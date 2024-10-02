2024-25 Preseason National High School Wrestling Rankings
We are thrilled to unveil our 2024-2025 Preseason National High School Wrestlings in which we rank the top individual wrestlers in every weight class from across the United States. We have done as much research as possible so that we can to place the wrestlers in their proper weight classes. Of course, this is not an exact science as wrestlers tend to move up or down throughout the year and we know there will be a lot of movement between now and the start of the high school season.
We have only seen weights for a fraction of the wrestlers that appear in these rankings. We looked at Super 32 registrations as well as results from last weekend’s Grappler Fall Classic and Journeymen Fall Classic. Some wrestlers were up from the weight they are registered for at Super 32, but Super 32 weights are a bit fluky as it’s a one-time weigh-in and guys cut ridiculous amounts of weight for that gauntlet.
Some of those wrestlers will likely only be at the S32 weight for that event. When looking over their histories, it’s obvious that some of these wrestlers are not going to be at the lower weight for the season. In those instances, we have left them at the higher weight.
We are also still allowing multiple entries per team/per wight right now (Lake Highland Prep (FL) had two wrestlers square off in the 138lb final at Journeymen). As the season approaches, weight classes will be clearer, and we will eventually have one wrestler per weight for each team. If you see someone at the wrong weight class, please don’t be critical. Be helpful and send us a message. We want these to be as accurate as possible.
Weight certifications will play a big role in placing everyone in their in-season weights. Just because wrestler “A” wants to go at 113 doesn’t mean he will be certified to do so. For now, we will move guys around as needed and place them where they are currently competing.
Flo Wrestling’s Who’s No. 1 event mostly played out as the rankings suggested. The biggest outcome there was Stillwater, Oklahoma’s No. 2 Ignacio Villasenor, who transferred from Colorado, beating previous No. 1 and U17 Freestyle World Champion, Domenic Munaretto (St. Charles East, Illinois) at 113-pounds.
Another big, yet expected result, from Who’s No. 1 was Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, Pennsylvania) defeating Gilroy, California’s Daniel Zepeda, avenging a loss from last year’s Who’s No. 1 to Zepeda. Recently, Bassett won the U20 US Open title while Zepeda failed to place there. This, plus Zepeda’s loss to Pierson Manville over the summer, placed Bassett at No. 1 and Zepeda at No. 2 in the rankings.
North Lebanon, Pennsylvania’s Aaron Seidel remains the No. 2 guy at 126 after No. 1 Anthony Knox (St. John Vianney, New Jersey) rallied at the very end of their match to score the winning takedown. Seidel looked to be on his way to the upset win before Knox’s late heroics.
There was some unexpected shuffling at 190-pounds due to happenings at the Journeymen affair. Coming into the action, Sepanta Ahanj-Elias (Bullis, Maryland) was not in the rankings, but he changed that by defeating two top 15 wrestlers, Robert Kucharczk (Lake Highland Prep, Florida) in the Pool Rounds and Greyson Meak (Cold Spring Harbor, NY) in the finals.
The win over Meak gave Ahanj-Elias a common opponent edge over fellow Marylander, Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall), who came in ranked No. 21 at 175-pounds. Marks-Jenkins handled Kucharczk in the third-place bout but fell to Meak in his pool.
We keep detailed sheets on all of the wrestlers that go back two years (this will be the third year we’ve been compiling these rankings). Any high-profile matches are logged onto these sheets (losses are in red). So, all the rankings can be explained. We may have things in a different order than the other outlets and sometimes that’s just a matter of opinion, but in some cases it’s because our records are very thorough and our attention to detail comes to fruit.
Keeping these sheets is time consuming but allows us to be incredibly accurate because all the important match results are there in an orderly fashion. In chronological order. Folkstyle results take precedence over the Olympic Styles.
If you have any questions about our rankings, or information to improve them, please contact us at billybwrestling@yahoo.com
2024-25 PRESEASON NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING RANKINGS
106
1-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) FR
2-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) FR
3-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) SO
4-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) SO
5-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
6-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) SO
7-Aiden Herndon (Cedar Cliff, PA) SO
8-Julian Rios (Phillips Andover, MA) JR
9-Sean Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR
10-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) FR
11-JoJo Burke (Park Ridge, NJ) FR
12-PJ Terranova (Delbarton, NJ) SO
13-Liam McGettigan (Gilman, MD) SO
14-Anthony Mason (Southern Regional, NJ) JR
15-Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) SO
16-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) FR
17-Corey Brown (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) FR
18-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) FR
19-Christopher Swann (Central (Carroll), GA) JR
20-Teequavious Mills (Stone Mountain, GA) JR
21-Analu Woode (Enlightium, HI) FR
22-Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) FR
24-Matteo Gallegos (Dubois, PA) FR
25-Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) SO
HM:
Antonio Quiroz (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
Nicholas McGarrity (Peters Township, PA) SO
Cason Craft (Sallisaw, OK) FR
Carter Shin (Chantilly, VA) JR
Charles Esposito (St. Joseph’s Regional, NJ) JR
Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) SO
Tyler Verceles (Loyola, MD) FR
Dom Powell (Upper Dublin, PA) SO
Tommy Gretz (Connellsville, PA) SO
William Soto (Newburgh, NY) SO
113
1-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) JR
2-Ignacio Villasenor (Pomona, CO) SO
3-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) SO
4-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, NJ) FR
5-Alexander Pierce (Iowa City, West, IA) JR
6-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) JR
7-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) JR
8-Bradley Patterson (Camden County, GA) SR
9-Johnathan McGinty (St. Joe’s Regional, NJ) JR
10-Killian Coluccio (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SO
11-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) JR
12-Zaiyahn Ornelas (Wilber-Clatonia, NE) JR
13-Revin Dickman (Brownsburg, IN) JR
14-Rocco Hayes (Carl Sandburg, IL) JR
15-Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) JR
16-Colby Martinelli (Pennridge, PA) SR
17-Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) JR
18-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) FR
19-Conner Whitely (OH) FR
20-Shea Richter (Rapid City Stevens, SD) JR
21-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Christian School, FL) FR
22-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) SO
23-Max Tancini (Perkiomen Valley, PA) JR
24-Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) SO
25-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
HM:
Jackson Wells (KY) FR
Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
Zane Crouse (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SO
Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) SO
Abdirahman Unle (Omaha Bryan, NE) SR
Ethan Bast (West Bend West, WI) SR
Peyton Schoettle (Roncalli, IN) JR
Roman Luttrell (Cleveland, NM) JR
Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills Regional, NJ) SR
Brennan Sprague (Monsignor Farrell, NY) JR
Sam Wolford (North Lebanon, PA) JR
120
1-Leo DeLuca (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
2-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
3-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) JR
4-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) JR
5-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
6-Gauge Botero (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
7-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) SO
8-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SO
9-Shamus Regan (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
10-Carter Pearson (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
11-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) JR
12-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) SO
13-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) JR
14-Will Detar (Trinity, PA) JR
15-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) SO
16-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) SO
17-Rocco Cassioppi (Honenegah, IL) SO
18-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) SO
19-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain) SO
20-Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) JR
21-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) JR
22-Aydan Thomas (Stillwater, OK) SR
23-Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) JR
24-Luke Willochell (Greater Latrobe, PA) SR
25-Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
HM:
Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) JR
Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
Adam Mattin (Delta, OH) SR
Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) JR
Nathan Rioux (Avon, IN) JR
Joe Curry (Watterson, OH) JR
Van Smith (Mustang, OK) SO
Amari Vann (Delsea, NJ) SO
Czar Quintanilla (University, WA) JR
Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) SO
Curtis Nelson (Ridley, PA) SR
Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) JR
Brayden Teunissen (Marian, IL) SR
Lincoln Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SO
126
1-Anthony Knox (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
2-Aaron Seidel (North Lebanon, PA) SR
3-Christian Castillo (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR
4-Ronnie Ramirez (Walnut, CA) SR
5-Nathan Desmond (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
6-Haakon Peterson (Hollondale, WI) JR
7-Lincoln Sledzianowski (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
8-Caio Aron (The Woodlands, TX) SR
9-Antonio Rodriguez (Los Gatos, CA) JR
10-Gavin Jendreas (Crown Point, IN) SR
11-Edwin Sierra (Poway, CA) SR
12-Sebastian Degennaro (Jensen Beach, FL) SR
13-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) JR
14-Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
15-Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
16-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) JR
17-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) SO
18-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) JR
19-Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) SO
20-Bruno Cassioppi (Honengah, IL) SO
21-Mason Carlson (Syracuse, UT) JR
22-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) SO
23-Billy Townson (Poway, CA) SR
24-Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SO
25-Musa Tamaradze (New York Military Academy, NY)) SR
HM :
Deven Casey (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR
Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
Josh Vazquez (Montini Catholic, IL) SR
Jace Hedeman (Union, LaPorte City, IA) SR
Bodie Abbey (Hartland, MI) JR
Brenden Jorden Agcaoili (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR
Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
Colin Martin (Staunton River, VA) SR
Thomas Banas (Providence Catholic, IL) SO
Finnegan O’Brien (Locust Valley, NY) FR
Maximus Hay (Brown Deer/Messmer, WI) JR
Maximus Riggins (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
Ethan Uhorchuck (Signal Mountain, TN) SR
Nico Fanella (Indianola, PA) SR
132
1-Jax Forrest (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Seth Mendoza (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR
3-Isaiah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
4-Jake Hockaday (Brownsburg, IN) SR
5-Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) JR
6-Tyler DeKraker (Faith Christan Academy, PA) JR
7-Adrian DeJesus (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
8-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) JR
9-Manuel Saldate (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
10-Jackson Blum (Lowell, MI) SR
11-Victor-Alexander Gutierrez (Central Catholic, CA) JR
12-Isaiah Schaefer (Evansville Mater Dei, IN) JR
13-Dean Anderson (Valiant Prep, AZ) SO
14-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) SO
15-Jeff Lopez (Clovis West, CA) SR
16-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) JR
17-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) SO
18-Jovani Solis (Somerset, FL) FR
19-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) SO
20-Timothy Koester (Bettendorf, IA) SR
21-Patrick O’Keefe (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
22-Geronimo Rivera (Layton, UT) SR
23-Israel Borge (Westlake, UT) SO
24-Layne Kleimann (Mountain Ridge, UT) SR
25-Anthony Mutarelli (Council Rock South, PA) SR
HM:
Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) SO
Vincent Paino (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
Liam Neitzel (Hudson, WI) SR
Jacob Perez (Monache, CA) SR
Austin Collins (Wray, CO) SO
Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) SO
Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) JR
Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
Paris Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SR
Casen Roark (Father Ryan, TN) SR
Christian Fretwell (Lake Gibson, FL) SR
138
1-Marcus Blaze (Perrysburg, OH) SR
2-Sergio Vega (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
3-Matthew Botello (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
4-Caedyn Ricciardi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
5-Drew Gorman (Buford, GA) SR
6-Billy DeKraker (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
7-Sam Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
8-Dalton Perry (Central Mountain, PA) SR
9-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) JR
10-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
11-Elijah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
12-Tahir Parkins (Nazareth, PA) SR
13-Yandro Soto (FL) FR
14-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) JR
15-Eren Sement (Council Rock North, PA) SR
16-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
17-Gunner Andrick (Point Pleasant, WV) SR
18-Charles Vanier (Eden Prairie, MN) SR
19-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) JR
20-Blue Stiffler (Mill Creek, GA) SR
21-Kaden Nicolas (Becker, MN) SR
22-Jackson Tucker (Hillsboro, MO) SR
23-Jayce Paridon (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
24-Donavon Allen (Marist, IL) SR
25-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
HM:
Maximus Brady Mariner, FL) SR
Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) JR
Leo Maestas (Clovis West, CA) SR
Carson Walsh (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR
Joseph Joyce (Ponaganset, RI) JR
Walker Turley (St. Christopher’s, VA) JR
Anthony Lucchiani (Sherando, VA) SR
Jason Dube (PA) FR
Jake Zaltsman (Saint John Vianney, NJ) SR
JoJo Gigliotti (South Carroll, MD) JR
Justis Jesuroga (Southeast Polk, IA) JR
Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) SO
Miller Sipes (Staley, MO) JR
Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) FR
144
1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Daniel Zepeda (Gilroy, CA) SR
3-Dorian Olivarez (Spring, TX) SR
4-Noah Nininger (Staunton River, VA) SR
5-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) JR
6-Logan Paradice (Colquitt County, GA) SR
7-Nate Askew (Baylor, TN) SR
9-Nikade Zinkin (Clovis, CA) SR
10-Elvis Solis (South Dade, FL) SR
11-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) JR
12-Mitchell Younger (Watterson, OH) SR
13-Carlos Stanton (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
14-Austin Paris (Grand County, UT) JR
15-Colton Weiler (Auburndale, WI) SR
16-Michael Turi (West Scranton, PA) JR
17-Mason Peterson (Columbus, NE) JR
18-Billy Greenwood (Poudre, CO) JR
19-Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) JR
20-Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) SO
21-Noah Bull (Layton, UT) JR
22-Travis Cardenas (Chandler, AZ) SO
23-Gus Cardinal (Valiant Prep, AZ)
24-Evan Boblits (St. Mary’s Ryken, MD) SR
25-Cole Evans (Perrysburg, OH) SR
HM:
David Perez (Ponaganset, RI) JR
Blake Fox (Osage, IA) JR
Liam Carlin (Burnt Hills, NY) SR
Hunter Stevens (Iowa-Grant Highland, WI) JR
Chance Ruble (Seckman, MO) SO
Jacob Schmadeke (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR
Jayden Colon (St. Charles East, IL) SR
Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) JR
Koy Davidson (Fort Dodge, IA) SR
Matthew Orbeta (Poway, CA) SO
Carter Fielden (Garrett, IN) SO
150
1-Landan Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SR
2-Cooper Hilton (Baylor, TN) SR
3-Will Denny (Marist, IL) SR
4-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) JR
5-Chase Van Hoven (Brooke Point, VA) SR
6-Sonny Amato (Fair Haven, NJ) SO
7-Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
8-Devon Magro (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
9-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
10-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) JR
11-Jason Kwaak (Brentwood, NY) SR
12-Beau Hickman (Tuttle, OK) SR
13-Kross Cassidy (Fairfax, VA) JR
14-Anthony Evanitsky (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
15-David Gleason (Staley, MO) SR
16-Brady Saccoccia (Steubenville, OH) SR
17-Evan Petrovich (Connellsville, PA) SR
18-Hunter Sturgill (Baylor School, TN) SR
19-Matthew Martino (Bishop Kelly, ID) SR
20-Garrett Reece (Regis Jesuit, CO) SR
21-Daniel Heiser (Evansville, WI) SR
22-Zach Ballante (St. Joe’s Regional, PA) SR
23-Ryan Lawler (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
24-Brandon Dean (CO) SR
25-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) SO
HM:
Cooper Rowe (Mound Westonka, MN) JR
Tyler Hood (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
Nolan Fellers (Bondurant-Farrar, IA) JR
Jake Hughes (OH) FR
Tommy Holguin (Ann Sobrato, CA) JR
Mason Wagner (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
Dominic Serio (West Aurora, IL) JR
Max Fortier (Fairmont Senior, WV) SO
Jeffrey Huyvaert (New Prairie, IN) JR
Carson Weber (Joliet West, IL) SR
Liam Fox (Cheyenne East, WI) SR
157
1-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
2-Kollin Rath (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
3-Leo Contino (Buchanan, CA) SR
4-Kody Routledge (Edmond North, OK) SR
5-Collin Gaj (Quakertown, PA) SR
6-Brogan Tucker (Graham, OH) SR
7-Jacob Herm (Neenah, WI) SR
8-Vince Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
9-Isaias Jimenez (Valiant Prep, AZ)
10-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) JR
11-Benjamin Weader (Chantilly, VA) SR
12-Ishmael Guerrero (Bixby, OK) SR
13-Kage Jones (Camden Catholic, NJ) JR
14-Chase Hontz (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
15-Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR
16-Kyler Knaack (Don Bosco, IA) SR
17-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) JR
18-Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) JR
19-Taye Wilson (Pratt, KS) SR
20-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) JR
21-Beau Priest (Bakersfield, CA) SR
22-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
23-Luke Sipes (Altoona, PA) SR
24-Lonzy Vielma (Connellsville, PA) SR
25-Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) JR
HM:
Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) SO
Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) SO
Charlie Scanlan (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
Zack Aquila (Brecksville, OH) SO
Brady Collins (Clearfield, PA) SR
Max Stein (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
Leonard Ashley (First Colonial, VA) SR
Cody Hamilton (Grove City, PA) SR
Eli Esguerra (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO
Joey Monticello (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SO
Declan Koch (Neenah, WI) JR
Jaxon Miller (Carlisle, IA) JR
165
1-PJ Duke (Minisink Valley, NY) SR
2-LaDarion Lockett (Stillwater, OK) SR
3-Alessio Perentin (Delbarton, NJ) SR
4-Dominic Bambinelli (Mill Creek, GA) SR
5-Asher Cunningham (State College, PA) SR
6-Joseph Antonio (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
7-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) JR
8-Claudio Torres (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
9-Isreal Ibarra (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) SR
10-Cael Weidemoyer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
11-Jay’den Williams (Roseville, MI) JR
12-Salah Tsarni (Bullis, MD) SO
13-Bode Marlow (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
14-Elliott Humphries (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
15-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) JR
16-Macon Ayers (Staunton River, VA) SR
17-Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) JR
18-Trae Rios (Westmoore, OK) SR
19-Jarrett Wadsen (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SR
20-Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) JR
21-Evan Roudebush (Bloomington South, IN) SR
22-Luke James (Graham, OH) SR
23-Ben Smith (New York Military Academy, NY)) SR
24-Bradlee Farrer (Pleasant Grove, UT) SR
25-Chase Hetrick (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
HM:
Max Nevlin (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
Shane McFillin (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
Kalias Nazario (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) JR
Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) JR
Riley Johnson (Omaha Skutt Catholic, NE) JR
Joey DiVello (Skyline, VA) SR
Evan Rizzo (Brecksville, OH) SR
Henry Reilly (Millard South, NE) SR
Keegan Ramsey (Notre Dame – Green Pond, PA) SR
Gavin Cole (Council Rock South, PA) SR
Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) JR
175
1-Ryan Burton (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
2-William Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
3-Tyler Eise (Ponderosa, CO) SR
4-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
5-Jordan Chapman (Cranford, NJ) SR
6-Emmitt Sherlock (Gilman, MD) SR
7-Peyton Westpfahl (Liberty, MO) SR
8-Waylon Cressell (Warren Central, IN) JR
9-Dylan Pile (Los Gatos, CA) SR
10-Caleb Dennee (Marshfield, WI) SR
11-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) JR
12-Tyrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) SR
13-Adrien Reyes (Clovis, CA) SR
14-Vaughn Spencer (Pine Richland, PA) SR
15-Trey Craig (MO) JR
16-Bryce Burkett (Watertown, MN) SR
17-Keenan Sheridan (O’Gorman, SD) SR
18-Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) JR
19-Anthony Rinehart (Crown Point, IN) SR
20-Connor Wetzel (Shikellamy, PA) SR
21-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
22-Ethan Teague (Tuttle, OK) SR
23-Brayden Koester (Bettendorf, IA) SO
24-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
25-Isael Perez (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
HM:
Brian Heard (Abington Heights, PA) SR
Maximus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
Carson Mize (Marysville, OH) SR
Chris Mance (Lovett School, GA) SR
Jonathan Rocha (Buchanan, CA) JR
Mario Hutcherson (Kiski, PA) FR
Jimmy Mastny (Marian Catholic, IL) SO
Brian Chamberlain (The Phelps School, PA) JR
Leister Bowling IV (Mead, CO) SR
Ronald Robinson (Valiant Prep, AZ)
190
1-Harvey Ludington (Brick Memorial, NJ) SR
2-Elijah Diakomihalis (Hilton, NY) SR
3-Lane Foard (Benedictine Prep, VA) SR
4-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) SO
5-Brokton Borelli (Los Banos, CA) SR
6-Carson Thomas (La Salle, OH) SR
7-De’Alcapon Veazy (Fort Wayne, IN) SR
8-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR
9-Jarrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) SR
10-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) JR
11-Caleb Close (Bald Eagle Area, PA) SR
12-Robert Kucharczk (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
13-Greyson Meak (Cold Spring Harbor, NY) SR
14-Peter Snyder (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
15-Aidan Ysaguirre (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR
16-Gunner Henry (Brownsburg, IN) SR
17-Levi Bussey (Granite Bay, CA) SR
18-Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) JR
19-Ty Morrison (West Perry, PA) SR
20-Connor McCloskey (Buford, GA) SR
21-Brandon Carr (Sun Valley, PA) SR
22-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) JR
23-Maximus Konopka (Simsbury, CT) SO
24-Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) JR
25-Luke Fugazzotto (Northwestern Lehigh, PA) JR
HM:
Eli Knight (Bridgeport, WV) SO
David Calkins (Liberty-Brentwood, CA) JR
Daniel Moylan (Poway, CA) SO
Deacon Moran (Ft. Zumwalt North, MO) JR
Anthony Lowe (Brunswick, GA) SR
Jaxon Penovich (Mt. Prospect, IL) JR
Vincenzo LaValle (Hanover Park, NJ) SR
Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco, NJ) JR
Danarii Mickel (Ames, IA) JR
Preston Marchesseault (Ponaganset, RI) SR
Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) SO
Brian Haran (Gilroy, CA) SO
Carter Vannest (John H Pitman, CA) JR
215
1-Jude Correa (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
2-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) JR
3-Cade Ziola (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR
4-Angelo Posada (Poway, CA) SR
5-Anthony Harris (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
6-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) JR
7-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) JR
8-Austin Johnson (Muncy, PA) SR
9-Rowan Holmes (Somerset, PA) SR
10-Melvin Whitehead (Liberty, NV) SR
11-Matt Kowalski (Springboro, OH) SR
12-Alex Smith (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
13-Leimana Fager (Corner Canyon, UT) SR
14-Cason Howle (Greenwood, SC) SR
15-Evan McGuire (Mahtomedi, MN) SR
16-Khale McDonnell (Fountain Valley, CA) SR
17-Garrett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) JR
18-Tony Palmer (South Sioux City, NE) SR
19-Noah Weaver (Rossville, IN) SR
20-Connor Bercume (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR
21-Alex Taylor (Mount Vernon, OH) JR
22-Rade Ostrander (Keller Timber Creek, TX) SR
23-Wyatt Bush (Grundy, VA) SR
24-Ben Schultz (Maple Grove, MN) SR
25-Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
HM:
Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) JR
Gunner Wilson (Broken Arrow, OK) SR
Caden Brewer (Brownsburg, IN) SR
Joseph Favia (Marmion Academy, IL) SO
Wes Burford (Oakdale, CA) JR
Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
Jake Conroy (Ringgold, PA) SR
Lucas Lawler (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
Mason Koehler (Glenwood, IA) JR
285
1-Sampson Stillwell (St. Michael The Archangel, MO) SR
2-Nicholas Sahakian (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
3-Rocco Dellagatta (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
4-Rylan Kuhn (St. Pius X, MO) SR
5-Dean Bechtold (Owen J Roberts, PA) JR
6-Brett Clatterbaugh (Eastern View, VA) SR
7-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
8-Tyson Terry (Omaha North, NE) SR
9-Jacob Levy (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
10-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) JR
11-Cooper Martinson (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
12-Travyn Boger (South Summitt, UT) JR
13-Brock Kehler University, WV) SR
14-Micah Hach (Watertown, SD) SR
15-James Bechter (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
16-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) JR
17-Landon Jobber-Sence (Staunton River, VA) SR
18-Mark Marin (Clovis, CA) SR
19-Thomas Brown (Chelmsford, MA) JR
20-Hunter Vander Heiden (Freedom, WI) SR
21-Cael DeNigris (Delaware Military Academy, DE) SR
22-Delmar White (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR
23-Maxwell Roy (St. Joseph’s Prep, PA) SR
24-Connor Aney (Glacier Peak, WA) SR
25-James Hartleroad (Dekalb, IN) JR