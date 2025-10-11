2025-26 Girls High School Wrestling National Rankings: Preseason Update No. 1
We have received a tremendous amount of information regarding the girls’ national wrestling rankings. All that information has been applied to this update.
Weight Class Adjustments Ahead of Super 32
As for weight classes, much like the boys, we are leaving the ladies at their listed weight for Super 32. For two girls this creates a conflict of where she’s been versus where she is going to be. There are others like this, but we will point out these two, so you know we are doing our homework.
Michigan’s Lillee Denson (Lakeview) is slated to be at 100 pounds for Super 32 but has been at 105/107 for every event she’s been in this fall. We’re leaving her at 100 pounds for now. After Super 32, if Denson continues to wrestle up, we will move her to the higher weight.
New York’s Julianna Hernandez (Rocky Point) was at 135 pounds for the Tyrant Columbus Day Duals but is registered for 124 pounds at Super 32. The same logic applies to Hernandez as Denson, post-Super 32, if she’s up in weight, she will be moved to reflect that. There are others who seem to be wrestling up a weight class in the preseason as they’ve created a pattern with their weigh-ins. If they stay up, we will move them up. Once there is enough information suggesting a wrestler has moved up in weight, we will make changes.
Pennsylvania’s Jaclyn Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary) is with the 105 pounders in this report despite her being listed at 100 pounds for Super 32 and that’s because Bouzakis will be at 105 pounds for Flo Wrestling’s Who’s No. 1 event on Saturday. This will likely be Bouzakis’ in season weight, too, as Seminary has Madison Healey, who takes over the No. 1 position at 100 pounds. We put all the ladies at their Who’s No. 1 weight class.
Expanded Rankings and Future Additions
We have expanded some of the weights to a top 25. If we didn’t have enough entries, we kept that weight at 20. We will likely expand to a top 30 and probably an honorable mention section like the boys have. We are new to this, so we will only add girls to the rankings if we can explain why they are included. That takes time. But our rankings will be solidly built with every decision explainable.
Understanding the Ranking Process
Please take this next blurb as informational.
A lot of folks involved with girls wrestling are new to the sport, so the way things “work” regarding rankings is different than most sports. I’ve been involved in doing rankings on some level for close to 20 years now (possibly longer). Trust me when I say, wrestling rankings are a different beast.
Because you have so many opportunities to see many of the top wrestlers, that creates a lot of A beats B, B beats C, and C beats A scenarios that make clearly ranking things difficult. So, you need to weigh the body of work. Look at all the wins and losses. Yes, losses matter. One big win can’t negate three losses to unranked wrestlers.
How the Rankings Are Determined
As I was building the first draft and in response to our rankings, I have seen this said in a few ways, “It’s like head-to-head doesn’t count”. I’m here to tell you that it does. It is the major factor. But, when you have wrestlers trading wins and that chaos, you can’t honor every result.
Our three main criteria are:
- Head-to-head wins
- Common Opponent wins
- Accomplishments
Quality Over Quantity: The Philosophy Behind the Rankings
So, be honest with yourself. If you know your wrestler does have a win over someone she is ranked behind, think about all their matches. There are likely some losses on the ledger that make it impossible to honor that one win.
Thinks of it like this. If you have -$5 (losses) and you make $3 (ranked wins/quality wins), you are still in a deficit of -$2. So, that would apply to wins and losses. Your losses outweigh your wins. Everything matters when compiling true rankings that reflect the results.
USA Wrestling uses a point system to do their ratings. A look at any USA Wrestling event’s brackets will show you that most of their top seeds lose early and the wrestlers we know to be good are seldomly seeded as such. Their point system rewards volume not quality.
As such, true rankings are not based on any formulas or mathematics, they are based on results. We rank on merit, which is based off quality wins. Wins and titles themselves don’t necessarily mean anything. It’s who you beat.
We are still working on getting these dialed in, so keep the information coming to billybwrestling@yahoo.com.
Current Top-Ranked Wrestlers
- 100: Madison Healey (Wyoming Seminary, PA)
- 110: Morgan Turner (Lockport Township, IL)
- 115: Reagan Mathers (Valiant Prep, AZ)
- 120: Everest Leydecker (Desert Vista, AZ)
- 125: Emma Bacon (Wyoming Seminary, PA)
- 130: Taina McGowan (Wyoming Seminary, PA)
- 135: Taina Fernandez (Archbishop Spalding, MD)
- 140: Nora Akpan (Centennial, MN)
- 145: Violette Lasure (Chestnut Ridge, PA)
- 155: Ella Poalillo (High Point Regional, NJ)
- 170: Leilani Lemus (Clovis, CA)
- 190: Brooke Huffman (Wittenberg-Birnamwood, WI)
- 235: Mia Cienga (Everett, WA)
100-Pounds
1-Madison Healey (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
2-Justice Gutierrez (Pomona, CO) JR
3-Ryleigh Sturgill (Baylor School, TN) JR
4-Natalie Radecki (Caravel Academy, DE) SR
5-Bella Manno (Lodi, NJ) FR
6-Lillee Denson (Lakeview, MI) SR
7-Lilly Breeden (Liberty, MO) SR
8-Josie Wilson (Abilene, KS) SO
9-Francesca Gusfa (Ridgewood, NJ) SR
10-Peggy Susan Dean (Spring Studio, CO) FR
11-Kiana Lien (Mt. View, CA) JR
12-Zolah Williams (Kearney, MO) FR
13-Makayla Smith (Northern York, PA) SO
14-Olivia Munson (Chaminade, CA) JR
15-Cidney Schaffer (Lackawanna Trail, PA) FR
16-Easton Dadiomoff (Montgomery Central, TN) JR
17-Seran Yogi (Pearl City, HI) SR
18-Paola Perez (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) SO
19-Cassidy O’Connell (Regis/Altoona, WI) JR
20-Lexi Pancoast (Mechanicsburg, PA) JR
21-Jasmine Brucato (Alexander, NY)
22-Olivia Mancha (Battlefield, VA) SO
23-Ella Thomas (Poland Seminary, OH) SR
24-Vina Nguyen (Hazen, WA) SR
25-Kyrian Perez (Westmoore, OK) SR
105-Pounds
1-Jaclyn Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
2-Christina Estrada (Buchanan, CA) JR
3-Julia Horger (Conwell Egan, PA) SR
4-Sarissa Tucker (St. James Academy, VA) JR
5-Hailey Delgado (El Paso Eastwood, TX) SO
6-Isla Silva (Mt. Lebanon, PA) FR
7-Madison Nieuwenhuis (Plainwell, MI) SR
8-Killian Evans (Blue Springs South, MO) SR
10-Libertie Nigh (Urbana, OH) SR
11-Emma Faczak (Bennett, CO) SO
12-Kirra Mitchell (Mt. De Sales, GA) JR
13-Chloe Skiles (Roxana Senior, IL) SO
14-Morgan Hyland (Easton, PA) SO
15-Angelica Serratos (Santa Ana, CA) JR
16-Lola Gonzales (Chatfield, CO) JR
17-Cameron Hodge (CO) FR
18-Katelynn Dockery (Bryan, TX) SO
19-Timmery Condit (CO) FR
20-Alexa Thomas (Badger, WI) SO
21-Emelly Diaz Santos (Morris Hills, NJ) SR
22-Isabella Fodera (Poway, CA) SO
23-Sandy Breeden (Liberty, MO) SR
25-Eva Zimmerman (Hillcrest, UT) SR
25-Vivienne Popaduic (Academy, NM) FR
110-Pounds
1-Morgan Turner (Lockport Township, IL) SR
2-Kayla Batres (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
3-Sophia Marie Gonzales (Clovis East, CA) JR
4-Gabriella Conte (Hanover Park, NJ) JR
5-Charlie Wylie (Port Jervis, NY) SR
6-Lyric Hetzer (Lakota East, OH) FR
7-Ella Cohen (Palo Alto, CA) SO
8-Ava Fodera (Poway, CA) SR
9-Isabel Kaplan (West Lafayette, IN) SR
10-Adalyne Montiel (Toppenish, WA) SR
11-Nakayla Dawson (John Glenn, MI) SR
12-Jaydin Cuevas (Prairie View, CO) SR
13-Jayden Keller (Brookfield, MO) SR
14-Riley Karwowski (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
15-Ysabelle Ocampo (New Haven, IN) JR
16-Sophia Torrez (Toppenish, WA) SR
17-Violet Diaz (Denver, IA) JR
18-Kate Biscoglia (Raccoon River-Northwest, IA) SR
19-Tatianna Castillo (Lowell, MI) SO
20-Summer Mutschler (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SO
115-Pounds
1-Reagan Mathers (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR
2-Taylor Whiting (Lena, WI) SR
3-Abigail Gonzalez (Miami Southridge, FL) SO
4-Marlee Solomon (Canon-McMillan, PA) JR
5-Aubree Storm Gutierrez (Marina, CA) JR
6-Elizabeth Valenzuela-Smith (Pueblo Magnet, AZ) JR
7-Winter West (Bonney Lake, WA) SO
8-Kaura Coles (Glacier, MT) SR
9-Kylie Gudewitz (Howell, NJ) SR
10-Maila Ottow (Snohomish, WA) JR
11-Ella Henning (Walker-Hackensack, MN) SO
12-Kendal Haynie (Wakulla, FL) SO
13-Lucia Rainieri (Roselle Park, NJ) SO
14-Gail Sullivan (Monroe-Woodbury, NY) SO
15-Kendall Moe (Hamilton Heights, IN) SR
16-Olivia Kearns (Shippensburg, PA) SO
17-Auriana Wakinekona (Kamehameha-Kapalama, HI) SO
18-Senna Grassman (Cleveland, TN) SR
19-Camryn Gresham (Lakota East, OH) JR
20-Cora Stewart (Grafton, WI) FR
120-Pounds
1-Everest Leydecker (Desert Vista, AZ) JR
2-Epenesa Elison (Los Altos, CA) SO
3-Stevie Joyce Martin (Granada, CA) SR
4-Angelina Gochis (Kaneland, IL) JR
5-Cheyenne Frank (Oxford, MI) SR
6-Marie Sharp (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
7-Angelina Bianchi (Two Rivers, WI) SR
8-Gabrielle Severin (Bethpage, NY) SR
9-Ava Ebrahimi (Poway, CA) SR
10-Daelin Cody (Princeton, WI) SO
11-Remington Zimmerer (Regis Jesuit, CO) JR
12-Cami Leng (Marysville, OH) JR
13-Elle Changaris (High Point Regional, NJ) SO
14-Delialah Betances (Lee County, GA) SR
15-Hannah Naccarati-Cholo (Basha, AZ) SO
16-Finley Evjen (Canton, SD) FR
17-Valerie McAnelly (Soldotna, AK) JR
18-Paris Soria (Ilead Charter, CA) SO
19-Kaiya Maggini (Del Oro, CA) SR
20-Angelina Borelli (Los Banos, CA) SR
21-Noelani Lutz (SLAM Academy, NV) SR
22-Maya Fiodorova (Reed, NV) JR
23-Mikayla Perkins (Whiteland, IN) SO
24-Mackenzie Carder (Olentangy Orange, OH) JR
25-Kaylyn Harrill (Skutt Catholic, NE) JR
125-Pounds
1-Emma Bacon (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
2-Caley Graber (Northfield, MN) SR
3-Carolyne Geckler (Massillon Perry, OH) SO
4-Cecilia Williams (Mason, MI) SR
5-Nahenahe Kalamau (Moanalua, HI) JR
6-Madilyn Peach (Milton, WI) SR
7-Me’Kala James (Central, CA) JR
8-Regina Stoeser (Harrisburg, SD) SR
9-Zahara Stewart (Orange Vista, CA) SR
10-Kyler Kurszewski (Neenah, WI) SR
11-Victoria Carbonaro (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
12-Neve O’Byrne (Garnet Valley, PA) SO
13-Sobina Clendaniel (Seward, AK) JR
14-Martynique Davis (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR
15-Amelia Bacon (Vista Peak, CO) SR
16-Mika Yoffee (SLAM Academy, NV) SR
17-Jauzlyean Gray (Fort Osage, MO) FR
18-Julianna Hernandez (Rocky Point, NY) SO
19-Willow White (South Dade, FL) SR
20-Cristel Miguel (Amity, CT) JR
21-Lillian Rumsey (Williamsport, PA) SR
22-Lilli Cooper (Denver, IA) SO
23-Caitlin Maragioglio (Bellport, NY) SR
24-Ki’Morah Cathey (OK) FR
25-Claire Lancaster (Norman, OK) SO
130-Pounds
1-Taina McGowan (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
2-Landri VonGonten (The Woodlands, TX) JR
3-Zorina Johnson (Ida B Wells, OR) SR
4-Olivia Bezdecik (Jerome, ID) JR
5-Caroline Hilton (Cleveland, TN) SO
6-Saige McCleery (Sumner, WA) JR
7-Danica Torres (Sunnyside, AZ) JR
8-Brooklyn Perez (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR
9-Lilyana Balderas (Anaheim, CA) JR
10-Ginger Majurin (Kingsford, MI) SO
11-Shayna Ward (Oakland Technical, CA) SR
12-Ava Strayer (Crown Point, IN) SO
13-Aleia Apostol (Poway, CA) FR
14-Sara Pauls (Minisink Valley, NY) SO
15-Riana Bernal (Lemore, CA) SR
16-Haley Gonzales (Hicksville, NY) SO
17-Kalynn Lyons (Omaha Westview, NE) SR
19-Calista Rodish (Raccoon River, IA) SR
19-Artemis Eaton (North Forsyth, GA) SR
20-Erin Delling (Parkway Central, MO) SO
135-Pounds
1-Taina Fernandez (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR
2-Morgan Lucio (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR
3-Lauren Zaragoza (Brawley, CA) SR
4-Tamra Grace (Gilroy, CA) SR
5-Kailin Sebert (Allen, TX) JR
6-Naima Ghaffar (Northwood, IN) SR
7-Iyanna Crawford (Purnell Swett, NC) SR
8-Corynne McNulty (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
9-Isabella Miller (Dubuque Hempstead, IA) JR
10-Diana Barone (Birmingham, CA) SO
11-Emma Chacon (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR
12-Kate Doughty (Canon City, CO) SR
13-Claudia Heeney (Lockport Township, IL) SR
14-Lillie Banks (Menasha, WI) SR
15-Emily Beckley (Broken Arrow, OK) JR
16-Quinn Butler (Lemmon, SD) SR
17-Dealya Collins (Mineral Point, WI) SR
18-Franky Groom-Frey (North Crawford/Seneca, WI) JR
19-Sophia Slaughter (Orange County, VA) SR
20-Nia Hagler (Snow Canyon, UT) SR
21-Chloe Wehry (Sartwell-St. Stephen, MN) JR
22-Keanna Conrad (Blackfoot, ID) JR
23-Giavonna Good (Cedar Valley, UT)
24-Jordyn Campbell (Yutan, NE) SR
25-Meadow Mahlmeister (Billings Senior, MT)
140-Pounds
1-Nora Akpan (Centennial, MN) SR
2-Riley Hanrahan (Black River Falls, WI) JR
3-Alexis Lazar (Plymouth, MI) JR
4-Greta Garbuzovas (Lumpkin County, GA) SR
5-Maddie Marsh (Pendleton Heights, IN) JR
6-Carley Ceshker (Traver, WI) SR
7-Jordyn Parker (Frisco Centennial, TX) SR
8-Mariana Bowen (West Creek, TN) SR
9-Audrey Robinson (Carter, OR) SO
10-Mila Mantanona (Palm Desert, CA) FR
11-Dulcy Martinez (Central Catholic, CA) JR
12-Kailani Barrientos (Oakleaf, FL) SR
13-Kelcie Luker (Union, OK) SO
14-Clover Williams (Edmond North, OK) JR
15-Vivienne Gitka (Strasburg, CO) SR
16-Yzabella Austin (John H Pitman, CA) SR
17-Paisley Morrison (Winter Lakes, OR) SO
18-Teagan Carritt (Logan Magnolia, IA) SO
19-Chloe Sanders (Vinton-Shellsburg, IA) SR
20-Taydem Bylin (Enumclaw, WA) SR
145-Pounds
1-Violette Lasure (Chestnut Ridge, PA) JR
2-Aleksandra Bastaic (Highland, IN) SR
3-Eve Skrocki (Wahlert Catholic, IA) JR
4-Gray Joyce (KS) FR
5-Greta Brus (Davenport, IA) SR
6-Talea Guntrum (Steubenville, OH) JR
7-Ailee Briggs (Lemon Bay, FL) SR
8-Faith Bane (New Bern, NC) SR
9-Ava Allen (Silver Creek, IN) SR
10-Ryen Hickey (Chatfield, CO) SR
11-Harlow Skenandore (Pulaski, WI) JR
12-Kesi Tsarni (Bullis School, MD) SO
13-Kiera Depinet (Seneca East, OH) JR
14-Keely Fallert (Ste. Genevieve, MO) JR
15-Skylar Slade (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
16-Victoria Alvarado (Warwick Valley, NY) JR
17-Lucia Ledezma (Granite Hills, CA) JR
18-Colbie Tenborg (Saydel, IA) SR
19-Audrey Rogotzke (Stillwater, MN) SR
20-Olivia Hofrichter (Antigo, WI) SR
21-Layla Risler (Mondovi, WI) SO
22-Jameson Strickland (Sun Valley, PA)
23-Natalie Beaumont (Toledo, IL) SR
155-Pounds
1-Ella Poalillo (High Point Regional, NJ) JR
2-Olivia Georges (DePaul Catholic, NJ) SR
3-Chandi Banks (Harvard Westlake, CA) SR
4-Cassie Gonzales (Apple Valley, MN) SR
5-Janiya Johnson (Kirkwood, TN) JR
6-Julia Araujo (Bismarck, ND) JR
7-Natalie Blanco (Chino, CA) JR
8-Symone Jewell (Northgate, CA) JR
9-Sarah Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
10-Ciyanna Okocha (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
11-Matilda Hruby (Brighton, CO) JR
12-Eloise Woolsey (Cleveland, NM) SR
13-Cydney Davis (El Paso Bel Air, TX) SR
14-Ellie Higginbotham (Willard, MO) JR
15-Olivia Davis (Esperanza, CA) SR
16-Belicia Manuel (Romeo, MI) SR
17-Timberly Martinez (Pomona, CO) SR
18-Taylor Williams (East Forsyth, NC) SR
19-Camilla Hathaway (Mt. Lebanon, PA) FR
20-Eva Garcia (Marina, CA) JR
21-Zaira Sugi (Moanalua, HI) SR
22-Esperanza Calvillo (Apple Valley, MN) SR
23-Audrey Levendusky (Montgomery Central, TN) SR
24-Kylee Tibbs (Lincoln, OH) JR
25-Veronica Madrid (Derby, KS) JR
170-Pounds
1-Leilani Lemus (Clovis, CA) SR
2-Kaili Manuel (Romeo, MI) JR
3-Millie Azlin (Bixby, OK) SR
4-Elizabeth Madison (Loveland, OH) SR
5-Autumn Elsbury (South Tama County, IA) SR
6-Makayla Vasser (Nebraska City, NE) JR
7-Sarah Pulk (Badger, MN) JR
8-Brooklyn Graham (East Buchanan, IA) SR
9-Leolyn Karnowski (Wamego, KS) FR
10-Teagan McGuinness (Union-Endicott, NY) SR
11-Remington LaFlamme (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
12-Alexis Penley (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
13-Juliet Alt (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SO
14-Tor’Rina Rushing (Mosley, FL) SR
15-Irelynn Laurin (West Creek, TN) SR
16-Kimura Hutter (Adams-Friendship, WI) JR
17-Laynie Vaughan (Wautoma/Wild Rose, WI) JR
18-Maddie Hayden (Caledonia, MI) SR
19-Kiley Dillow (Chanute, KS) SR
20-Shylee Tuzon (Central Grand Junction, CO) SR
21-Sally Johnson (Northwest, TN) SR
22-Clarion Fager (Corner Canyon, UT) SR
23-Laila Hustoles (El Reno, OK) SO
24-Brooklyn Anderson (Coeur d Alene, ID) SR
190-Pounds
1-Brooke Huffman (Wittenberg-Birnamwood, WI) JR
2-Tevia Nau Rarick (Westlake, UT) SO
3-JayaShree Bray (Omaha North, NE) JR
4-Lyla Hensen (MI) FR
5-Kanata Richardson (Bloomfield Hills, MI) SR
6-Shayla Martinez (Broomfield, CO) JR
7-Carli Vargas (Kearney, MO) JR
8-Alyvia Edwards (Wagoner, OK) SO
9-Riley Samarripa (Harrah, OK) SO
10-Blake Baker (Lewisville Marcus, MI) JR
11-Olivia Martinez (Rochester Mayo, MN) FR
12-Addison Arvdal (Sutherland, NE) JR
13-Caroline Hattala (Quakertown, PA) SR
14-Alaina Claassen (Plum, PA) SR
15-Liliana Giulianelli (Peters Township, PA) JR
16-Kendall Wagner (Central Mountain, PA) SR
17-Liliana Giulianelli (Peters Township, PA) JR
18-Esmeralda Tellez (Reading, PA) SR
19-Kendall Angelo (Oak Park, MO) SR
20-Tessalynn Goodner (Putnam City, OK) JR
21-Emery Turner (McAlester, OK) SR
22-Kinslee Collier (Edmond North, OK) SR
23-Emily Rodriguez (Nyakck, NY) SR
24-Jade Hahn (Central Regional, NJ) SR
235-Pounds
1-Mia Cienga (Everett, WA) SR
2-Deionna Borders (Berea-Midpark, OH) SR
3-Halle Spears (Midland, MI) SR
4-Maddie Miller (Indian Lake, OH) SR
5-Cambree Anderson (Bismarck, ND) JR
6-Brenda Banks (Panther Valley, PA) SR
7-Juliana Thrush (Ottawa Township, IL) SR
8-Phoenix Molina (Tolono Unity, IL) SR
9-Alexis Stinson (Liberty, MO) SR
10-Racheal Adolphe (North Central, IN) SO
11-Aubrey Bartkowiak (Attica, IN) SR
12-Esther Reed (Big Spring, PA) SR
13-Paige Wainscott (Edmond North, OK) SO
14-Sophiea Quinn (Lebanon, MO) SR
15-Saharia Quamina (Bloomfield, NJ) SR
16-MacKenna Atkinson (Souderton Area, PA) JR
17-Taylor Orner (Octorara, PA) JR
18-Kaylee DeJong (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, IA) SR
19-Haley Armstrong (Atlantic, IA) SR
20-Olivia Ruacho (Central East, CA) SR
21-Octavia Hill (Omaha North, NE) SO
22-Hailey Barrios (Citrus Valley, CA)
23-Katherine Luna (Downey, CA) SR
24-Charley Timms (Reed, NV) JR
25-Lulu Kirk (Shawnee Mission South, KS) SO