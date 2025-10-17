2025-26 Girls High School Wrestling National Rankings: Preseason Update No. 2
This update factors in the Who’s No. 1 results, all the tournaments that had results online from last weekend, information received from the public, and the finalization of the Super 32 seeds and entries, although there can and likely will be changes after weigh-ins. When the final seeds were released, it was announced no more changes will be made until the girls hit the scales.
Why Super 32 Matters for Girls Wrestling
The Super 32 Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina has contained a Girls’ Division for a few years now, and much like the boys, it continues to grow, which is appropriate given that Girls Wrestling is the fastest growing high school sport in the nation.
Their brackets aren’t as stacked as the boys, but they are deep. Some have around twenty or so ranked girls but most hover around the ten-ranked mark. As we did with the fellas, we put the ladies in the weight closest to their Super 32 entry.
Bracket Depth: Fewer Weights, Tougher Paths
There are only 12 weights instead of the customary 14, with a few of the weight classes being between weights. For example, 115-pound girls needed to decide if they wanted to go down to 112 or up to 115 pounds. After 138 pounds, the weight goes up 10 pounds to 148. That essentially takes three weight classes (135 pounds, 140, and 145) and turns them into two.
A Work in Progress
We haven’t been following the girls long enough to have a lot of tidbits to offer up in the introduction. We are learning as we move along. It’s a rapid learning curve as is the growth of our rankings. Some weights now have 30 girls ranked, some that were at 20, now have 25. There are still a few stuck on 20 because we won’t add anyone into the rankings that we can’t cleanly explain.
That brings us to this point. I’m going to copy what I wrote for the previous intro because it explains things well. But before that, by cleanly, I mean I can make a clear case for inclusion. Most of the girls in the ratings have losses somewhere along the line. If you have too many losses, they can’t go away because of one big win. I’ve been getting contacted about someone having a win over a girl in the rankings and wondering why they are not included. There have been a few exceptions, but quite a few have fallen into the “too many losses for that win to be relevant” category.
One other note, and this is the way it works for the boys, too, the way you get into the rankings is to beat someone who is in them. Being undefeated is irrelevant. Records do not matter and are not considered. The quality of your matches is. If you’re not seeing any of the top girls, you need to pick different tournaments. They are out there regularly. There are plenty of opportunities to gain inclusion, but you have to seek out the competition.
From the previous intro:
Please take this next blurb as informational.
A lot of folks involved with girls wrestling are new to the sport, so the way things “work” regarding rankings is different than most sports. I’ve been involved in doing rankings on some level for close to 20 years now (possibly longer). Trust me when I say, wrestling rankings are a different beast.
Because you have so many opportunities to see many of the top wrestlers, that creates a lot of A beats B, B beats C, and C beats A scenarios that make clearly ranking things difficult. So, you need to weigh the body of work. Look at all the wins and losses. Yes, losses matter. One big win can’t negate three losses to unranked wrestlers.
As I was building the first draft and in response to our rankings, I have seen this said in a few ways, “It’s like head-to-head doesn’t count”. I’m here to tell you that it does. It is the major factor. But, when you have wrestlers trading wins and that chaos, you can’t honor every result.
Our three main criteria are:
- Head-to-head wins (most recent has precedent)
- Common Opponent wins (most recent results first)
- Accomplishments (Major championships, state championships, etc)
So, be honest with yourself. If you know your wrestler does have a win over someone she is ranked behind, think about all their matches. There are likely some losses on the ledger that make it impossible to honor that one win.
Thinks of it like this. If you have -$5 (losses) and you make $3 (ranked wins/quality wins), you are still in a deficit of -$2. So, that would apply to wins and losses. Your losses outweigh your wins. Everything matters when compiling true rankings that reflect the results.
USA Wrestling uses a point system to do their ratings. A look at any USA Wrestling event’s brackets will show you that most of their top seeds lose early and the wrestlers we know to be good are seldomly seeded as such. Their point system rewards volume not quality.
As such, true rankings are not based on any formulas or mathematics, they are based on results. We rank on merit, which is based off quality wins. Wins and titles themselves don’t necessarily mean anything. It’s who you beat.
Current Top-Ranked Girls Wrestlers
- 100-Jaclyn Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
- 105-Madison Healey (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
- 110-Morgan Turner (Lockport Township, IL) SR
- 115-Taylor Whiting (Lena, WI) SR
- 120-Everest Leydecker (Desert Vista, AZ) JR
- 125-Epenesa Elison (Los Altos, CA) SO
- 130-Landri VonGonten (The Woodlands, TX) JR
- 135-Taina Fernandez (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR
- 140-Riley Hanrahan (Black River Falls, WI) JR
- 145-Violette Lasure (Chestnut Ridge, PA) JR
- 155-Ella Poalillo (High Point Regional, NJ) JR
- 170-Leilani Lemus (Clovis, CA) SR
- 190-Brooke Huffman (Wittenberg-Birnamwood, WI) JR
- 235-Mia Cienega (Everett, WA) SR
We’ve been receiving great feedback and hope that continues. We are still getting these dialed in, please send any information to help improve the rankings. Weights, grades, teams, anything you think is relevant should be sent. I’d rather get five emails telling me about the same results than none. Contact me at billybwrestling@yahoo.com.
2025-26 Girls High School Wrestling National Rankings: Preseason Update No. 2
100-Pounds
1-Jaclyn Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
2-Justice Gutierrez (Pomona, CO) JR
3-Ryleigh Sturgill (Baylor School, TN) JR
4-Bella Manno (Lodi, NJ) FR
5-Lillee Denson (Lakeview, MI) SR
6-Riley Karwowski (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
7-Lilly Breeden (Liberty, MO) SR
8-Josie Wilson (Abilene, KS) SO
9-Francesca Gusfa (Ridgewood, NJ) SR
10-Peggy Susan Dean (Spring Studio, CO) FR
11-Kiana Lien (Mt. View, CA) JR
12-Zolah Williams (Kearney, MO) FR
13-Olivia Munson (Chaminade, CA) JR
14-Easton Dadiomoff (Montgomery Central, TN) JR
15-Serah Yogi (Pearl City, HI) SR
16-Paola Perez (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) SO
17-Abigail Peterson (Denver, IA) FR
18-Cassidy O’Connell (Regis/Altoona, WI) JR
19-Lexi Pancoast (Mechanicsburg, PA) JR
20-Jasmine Brucato (Alexander, NY)
21-Olivia Mancha (Battlefield, VA) SO
22-Ella Thomas (Poland Seminary, OH) SR
23-Vina Nguyen (Hazen, WA) SR
24-Kyrian Perez (Westmoore, OK) SR
25-Gabriella Lemus (Clovis, CA) FR
105-Pounds
1-Madison Healey (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
2-Christina Estrada (Buchanan, CA) JR
3-Julia Horger (Conwell Egan, PA) SR
4-Sarissa Tucker (St. James Academy, VA) JR
5-Hailey Delgado (El Paso Eastwood, TX) SO
6-Natalie Radecki (Caravel Academy, DE) SR
7-Isla Silva (Mt. Lebanon, PA) FR
8-Madison Nieuwenhuis (Plainwell, MI) SR
9-Killian Evans (Blue Springs South, MO) SR
10-Ashlynn Brokaw (Mount Vernon, OH) JR
11-Libertie Nigh (Urbana, OH) SR
12-Emma Faczak (Bennett, CO) SO
13-Kirra Mitchell (Mt. De Sales, GA) JR
14-Chloe Skiles (Roxana Senior, IL) SO
15-Tatianna Castillo (Lowell, MI) SO
16-Angelica Serratos (Santa Ana, CA) JR
17-Isabella Fodera (Poway, CA) SO
18-Summer Mutschler (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SO
19-Emelly Diaz Santos (Morris Hills, NJ) SR
20-Lola Gonzales (Chatfield, CO) JR
21-Cameron Hodge (CO) FR
22-Katelynn Dockery (Bryan, TX) SO
23-Timmery Condit (CO) FR
24-Sandy Breeden (Liberty, MO) SR
25-Eva Zimmerman (Hillcrest, UT) SR
26-Vivienne Popaduic (Academy, NM) FR
27-Alicia Kenfack (Bismark Legacy, ND) JR
28-Kyrstan Perez (Westmoore, OK) SR
29-Alexa Thomas (Badger, WI) SO
30-Kyler Menza Washington, WA) SR
110-Pounds
1-Morgan Turner (Lockport Township, IL) SR
2-Kayla Batres (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
3-Sophia Marie Gonzales (Clovis East, CA) JR
4-Gabriella Conte (Hanover Park, NJ) JR
5-Charlie Wylie (Port Jervis, NY) SR
6-Ella Cohen (Palo Alto, CA) SO
7-Ava Fodera (Poway, CA) SR
8-Isabel Kaplan (West Lafayette, IN) SR
9-Adalyne Montiel (Toppenish, WA) SR
10-Nakayla Dawson (John Glenn, MI) SR
11-Jaydin Cuevas (Prairie View, CO) SR
12-Jayden Keller (Brookfield, MO) SR
13-Morgan Hyland (Easton, PA) SO
14-Ysabelle Ocampo (New Haven, IN) JR
15-Sophia Torrez (Toppenish, WA) SR
16-Violet Diaz (Denver, IA) JR
17-Ali Svancara (Buhl, ID) JR
18-Addison Hunt (Anna, TX) SO
19-Xuan Graham (Southern Lehigh, PA)
20-Khole Perez (Glenbard West, IL) SO
115-Pounds
1-Taylor Whiting (Lena, WI) SR
2-Reagan Mathers (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR
3-Abigail Gonzalez (Miami Southridge, FL) SO
4-Marlee Solomon (Canon-McMillan, PA) JR
5-Aubree Storm Gutierrez (Marina, CA) JR
6-Elizabeth Valenzuela-Smith (Pueblo Magnet, AZ) JR
7-Winter West (Bonney Lake, WA) SO
8-Lyric Hetzer (Lakota East, OH) FR
9-Kaura Coles (Glacier, MT) SR
10-Kylie Gudewitz (Howell, NJ) SR
11-Paris Soria (Ilead Charter, CA) SO
12-Maila Ottow (Snohomish, WA) JR
13-Ella Henning (Walker-Hackensack, MN) SO
14-Kendal Haynie (Wakulla, FL) SO
15-Lucia Ranieri (Roselle Park, NJ) SO
16-Gail Sullivan (Monroe-Woodbury, NY) SO
17-Kendall Moe (Hamilton Heights, IN) SR
18-Olivia Kearns (Shippensburg, PA) SO
19-Auriana Wakinekona (Kamehameha-Kapalama, HI) SO
20-Senna Grassman (Cleveland, TN) SR
21-Camryn Gresham (Lakota East, OH) JR
22-Cora Stewart (Grafton, WI) FR
23-Mai Graham (Southern Lehigh, PA) SR
24-Camdyn Elliott (Gulf Breeze, FL) SR
25-Addison Morse (Harrah, OK) SR
120-Pounds
1-Everest Leydecker (Desert Vista, AZ) JR
2-Stevie Joyce Martin (Granada, CA) SR
3-Angelina Gochis (Kaneland, IL) JR
4-Cheyenne Frank (Oxford, MI) SR
5-Marie Sharp (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
6-Angelina Bianchi (Two Rivers, WI) SR
7-Gabrielle Severin (Bethpage, NY) SR
8-Ava Ebrahimi (Poway, CA) SR
9-Daelin Cody (Princeton, WI) SO
10-Remington Zimmerer (Regis Jesuit, CO) JR
11-Cami Leng (Marysville, OH) JR
12-Elle Changaris (High Point Regional, NJ) SO
13-Delialah Betances (Lee County, GA) SR
14-Hannah Naccarati-Cholo (Basha, AZ) SO
15-Finley Evjen (Canton, SD) FR
16-Valerie McAnelly (Soldotna, AK) JR
17-Kaiya Maggini (Del Oro, CA) SR
18-Angelina Borelli (Los Banos, CA) SR
19-Maya Fiodorova (Reed, NV) JR
20-Mikayla Perkins (Whiteland, IN) SO
21-Mackenzie Carder (Olentangy Orange, OH) JR
22-Kaylyn Harrill (Skutt Catholic, NE) JR
23-Kinzie Williams (American Falls, ID) JR
24-Amelia Nidelea-Polanin (Hampshire, IL) JR
25-Grace Romans (Allen, TX) SR
125-Pounds
1-Epenesa Elison (Los Altos, CA) SO
2-Taina McGowan (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
3-Caley Graber (Northfield, MN) SR
4-Carolyne Geckler (Massillon Perry, OH) SO
5-Cecilia Williams (Mason, MI) SR
6-Nahenahe Kalamau (Moanalua, HI) JR
7-Madilyn Peach (Milton, WI) SR
8-Me’Kala James (Central, CA) JR
9-Regina Stoeser (Harrisburg, SD) SR
10-Zahara Stewart (Orange Vista, CA) SR
11-Kyler Kurszewski (Neenah, WI) SR
12-Victoria Carbonaro (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
13-Neve O’Byrne (Garnet Valley, PA) SO
14-Sobina Clendaniel (Seward, AK) JR
15-Martynique Davis (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR
16-Amelia Bacon (Vista Peak, CO) SR
17-Mika Yoffee (SLAM Academy, NV) SR
18-Anastasia Rodnikova (IL)
19-Jauzlyean Gray (Fort Osage, MO) FR
20-Emma Grimes (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
21-Haley Gonzales (Hicksville, NY) SO
22-Willow White (South Dade, FL) SR
23-Cristel Miguel (Amity, CT) JR
24-Noelani Lutz (SLAM Academy, NV) SR
25-Lillian Rumsey (Williamsport, PA) SR
26-Ki’Morah Cathey (Union, OK) FR
27-Zaylyn Woods (TX) FR
28-Lilli Cooper (Denver, IA) SO
29-Caitlin Maragioglio (Bellport, NY) SR
30-Claire Lancaster (Norman, OK) SO
130-Pounds
1-Landri VonGonten (The Woodlands, TX) JR
2-Emma Bacon (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
3-Zorina Johnson (Ida B Wells, OR) SR
4-Olivia Bezdecik (Jerome, ID) JR
5-Caroline Hilton (Cleveland, TN) SO
6-Saige McCleery (Sumner, WA) JR
7-Danica Torres (Sunnyside, AZ) JR
8-Brooklyn Perez (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR
9-Lilyana Balderas (Anaheim, CA) JR
10-Ginger Majurin (Kingsford, MI) SO
11-Shayna Ward (Oakland Technical, CA) SR
12-Talea Guntrum (Steubenville, OH) JR
13-Ava Strayer (Crown Point, IN) SO
14-Aleia Apostol (Poway, CA) FR
15-Julianna Hernandez (Rocky Point, NY) SO
16-Sara Pauls (Minisink Valley, NY) SO
17-Riana Bernal (Lemore, CA) SR
18-Kalynn Lyons (Omaha Westview, NE) SR
19-Calista Rodish (Raccoon River, IA) SR
20-Artemis Eaton (North Forsyth, GA) SR
135-Pounds
1-Taina Fernandez (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR
2-Morgan Lucio (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR
3-Lauren Zaragoza (Brawley, CA) SR
4-Tamra Grace (Gilroy, CA) SR
5-Kailin Sebert (Allen, TX) JR
6-Naima Ghaffar (Northwood, IN) SR
7-Iyanna Crawford (Purnell Swett, NC) SR
8-Corynne McNulty (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
9-Isabella Miller (Dubuque Hempstead, IA) JR
10-Diana Barone (Birmingham, CA) SO
11-Emma Chacon (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR
12-Kate Doughty (Canon City, CO) SR
13-Claudia Heeney (Lockport Township, IL) SR
14-Lillie Banks (Menasha, WI) SR
15-Emily Beckley (Broken Arrow, OK) JR
16-Quinn Butler (Lemmon, SD) SR
17-Dealya Collins (Mineral Point, WI) SR
18-Franky Groom-Frey (North Crawford/Seneca, WI) JR
19-Sophia Slaughter (Orange County, VA) SR
20-Nia Hagler (Snow Canyon, UT) SR
21-Chloe Wehry (Sartwell-St. Stephen, MN) JR
22-Keanna Conrad (Blackfoot, ID) JR
23-Giavonna Good (Cedar Valley, UT)
24-Jordyn Campbell (Yutan, NE) SR
25-Erin Delling (Parkway Central, MO) SO
140-Pounds
1-Riley Hanrahan (Black River Falls, WI) JR
2-Nora Akpan (Centennial, MN) SR
3-Alexis Lazar (Plymouth, MI) JR
4-Greta Garbuzovas (Lumpkin County, GA) SR
5-Maddie Marsh (Pendleton Heights, IN) JR
6-Carley Ceshker (Traver, WI) SR
7-Jordyn Parker (Frisco Centennial, TX) SR
8-Mariana Bowen (West Creek, TN) SR
9-Audrey Robinson (Carter, OR) SO
10-Mila Mantanona (Palm Desert, CA) FR
11-Dulcy Martinez (Central Catholic, CA) JR
12-Kailani Barrientos (Oakleaf, FL) SR
13-Kelcie Luker (Union, OK) SO
14-Clover Williams (Edmond North, OK) JR
15-Vivienne Gitka (Strasburg, CO) SR
16-Yzabella Austin (John H Pitman, CA) SR
17-Paisley Morrison (Winter Lakes, OR) SO
18-Teagan Carritt (Logan Magnolia, IA) SO
19-Chloe Sanders (Vinton-Shellsburg, IA) SR
20-Taydem Bylin (Enumclaw, WA) SR
145-Pounds
1-Violette Lasure (Chestnut Ridge, PA) JR
2-Aleksandra Bastaic (Highland, IN) SR
3-Eve Skrocki (Wahlert Catholic, IA) JR
4-Gray Joyce (KS) FR
5-Greta Brus (Davenport, IA) SR
6-Ailee Briggs (Lemon Bay, FL) SR
7-Faith Bane (New Bern, NC) SR
8-Ava Allen (Silver Creek, IN) SR
9-Ryen Hickey (Chatfield, CO) SR
10-Harlow Skenandore (Pulaski, WI) JR
11-Kesi Tsarni (Bullis School, MD) SO
12-Camilla Hathaway (Mt. Lebanon, PA) FR
13-Kiera Depinet (Seneca East, OH) JR
14-Keely Fallert (Ste. Genevieve, MO) JR
15-Skylar Slade (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
16-Victoria Alvarado (Warwick Valley, NY) JR
17-Audrey Rogotzke (Stillwater, MN) SR
18-Belicia Manuel (Romeo, MI) SR
19-KyLee Tibbs (Gahanna Lincoln, OH) JR
20-Lucia Ledezma (Granite Hills, CA) JR
21-Colbie Tenborg (Saydel, IA) SR
22-Olivia Hofrichter (Antigo, WI) SR
23-Layla Risler (Mondovi, WI) SO
24-Jameson Strickland (Sun Valley, PA)
25-Natalie Beaumont (Toledo, IL) SR
155-Pounds
1-Ella Poalillo (High Point Regional, NJ) JR
2-Olivia Georges (DePaul Catholic, NJ) SR
3-Chandni Banks (Harvard Westlake, CA) SR
4-Cassie Gonzales (Apple Valley, MN) SR
5-Janiya Johnson (Kirkwood, TN) JR
6-Julia Araujo (Bismarck, ND) JR
7-Natalie Blanco (Chino, CA) JR
8-Symone Jewell (Northgate, CA) JR
9-Sarah Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
10-Matilda Hruby (Brighton, CO) JR
11-Eloise Woolsey (Cleveland, NM) SR
12-Cydney Davis (El Paso Bel Air, TX) SR
13-Ellie Higginbotham (Willard, MO) JR
14-Olivia Davis (Esperanza, CA) SR
15-Timberly Martinez (Pomona, CO) SR
16-Taylor Williams (East Forsyth, NC) SR
17-Eva Garcia (Marina, CA) JR
18-Zaira Sugi (Moanalua, HI) SR
19-Esperanza Calvillo (Apple Valley, MN) SR
20-Audrey Levendusky (Montgomery Central, TN) SR
21-Veronica Madrid (Derby, KS) JR
22-Siobhan Flanner (Shawnee Mission South, KS) SO
23-Kamryn Bourbon (Nixa, MO) SO
24-Amaila Djoumessi (Waverly-Shell Rock, IA) SO
25-Ava Guilmette (Shenendehowa, NY) SO
170-Pounds
1-Leilani Lemus (Clovis, CA) SR
2-Kaili Manuel (Romeo, MI) JR
3-Ciyanna Okocha (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
4-Millie Azlin (Bixby, OK) SR
5-Elizabeth Madison (Loveland, OH) SR
6-Autumn Elsbury (South Tama County, IA) SR
7-Makayla Vasser (Nebraska City, NE) JR
8-Sarah Pulk (Badger, MN) JR
9-Brooklyn Graham (East Buchanan, IA) SR
10-Leolyn Karnowski (Wamego, KS) FR
11-Teagan McGuinness (Union-Endicott, NY) SR
12-Remington LaFlamme (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
13-Alexis Penley (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
14-Juliet Alt (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SO
15-Tor’Rina Rushing (Mosley, FL) SR
16-Irelynn Laurin (West Creek, TN) SR
17-Kimura Hutter (Adams-Friendship, WI) JR
18-Laynie Vaughan (Wautoma/Wild Rose, WI) JR
19-Maddie Hayden (Caledonia, MI) SR
20-Kiley Dillow (Chanute, KS) SR
21-Shylee Tuzon (Central Grand Junction, CO) SR
22-Sally Johnson (Northwest, TN) SR
23-Clarion Fager (Corner Canyon, UT) SR
24-Laila Hustoles (El Reno, OK) SO
25-Brooklyn Anderson (Coeur d Alene, ID) SR
26-Molly Olague (Skyline, ID) JR
27-Jadyn Pense (St. Helens, OR) JR
28-Tinsley Leonard (KS) FR
29-Emily Carvalho (Redwood, CA) JR
30-Sawyer Ward (Science Hill, TN) SR
190-Pounds
1-Brooke Huffman (Wittenberg-Birnamwood, WI) JR
2-Tevia Nau Rarick (Westlake, UT) SO
3-JayaShree Bray (Omaha North, NE) JR
4-Lyla Hensen (MI) FR
5-Kanata Richardson (Bloomfield Hills, MI) SR
6-Shayla Martinez (Broomfield, CO) JR
7-Carli Vargas (Kearney, MO) JR
8-Alyvia Edwards (Wagoner, OK) SO
9-Riley Samarripa (Harrah, OK) SO
10-Blake Baker (Lewisville Marcus, MI) JR
11-Olivia Martinez (Rochester Mayo, MN) FR
12-Addison Arvdal (Sutherland, NE) JR
13-Caroline Hattala (Quakertown, PA) SR
14-Alaina Claassen (Plum, PA) SR
15-Liliana Giulianelli (Peters Township, PA) JR
16-Kendall Wagner (Central Mountain, PA) SR
18-Esmeralda Tellez (Reading, PA) SR
19-Kendall Angelo (Oak Park, MO) SR
20-Tessalynn Goodner (Putnam City, OK) JR
21-Emery Turner (McAlester, OK) SR
22-Kinslee Collier (Edmond North, OK) SR
23-Emily Rodriguez (Nyakck, NY) SR
24-Jade Hahn (Central Regional, NJ) SR
235-Pounds
1-Mia Cienega (Everett, WA) SR
2-Deionna Borders (Berea-Midpark, OH) SR
3-Halle Spears (Midland, MI) SR
4-Maddie Miller (Indian Lake, OH) SR
5-Cambree Anderson (Bismarck, ND) JR
6-Brenda Banks (Panther Valley, PA) SR
7-Juliana Thrush (Ottawa Township, IL) SR
8-Phoenix Molina (Tolono Unity, IL) SR
9-Alexis Stinson (Liberty, MO) SR
10-Racheal Adolphe (North Central, IN) SO
11-Aubrey Bartkowiak (Attica, IN) SR
12-Esther Reed (Big Spring, PA) SR
13-Paige Wainscott (Edmond North, OK) SO
14-Sophiea Quinn (Lebanon, MO) SR
15-Saharia Quamina (Bloomfield, NJ) SR
16-MacKenna Atkinson (Souderton Area, PA) JR
17-Taylor Orner (Octorara, PA) JR
18-Kaylee DeJong (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, IA) SR
19-Haley Armstrong (Atlantic, IA) SR
20-Olivia Ruacho (Central East, CA) SR
21-Octavia Hill (Omaha North, NE) SO
22-Hailey Barrios (Citrus Valley, CA)
23-Katherine Luna (Downey, CA) SR
24-Charley Timms (Reed, NV) JR
25-Lulu Kirk (Shawnee Mission South, KS) SO
26-Jayden Moehle (Grain Valley, MO) SR
27-Aniya Smith (Mason City, IA) JR
28-Eden Hach (Watertown, SD) JR
29-Isabella Lorenzana (Francis Lewis, CA) SR
30-Peyton Mullin (Dundee, NY) JR