3-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) JR
4-Noah Nininger (Staunton River, VA) SR
5-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) JR
6-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
7-Sonny Amato (Fair Haven, NJ) SO
8-Beau Hickman (Tuttle, OK) SR
9-Colton Weiler (Auburndale, WI) SR
10-David Gleason (Staley, MO) SR
11-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) JR
12-Cole Evans (Perrysburg, OH) SR
13-Max Stein (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
14-Ivan Arias (Buchanan, CA) JR
15-Jason Worthley (Westfield, UT) SR
16-Garrett Reece (Regis Jesuit, CO) SR
17-Matthew Martino (Bishop Kelly, ID) SR
18-Noah Bull (Layton, UT) JR
19-Michael Turi (West Scranton, PA) JR
20-Hunter Sturgill (Baylor School, TN) SR
21-Evan Petrovich (Connellsville, PA) SR
22-Ryan Lawler (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
23-Anthony Evanitsky (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
24-Isaac Johns (Woodford County, KY) SR
25-Easton Doster (New Haven, IN) SR
26-Parker Reynolds (Brownsburg) JR
27-Max Fortier (Fairmont Senior, WV) SO
28-Chance Ruble (Seckman, MO) SO
29-Justin Wardlow (Lockport Township, IL) JR
30-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) FR
HM:
Carson Weber (Joliet West, IL) SR
Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia, IA) SR
Luke Knox (Perkiomen Valley, PA) SO
Tyler Hood (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
Evan Boblits (St. Mary’s Ryken, MD) SR
Luke Scholz (Cranford, NJ) JR
Marco Frinzi (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) JR
Rhett Washleski (Hunderton Central Regional, NJ) JR
Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) JR
Londen Murphy (Archbishop Moeller, OH) SR
157 LBS
1-Kody Routledge (Edmond North, OK) SR
2-Will Denny (Marist, IL) SR
3-Brogan Tucker (Graham, OH) SR
4-Devon Magro (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
5-Vince Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
6-Ishmael Guerrero (Bixby, OK) SR
7-Chase Van Hoven (Brooke Point, VA) SR
8-Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
9-Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR
10-Leo Contino (Buchanan, CA) SR
11-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
12-Brady Saccoccia (Steubenville, OH) SR
13-Daniel Heiser (Evansville, WI) SR
14-Dallas Russell (Jeffesron, GA) JR
15-Travis Cardenas (Chandler, AZ) SO
16-Gabriel Delgado (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
17-Kaden MacKenzie (Fruitland, ID) SR
18-Beau Priest (Bakersfield, CA) SR
19-Alias Raby (Anderson, CA)
20-Mark Del Bosque (Clovis North, CA)
21-Austin Paris (Grand County, UT) JR
22-Ian Fritz (Pleasant Grove, UT) SR
23-Beau Lewis (Great Brodge, VA) SR
24-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) JR
25-Luke Sipes (Altoona, PA) SR
26-Chase Hontz (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
27-Charlie Scanlan (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
28-Coltyn Reedy (Sheridan, OH) SR
29-Don Beaufait (Dundee, MI) JR
30-Logan Glynn (Millard South, NE) SR
HM:
Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH) FR
Titus Norman (Baylor School, TN) JR
Max Nevlin (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
Nadav Nafshi (Harriton, PA) SR
Brayden Leach (Summit, TN) SR
Jason Kwaak (Brentwood, NY) SR
Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) JR
Billy Tyler (Brentsville, VA) JR
Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) FR
Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) SO
Cooper Rowe (Mound-Westonka, MN) JR
165 LBS
1-Ladarion Lockett (Stillwater, OK) SR
2-Landan Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SR
3-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
4-Alessio Perentin (Delbarton, NJ) SR
5-Dominic Bambinelli (Mill Creek, GA) SR
6-Collin Gaj (Quakertown, PA) SR
7-Jacob Herm (Neenah, WI) SR
8-Benjamin Weader (Chantilly, VA) SR
9-Isreal Ibarra (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) SR
10-Claudio Torres (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
11-Kyler Knaack (Don Bosco, IA) SR
12-Jay’den Williams (Roseville, MI) JR
13-Salah Tsarni (Bullis, MD) SO
14-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) SO
15-Slava Shabazyana (Birmingham, CA)
16-Joseph Antonio (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
17-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) SO
18-Liam Carlin (Green Farms Academy, CT) SR
19-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) JR
20-Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) JR
21-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) JR
22-Macon Ayers (Staunton River, VA) SR
23-Bradlee Farrer (Pleasant Grove, UT) SR
24-Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) JR
25-Cael Weidemoyer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
26-Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) JR
27-Jaxon Miller (Carlisle, IA) JR
28-Ayden King (Barnesville, OH) SR
29-Shane McFillin (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
30-Keegan Ramsay (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR
HM:
Jadyn Johnson (Melissa, TX) SR
Luke Hayden (Hickman, MO) SO
Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) JR
Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton, IA) SR
Riley Johnson (Skutt Catholic, NE) JR
Owen Segorski (Lowell, MI) SR
Anthony (Gutierrez (St. Charles East, IL) SR
Tristan Steldt (Fennimore, WI) SR
Adrian Pellott (Merrillville, IN) SR
Evan Roudebush (Bloomington South, IN) SR
Aidan Costello (Hobart, IN) SR
175 LBS
1-PJ Duke (Minisink Valley, NY) SR
2-William Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
3-Ryan Burton (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
4-Asher Cunningham (State College, PA) SR
5-Bode Marlow (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
6-Emmitt Sherlock (Gilman, MD) SR
7-Maximus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
8-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) JR
9-Peyton Westpfahl (Liberty, MO) SR
10-Brian Heard (Abington Heights, PA) SR
11-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
12-Ben Smith (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
13-Jordan Chapman (Cranford, NJ) SR
14-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) JR
15-Waylon Cressell (Warren Central, IN) JR
16-Chris Mance (Lovett School, GA) SR
17-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) JR
18-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
19-Tyrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) SR
20-Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) JR
21-Eli Leonard (Mt. Horeb, WI) JR
22-Caleb Dennee (Marshfield, WI) SR
23-Ethan Teague (Stillwater, OK) SR
24-Brody Kelly (IC Catholic, IL) JR
25-Adrien Reyes (Clovis, CA) SR
26-Bryce Burkett (Watertown, MN) SR
27-Jarrett Wadsen (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SR
28-Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) JR
29-Luke James (Graham, OH) SR
30-Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
HM:
Elliott Humphries (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
Caleb Neal (Great Bridge, VA) SR
Gavin Cole (Council Rock South, PA) SR
Connor Wetzel (Shikellamy, PA) SR
Keenan Sheridan (O’Gorman, SD) SR
Anthony Rinehart (Crown Point, IN) SR
Mario Hutcherson (Kiski, PA) FR
Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) JR
Brady Collins (Clearfield, PA) SR
Sebastian Martinez (Gabriel Richards, MI) SR
Duncan Christensen (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
190 LBS
1-Harvey Ludington (Brick Memorial, NJ) SR
2-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
3-Elijah Diakomihalis (Hilton, NY) SR
4-Lane Foard (Benedictine Prep, VA) SR
5-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) SO
6-Jarrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) SR
7-Robert Kucharczk (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
8-Vincenzo Lavalle (Hanover Park, NJ) SR
9-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) JR
10-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR
11-Levi Bussey (Granite Bay, CA) SR
12-De’Alcapon Veazy (Ponderosa, CO) SR
13-Maximus Konopka (Simsbury, CT) SO
14-Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY) JR
15-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) SO
16-Brokton Borelli (Los Banos, CA) SR
17-Gunner Henry (Brownsburg, IN) SR
18-Matt Kowalski (Springboro, OH) SR
19-Aidan Ysaguirre (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) SR
20-Ty Morrison (West Perry, PA) SR
21-Isael Perez (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
22-Caleb Close (Bald Eagle Area, PA) SR
23-Danarii Mickel (Erie McDowell, PA) JR
24-Brayden Koester (Bettendorf, IA) SO
25-Ricky Ericksen (Marist, IL) SR
26-Ceasar Sala (Crown Point, IN) FR
27-Adonis Bonar (Creighton Prep, NE) SR
28-Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) SO
29-Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) SO
30-Everett Joyce (Maize, KS) SO
HM:
Cooper Reeves (Salina-Central, KS) JR
Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) JR
Connor McCloskey (Buford, GA) SR
Sepanta Ahanj-Elias (Bullis, MD) SR
Luke Fugazzotto (Northwestern Lehigh, PA) JR
Eli Knight (Bridgeport, WV) SO
Gavin Craner (Whitehall, MI) JR
Carl “CJ” Betz (Delbarton, NJ) JR
215 LBS
1-Jude Correa (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
2-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) JR
3-Angelo Posada (Poway, CA) SR
4-Cade Ziola (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR
5-Anthony Harris (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
6-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) JR
7-Noah Weaver (Rossville, IN) SR
8-Austin Johnson (Muncy, PA) SR
9-Rade Ostrander (Keller Timber Creek, TX) SR
10-Khale McDonnell (Fountain Valley, CA) SR
11-Melvin Whitehead (Liberty, NV) SR
12-Evan McGuire (Mahtomedi, MN) SR
13-Jake Conroy (Ringgold, PA) SR
14-Lucas Lawler (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
15-Landon Jobber-Spence (Staunton River, VA) SR
16-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) JR
17-Conor Delaney (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) SR
18-Riley McPherson (Brecksville, OH) SR
19-Wyatt Bush (Grundy, VA) SR
20-Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) JR
21-Dylan Greenstein (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
22-KingstonDaniels Silva (Green Farms Academy, CT)
23-Jason Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
24-Alex Smith (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
25-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) JR
26-Connor Bercume (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR
27-Lincoln Carlson (East Lyme/Norwich Tech, CT) SR
28-Peter Snyder (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
29-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) JR
30-Cooper Roscosky (Kiski Area, PA) JR
HM:
Myron Mendez (Southwest Miami, FL) SR
Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA) FR
Cason Howle (Greenwood, SC) SR
Tony Palmer (South Sioux City, NE) SR
Ben Schultz (Maple Grove, MN) SR
Caden Brewer (Brownsburg, IN) SR
Joseph Favia (Marmion Academy, IL) SO
Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco, NJ) JR
Stosh Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
Ryder Smith (Chattanooga Christian School, TN) JR
Danny Zmorowski (Lake Catholic, OH) SO
285 LBS
1-Nicholas Sahakian (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
2-Rocco Dellagatta (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
3-Dean Bechtold (Owen J Roberts, PA) JR
4-Alex Taylor (Mount Vernon, OH) JR
5-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) JR
6-Tyson Terry (Omaha North, NE) SR
7-Brett Clatterbaugh (Eastern View, VA) SR
8-Jacob Levy (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
9-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
10-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) JR
11-Travyn Boger (South Summitt, UT) JR
12-Brock Kehler (University, WV) SR
13-Micah Hach (Watertown, SD) SR
14-Rowan Holmes (Somerset, PA) SR
15-Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR
16-James Bechter (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
17-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) JR
18-Mark Marin (Clovis, CA) SR
19-James Hartleroad (Dekalb, IN) JR
20-Thomas Brown (Chelmsford, MA) JR
21-Connor Aney (Glacier Peak, WA) SR
22-Maxwell Roy (St. Joseph’s Prep, PA) SR
23-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
24-Benjamin Shue (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SR
25-Tyson Russell (Cleveland, TN) SR
26-Hunter Vander Heiden (Freedom, WI) SR
27-Jesse Mains (Emerald Ridge, WA) SR
28-Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) JR
29-Mike Millin (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
30-Lucas Szymborski (Crown Point, IN) SR