Four-Time Iowa High School State Wrestling Champion Commits

One of the top Iowa high school wrestlers has decided where his next match will take place when it comes to the mats.

Blake Fox of Osage High School announced recently that he is committing to the University of Northern Iowa and head coach Doug Schwab.

“I’m excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Northern Iowa,” Fox posted on Instagram. “Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates and everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. Go Panthers.”

Blake Fox Joined Exclusive Iowa High School Wrestling Club

This past winter, Fox became the latest member of the four-time Iowa high school state wrestling champion club alongside Oklahoma State commit and Fort Dodge Senior High star Dreshaun Ross. He scored a major decision in each of his state wrestling championship matches as a senior.

Fox officially became the 33rd member of the list when he captured the 150-pound Class 2A state championship at the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Tournament. He finished his high school career for the Green Devils by winning his last 151 matches, becoming just the 12th wrestler in history to have a win streak of 150 or more matches.

By joining the Panthers, Fox will be on the same team as his brother, Nick Fox, who was a redshirt sophomore for Northern Iowa this past season. Nick Fox went 13-6 and earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Division I National Wrestling Championships.

Northern Iowa's Wrestling Roster Loaded With In-State Athletes

The Panthers are coached by Schwab, a former Osage state championship himself during his high school career. Schwab has been very focused on recruiting the state of Iowa, as the roster for Northern Iowa currently includes Trever Anderson and Caleb Rathjen from Ankeny High School, Carson Babcock of New Hampton High School, Bowen and Ryder Downey of Indianola High School, Drew Fox of Riceville High School, Waukee Northwest High School’s Carter Freeman, Garrett Funk, Cael Rahnavardi and Kyler Knaack of Don Bosco High School, Cameron Geuther and Wyatt Voelker of West Delaware High School, Adam Ahrendsen, Jace Hedeman and Jack Thomsen from Union La Porte High School, Garret and Jayden Rinken of Nashua-Plainfield High School, Kalob Runyon of Southeast Polk High School and CJ Walrath of Burlington Notre Dame High School.

Fox selected Northern Iowa after taking official visits to both Cedar Falls to visit the Panthers and Ames to tour Iowa State University.