2024-25 National High School Wrestling Rankings (1/24/2025)
As some states start to gear up for the wrestling postseason, others are already there. Last week Georgia held its state dual meet championships. This week Alabama and Florida join that fray.
The independent schools in Pennsylvania are having their dual championships as well. Interestingly, it does not appear that No. 3 Wyoming Seminary will be participating as it does not show up on the schedule on their website or Track Wrestling. No. 6 Malvern Prep will be at the event which is for the National Prep Tournament teams that are not part of the PIAA.
Friday night features three big dual meets with the marquee event being No. 10 Clovis of California traveling to Ohio to face No. 9 Massillon Perry. No. 31 Greens Farms Academy (CT) hosts a team new to our team rankings, No. 33 Northfield Mount Hermon (MA). No. 24 Dundee takes on Lowell, who is just outside of our top 35, in a Michigan showdown.
To make the trip to Ohio more fruitful, on Saturday, Clovis will visit No. 18 St. Edward for a quad meet that also involves No. 5 Delbarton from New Jersey and Detroit Catholic Central of Michigan.
A few conference tournaments are being held in New Jersey this weekend with the Shore Conference featuring No. 32 Christian Brothers Academy and Saint John Vianney, who have split dual meet victories recently. Saint John Vianney won the first encounter with Christian Brothers taking the rematch.
Elsewhere in the country there is still regular season business to be dealt with. No. 1 Faith Christian Academy will stay in Pennsylvania for the Coal Cracker Tournament. No. 7 Buchanan visits No. 13 Gilroy for the Mid-Cals Tournament in California.
Oklahoma’s No. 14 Edmond North just moved ahead of No.15 Stillwater in the rankings after outpacing them at the COAC Tournament. They will run the competition back this weekend at the Yukon Jay Hancock Memorial Tournament.
As we’ve been tightening the rankings up, that means removing inactive wrestlers. Anyone removed will be added back in if they reappear. Two guys we were close to removing returned last week, Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) at 215 and heavyweight Nicolas Sahakian (St. John Bosco, CA).
Unfortunately for Sahakian, it appears the senior re-aggravated the knee injury that kept him out of action in his 5 Counties meeting with Coby Merrill (JW North, CA). Merrill was holding a 7-1 lead when Sahakian chose to default. Time will tell if we see a rematch or if the injury was worsened in his return. For now, we are leaving Sahakian in the rankings.
Another conundrum has popped up with Faith Christian and this weekend’s Coal Cracker will shed farther light on this. At Escape the Rock, Joe Bachmann and Gauge Botero switched weight classes, with Bachmann going 126 and Botero sliding down to 120lbs. If they remain that way this weekend, we will make the adjustment next week.
Watching Bachmann, who looked undersized at 126, do well but not be his usual self leads us to believe if it was an experiment, the two will be switching back. For all we know, there could have been a wrestle-off that dictated the switch. Coal Cracker should give us some clarity on the situation.
As usual, feel free to reach out to me with any questions or to provide information to improve the rankings. I respond to every email I receive and will continue to do so as we believe in communication and transparency billybwrestling@yahoo.com .
2024-25 NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING RANKINGS
106 LBS
1-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) FR
2-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) SO
3-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) FR
4-JoJo Burke (St. Joe Regional, NJ) FR
5-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
6-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) SO
7-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) SO
8-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) FR
9-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) SO
10-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) FR
11-Nathaniel Granado (Merced, CA) SR
12-Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
13-Corey Brown (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) FR
14-Sean Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR
15-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SO
16-Nico Emili (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) FR
17-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) FR
18-Wyatt Stauffer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
19-Lazarus McEwen (Capital, WA) FR
20-PJ Terranova (Delbarton, NJ) SO
21-Tanner Tran (Father Ryan, TN) JR
22-Thomas Boyce (Conwell Egan, PA) SO
23-Cade Collins (Southern Regional, NJ) FR
24-Tommy Gretz (Connellsville, PA) FR
25-Teequavious Mills (Mill Creek, GA) JR
26-Ariah Mills (Athens Christian, GA) 8th
27-William Soto (Newburgh, NY) SO
28-Tyler Verceles (Loyola Blakefield, MD) FR
29-Edward George (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
30-Analu Woode (Nanakuli, HI) FR
HM:
Royce Wetzler (Benedictine Prep, VA) SO
Shaefer Hoffman (Downingtown West, PA) FR
Chase Williams (Central Bucks East, PA) FR
Dom Powell (Upper Dublin, PA) SO
Luke Johnston (Howell, NJ) SO
Oscar Gauna (Goddard, KS) SO
Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) FR
MJ Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) SO
Matthew Mulligan (Bergen Catholic, NJ) FR
Travis Bauer (Seneca, NJ) SR
Tristan Rosemeyer (Williamstown, NJ) FR
Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) FR
113 LBS
1-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR
2-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) SO
3-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) FR
4-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) JR
5-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) SO
6-Julian Rios (Phillips Andover, MA) JR
7-Bradley Patterson (Camden County, GA) SR
8-CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) FR
9-Rocco Hayes (Carl Sandburg, IL) JR
10-Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) SO
11-Cooper Merli (Newburgh, NY) JR
12-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) SO
13-Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) SO
14-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) SO
15-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) JR
16-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) FR
17-Cole Welte (Skutt Catholic, NE) SR
18-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ)
19-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) JR
20-Malachi Stratton (Sussex Central, DE) SR
21-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) JR
22-Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) SO
23-Sam Wolford (North Lebanon, PA) JR
24-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) FR
25-Max Dinges (Penns Valley, PA) FR
26-Eli Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) FR
27-Matteo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) FR
28-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) SO
29-Wyatt Spencer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
30-Easton Mull (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR
HM:
Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
Max Tancini (Perkiomen Valley, PA) JR
Conner Whitely (St. Edward, OH) FR
Jake Landis (Graham, OH) JR
Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) FR
Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) JR
Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) SO
Mason Katschor (Dundee, MI) FR
Marius Garcia (Bexley, OH) SR
Ollie Lester (Olentangy Liberty, OH) FR
Christopher “Gabe” Swann (Baylor School, TN) JR
Lincoln Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SO
120 LBS
1-Leo DeLuca (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
2-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) SO
3-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) SO
4-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
5-Revin Dickman (Brownsburg, IN) JR
6-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) JR
7-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SO
8-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) JR
9-Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
10-Evin Gursoy (Midwood, NY) SR
11-Ethan Timar (St. Edward, OH) SR
12-Shamus Regan (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
13-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) SO
14-Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
15-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) JR
16-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) JR
17-Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) JR
18-Oumar Tounkara (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
19-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) JR
20-Aydan Thomas (Stillwater, OK) SR
21-Nicholas Salamone (Easton, PA) JR
22-Reef Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SO
23-Amari Vann (Delsea, NJ) SO
24-Braiden Weaver (Altoona, PA) JR
25-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) SO
26-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) JR
27-Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
28-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Christian School, FL) FR
29-Abdirahman Unle (Omaha Bryan, NE) SR
30-Paulo Valdez (Hesperia, CA) SR
HM:
Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) JR
Adam Mattin (Delta, OH) SR
Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) SO
Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) JR
Eli Gabrielson (South Carroll, MD) SO
Izayiah Chavez (Allen, TX) FR
Isaiah Harrison (Mountain View, CO) SR
Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) FR
Abraham Coronado (McQueen, AZ)
Lander Bosh (Layton, UT) JR
126 LBS
1-Anthony Knox (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
2-Ronnie Ramirez (Walnut, CA) SR
3-Nathan Desmond (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
4-Christian Castillo (Ames, IA) SR
5-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) JR
6-Antonio Rodriguez (Los Gatos, CA) JR
7-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) JR
8-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
9-Gauge Botero (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
10-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
12-Isaiah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
12-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) JR
13-Edwin Sierra (Poway, CA) SR
14-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
15-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) SO
16-Will Detar (Trinity, PA) JR
17-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) JR
18-Nico Fanella (Indiana, PA) SR
19-Sebastian Degennaro (Jensen Beach, FL) SR
20-Greyson Music (Bishop McDeVitt, PA) SO
21-Colin Martin (Staunton River, VA) SR
22-Lincoln Sledzianowski (St. John Neumann, FL) SO
23-Garrison Weisner (Oregon Clay, OH) JR
24-Dalton Wenner (Cranberry, PA) JR
25-Anthony Mucci (Derry Area, PA) SR
26-Mason Carlson (Syracuse, UT) JR
27-Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) SO
28-Devon Miller (Edmond North, OK) SR
29-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) SO
30-Siraj Sidhu (Del Oro, CA) JR
HM:
Brenden Jorden Agcaoili (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR
Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) JR
Harrison Haffner (Brecksville, OH) SR
Evan Sanati (Brentsville, VA) JR
Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) SO
Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) JR
Rocco Cassioppi (Honenegah, IL) SO
Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) JR
Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
Blaze Van Gundy (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO
Gavin Jendreas (Crown Point, IN) SR
132 LBS
1-Jax Forrest (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Aaron Seidel (North Lebanon, PA) SR
3-Jake Hockaday (Brownsburg, IN) SR
4-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) JR
5-Matthew Botello (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
6-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) JR
7-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) JR
8-Manuel Saldate (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
9-Jackson Blum (Lowell, MI) SR
10-Tyler DeKraker (Chantilly, VA) JR
11-Liam Neitzel (Hudson, WI) SR
12-Carter Pearson (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
13-Jace Hedeman (Union, LaPorte City, IA) SR
14-Calvin Rathjen (Ankeny, IA) FR
15-Timothy Koester (Bettendorf, IA) SR
16-Justyce Zuniga (Toppenish, WA) JR
17-Billy Townson (Poway) SR
18-Deven Casey (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR
19-Luke Satriano (Valley Central, NY) SR
20-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
21-Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
22-Musa Tamaradze (New York Military Academy, NY)) SR
23-Anthony Mutarelli (Council Rock South, PA) SR
24-Casen Roark (Father Ryan, TN) SR
25-Khimari Manns (St. Edward, OH) SR
26-Luke Willochell (Greater Latrobe, PA) SR
27-Liam Hickey (Cardinal Gibbons, NC) SR
28-Nathan Braun (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR
29-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
30-Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) JR
HM:
Caio Aron (The Woodlands, TX) JR
Patrick O’Keefe (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
Gino Schinina (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR
Jace Morgan (Adams, MI) SR
Preston LeFevre (Clarkston, MI) SR
Blake Bartos (Buckeye, OH) JR
Adyn Bostick (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
Alan Salguero Jr (Orting, WA) SR
Robert Duffy (Christan Brothers Academy, NJ) JR
Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) SO
Nathan Attisano (Legacy Christian Academy, OH) JR
Jackson Rush (West Perry, PA) SR
Vincent Paino (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
Ethan Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) SR
138 LBS
1-Marcus Blaze (Perrysburg, OH) SR
2-Seth Mendoza (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR
3-Sergio Vega (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
4-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) SO
5-Adrian DeJesus (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
6-Caedyn Ricciardi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
7-Carson Walsh (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR
8-Jayce Paridon (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
9-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) JR
10-Sam Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
11-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
12-Elijah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
13-Geronimo Rivera (Layton, UT) SR
14-Israel Borge (Westlake, UT) SO
15-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) SO
16-Leo Maestas (Clovis North, CA) SR
17-Raymond Rivera (Clovis, CA) JR
18-Maximus Brady (Mariner, FL) SR
19-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) FR
20-Austin Collins (Wray, CO) SO
21-Paris Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SR
22-Jacob Perez (Monache, CA)
23-Drake Hooiman (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR
24-Yandel Morales (Andover, MA) JR
25-Sidney Tildsley (Shawsheen, MA) SR
26-Ryan Kennedy (Spire Academy, OH) SR
27-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
28-Isaiah Schaefer (Evansville Mater Dei, IN) JR
29-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) SO
30-Anthony Lucchiani (Sherando, VA) SR
HM:
Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) JR
Gunner Andrick (Point Pleasant, WV) SR
Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
Chase Quenault (Delbarton, NJ) SR
Blue Stiffler (Mill Creek, GA) SR
Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May, NJ) JR
Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SO
Jovani Solis (Somerset, FL) FR
Tyler Roark (Woodrow Wilson, WV) SR
Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) SO
144 LBS
1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Nikade Zinkin (Clovis, CA) SR
3-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) JR
4-Tahir Parkins (Nazareth, PA) SR
5-Mitchell Younger (Watterson, OH) SR
6-Dalton Perry (Central Mountain, PA) SR
7-Elvis Solis (South Dade, FL) SR
8-Eren Sement (Council Rock North, PA) SR
9-Drew Gorman (Buford, GA) SR
10-Carlos Stanton (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
11-Jackson Tucker (Hillsboro, MO) SR
12-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) JR
13-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) JR
14-Charles Vanier (Eden Prairie, MN) SR
15-Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville, WI) JR
16-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
17-Blasé Mele (Princeton, NJ) SR
18-Joseph Joyce (Ponaganset, RI) JR
19-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) JR
20-Evan Gosz (Fremd, IL) SR
21-Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) SO
22-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) FR
23-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) SO
24-Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) JR
25-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) JR
26-Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) JR
27-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
28-Harrison Murdock (Christian Heritage, GA) FR
29-Jeffrey Huyvaert (New Prairie, IN) JR
30-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) SO
HM:
Braden Priest (Bakersfiled, CA) SR
Hunter Stevens (Iowa-Grant Highland, WI) JR
Logan Crowther (Layton, UT) SR
Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) SO
Adam Butler (St. Edward, OH)
Carter Fielden (Garrett, IN) SO
Joseph Sanderfer (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
Blake Fox (Osage, IA) JR
George Dennis (Harrison County, KY) JR
TJ Meyer (Walton Verona, KY) SR
Koy Davidson (Fort Dodge, IA) SR
150 LBS
1-Daniel Zepeda (Gilroy, CA) SR
2-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) JR
3-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) JR
4-Logan Paradice (Colquitt County, GA) SR
5-Noah Nininger (Staunton River, VA) SR
6-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
7-Sonny Amato (Fair Haven, NJ) SO
8-Beau Hickman (Tuttle, OK) SR
9-Colton Weiler (Auburndale, WI) SR
10-David Gleason (Staley, MO) SR
11-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) JR
12-Cole Evans (Perrysburg, OH) SR
13-Max Stein (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
14-Ivan Arias (Buchanan, CA) JR
15-Jason Worthley (Westfield, UT) SR
16-Noah Bull (Layton, UT) JR
17-Michael Turi (West Scranton, PA) JR
18-Hunter Sturgill (Baylor School, TN) SR
19-Ryan Lawler (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
20-Evan Petrovich (Connellsville, PA) SR
21-Anthony Evanitsky (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
22-Easton Doster (New Haven, IN) SR
23-Chance Ruble (Seckman, MO) SO
24-Seth Syra (Avon, IN) SR
25-Parker Reynolds (Brownsburg) JR
26-Max Fortier (Fairmont Senior, WV) SO
27-Justin Wardlow (Lockport Township, IL) JR
28-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) FR
29-Carson Weber (Joliet West, IL) SR
30-Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia, IA) SR
HM:
Evan Boblits (St. Mary’s Ryken, MD) SR
Luke Knox (Perkiomen Valley, PA) SO
Holden Huhn (La Salle, OH) SR
Tyler Hood (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
Eli Esguerra (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO
Luke Scholz (Cranford, NJ) JR
Rhett Washleski (Hunderton Central Regional, NJ) JR
Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) JR
Londen Murphy (Archbishop Moeller, OH) SR
157 LBS
1-Brogan Tucker (Graham, OH) SR
2-Devon Magro (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
3-Vince Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
4-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) JR
5-Ishmael Guerrero (Bixby, OK) SR
6-Chase Van Hoven (Brooke Point, VA) SR
7-Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
8-Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR
9-Leo Contino (Buchanan, CA) SR
10-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
11-Brady Saccoccia (Steubenville, OH) SR
12-Daniel Heiser (Evansville, WI) SR
13-Dallas Russell (Jeffesron, GA) JR
14-Travis Cardenas (Chandler, AZ) SO
15-Gabriel Delgado (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
16-Kaden MacKenzie (Fruitland, ID) SR
17-Beau Priest (Bakersfield, CA) SR
18-Alias Raby (Anderson, CA)
19-Beau Lewis (Great Brodge, VA) SR
20-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) JR
21-Luke Sipes (Altoona, PA) SR
22-Max Nevlin (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
23-Jason Kwaak (Brentwood, NY) SR
24-Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) JR
25-Billy Tyler (Brentsville, VA) JR
26-Wyatt Stout (Southern Regional, NJ) SR
27-Kross Cassidy (Fairfax, VA) JR
28-Kage Jones (Camden Catholic, NJ) JR
29-Arment Waltenbaugh (The Hill School, PA) JR
30-Chase Hontz (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
HM:
Charlie Scanlan (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) SO
Logan Glynn (Millard South, NE) SR
Jack Ferguson (Yorkville, IL) JR
Mark Del Bosque (Clovis North, CA)
Austin Paris (Grand County, UT) JR
Ian Fritz (Pleasant Grove, UT) SR
Coltyn Reedy (Sheridan, OH) SR
Don Beaufait (Dundee, MI) JR
Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH) FR
Titus Norman (Baylor School, TN) JR
165 LBS
1-Landan Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SR
2-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
3-Kody Routledge (Edmond North, OK) SR
4-Will Denny (Marist, IL) SR
5-Alessio Perentin (Delbarton, NJ) SR
6-Dominic Bambinelli (Mill Creek, GA) SR
7-Collin Gaj (Quakertown, PA) SR
8-Jacob Herm (Neenah, WI) SR
9-Benjamin Weader (Chantilly, VA) SR
10-Claudio Torres (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
11-Kyler Knaack (Don Bosco, IA) SR
12-Jay’den Williams (Roseville, MI) JR
13-Salah Tsarni (Bullis, MD) SO
14-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) SO
15-Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham, CA) JR
16-Joseph Antonio (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
17-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) SO
18-Liam Carlin (Green Farms Academy, CT) SR
19-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) JR
20-Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) JR
21-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) JR
22-Macon Ayers (Staunton River, VA) SR
23-Bradlee Farrer (Pleasant Grove, UT) SR
24-Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) JR
25-Cael Weidemoyer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
26-Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) JR
27-Jaxon Miller (Carlisle, IA) JR
28-Ayden King (Barnesville, OH) SR
29-Shane McFillin (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
30-Keegan Ramsay (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR
HM:
Jadyn Johnson (Melissa, TX) SR
Luke Hayden (Hickman, MO) SO
Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) JR
Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton, IA) SR
Riley Johnson (Skutt Catholic, NE) JR
Owen Segorski (Lowell, MI) SR
Anthony (Gutierrez (St. Charles East, IL) SR
Tristan Steldt (Fennimore, WI) SR
Adrian Pellott (Merrillville, IN) SR
Evan Roudebush (Bloomington South, IN) SR
Aidan Costello (Hobart, IN) SR
175 LBS
1-PJ Duke (Minisink Valley, NY) SR
2-Ladarion Lockett (Stillwater, OK) SR
3-William Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
4-Ryan Burton (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
5-Asher Cunningham (State College, PA) SR
6-Bode Marlow (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
7-Emmitt Sherlock (Gilman, MD) SR
8-Isreal Ibarra (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) SR
9-Maximus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
10-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) JR
11-Peyton Westpfahl (Liberty, MO) SR
12-Brian Heard (Abington Heights, PA) SR
13-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
14-Jordan Chapman (Cranford, NJ) SR
15-Waylon Cressell (Warren Central, IN) JR
16-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) JR
17-Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) JR
18-Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
19-Elliott Humphries (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
20-Ben Smith (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
21-Tyrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) SR
22-Eli Leonard (Mt. Horeb, WI) JR
23-Caleb Dennee (Marshfield, WI) SR
24-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
25-Brody Kelly (IC Catholic, IL) JR
26-Adrien Reyes (Clovis, CA) SR
27-Bryce Burkett (Watertown, MN) SR
28-Jarrett Wadsen (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SR
29-Duncan Christensen (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
30-Jacob Helgeson (Johnston, IA) SR
HM:
Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) JR
Luke James (Graham, OH) SR
Caleb Neal (Great Bridge, VA) SR
Gavin Cole (Council Rock South, PA) SR
Connor Wetzel (Shikellamy, PA) SR
Keenan Sheridan (O’Gorman, SD) SR
Anthony Rinehart (Crown Point, IN) SR
Mario Hutcherson (Kiski, PA) FR
Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) JR
Blake Hostetter (Oxford Area, PA) SO
Brady Collins (Clearfield, PA) SR
190 LBS
1-Harvey Ludington (Brick Memorial, NJ) SR
2-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
3-Elijah Diakomihalis (Hilton, NY) SR
4-Lane Foard (Benedictine Prep, VA) SR
5-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) SO
6-Jarrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) SR
7-Vincenzo Lavalle (Hanover Park, NJ) SR
8-Robert Kucharczk (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
9-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) JR
10-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR
11-Levi Bussey (Granite Bay, CA) SR
12-De’Alcapon Veazy (Ponderosa, CO) SR
13-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) JR
14-Maximus Konopka (Simsbury, CT) SO
15-Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY) JR
16-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) SO
17-Brokton Borelli (Los Banos, CA) SR
18-Gunner Henry (Brownsburg, IN) SR
19-Matt Kowalski (Springboro, OH) SR
20-Peter Snyder (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
21-Ty Morrison (West Perry, PA) SR
22-Isael Perez (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
23-Chris Mance (Lovett School, GA) SR
24-Caleb Close (Bald Eagle Area, PA) SR
25-Danarii Mickel (Erie McDowell, PA) JR
26-Brayden Koester (Bettendorf, IA) SO
27-Ricky Ericksen (Marist, IL) SR
28-Ceasar Salas (Crown Point, IN) FR
29-Adonis Bonar (Creighton Prep, NE) SR
30-Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) SO
HM:
Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) SO
Everett Joyce (Maize, KS) SO
Cooper Reeves (Salina-Central, KS) JR
Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) JR
Connor McCloskey (Buford, GA) SR
Sepanta Ahanj-Elias (Bullis, MD) SR
Luke Fugazzotto (Northwestern Lehigh, PA) JR
Eli Knight (Bridgeport, WV) SO
Gavin Craner (Whitehall, MI) JR
Carl “CJ” Betz (Delbarton, NJ) JR
Ethan Teague (Stillwater, OK) SR
215 LBS
1-Jude Correa (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
2-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) JR
3-Angelo Posada (Poway, CA) SR
4-Cade Ziola (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR
5-Anthony Harris (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
6-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) JR
7-Noah Weaver (Rossville, IN) SR
8-Austin Johnson (Muncy, PA) SR
9-Rade Ostrander (Keller Timber Creek, TX) SR
10-Khale McDonnell (Fountain Valley, CA) SR
11-Melvin Whitehead (Liberty, NV) SR
12-Evan McGuire (Mahtomedi, MN) SR
13-Jake Conroy (Ringgold, PA) SR
14-Lucas Lawler (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
15-Landon Jobber-Spence (Staunton River, VA) SR
16-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) JR
17-Conor Delaney (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) SR
18-Aidan Ysaguirre (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) SR
19-Riley McPherson (Brecksville, OH) SR
20-Wyatt Bush (Grundy, VA) SR
21-Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) JR
22-KingstonDaniels Silva (Green Farms Academy, CT)
23-Jason Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
24-Alex Smith (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
25-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) JR
26-Connor Bercume (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR
27-Lincoln Carlson (East Lyme/Norwich Tech, CT) SR
28-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) JR
29-Cooper Roscosky (Kiski Area, PA) JR
30-Myron Mendez (Southwest Miami, FL) SR
HM:
Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA) FR
Cason Howle (Greenwood, SC) SR
Tony Palmer (South Sioux City, NE) SR
Ben Schultz (Maple Grove, MN) SR
Caden Brewer (Brownsburg, IN) SR
Joseph Favia (Marmion Academy, IL) SO
Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco, NJ) JR
Aiden Peterson (St. Edward, OH) JR
Stosh Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
Ryder Smith (Chattanooga Christian School, TN) JR
285 LBS
1-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) JR
2-Nicholas Sahakian (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
3-Rocco Dellagatta (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
4-Dean Bechtold (Owen J Roberts, PA) JR
5-Alex Taylor (Mount Vernon, OH) JR
6-Tyson Terry (Omaha North, NE) SR
7-Brett Clatterbaugh (Eastern View, VA) SR
8-Jacob Levy (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
9-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
10-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) JR
11-Trayvn Boger (South Summitt, UT) JR
12-Brock Kehler (University, WV) SR
13-Micah Hach (Watertown, SD) SR
14-Rowan Holmes (Somerset, PA) SR
15-Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR
16-James Bechter (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
17-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) JR
18-Connor Aney (Glacier Peak, WA) SR
19-Jesse Mains (Emerald Ridge, WA) SR
20-Mark Marin (Clovis, CA) SR
21-James Hartleroad (Dekalb, IN) JR
22-Anthony Nava (Toppenish, WA) SR
23-Thomas Brown (Chelmsford, MA) JR
24-Maxwell Roy (St. Joseph’s Prep, PA) SR
25-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
26-Benjamin Shue (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SR
27-Tyson Russell (Cleveland, TN) SR
28-Hunter Vander Heiden (Freedom, WI) SR
29-Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) JR
30-Mike Millin (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
HM:
Lucas Szymborski (Crown Point, IN) SR
Cooper Martinson (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
Kaydon Williams (Corney Canyon, UT) SR
Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) FR