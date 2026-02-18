High School

Dealya Collins of Mineral Point Voted Wisconsin's Top Girls Wrestler of 2025-26

The talented senior earned 79% of the vote to outdistance Badger senior Carley Ceshker, who finished second with 7%.

Jeff Hagenau

Merrill’s Kendell Klug, left, is wrapped up by Mineral Point’s Dealya Collins (pink head gear) in a 126-pound bout during the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament on Feb. 27, 2025.
Congratulations to Mineral Point senior Dealya Collins for being voted Wisconsin High School Girls Wrestling's Top Competitor for the 2025-26 season.

In the fan-voted poll (held Feb. 10-Feb. 17), consisting of 12 top-ranked girls wrestlers from throughout the state, the Mineral Point standout came out on top.

The tenacious, hard-working senior has a 42-2 overall record at 132 pounds and is coming off three consecutive WIAA state individual tournament appearances, including a third-place finish at 126 (2023), second-place finish at 120 (2024), and a second-place finish at 126 (2025).

Collins received 79% of the vote (5,325) to claim top honors, Badger senior Carley Ceshker finished second (7%), Lena senior Taylor Whiting took third (6%), Milton sophomore Dilynn Albrecht placed fourth (4%), and Milton senior Madi Peach was fifth (1%). There were 6,730 votes registered in the week-long poll.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com

Jeff Hagenau
Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels.

