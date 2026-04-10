2026 Girls Wrestling Postseason National Rankings - April 10, 2026

After completing the final work necessary to close the door on the 2025-26 girls’ high school wrestling season, we began combing over all the major events that have occurred since the season concluded.

Postseason Evaluation Reshapes National Picture

Results up through Easter weekend are factored into this report. With Women’s National’s this weekend and us being caught up, we will have another update next week. We haven’t been able to find an entry list for the U17 Division, which is the one loaded with most of the high school talent.

Weight Class Challenges Create Fluidity

Not having that information leaves us with using the wrestlers’ last weight wrestled for this report. Another thing to note, some of these weight classes fall in between the typical ones that we use. For example, 62 kilograms works out to roughly 137 pounds, so that bracket will have wrestlers that appear in our rankings at 135 and 140 pounds.

We are not going to change and start ranking by kilograms, we will keep our current set of weights. We have done this with the boys during my time compiling national rankings and it has served us well.

New Additions and Gaps in Emerging Divisions

We did add the 95-pound weight class, but there are only a few girls there right now. That will change after this weekend. We weren’t going to speculate to fill the weight. Especially since we’ll have new data to use after Nationals.

Much like we do with the boys, we will move the girls around as necessary. We’ve already seen a few ladies at different weights at a few of the spring events. We’ll update as frequently as we can and as it’s needed during this part of the year.

One more thing to mention, at this time of the year, a team can have multiple entries at a weight class. There are very few restrictions and limitations during the spring/summer.

Seniors Remain Part of the National Landscape

Lastly, we are High School on SI, so we will only be ranking girls who are currently in high school. Incoming freshman (those still in 8th grade) will not be included in our report until the first set of rankings for the 2026-27 high school season.

We do not rush the seniors out of our rankings. They are still competing, so they are still part of the landscape. This is something we have done with the boys and will do with the girls as well. Seniors will remain in our rankings through Fargo.

Next update Set After Major National Events

One final report will come after Fargo and then the next update following that will be the first of the new rankings cycle.

We will be tuned in to Spokane, Washington this weekend and report on the action in our usual manner. Stay tuned for our Women’s Nationals Features.

***This update does NOT include any results from Women’s Nationals***

Please send any information or questions to billybwrestling@yahoo.com.

2026 Girls Wrestling Postseason National Rankings - April 10, 2026

95-Pounds

1-Abigail Peterson (Denver, IA) FR

2-Justice Gutierrez (Pomona, CO) SO

3-Brooklyn Henry (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

4-Mckenzie Astorino (Curwensville, PA) FR

5-Easton Dadiomoff (Cleveland, TN) JR

6-Cambria Leshko (Southern Lehigh, PA) FR

100-Pounds

1-Madison Healey (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

2-Ryleigh Sturgill (TN) JR

3-Lillee Denson (Lakeview, MI) SR

4-Peggy Susan Dean (Spring Studio, CO) FR

5-Lilly Breeden (Liberty, MO) SR

6-Kaitlynn Fouty (Whiteland, IN) SO

7-Ashley Stank (Quakertown, PA) SR

8-Maisie Elliott (Sumner, WA) FR

9-Samantha Massey (Mount Markham, NY) 8th (they allow 8th grade in HS)

10-Jasmine Brucato (Alexander, NY)

11-Alexandria Marin (Buchanan, CA) FR

12-Daniella Vazquez (Garces, CA) FR

13-Kiana Lien (Mountain View, CA) SO

14-Eva Bhattacharya (Menlo-Atherton, CA) JR

15-Olivia Munson (Chaminade, CA) JR

16-Bailey Hoard (Monache, CA) SR

17-Kayleigh Fernandez (Golden West, CA) JR

18-Bella Graziani (Tinora, OH) SR

19-Aniya Polk (Shaw, OH) JR

20-Angelina Qualtieri (Lenape Valley/Hopatcong, NJ) JR

21-Gabriella Giacone (Watchung Hills, NJ) JR

22-Natalie Andrade (Hunderton Central Regional, NJ) FR

23-Serra Akyali (Phillips Academy, MA)

24-Olivia Mancha (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) SO

25-Kyrain Perez (Westmoore, OK) SR

26-Remy Whitney (McCloud, OK) SO

27-Mila Cruz (Watkins Memorial, OH) JR

28-Ella Thomas (Poland Seminary, OH) SR

29-Serah Yogi (Pearl City, HI) SR

30-Noah Kovach (Azle, TX) JR

HM:

Kristen Walzer (Montour, PA) SR

Mia Nesbitt (Neshaminy, PA) FR

Alliya Walker (Grayson County, VA) SO

105-Pounds

1-Jaclyn Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

2-Natalie Radecki (Caravel Academy, DE) SR

3-Julia Horger (Conwell Egan, PA) SR

4-Madison Nieuwenhuis (Plainwell, MI) SR

5-Angelica Serratos (Santa Ana, CA) JR

6-Marcia Nunez (Buchanan, CA) SO

7-Ava Fodera (Poway, CA) SR

8-Summer Mutschler (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SO

9-Lola Gonzales (Chatfield, CO) JR

10-Emma Faczak (Bennett, CO) SO

11-Alicia Kenfack (Bismark Legacy, ND) JR

12-Kyrstan Perez (Westmoore, OK) SR

13-Zolah Williams (Kearney, MO) FR

14-Grace Jawulski (Brandon, FL) JR

15-Josie Wilson (Abilene, KS) SO

16-Breanna Higgins (Camden County, GA) JR

17-Mia Forberg (Massillon Perry, OH) JR

18-Isabella Thiel (Walsh Jesuit, OH) FR

19-Libertie Nigh (Urbana, OH) JR

20-Ysabelle Ocampo (New Haven, IN) JR

21-Sandy Breeden (Liberty, MO) SR

22-Sophia Torrez (Toppenish, WA) SR

23-Emily Beltran (Katy, TX) SR

24-Jaelle Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR

25-Annah Perdue (York, NE) SO

26-Cassidy McCallister (Raccoon River-Northwest, IA) JR

27-Cassidy O’Connell (Regis/Altoona, WI) SO

28-Mara Vanderpool (Omaha Westside, NE) JR

29-Brynlee Mooney (The Woodlands, TX) FR

30-Allessandra Toscano (El Paso Eastwood, TX) SO

HM:

Vina Nguyen (Hazen, WA) SR

Elise Albeso (Emerald Ridge, WA) FR

Giselle Solano (Elk Grove, CA) SR

Lily Dizon (John H. Pitman, CA) JR

Blythe Letters (Shaler, PA) SO

Finley Fourspring (Corry, PA) SO

Grace Nesbitt (Neshaminy, PA) JR

Makayla Smith (Northern York, PA) SO

110-Pounds

1-Morgan Turner (IL) SR

2-Kayla Batres (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR

3-Christina Estrada (Buchanan, CA) JR

4-Hailey Delgado (El Paso Eastwood, TX) SO

5-Isabel Kaplan (West Lafayette, IN) SR

6-Charlie Wylie (Port Jervis, NY) SR

7-Sarissa Tucker (Midland, VA) JR

8-Eva Zimmerman (Hillcrest, UT) SR

9-Gabriella Conte (Hanover Park, NJ) JR

10-Isla Silva (Mt. Lebanon, PA) FR

11-Elizabeth Valenzuela-Smith (Pueblo Magnet, AZ) JR

12-Sophia Marie Gonzales (Clovis East, CA) SO

13-Mabel Rogers (Republic, MO) FR

14-Jayden Keller (Brookfield, MO) SR

15-Chloe Skiles (Roxana Senior, IL) SO

16-Addison Morse (Harrah, OK) SR

17-Ashlynn Brokaw (Mount Vernon, OH) JR

18-Morgan Hyland (Easton, PA) SO

19-Camdyn Elliott (Gulf Breeze, FL) SR

20-Riley Karwowski (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

21-Vivienne Popaduic (Academy, NM) FR

22-Katie Biscoglia (Raccoon River-Northwest, IA) SR

23-Kaylee Vera (Little Miami, OH) FR

24-Khiry Reese (Rosewood, NC) JR

25-Kirra Mitchell (Mt. De Sales, GA) JR

26-Tatianna Castillo (Lowell, MI) SO

27-Lauren Watson (Ankeny, IA) JR

28-Sora Mae Bukoski (Penobscot County, ME)

29-Kyler Menza (Washington, WA) SR

30-Kiera Partello (Barron G. Collier, FL) SR

HM:

Sky Ramos (Moanalua, HI) JR

Alexa Smith (Orange Lutheran, CA) FR

Adriana Yodice (Paramus Catholic, NJ) FR

Leila Witzerman (Peninsula, CA) SR

Caroline Collins (Carlsbad, CA) SR

Samantha Cornejo (Esperanza, CA) SO

Ella Neibert (Indian Creek, IN) SO

Allison McDaniel (Falcon, CO) FR

Siera Becker (Indianola, IA) JR

Alexa Thomas (Badger, WI) SO

115-Pounds

1-Taylor Whiting (Lena, WI) SR

2-Abigail Gonzalez (Miami Southridge, FL) SO

3-Aubree Gutierrez (Marina, CA) SO

4-Reagan Mathers (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

5-Taina McGowan (NJ) SO

6-Nakayla Dawson (John Glenn, MI) SR

7-Kendall Moe (Hamilton Heights, IN) SR

8-Jaydin Cuevas (Prairie View, CO) JR

9-Trinity Garza (Buchanan, CA) FR

10-Paris Soria (Los Altos, CA) FR

11-Lyric Hetzer (OH) FR

12-Kinzie Williams (American Falls, ID) SO

13-Xuan Graham (Southern Lehigh, PA) JR

14-Elle Changaris (High Point Regional, NJ) SO

15-Lily Runez (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) SR

16-Jocelyn Danbe (River Dell, NJ) JR

17-Kylie Gudewitz (Howell, NJ) SR

18-Emjay Neumann (Manitowoc Lincoln, WI) SR

19-Senna Grassman (Cleveland, TN) SR

20-Adalyne Montiel (Toppenish, WA) SR

21-Isabella Crompton (Frankfort, MI) SR

22-Emma Baker (Lakeshore, MI) SO

23-Demetria Griffin (Hope Academy, IL) FR

24-Ladyn Hines (Barnesville, OH) FR

25-Stella Piazza (Hampshire, IL) FR

26-Camryn Gresham (Lakota East, OH) JR

27-Violet Diaz (Denver, IA) JR

28-Stacallen Mahoe (Nanakuli, HI) SR

29-Isabella Fodera (Poway, CA) SO

30-Aro Ogle-Garza (Lucas Lovejoy, TX) JR

HM:

Cadence Christensen (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, IA) FR

Addison St. George (Rockwood Summit, MO) SO

Olivia Kearns (Shippensburg, PA) SO

Skye Schneider (Elk Grove, CA) SR

Maggie Cornish (Los Altos, CA) SR

Kamila Cerna (Stockdale, CA) SO

Auriana Wakinekona (Kamehameha-Kapalama, HI) SO

Olive Lechiara (Temecula Valley, CA) SO

Diana Barone (Birmingham, CA) SO

Ali Svancara (Buhl, ID) JR

120-Pounds

1-Everest Leydecker (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

2-Stevie Joyce Martin (Granada, CA) SR

3-Marlee Solomon (Canon-McMillan, PA) JR

4-Angelina Gochis (Kaneland, IL) JR

5-Cheyenne Frank (Oxford, MI) SR

6-Daelin Cody (Princeton, WI) SO

7-Angela Bianchi (Two Rivers, WI) SR

8-Mackenzie Carder (Olentangy Orange, OH) JR

9-Kaura Coles (Johnstown, PA) SR

10-Mikayla Perkins (Whiteland, IN) SO

11-Noelani Lutz (SLAM Academy, NV) SR

12-Cami Leng (Marysville, OH) JR

13-Kaylyn Harrill (Skutt Catholic, NE) JR

14-Winter West (Bonney Lake, WA) SO

15-Gabrielle Severin (Bethpage, NY) SR

16-Gail Sullivan (Monroe-Woodbury, NY) SO

17-Delialah Betances (Lee County, GA) SR

18-Ella Henning (Walker-Hackensack, MN) SO

19-Maila Ottow (Snohomish, WA) JR

20-Hannah Naccarati-Cholo (Basha, AZ) SO

21-Amelia Nidelea-Polanin (Hampshire, IL) JR

22-Dakota Athey (Bay Port, WI) JR

23-Cora Stewart (Grafton, WI) FR

24-Valerie McAnelly (Soldotna, AK) JR

25-Charli Raymond (Simley, MN) JR

26-Timmery Condit (Pomona, CO) FR

27-McKenna Wilson (Tulsa Union, OK) SO

28-Ava Ebrahimi (Poway, CA) SR

29-Tatianna Irizarry (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) JR

30-Alina Bardoni (Centennial, NV) FR

HM:

Presley Beard (Derby, KS) FR

Zoe Dempsey (Lincoln-Way Central, IL) SR

Erica Irvine (Don Bosco, IA) JR

Kandice Spry (Tri-Valley, OH) SR

Remington Zimmerer (Regis Jesuit, CO) JR

Lauren Echeverria (Crook County, OR) FR

125-Pounds

1-Epenesa Elison (Los Altos, CA) SO

2-Me’Kala James (Central, CA) JR

3-Angelina Borelli (Los Banos, CA) SR

4-Nahenahe Kalamau (Moanalua, HI) JR

5-Madilyn Peach (Milton, WI) SR

6-Kayla Moroschan (Chippewa, OH) JR

7-Marie Sharp (Blair Academy, NJ) FR

8-Martynique Davis (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

9-Raenah Smith (Easton, PA) JR

10-Aleia Apostol (Poway, CA) FR

11-Corabella Wesley (Hobart, IN) FR

12-Ariella Dobin (Glenbrook North, IL) JR

13-Rain Scott (Oak Forest, IL) FR

14-Neve O’Byrne (Garnet Valley, PA) SO

15-Sobina Clendaniel (Seward, AK) JR

16-Kendal Haynie (Wakulla, FL) SO

17-Lucia Ranieri (Roselle Park, NJ) SO

18-Chesney Bartoszek (Wrightstown, WI) JR

19-Ramsey Brandenburg (Janesville Parker, WI) FR

20-Ranelle Smith (Westmoore, OK) JR

21-Claire Lancaster (Norman, OK) SO

22-Sara Pauls (Minisink Valley, NY) SO

23-Sara McLaughlin (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) JR

24-Aariona Strader (Pine Richland, PA) SO

25-Mai Graham (Southern Lehigh, PA) SR

26-Callie Hess (Benton Area, PA) SR

27-Lilli Cooper (Denver, IA) SO

28-AlexAndrea Corona (Monache, CA) SO

29-Amelia Bacon (Vista Peak, CO) SR

30-Avery Fitzgerald (Rockwall, TX) SO

HM:

Maile Nguyen (Granada, CA) SR

Sussette Bell (Etiwanda, CA) JR

Mia Hooper (Northview, CA) SR

130-Pounds

1-Caley Graber (Northfield, MN) SR

2-Emma Bacon (PA) JR

3-Zorina Johnson (Ida B Wells, OR) SR

4-Emma Chacon (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

5-Kassie Sapp (Whitehall, MI) SO

6-Cecilia Williams (Mason, MI) SR

7-Regina Stoeser (Harrisburg, SD) SR

8-Carolyne Geckler (Massillon Perry, OH) SO

9-Willow White (South Dade, FL) SR

10-Eleanor Polking (Oak Hills, OH) FR

11-Lacie Knick (Olentangy Orange, OH)

12-Haley Smarsh (Moon Area, PA) JR

13-Caroline Hilton (Cleveland, TN) SO

14-Maya Fiodorova (Reed, NV) JR

15-Ava Strayer (Crown Point, IN) SO

16-Madison Black (Newbury Park, CA)

17-Camille Torres (Brawley, CA) JR

18-Tamara Grace (Gilroy, CA) SR

19-Zaylyn Woods (Azle, TX) FR

20-Kylee Kurszewski (Neenah, WI) SR

21-Anastasia Rodnikova (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

22-Kalynn Lyons (Omaha Westview, NE) SR

23-Kyah Leyba (Broken Arrow, OK) SO

24-Julissa Ortiz (Marianna Bracetti Academy, PA) SR

25-Faye Schachtner (New Richmond, WI) FR

26-Sophia Slaughter (Orange County, VA) SR

27-Shannon Logue (Bishop Shanahan, PA) SO

28-Anaiah Kolesar (Northeast Bradford, PA) SR

29-Isabella Hernandez (Jack Britt, NC) SR

30-Haley Gonzales (Hicksville, NY) SO

HM:

Caitlin Maragioglio (Bellport, NY) SR

Finley Evjen (Canton, SD) FR

Lilly May (Foothill, NV) SR

Camille Rainey (Arlington Martin, TX) SR

Haley Pitts (Katy, TX) SR

Echo Cranor (Keller Central, TX) SR

Scout Puryear (Willard, MO) FR

Addison Harkins (Nixa, MO) SR

Kelsey King (Lakota West, OH) SR

Marisa McCartin (Brunswick, OH) SR

Artemis Eaton (North Forsyth, GA) SR

Jocelynn Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) JR

135-Pounds

1-Morgan Lucio (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

2-Landri VonGonten (The Woodlands, TX) JR

3-Naima Ghaffar (Northwood, IN) SR

4-Brooklyn Perez (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

5-Shayna Ward (Oakland Technical, CA) SR

6-Zahara Stewart (Orange Vista, CA) SR

7-Lilyana Balderas (Anaheim, CA) JR

8-Kailin Sebert (Allen, TX) JR

9-Bella Miller (Dubuque Hempstead, IA) JR

10-Corynne McNulty (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

11-Keanna Conrad (Blackfoot, ID) JR

12-Olivia Bezdecik (Jerome, ID) JR

13-Chloe Pearce (Rancho Bernardo, CA)

14-Kaiya Maggini (Del Oro, CA) SR

15-Kate Doughty (Canon City, CO) SR

16-Claudia Heeney (Lockport Township, IL) SR

17-Chloe Wehry (Sartwell-St. Stephen, MN) JR

18-Nia Hagler (Snow Canyon, UT) SR

19-Alanna Harwell (St. Mary’s, CA) SR

20-Rianna Bernal (Lemore, CA) SR

21-Lauren Zaragoza (Brawley, CA) SR

22-Mika Yoffee (SLAM Academy, NV) SR

23-Chloe Sanders (Vinton-Shellsburg, IA) SR

24-Kailani Barrientos (Oakleaf, FL) SR

25-Talea Guntrum (Steubenville, OH) JR

26-Ava Turner (Preston, WV) SO

27-Lillie Banks (Menasha, WI) SR

28-Hayli Fletcher (Fort Atkinson, WI) SR

29-Dealya Collins (Mineral Point, WI) SR

30-Ki’Morah Cathey (Union, OK) FR

HM:

Jauzlyean Gray (Fort Osage, MO) FR

Sophia Hoeme (Manhattan, KS) JR

Kimber Alford (Daphne, AL) JR

Ella Hughes (Jefferson, GA) JR

Nora Grabuzovas (Lumpkin County, GA) SR

Zoe Furman (Montgomery Area, PA) SR

Mariaha Benedict (Fort Dodge, IA) SR

Lily Weinrich (Clarinda, IA) SO

Kit Alasker (Waunakee, WI) SO

Erin Delling (Parkway Central, MO) SO

Nevaeh Wilson (Garrett, IN) SR

140-Pounds

1-Kaylee James (Carthage, MO) SO

2-Ariel Biggs (Fort Osage, MO) FR

3-Alexis Lazar (Brighton, MI) SR

4-Carley Ceshker (Traver, WI) SR

5-Vivienne Gitke (Strasburg, CO) SR

6-Greta Garbuzovas (Lumpkin County, GA) SR

7-Jordyn Parker (Frisco Centennial, TX) SR

8-Maddie Marsh (Pendleton Heights, IN) JR

9-Iyanna Crawford (Purnell Swett, NC) SR

10-Yzabella Austin (John H Pitman, CA) SR

11-Calista Rodish (Raccoon River, IA) SR

12-Saige McCleery (Sumner, WA) JR

13-Colbie Tenborg (Saydel, IA) SR

14-Teagan Carritt (Logan-Magnolia, IA) SO

15-Quinn Butler (Lemmon, SD) SR

16-Mariana Bowen (West Creek, TN) SR

17-Kiiaana Gavere (Pace, FL) SR

18-Zoe Delgado (Florida Christian, FL) FR

19-Kelcie Luker (Tulsa Union, OK) SO

20-Clover Williams (Edmond North, OK) JR

21-Erika Sleznikow (Marshfield, WI) JR

22-Scarlett Yeager (Maize, KS) FR

23-Franky Groom-Frey (North Crawford, WI) JR

24-Mira Richardson (Eureka, MO) SR

25-Meadow Mahlmeister (Billings Senior, MT) JR

26-Jenny Gautreau (Owen J. Roberts) SO

27-Ava Golding (Kiski Area, PA) SR

28-Kimberly Munoz (Berks Catholic, PA) FR

29-Emma Shephard (Massillon Perry, OH) JR

30-Kiera Depinet (Seneca East, OH) JR

HM:

Payton Helmin (Milaca-Faith Christian, MN) FR

145-Pounds

1-Taina Fernandez (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR

2-Riley Hanrahan (Black River Falls, WI) JR

3-Gray Joyce (KS) FR

4-Violette Lasure (Chestnut Ridge, PA) JR

5-Eve Skrocki (Wahlert Catholic, MI) JR

6-Ailee Briggs (Lemon Bay, FL) SR

7-Ryen Hickey (Chatfield, CO) SR

8-Aleksandra Bastaic (Highland, IN) SR

9-Harlow Skenandore (Pulaski, WI) JR

10-Faith Bane (New Bern, NC) SR

11-Camilla Hathaway (Mt. Lebanon, PA) FR

12-Serenity State (Gaffney, SC) SR

13-Kesi Tsarni (Bullis School, MD) SO

14-Dulcy Martinez (Central Catholic, CA) JR

15-Delaney Dixon (Windsor, NY) SO

16-Victoria Alvarado (Warwick Valley, NY) JR

17-Audrey Robinson (Carter, OR) SO

18-Jestinah Solomua (Corona, CA) JR

19-Zaira Sugui (Moanalua, HI) SR

20-Audrey Rogotzke (Stillwater, MN) SR

21-Emma Antoni (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) FR

22-Layla Risler (Mondovi, WI) SO

23-Eva Barry (Newton/Kittatinny, NJ) SR

24-Ana Carolina Lockard (Brooklyn Technical, NY)

25-Sophi Grunhuvd (Massabesic, ME)

26-Jameson Strickland (Sun Valley, PA) JR

27-Natalie Beaumont (Cumberland, IL) SR

28-Naomi Gearheart (Crestview, OH) JR

29-Paige Jox (Mt. Lebanon, PA) SR

30-Giancarla Garduno (St. Ignatius, IL) JR

HM:

Trinity Roberts (Heritage, TN) SR

Charisma Lawrence (Merrillville, IN) SR

Ava Allen (Silver Creek, IN) SR

Leann Cory (Collinsville, IL) JR

Kamryn Bourbon (Nixa, MO) SO

Ashley Thompson (Rogers, AR) SR

Keely Fallert (Ste. Genevieve, MO) JR

Breanne Gibbs (Moberly, MO) JR

Maia Dolinar (Kansas City-Piper, KS) SR

Taniah Borney (Eagan, MN) JR

Ava Johnson (Clarksville, TN) JR

Jammie Krah (Ankeny, IA) SO

Paisley Morrison (Winter Lakes, OR) SO

Chloe Ross (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) FR

Makenna Howell (ADA, OK) SR

155-Pounds

1-Ella Poalillo (High Point Regional, NJ) JR

2-Kaili Manuel (Romeo, MI) JR

3-Julia Araujo (Bismarck, ND) JR

4-Matilda Hruby (Brighton, CO) JR

5-Janiya Johnson (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

6-Cassy Gonzales (Apple Valley, MN) SR

7-Natalie Blanco (Chino, CA) JR

8-Mary Snider (Rancho Bernardo, CA) SR

9-Symone Jewell (Northgate, CA) JR

10-Eloise Woolsey (Cleveland, NM) SR

11-Esperanza Calvillo (Apple Valley, MN) SR

12-Cydney Davis (El Paso Bel Air, TX) SR

13-Leolyn Karnowski (Wamego, KS) FR

14-Cece Rock (Luverne, MN) JR

15-Nora Akpan (Centennial, MN) SR

16-Olivia Davis (Esperanza, CA) SR

17-Emily Beckley (Broken Arrow, OK) JR

18-Belicia Manuel (Romeo, MI) SR

19-Timberly Martinez (Pomona, CO) SR

20-Greta Brus (Davenport, IA) SR

21-Taylor Williams (Robert B. Glenn, NC) SR

22-KyLee Tibbs (Gahanna Lincoln, OH) JR

23-Sawyer Ward (Science Hill, TN) SR

24-Skylar Slade (Southeast Polk, IA) SR

25-Juliet Alt (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SO

26-Brynlee Vaughan (Wautoma/Wild Rose, WI) SO

27-Emersyn Miller (Poynette, WI) SR

28-Eva Garcia (Marina, CA) JR

29-Audrey Levendusky (Montgomery Central, TN) SR

30-Mya Dobrinski (Stillwater, OK) SO

HM:

Roxy Sheen (Bruhl, ID) JR

Sarah Eddy (Rock Springs, WY) JR

Addeline Graser (Omaha Westside, NE) SR

Lauren Luzum (Decorah, IA) SR

Allison Garbacz (South Elgin, IL) SO

Olivia Hofrichter (Antigo, WI) SR

Samya Bazile (Pacifica/Oxnard, CA) JR

170-Pounds

1-Leilani Lemus (Clovis, CA) SR

2-Olivia Georges (DePaul Catholic, NJ) SR

3-Alexis Penley (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

4-Ciyanna Okocha (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

5-Sarah Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

6-Elizabeth Madison (Loveland, OH) SR

7-Autumn Elsbury (South Tama County, IA) SR

8-Kiley Dillow (Chanute, KS) SR

9-Siobhan Flanner (Shawnee Mission South, KS) SO

10-Ava Guilmette (Shenendehowa, NY) SO

11-Teagan McGuinness (Union-Endicott, NY) SR

12-Shylee Tuzon (Central Grand Junction, CO) SR

13-Amaila Djoumessi (Waverly-Shell Rock, IA) SO

14-Ana Simon (Decorah, IA) SR

15-Bryce Snyder (Palisades, PA) SR

16-Sarah Pulk (Badger, MN) JR

17-Remington LaFlamme (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

18-Laynie Vaughan (Wautoma/Wild Rose, WI) JR

19-Kimura Hutter (Adams-Friendship, WI) JR

20-Laila Hustoles (El Reno, OK) SO

21-Makayla Vasser (Union County, SC) JR

22-Gracie Pinckney (Mount Vernon, IA) SR

23-Payton Traynor (Johnston, IA) SO

24-Sally Johnson (Clarksville, TN) SR

25-Irelynn Laurin (West Creek, TN) SR

26-Chloe Gatrost (Centennial, AZ) JR

27-Chloe Williams (Brooke Point, VA) SR

28-Madelyn Oliver (Benjamin Franklin, AZ) JR

29-Aisha Williams Bautista (Lewisville Flower Mound, TX) JR

30-Clarion Fager (Corner Canyon, UT) SR

HM:

Jadyn Pense (St. Helens, OR) JR

Molly Olague (Skyline, ID) JR

Samarah Tafiti (East Ridge, TN) SR

Alezandra Robles (Sunnyside, AZ) SR

190-Pounds

1-Brooke Huffman (Wittenberg-Birnamwood, WI) JR

2-Tevia Nau Rarick (Westlake, UT) SO

3-Millie Azlin (Bixby, OK) SR

4-Olivia Kemp (Carleton Airport, MI) JR

5-Kanata Richardson (Bloomfield Hills, MI) SR

6-Jazmyn Garcia (Scottsbluff, NE) JR

7-JayaShree Bray (Omaha North, NE) JR

8-Shayla Martinez (Broomfield, CO) JR

9-Carli Vargas (Kearney, MO) JR

10-Kendall Angelo (Oak Park, MO) SR

11-Rylyn Keziah (Parkwood, NC) SO

12-Estefany Caballero (Orange, CA) JR

13-Emily Carvalho (Redwood, CA) JR

14-Parker Wynn (Sulphur, OK) FR

15-Riley Samarripa (McLoud, OK) SO

16-Olivia Martinez (Rochester Mayo, MN) FR

17-Addison Arvdal (Sutherland, NE) JR

18-Izzy Renfro (Basehor-Linwood, KS) SR

19-Tessalynn Goodner (Putnam City, OK) JR

20-Caroline Hattala (Quakertown, PA) SR

21-Brook West (Comanche, OK) SR

22-Charli Rea (Northwestern, PA) FR

23-Brooklyn Graham (East Buchanan, IA) SR

24-Megan Weil (Burns, OR) SO

25-Shauna Anderson (Thunder Ridge, ID)

26-Allison Konrad (Watertown, SD) SR

27-Marlee Heltzel (Spearfish, SD) SO

28-Jessica Hite (Custer, ND) JR

29-Cambree Anderson (Bismarck, ND) JR

30-Sky Kopp (Grand Forks, ND) SR

HM:

Esmeralda Tellez (Reading, PA) SR

Jade Hahn (Central Regional, NJ) SR

Paisley Murphy (Sunlake, FL) FR

Kayli Morris (Platt, CT) SR

235-Pounds

1-Deionna Borders (Berea-Midpark, OH) SR

2-Halle Spears (Midland, MI) SR

3-Mia Cienega (Everett, WA) SR

4-Aubrey Bartkowiak (Attica, IN) SR

5-Brenda Banks (Panther Valley, PA) SR

6-Phoenix Molina (Tolono Unity, IL) SR

7-Alexis Stinson (Liberty, MO) SR

8-Racheal Adolphe (North Central, IN) SO

9-Saharia Quamina (Bloomfield, NJ) SR

10-Haley Armstrong (Atlantic, IA) SR

11-Charley Timms (Reed, NV) JR

12-Ashley Najera (Lexington, NE) SR

13-Kenzie Barrett (South Dade, FL) SO

14-Mekialla Mauvais (Freedom, FL) JR

15-Abigail Lacy (Oologah, OK) SO

16-Brielle Williams (Lawton, OK) JR

17-Sophiea Quinn (Lebanon, MO) SR

18-Sandra Takara (Buena Vita, NE) JR

19-Gia Coons (Orange Vista, CA) SO

20-Taya Maumausolo matagi (Nipomo, CA) SO

21-Ashley Wafer (Lakewood, CA) SR

22-Isabella Lorenzana (Francis Lewis, CA) SR

23-Adelena Martinez (Hemet, CA)

24-Paige Wainscott (Edmond North, OK) SO

25-Lulu Kirk (Shawnee Mission South, KS) SO

26-Naomi Gonzalez (Valley Stream Central, NY) SR

27-Peyton Mullin (Dundee, NY) JR

28-Maliana Heimuli (Euless Trinity, TX) SR

29-Molly Marty (Olathe North, KS) JR

30-Eden Hach (Watertown, SD) JR

HM:

Juliana Thrush (Ottawa Township, IL) SR