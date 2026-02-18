Dealya Collins of Mineral Point Voted Wisconsin's Top Girls Wrestler of 2025-26
Congratulations to Mineral Point senior Dealya Collins for being voted Wisconsin High School Girls Wrestling's Top Competitor for the 2025-26 season.
In the fan-voted poll (held Feb. 10-Feb. 17), consisting of 12 top-ranked girls wrestlers from throughout the state, the Mineral Point standout came out on top.
The tenacious, hard-working senior has a 42-2 overall record at 132 pounds and is coming off three consecutive WIAA state individual tournament appearances, including a third-place finish at 126 (2023), second-place finish at 120 (2024), and a second-place finish at 126 (2025).
Collins received 79% of the vote (5,325) to claim top honors, Badger senior Carley Ceshker finished second (7%), Lena senior Taylor Whiting took third (6%), Milton sophomore Dilynn Albrecht placed fourth (4%), and Milton senior Madi Peach was fifth (1%). There were 6,730 votes registered in the week-long poll.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com