Dreshaun Ross, Jayden James Settle Scores at U20 World Team Trials

The Spire Academy in the little town of Geneva, Ohio saw big action on Friday, as well as big-time revenge, at the U20 Freestyle World Team Trials. Iowa’s Dreshaun Ross and New Jersey’s Jayden James led the way as they slayed previous demons to earn wrestling world team spots.

The winners of the U20 U.S. Open Finals were awaiting the winners of the Challenge Tournament bracket that began on Friday morning. Ross had to fight his way through that field to reach the 125-kilogram final opposite California’s Cody Merrill, who defeated Ross at the Open. As the U.S. Open champion, James advanced directly to the finals series at 74 kilograms.

Ross Gets His Revenge

Ross (Fort Dodge) is ranked second in the latest national rankings from High School on SI and competed for the Cowboy RTC ahead of his time as an Oklahoma State grappler. Merrill (JW North), who is headed to Iowa State and repped the NYAC here, took the top ranking from Ross at the U.S. Open.

Last year Ross was 3-0 versus Merrill and all were close matches, including a 2-2 result at last year’s World Team Trials. Merrill looked like he was going to follow up his previous win over Ross with another, but these finals came with a twist as they were best of three, where the Open was a single bout.

Merrill blew open a 1-0 match shortly into the second period of round one in their series with a smooth single leg takedown that he parlayed into a leg lace, which he rolled through with four times to gain the points necessary for a technical fall (10), 11-0.

Ross made key adjustments after the opening loss and was able to combat his rival’s offense, and didn’t really create any of his own, but shifted strategy and won the second meeting on a bunch of step-out points along with a low double leg takedown thrown into a 9-2 win to force the only rubber match of the card.

Round three looked much like the previous one on the scorecard with Ross piling up more step-out points and taking a 3-0 lead into the break. Once action resumed, Ross added a pair of takedowns to put an exclamation mark on a 7-1 win that made Merrill look overmatched.

James Settles an Old Score

James (KD Training Center) is our top-rated 165-pounder and found himself in a grudge match that has been stewing since last year’s World Team Trials when he fell in the finals to Ladarion Lockett of Oklahoma State. James was on the U17 World Team a year ago and claimed a World Championship.

The Delbarton grappler, who is headed to Penn State, will now see if he can pocket an U20 version to go with last year’s glory as he took care of Lockett in two straight at 74 kilograms. Lockett is a previous U17 World Champ, U20 World Silver Medalist and placed fifth at Worlds in 2025.

Bout number one ended with a 5-4 tally that favored James after he picked up a takedown in each period plus a step-out point. The second one was tied in the second period with Lockett holding the edge on criteria when James dropped a takedown with 32 seconds left to go up 4-2 and that would be how it ended.

Bassett Back on the World Stage

Bishop McCort’s No. 1 Bo Bassett (Titan Mercury Wrestling Club) is another former U17 World Champ on the hunt for the first of the U20 variety after defeating No. 6 Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) by handing his foe two early endings in their 65-kilogram showdown.

The future Virginia Tech wrestler fell behind 4-0 in a shocking start to his opening feature with Shepherd (Howe Wrestling School), who expertly added two takedowns to the registry before Bassett got his Machine Gun going. Once he did, it was lights out for Shepherd as Bassett pummeled him into submission and finished Shepherd off with a cradle at the 2:40 mark of the first period.

The second meeting was all Bassett, although Shepherd hit some slick counters and came close a few times to getting something going, but once again the only thing truly going on the scoreboard were the results of Bassett’s patented “Machine Gun Mindset”, which was unleashed for a 10-0 tech in 2:30.

Mastny Masters Tompkins

Illinois’ Jimmy Mastny is still a junior at Marian Central Catholic and held the number one designation at 215 pounds until the recent move of now No. 1 Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) left Mastny in the number two spot. That rankings order was solely based off the fact that when they both were still at 190 pounds this season, Waters was ahead of Mastny.

Mastny (Relentless Training Center) will be ascending to the number one position in our next report after handling Air Force’s Karson Tompkins in his 92-kilogram final showcase. Mastny simply dominated Tompkins, which wasn’t surprising given Mastny’s 14-4 tech fall of Tompkins at the U. S. Open.

Mastny jumped all over Tompkins in the first match and was up 8-0 when he registered a fall in 3:31 on an inadvertent leg left that left Mastny shrugging at the surprise call. The second meeting was over in 1:53 as Mastny dominated Tompkins up for a 10-0 tech.

Tompkins was holding a 5-0 lead over Waters in their semifinal meeting in the challenge bracket before Waters, who is going to Ohio State, defaulted.

Boyle Gets One for the Buckeye State

Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) is another junior who gained a world position with his antics. For Boyle, ranked third in the nation, his consecutive tech falls of No. 7 Garret Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI), were expected since he did the same to Kawczynski at the U.S. Open to the tune of an 11-0 count.

Both of these came on 10-0 tallies with the first being achieved in 2:49. The second was clocked at 3:35. Kawczynski edged No. 4 Maximus Konopka (Greens Farms Academy, CT), 5-4, in the 97-kilogram challenge slate semis.

Jeter’s Wild Ride

When we dropped our first set of rankings for this period, Oklahoma’s No. 3 Joseph Jeter (Position Wrestling) sat atop the 175-pound pecking order. Ups and downs since then have seen him drop to the back of the top ten and now the Edmond North graduate will be the top dog again after beating No. 1 Mario Carini (Poway, CA), 10-9, during the semifinal challenge rounds.

Jeter, who will be at Cornell in the fall, came back from a 12-4 hole to stick the University of Missouri’s Daniel Heiser (Tiger Style Wrestling Club) in the Challenge Finals to earn his berth to face Virginia Tech’s Ryan Burton (SERTC/TMWC) in the 79-kilogram finals. One of Jeter’s low points came at the U.S. Open where he lost to Burton and No. 11 Jaxon Miller (Carlile, IA), failing to place, which led to a tumble down the ranks.

Burton won that meeting 13-2 and found the sledding a little tougher in the rematch but was still able to prevail with wins of 10-7 and 8-1. Burton pulled away late in the first meeting then kept drama at bay for the final match.

Miller Falls to NCAA Champ Robideau

Bassett’s McCort teammate No. 1 Melvin Miller (Titan Mercury Wrestling Club) navigated the challenge portion of the 70-kilogram competition only to face 2025 NCAA National Champion, Landon Robideau (Oklahoma State).

Miller, who will also be Bassett’s Hokie squadron mate as well, handled highly regarded collegiate wrestlers in his final versus Seth Mendoza (Missouri), 10-8, and University of Pittsburgh’s Vince Bouzakis, 8-8.

Miller hung tight with Robideau in their initial bout before taking a 5-0 loss. Robideau kicked it into high gear in the following round and put up a 12-0 tech in 4:43.

Burnett Won’t Build on Bronze

Burnett Trained’s Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) won’t be able to build on 2025’s U17 World Bronze Medal after succumbing to Cornell’s Isaiah Cortez (Spartan Combat RTC) in a close match and a one-way affair at 57 kilograms.

Burnett worked through the challenge field by securing wins over Oklahoma State’s Ronnie Ramirez, 3-2, in those finals, and added victories over No. 4 Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) and No. 6 Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ).

Cortez ended Burnett’s good times with a 5-1 final in round one. Round two was over in the first period after Cortez rolled to a 10-0 tech in 2:12. Cortez was an U20 Greco Roman Silver Medalist in 2024.

The last weight featured two college wrestlers squaring off with Virginia Tech’s Aaron Seidel defeating Cornell’s Eijah Cortez (Spartan Combat RYC) at 61 kilograms and Aeoden Sinclair (Missouri) taking home the 86-kilogram crown over Brock Mantanona (Michigan).

U20 Freestyle WTT

Medal Match Results

57

1st - Grey Burnett (Burnett Trained Wrestling) Dec. Ronnie Ramirez (Cowboy RTC), 3-2

3rd - Hayden Schwab (Immortal Athletics WC) F. Paul Kenny (Hawkeye Wrestling Club), 5:46

5th - Henry Aslikyan (Cliff Keen Wrestling Club) vs. Mikey Ruiz (Oklahoma Regional Training Center)

7th - Ezekiel Witt (Bison Wrestling Club) vs. Cale Vandermark (Sebolt Wrestling Academy)

57F

Champ. Round 1 - Isaiah Cortez (Spartan Combat RTC/ TMWC) Dec. Grey Burnett (Burnett Trained Wrestling), 5-1

Champ. Round 2 - Isaiah Cortez (Spartan Combat RTC/ TMWC) T.F. Grey Burnett (Burnett Trained Wrestling), 10-0 (2:12)

Champ. Round 3 - Isaiah Cortez (Spartan Combat RTC/ TMWC) Rule Grey Burnett (Burnett Trained Wrestling),

61

1st - Aaron Seidel (SERTC- TMWC) T.F. Carter Pearson (Cyclone Regional Training Center), 10-0 (1:59)

3rd - Jackson Blum (Indiana RTC) T.F. Tommy Wurster (Beast Mode Wrestling), 10-0 (2:06)

5th - Luke Rioux (Warrior Regional Training Center) vs. Dean Anderson (Valiant Wrestling Club / Panther Wrestling Club RTC)

7th - Gauge Botero (Cliff Keen Wrestling Club) vs. Brady Collins (Askren Wrestling Academy)

61F

Champ. Round 1 - Aaron Seidel (SERTC- TMWC) T.F. Elijah Cortez (Spartan Combat RTC/ TMWC), 10-0 (5:37)

Champ. Round 2 - Aaron Seidel (SERTC- TMWC) T.F. Elijah Cortez (Spartan Combat RTC/ TMWC), 10-0 (3:43)

Champ. Round 3 - Aaron Seidel (SERTC- TMWC) Rule Elijah Cortez (Spartan Combat RTC/ TMWC),

65

1st - Clinton Shepherd (Howe Wrestling School, LLC) Dec. Tyler Dekraker (Spartan RTC@LHP), 6-6

3rd - Kellen Wolbert (Askren Wrestling Academy) Dec. Arseni Kikiniou (Poway Wrestling), 8-0

5th - Matthew Martino (NJRTC) vs. Sam Herring (NLWC/TMWC)

7th - Ryan Kennedy (DMV RTC) vs. Dawson Youngblut (Immortal Athletics WC)

65F

Champ. Round 1 - Bo Bassett (Titan Mercury Wrestling Club (TMWC)) F. Clinton Shepherd (Howe Wrestling School, LLC), 2:40

Champ. Round 2 - Bo Bassett (Titan Mercury Wrestling Club (TMWC)) T.F. Clinton Shepherd (Howe Wrestling School, LLC), 10-0 (2:30)

Champ. Round 3 - Bo Bassett (Titan Mercury Wrestling Club (TMWC)) Rule Clinton Shepherd (Howe Wrestling School, LLC),

70

1st - Melvin Miller (Titan Mercury Wrestling Club (TMWC)) Dec. Seth Mendoza (Tiger Style Wrestling Club), 10-8

3rd - Vince Bouzakis (Pittsburgh Wrestling Club) Dec. Nathaniel Askew (Tar Heel Wrestling Club), 8-3

5th - Charlie DeSena (Spartan RTC@LHP) vs. Gabriel Delgado (Southwest Wrestlling Club)

7th - Jake Miller (Broken Arrow Wrestling Club) vs. Gus Cardinal (Valiant Wrestling Club)

70F

Champ. Round 1 - Landon Robideau (Cowboy RTC) Dec. Melvin Miller (Titan Mercury Wrestling Club (TMWC)), 5-0

Champ. Round 2 - Landon Robideau (Cowboy RTC) T.F. Melvin Miller (Titan Mercury Wrestling Club (TMWC)), 12-0 (4:43)

Champ. Round 3 - Landon Robideau (Cowboy RTC) Rule Melvin Miller (Titan Mercury Wrestling Club (TMWC)),

74

1st - Ladarion Lockett (Cowboy RTC) Dec. Kody Routledge (Cowboy RTC), 4-1

3rd - Haakon Peterson (Askren Wrestling Academy) Dec. Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah Wrestling Club), 4-1

5th - William Denny (Victory Elite Wrestling) vs. Mac Crosson (Sebolt Wrestling Academy)

7th - Camryn Howard (KD Training Center) vs. Jacob Herm (Jackrabbit Wrestling Club)

74F

Champ. Round 1 - Jayden James (KD Training Center/ TMWC) Dec. Ladarion Lockett (Cowboy RTC), 5-4

Champ. Round 2 - Jayden James (KD Training Center/ TMWC) Dec. Ladarion Lockett (Cowboy RTC), 4-2

Champ. Round 3 - Jayden James (KD Training Center/ TMWC) Rule Ladarion Lockett (Cowboy RTC),

79

1st - Joseph Jeter (Position Wrestling) F. Daniel Heiser (Tiger Style Wrestling Club), 2:34

3rd - Elliott Humphries (Pennsylvania RTC) Dec. Emmitt Sherlock (Cavalier Wrestling Club), 9-8

5th - Sullivan Ramos (Ranger Wrestling Club) vs. Mario Carini (Poway RTC)

7th - Isreal Ibarra (Arizona) vs. Benjamin Smith (EAP)

79F

Champ. Round 1 - Ryan Burton (SERTC- TMWC) Dec. Joseph Jeter (Position Wrestling), 10-7

Champ. Round 2 - Ryan Burton (SERTC- TMWC) Dec. Joseph Jeter (Position Wrestling), 8-1

Champ. Round 3 - Ryan Burton (SERTC- TMWC) Rule Joseph Jeter (Position Wrestling),

86

1st - Brock Mantanona (Cliff Keen Wrestling Club) Dec. Waylon Cressell (Panther Wrestling Club RTC), 10-10

3rd - Jarrett Wadsen (Jackrabbit Wrestling Club) T.F. Michael White (Cowboy RTC), 17-6 (4:49)

5th - Aaron Stewart (Toss Em Up Wrestling Academy) vs. Ronald Robinson (Eagle Regional Training Center)

7th - John Murphy (Gopher Wrestling Club) vs. Mario Hutcherson (Young Guns Wrestling Club)

86F

Champ. Round 1 - Aeoden Sinclair (Tiger Style Wrestling Club) Dec. Brock Mantanona (Cliff Keen Wrestling Club), 6-0

Champ. Round 2 - Aeoden Sinclair (Tiger Style Wrestling Club) T.F. Brock Mantanona (Cliff Keen Wrestling Club), 10-0 (1:42)

Champ. Round 3 - Aeoden Sinclair (Tiger Style Wrestling Club) Rule Brock Mantanona (Cliff Keen Wrestling Club),

92

1st - Karson Tompkins (Air Force Regional Training Center) Inj. Adam Waters (Steller Trained Wrestling), 1:42

3rd - Branson John (DMV RTC) Dec. Levi Bussey (Central Coast Regional Training Center), 7-2

5th - Andrew Reall (Bears RTC) vs. Tanner Hodgins (Shore Thing Wrestling Club)

7th - Lincoln Jipp (Big Game Wrestling Club) vs. Ladd Holman (Juab Wrestling Club)

92F

Champ. Round 1 - Jimmy Mastny (Relentless Training Center) F. Karson Tompkins (Air Force Regional Training Center), 3:31

Champ. Round 2 - Jimmy Mastny (Relentless Training Center) T.F. Karson Tompkins (Air Force Regional Training Center), 10-0 (1:53)

Champ. Round 3 - Jimmy Mastny (Relentless Training Center) Rule Karson Tompkins (Air Force Regional Training Center),

97

1st - Garett Kawczynski (Askren Wrestling Academy) Dec. Cason Howle (Wolfpack RTC), 6-3

3rd - Robert Platt (Tar Heel Wrestling Club) Dec. Carter Brown (Team Missouri Select), 18-10

5th - Evan McGuire (Minnesota RTC) vs. Maximus Konopka (South Side Wrestling Club)

7th - Thomas Reilly (Ranger Wrestling Club) Bye [first_name] [last_name] ([team_name]),

97F

Champ. Round 1 - Michael Boyle (Ohio Crazy Goats Wrestling Club) T.F. Garett Kawczynski (Askren Wrestling Academy), 10-0 (2:49)

Champ. Round 2 - Michael Boyle (Ohio Crazy Goats Wrestling Club) T.F. Garett Kawczynski (Askren Wrestling Academy), 10-0 (3:35)

Champ. Round 3 - Michael Boyle (Ohio Crazy Goats Wrestling Club) Rule Garett Kawczynski (Askren Wrestling Academy),

125

1st - Dreshaun Ross (Cowboy RTC) T.F. Michael Mocco (Hawkeye Wrestling Club), 11-0 (5:06)

3rd - Dean Bechtold (Steller Trained Wrestling) Dec. Jay Henderson (Spartan Combat RTC/ TMWC), 11-5

5th - Jacob Levy (Tar Heel Wrestling Club) vs. Rylan Kuhn (Air Force Regional Training Center)

7th - Ashton Honnold (Panther Wrestling Club RTC) Bye [first_name] [last_name] ([team_name]),

125F

Champ. Round 1 - Coby Merrill (NYAC) T.F. Dreshaun Ross (Cowboy RTC), 11-0 (4:08)

Champ. Round 2 - Dreshaun Ross (Cowboy RTC) Dec. Coby Merrill (NYAC), 9-2

Champ. Round 3 - Dreshaun Ross (Cowboy RTC) Dec. Coby Merrill (NYAC), 7-1