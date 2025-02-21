National Prep Wrestling Tournament Set for Showdown at Lehigh: Top-Ranked Wrestlers and Defending Champions Collide
The National Prep Wrestling Tournament will be held this weekend on Friday and Saturday at Stabler Arena on the campus of Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The rankings we’ve been posting weekly were turned into seeds on Monday night and after a one-day appeal period were finalized on Tuesday night.
Prior to the qualifiers last weekend it trickled in that No. 3 Wyoming Seminary was going to be without some of its big guns, which would alter the landscape of the team race. The Blue Knights were able to fend off No. 7 Malvern Prep and win the PAISWT Championship.
Seminary will still be bringing three defending champions into the arena on Friday, No. 5 Matthew Botello (132), No. 21 Anthony Evanitsky (150), and No. 1 Jude Correa (215). Botello and Correa are the top seeds at their weights, while Evanitsky comes in seeded second.
Correa will be looking to become the 13th four-time National Prep Tournament Champion. The senior would be just the second Blue Knight to join the club alongside Beau Bartlett (2017-2020). Bartlett is also the last grappler to gain the honor.
Overall, Wyoming Seminary has nine wrestlers seeded in the top five. Joining the champs are No. 17 Wyatt Stauffer (5th seed at 106), Wyatt Spencer (3rd at 113, honorable mention in our national rankings), No. 25 Dale Corbin (2nd at 138), Matthew Dimen (2nd at 144), honorable mention Jack Chamberlain (No. 5 at 165), and No. 21 Brian Chamberlain (No. 3 at 175).
Other Blue Knights receiving seeds were Nikos Filipos (8th at 126), and three with number nine seeds, Wyatt Fry (157), Anthony Broscino (190), and Anderson Palian (285).
No. 4 Lake Highland Prep comes in as the biggest threat to the Blue Knights’ repeat efforts. The Highlanders have a whopping six number one seeds amongst their 13 seeded wrestlers. Like Seminary, they also have nine in the top five.
Five Lake Highland grapplers in a row are top seeded from 138 to 165. No. 7 Jayce Paridon (138), No. 16 Charlie DeSena (144), No. 7 Zeno Moore (150), No. 9 Lucas Boe (157), and No. 8 Claudio “CJ” Torres (165). No. 6 Jacob Levy sits in the top spot at 285.
Torres won a title as a sophomore and placed third last year. Moore placed as an eighth grader (6th) , fourth as a sophomore and third a year ago. DeSena was sixth his freshman year then finished as a runner-up last year. Boe was third in 2024, and Paridon came in fourth. This will be Levy’s first foray into these waters as he transferred in from Georgia for his senior campaign.
No. 7 Robert Kucharczk is the three seed at 190. Beginning competition as four seeds are Liam Davis (113, HM) and No. 27 Alex Smith (215). Marlo Clark (120) and Miguel Rojas (175) were seeded eighth. Adaias Ortiz is 12th at 126 and Clinton Plotner is seeded 14th at 132.
Malvern Prep will start with five guys in top five positions, two at No. 1 in No. 4 Justin Farnsworth (106) and Matt O’Neill (126). No. 21 Tyler Conroy comes in at the second spot at 132. Given number four seeds were Jason Torres (138) and Declan O’Byrne (150).
The rest of Malvern’s seeded wrestlers are Brendan Kelly (7th at 113), Rocco Lombardo (14th at 120), Raymond Fitzgerald (No. 8 at 144), Stephen Smith (No. 6 at 157), Chase Hetrick (No. 11 at 165), Matthew Connolly (10th at 190), Mark Feldman (9th at 215), and Stosh Zalota (10th at 285).
The Friars will need to do some serious bracket busting if they are to come through and hang with the power of the Blue Knights and Highlanders. Connolly, Kelly, and Zalota are returning placers with Connolly and Zalota sitting outside of projected placement after surprise losses at their qualifier. The top eight become All-Americans.
No. 9 Blair Academy could be poised for a surprise finish with the infusion of two post-grads into their lineup, Jeremy Pitcock (190) and heavyweight Jackson Schwab. Pitcock is seeded 12th and Schwab was given the six.
All eyes will be on No. 1 Leo DeLuca as he works to get back on top of the podium for the first time since his freshman year. That championship was followed by two consecutive second place showings. The top seeded DeLuca is a heavy favorite to claim the crown as No. 2 seed Jack Baron (Germantown Academy) is not nationally recognized and the three seed is No. 21 Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill).
No. 3 William Henckel (175) is on the hunt for a second straight title to go along with a runner-up finish as a freshman and bronze run as a sophomore. Like DeLuca, it would be shocking if the top seeded Henckel did not win it all, although his finals opponent could be a little stiffer than DeLuca’s as it will likely be No. 11 Maximus Norman of the Baylor School.
Number two seeds for the Bucs are No. 16 Michael Batista (113) and No. 12 Vince Anello (126). Joseph Schinder is the fifth seed at 157.
Seven other Buccaneers were granted seeds. Honorable mention Weston Borgers (138) and Barry Norman (165) are six seeds. Seeded seventh is No. 29 Eddie George (106). Eighth seeds are Ellis Kirsch (132) and TJ Kellas (215). At 144, Vedwin Nivas is seeded tenth and Ryan Meier comes in at No. 11 at 150.
No. 30 Greens Farms Academy has five top five seeds and twelve total seeded. Two of their guys come in at the number three position, No. 16 Liam Carlin (165) and No. 25 Kingston Daniels Silva (215). Three were placed in the fourth spot, Jackson Heslin (126), Ben Zuckerman (144), and Dominic Iaquinto (285).
Seeded sixth for Greens Farms is Brighton Karvoski (106). Brady Kaupp (132) and Tyler Neiva (175) are seventh seeds. At 120, Chase Kastner is seeded ninth. Landing in the eleventh seeds were Joseph Mahoney (138) and Ryan Schneider (190). Will Motley is seeded 15th at 157.
No. 34 Northfield Mount Hermon was smacked down by Greens Farms in their dual but hung tough with them at the New England qualifier. Their reward is four top five seeds to go along with ten total seeded wrestlers.
Two guys will start in the No. 2 position, Nate Consigli (157) and No. 13 James Bechter (285). No. 22 Elliott Humphries is seeded fourth at 175. Dylan Greenstein is fifth at 285.
Reese Spiro is No. 6 at 190. Myles Burroughs is seeded ninth at 150. Post-grad Seth Digby was placed in the number ten seed at 165. Luke Galipeau (120) and Colby Houle (144) were seeded 11th. Dom Marinelli is seeded 12th at 132.
There were two guys who were awarded number one seeds outside of the big boys, No. 6 Julian Rios (Phillips Andover, 113) and No. 4 Lane Foard (Benedictine Prep, 190).
Rios was a runner-up last year and fourth two years ago as a freshman. Foard was given the number one seed over No. 3 Emmitt Sherlock (Gilman School) because he’s been at 190 all year and Sherlock is just now moving up on the national scene. Over the previous two seasons, Foard and Sherlock met four times with Sherlock winning all four. Two of them at the last two National Prep Tournaments.
Sherlock was second last year, sixth as a sophomore, fifth in his freshman season, and third as an eighth grader putting him in position to become just the ninth five-time National Prep All-American.
106lbs is the deepest weight with seven nationally ranked wrestlers, plus Brock Humphrey (Linsly School), who owns a win over Blair’s George. They are Farnsworth, No. 20 Tanner Tran (Father Ryan), No. 25 Ariah Mills (Athens Christian), No. 28 Tyler Verceles (Loyola-Blakefield), Stauffer, and Benedictine Prep’s honorable mention Royce Wetzler.
175 and 190 have five nationally ranked in each. Four can be found in 113, 138, 150, 165, and 215. 120 and 132 contain three in the national ranks. 126 and 285 have just two. 144 and 157 have just the Lake Highland Prep grapplers, DeSena and Boe respectively.
Schedule:
Friday, February 21
7:00 AM Doors Open
7:30 AM Boys Weigh-In
9:00 AM Boys Wrestling Begins
10:30 AM Girls Weigh-Ins
12:00 PM Girls Wrestling Begins
Saturday, February 22
7:00 AM Doors Open
7:30 AM Boys & Girls Weigh-In
9:00 AM Boys Semi-Finals & Consolations
Girls Championship & Consolation Finals
12:30 PM Boys Championship & Consolation Finals
Seeds:
106
1-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
2-Tanner Tran (Father Ryan, TN) JR
3-Ariah Mills (Athens Christian, GA) 8th
4-Tyler Verceles (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) FR
5-Wyatt Stauffer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
6-Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) FR
7-Eddie George (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
8-Royce Wetzler (Benedictine Prep, VA) SO
9-Cade Riddle (Lakeway Christian Academy, TN) 8th
10-Tristan Mouton (Baylor School, TN) SO
11-Camden Ritchie (McCallie School, TN) 8th
12-Brody Sayers (Belmont Hill, MA) FR
13-Charlie Mutschler (Archbishop Spalding, MD) FR
14-Christian Wirts (Gilman School, MD) FR
15-Jacob Naylor (McDonogh School, MD) FR
16-Carter Lirgg (Cardinal Newman School, SC) 8th
Alt-Behzod Rakhmatov (St. Thomas, TX) FR
113
1-Julian Rios (Phillips Andover, MA) JR
2-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
3-Wyatt Spencer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
4-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
5-Liam McGettigan (Gilman School, MD) SO
6-Brighton Karvoski (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SO
7-Brendan Kelly (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
8-Eli Chesla (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SO
9-Liam McConaughy (Charlotte Latin School, NC) JR
10-Cash Waymire (Brentwood Academy, TN) JR
11-Joseph Drewry (Christian Brothers, TN) SO
12-Trey McKinney (Paul VI, VA) SR
13-Desmond Brown (Mount de Sales, GA) JR
14-Declan Woolbert (Belmont Hill, MA) JR
15-Joey Fortunato (St. John Paul the Great Catholic, VA) JR
120
1-Leo DeLuca (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
2-Jack Baron (Germantown Academy, PA) JR
3-Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) SO
4-Oumar Tounkara (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
5-Gabe “Christopher” Swann (Baylor School, TN) JR
6-Alex Choo (St. John’s School, TX)
7-Axel Ritchie (McCallie School, TN) JR
8-Marlo Clark (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
9-Chase Kastner (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SO
10-Jayden Jackson (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) JR
11-Luke Galipeau (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SO
12-Nolan Hardeman (Boyd Buchanan, TN) JR
13-Caleb Haney (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
14-Rocco Lombardo (Malvern Prep, PA) 8th
15-Quentin Bailey (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SO
16-Henry Jones (Benedictine Prep, VA)
Alt-Josh White (Athens Christian, GA) SO
126
1-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
2-Vince Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
3-Sean Garretson (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR
4-Jackson Heslin (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
5-Jaxon Lane (McCallie School, TN) FR
6-Luke Kibelbek (Lakeway Christian Academy, TN) SO
7-Jacob Bond (Baylor School, TN) SR
8-Nikos Filipos (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
9-Jake Tamai (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) JR
10-Shai Sabag (Germantown Academy, PA) SO
11-Noah Rankin (St. Christopher’s, VA) JR
12-Adaias Ortiz (Lake Highland Prep, FL)
13-Wes Baumgartner (McDonogh School, MD) FR
14-Mason Lum (St. John’s, TX) SR
15-AJ Stover (Peddie School, NJ) FR
16-Wynn Pooler (Hill School, PA) JR
Alt-George Mamakos (Linsly School, WV) FR
132
1-Matthew Botello (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
2-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
3-Musa Tamaradze (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
4-Brody Gobbell (Father Ryan, TN) SR
5-Drew Roggie (St. Christopher’s, VA) JR
6-Jack Dragoumanos (Belmont Hill, MA)
7-Brady Kaupp (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR
8-Ellis Kirsch (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
9-Maddox Preskitt (Bishop Lynch, TX) JR
10-Joshua Stonebraker (Cary School, NC) SO
11-Cole Gumlick (Lakeway Christian Academy, TN) SR
12-Dom Marinelli (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
13-Garrett Clark (Kinkaid School, TX) JR
14-Clinton Plotner (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
15-Braden Lane (St. John’s, TX) SO
16-Christian Manley (Mt. Carmel, MD) SR
Alt-Mason Comegys (McDonogh, MD) FR
138
1-Jayce Paridon (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
2-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
3-Casen Roark (Father Ryan, TN) SR
4-Jason Torres (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
5-Zane Leitzel (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR
6-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
7-Hunter Avalos (All Saints, TX) SO
8-Tyler Stephens (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SO
9-Josh Hale (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) JR
10-Jameson Burns (Benedictine Prep, VA) SO
11-Joseph Mahoney (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
12-Charles Lussier (St. Paul’s School, NH) SR
13-Robert Leeds (Germantown Academy, PA) SR
14-Malachi Puckett (Baylor School, TN) SO
15-Cainan Williams (McCallie School, TN) FR
16-Gavin Ulrich (Metrolina Christian Academy, NC) JR
Alt-Spear Gorelick (Charlotte Latin, NC) JR
144
1-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
2-Matthew Dimen (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
3-Walker Turley (St. Christopher’s, VA) JR
4-Ben Zuckerman (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR
5-Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) FR
6-Marco Cartella (Western Reserve, OH) SR
7-Gavriel Sabag (Germantown Academy, PA) JR
8-Raymond Fitzgerlad (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
9-Nicky Melfi (Severn School, MD) SR
10-Vedwin Nivas (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
11-Colby Houle (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SO
12-Andrew McCarthy (New York Military Academy, NY) JR
13-Andrew Pimental (Belmont Hill, MA) SR
14-Jet Ward (Gonzaga College, Washington D.C.) JR
15-Soshiant Ahanj-Elias (Bullis School, MD) FR
16-Henry Gessford (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR
Alt-Nate Foldes (Benedictine Prep, VA) SO
150
1-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
2-Anthony Evanitsky (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
3-Tyler Hood (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
4-Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
5-Evan Boblits (St. Mary’s Ryken, MD) SR
6-Cole Albert (Hill School, PA) JR
7-Luke Martin (Hammond School, SC) SR
8-Jordan Joslyn (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
9-Myles Burroughs (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SO
10-Oliver Phillips (Baylor School, TN) JR
11-Ryan Meier (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
12-Ziko Madjidov (Poly Prep, NY) JR
13-Braxton McAvey (Saint Frances Academy, MD) SR
14-Griffin Stewart (Calvert Hall, MD) SR
15-Kenneth Riley (All Saints, TX) SR
16-Morgan Tannery (Kinkaid School, TX) JR
Alt-Trent Casto (Lakeway Christian Academy, TN) SO
157
1-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
2-Nate Consigli (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
3-Nadav Nafshi (Germantown Academy, PA) SR
4-Arment Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA) JR
5-Joseph Schinder (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
6-Stephen Smith (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
7-John Jurkovic (Gilman School, MD) SR
8-Cameron Cannaday (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SR
9-Wyatt Fry (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
10-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) SO
11-Brodie Bedford (All Saints, TX) JR
12-Graham Furtick (Metrolina Christian Academy, NC) JR
13-Shea Morris (New York Military Academy, NY) JR
14-Justin Lim (Roxbury Latin, MA)
15-Will Motley (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
16-Cole Wilson (Paul VI, VA) JR
Alt-Chase Carpintieri (Saint Frances Academy, MD) SR
165
1-Claudio “CJ” Torres (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
2-Salah Tsarni (Bullis School, MD) SO
3-Liam Carlin (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR
4-Luke Murray (Peninsula Catholic, VA) SR
5-Jack Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
6-Barry Norman (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
7-Titus Norman (Baylor School, TN) JR
8-Chancery Deane (Father Ryan, TN) SR
9-Mason Butler (Christian Brothers, TN) SR
10-Seth Digby (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) PG
11-Chase Hetrick (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
12-Brody Casto (Lakeway Christian Academy, TN) SR
13-Haden Myers (St. Paul’s, MD) JR
14-Rhonin Swenson (Bishop McNamara, MD) SR
15-Bojan Sulc (Gonzaga, Washington D.C.) JR
16-Ryan Barone (Fishburne Military Academy, VA) JR
Alt-Tyler Fromm (Trinity-Pawling, NY) SR
175
1-William Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
2-Maximus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
3-Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
4-Elliott Humphries (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
5-Ben Smith (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
6-Greyson Catlow-Sidler (William Penn Charter, PA) SR
7-Tyler Neiva (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR
8-Miguel Rojas (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
9-Townsend Winans (Cape Henry Collegiate, VA) SO
10-Claiborne Tompkins (Montgomery Bell Academy, TN) SR
11-David Garnett (Stratford Academy, GA) SR
12-TC Wills (All Saints, TX) JR
13-Joesph Lagman (DeMatha School, MD) SR
14-Eric Pendlebury (St. Christopher’s, VA) JR
15-Riley Miller (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) SO
16-Maxx Miller (Trinity Pawling, NY) JR
190
1-Lane Foard (Benedictine Prep, VA) SR
2-Emmitt Sherlock (Gilman School, MD) SR
3-Robert Kucharczk (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
4-Isael Perez (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
5-Sepanta Ahanj-Elias (Bullis School, MD) SR
6-Reese Spiro (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
7-Jay Eversole (Lakeway Christian Academy, TN) SR
8-Elijah Josey (Saint Frances Academy, MD) SR
9-Anthony Bruscino (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
10-Matthew Connolly (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
11-Ryan Schneider (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
12-Jeremy Pitcock (Blair Academy, NJ) PG
13-Alex White (Belmont Hill, MA) SR
14-Dylan Reel (Baylor School, TN) JR
15-Joseph Brunson (Fort Worth Country Day School, TX) SR
16-Sebastian Rodriguez (St. John’s School, TX) SR
Alt-Jackson Laws (Cannon School, NC) SO
215
1-Jude Correa (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
2-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) JR
3-Kingston Daniels Silva (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
4-Alex Smith (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
5-Dylan Greenstein (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
6-Zak Zindle (Hill School, PA) SR
7-Ryder Smith (Chattanooga Christian School, TN) JR
8-TJ Kellas (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
9-Mark Feldman (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
10-Jason Hubbard (Metrolina Christian Academy, NC) SR
11-Evan Gavin (St. Mary’s Ryken, MD) JR
12-Tiller Smith (Landon School, MD) SR
13-Tyler Rebick (Avon Old Farms, CT) SR
14-Myles Beckett (Belmont Hill, MA)
15-Michael Seward (St. Paul’s School, NH) FR
16-Kirby Johns (Hammond School, SC) SR
Alt-Elias Franks (Montgomery Bell Academy, TN) SR
285
1-Jacob Levy (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
2-James Bechter (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
3-Luke Randazzo (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) SR
4-Dominic Iaquinto (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR
5-Walker Walls (Bishop Lynch, TX) SR
6-Jackson Schwab (Blair Academy, NJ) PG
7-Dante Donaldson (Hill School, PA) SR
8-Isaiah Taylor (AIM Academy, PA) JR
9-Anderson Palian (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
10-Stosh Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
11-James Trainer (Montgomery Bell Academy, TN) SR
12-Cooper Gentle (McCallie School, TN) JR
13-Kweku Arthur-Mensah (Trinity-Pawling, NY) SR
14-Kayden Bennett (Suffield Academy, CT) JR
15-Lance Clelland (St. Christopher’s, VA)
16-Killian McNulty (St. John Paul the Great Catholic, VA) SR
Alt-Jack Laird (Cardinal Newman School, SC) SR