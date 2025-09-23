Dynasty Wrestling Earns the Elite 8 Championship Robes
On Saturday and Sunday, a dual meet tournament billed as the Elite 8 was contested at the Georgia International Convention Center with Dynasty winning the team title by a 46-20 tally in the finals versus Team Carnage. It was Dynasty’s third Elite 8 crown.
What is the Elite 8 Duals?
The teams are based in geographical areas from around the country, but they are not true teams in the sense of what you are used to seeing. These are top-notch all-star teams with rosters filled by wrestlers from multiple states. Recruitment is the name of this game.
Field strength by the numbers: 122 of 184 ranked
Of the 184 wrestlers over the twelve rosters, 122 of them appear in the first preseason rankings released by High School on SI. That 66% average goes up to 75% of the contestants if you remove the two teams with just three ranked wrestlers on their rosters (Misfits and Team Gotcha), leaving 116 ranked out of 154.
As is well known, star power is not indicative of the best teams and that unfolded here with the two squads having the most ranked guys, Minion Legends (14 of 16) and Team Thunder (13 of 15), not finishing in the top four. Both dropped quarterfinal matches to the eventual finalists. Two Pools of six teams led to an Elite 8 bracket to decide the champ.
Final recap: Dynasty 46, Team Carnage 20
Dynasty (16 wrestlers) and Carnage (15 wrestlers), both had twelve that appeared in the ranks. Dynasty handled Minions Legends, 34-28, and Carnage quieted the Thunder, 31-25. Dynasty’s semifinal foe, POWA (12 of 15 ranked), fell, 36-26, while Carnage got by the NJ Commission, 34-30, opposite them. With eleven of their fifteen in the rankings, the Commission ruled POWA for third, 36-22. POWA was last year’s team champion.
Semis & podium: Dynasty over POWA; Carnage past NJ Commission; Commission takes third
NJ edged Cormier WA (11 of 16 ranked), 33-30, in their quarter. Powa had an easier time with Black Mambas (10 of 15), 37-21. There was no placement match for the quarterfinal losers, but they did meet the loser from their side of the bracket with Thunder handling Cormier WA, 35-24, and Minion Legends defeating Black Mambas, 35-24. Dynasty met that fate a year ago. The other two teams who did not reach the Elite 8 were Stellar Trained (9 of 16 ranked) and Miami Hawks (12 of 15).
Dynasty ruled their Pool B action with a 37-27 win over Cormier WA. A 36-29 victory versus POWA was followed by a 37-28 count with Miami Hawks, which led to their initial encounter with Team Carnage that would end with a 35-26 score.
Turning-point rematches: Lorenzo Alston and Kage Jones flip results
We’re not going to get into the specifics of every difference between the two meetings (box scores are below), but we will note two who reversed losses that played a big role in the wider margin of victory in the second match, No. 8 Lorenzo Alston (North Carolina) and New Jersey’s Kage Jones (No. 18 at 165 pounds).
Alston (150 pounds) followed No. 1 Bo Bassett’s decking of Minnesota’s Davis Parrow (No. 2 at 150) in 1:17 at 144 pounds, with a surprisingly easy major decision of No. 20 Jeffery Huyvaert (Indiana), 13-4. Huyvaert scored the first takedown and then it was all Alston after that as he put four takedowns in the book. Alston lost a tight one to Huyvaert, 5-4, the first time.
Jones (157 pounds) received a loss by technical fall, 28-13, from No. 12 MJ Staples of Indiana on Saturday. A day later, it looked as if it may be headed in the same direction as Staples gained an 8-3 advantage and was in control. The tide shifted and a comeback ensued that saw Jones come out ahead, 14-11.
Those two wins were part of an eight-match winning streak to close the dual for Dynasty. In fact, Jones’ win gave his squad their first lead of the dual, 22-20. No. 1 Melvin Miller posted his second tech of Iowa’s No. 4 Maximus Dhabolt, 21-5, at 165 pounds to keep the winning going after Jones.
In the first encounter, No. 8 Jaydin O’Farrill (175 pounds) continued the upward trajectory he started at Fargo with a win over Maryland’s No. 2 Salah Tsarni by surprising No. 4 Mason Ontiveros (California), 9-8, in overtime tiebreaker. In the rematch, Ontiveros took the early lead when he won an upper body battle with O’Farrill. An escape led to a takedown by O’Farrill, then an ensuing escape for Ontiveros, when an injury befell the Californian with the score tied at four.
No. 5 Jimmy Mastny of Illinois used a big finish at 190 pounds to secure the dual win with a third period onslaught that took a scoreless bout with Honorable Mention Brady Brown (Pennsylvania) to a 7-2 final. No. 4 Aiden Cooley (Texas) won his 215-pound match by major decision over California’s Carter Vannest (No. 26 at 190). Heavyweight Preston Wagner of Nebraska closed it out with a cradle for the fall at 1:25 of Troy Ceja.
Carnage opened by claiming wins in five of the first seven bouts. Ohio’s Carter Smith teched Hogan Rice, 17-2, at 100 pounds to get Carnage started positively. Dynasty halted their joy with No. 3 Keegan Bassett’s pin of Bryce Fiore, 2:43, at 106, and Illinois’ Caleb Noble (No. 4 at 120 pounds) using three takedowns to defeat No. 11 Braiden Lotier (Pennsylvania), 9-4, at 113.
Carnage swept the next four matches from 120 to 138 pounds for their final points, which at the time, left them with a 20-9, lead that melted away with Dynasty’s impending streak of dominance.
At 120 pounds, No. 8 Mason Jakob (Tennessee) won a 1-0 match with top-ranked Dominic Munaretto (Illinois), where the only point scored was an escape for Jakob with Jakob riding out Munaretto the entire final frame. Munaretto won the first one, 7-3.
Piling big points on for Carnage was Pennsylvania’s Will Detar (No. 16 at 132 pounds) with a headlock to stick Iowa’s Weston Porter near the end of the first, 1:53, at 126. Honorable Mention Evan Sanati (Virginia, 132 pounds) added three more to Carnage’s count with a 14-10 win over Pennsylvania’s Kavin Muyleart (No. 28 at 120). Their final points came from No. 5 Camden Baum of Pennsylvania and his 10-4 decision of New Jersey’s Honorable Mention Nathan Braun at 138 pounds.
The two Bassett’s, Miller, and O’Farrill are from national powerhouse Bishop McCort in Pennsylvania. Both Bassetts and Miller were 7-0 over the two days. O’Farrill finished 6-1 with an unexpected loss to fellow Keystone State grappler, No. 19 Kyle Scott (Minion Legends), 10-6.
In addition to Ontiveros, O’Farrill picked up wins over another highly regarded foe from Michigan, JayDen Williams (POWA, No. 5 at 165 pounds), teching Williams both times, 15-0 and 17-2.
Mastny’s 7-0 run at 190 pounds included impressive victories over No. 2 Ryder Wilder (Georgia, POWA), twice (5-4 and 4-1), No. 6 Michael White (Cormier WA) of Indiana, 9-8, and Minnesota’s No. 9 John Murphy (Minion Legends), 4:52.
Munaretto (6-1) was 6-0 before falling to Jakob in the final match, with an 8-4 win over No. 6 JoJo Uhorchuk (Tennessee, Minion Legends). Wagner was also 6-1 at 285 pounds with two wins over Pennsylvania’s No. 26 Izzy Taylor (POWA).
Noble’s foray back down to 113 pounds after being up around 120 for the World Championships concluded with a 5-2 record and surprising losses to Honorable Mention Anthony Garza (California, Cormier WA) and Ohio’s unranked Brandon Bickerton (POWA). Mixed in those five wins was one over Bickerton in their second match and another over Georgia’s Ariah Mills (No. 1 at 106 pounds) who repped Minions Legends.
Cooley was 5-2 at 215 pounds where he spilt with POWA’s No. 11 Ronan An of Georgia and was upset by Honorable Mention Peter Mocco (Florida, Miami Hawks). Cooley decked Cormier WA’s No. 8 Kal-El Fluckiger (Arizona), 2:32, as well. Alston and Braun were 2-5. Jones finished 1-6.
It’s hard to describe how unbelievably difficult this gauntlet is. Matches that fans would be thrilled to have as tournament finals or semifinals at most events were happening with such a regular occurrence that you simply couldn’t watch every marquee matchup.
On mat 1, it’s No. 10 versus No. 8. Oh, look over here, it’s a two facing off with the five. Next up, a showdown of number five and seven, followed by an eight taking on number thirteen. These kinds of firepower meetings just went on and on and on for two heavy duty days. The ranked wrestlers are just faces in the crowd here. It’s hard to stand out when just about everyone’s an all-star like you.
Stock risers & upsets: Bickerton brothers, Alex Bajoras, Kiernan Meink, Mattox High, Tommy Schechterly, CJ Betz, Josh Piparo
That being said, there were a ridiculous number of noteworthy matches that occurred, far too many to mention all of them here. Full results can be found on Track Wrestling (search for “Elite 8 Duals 2025:”). We will mention some of the wrestlers who improved their stock the most this weekend.
The previously mentioned Brandon Bickerton is one such wrestler, who in addition to his win over Noble, also peeled off four other wins over folks in the report – No. 11 Lotier, Black Mamba’s No. 22 Jackson Shipley (Texas), NJ Commission’s No. 25 Charles Esposito (New Jersey), and Garza (HM).
Brandon’s brother, Austin, is also sitting just outside of the rankings but collected three huge wins that will force a change to that status as Austin discarded POWA’s No. 12 Case Bell (Indiana), Cormier WA’s No. 17 Dom Morrison (Pennsylvania), and Stellar Trained’s No. 18 Sam Wolford (Pennsylvania).
Massachusetts Heavyweight Alex Bajoras (NJ Commission) was another unranked combatant who rattled off three notable victories over Stellar Trained’s No. 12 James Hartleroad (Indiana), No. 26 Taylor, and Arizona’s Honorable Mention Zayne Candelaria (Black Mambas).
Three more who came in unheralded and stated cases for inclusion were Nebraska’s Kiernan Meink (Team Gotcha, 138 pounds), Tennessee’s Mattox High (Misfits, 150), and Pennsylvania’s Tommy Schechterly (Gotcha, 165). Meink blanked New Jersey’s No. 13 Gino Schinina (NJ Commission), 7-0, and beat Florida’s No. 20 Jovani Solis (Miami Hawks), 7-1.
High downed Huyvaert 11-4 and Pennsylvania’s Luke Knox (Stellar Trained, No. 25 at 157 pounds), 13-10 OT SV. Schechterly pinned Alaska’s No. 17 Zane Gerlach (Misfits) in 5:39.
Kyler Scott added one more upset to his sheet in addition to O’Farrill when he stuck California’s No. 5 Isai Fernandez (Team Thunder) in 1:52.
New Jersey’s No. 13 CJ Betz stated his case to move up the ratings as he authored three top ten wins, taking down No. 2 Wilder, 4-2, No. 6 White, 12-10, and a pin of No. 9 Murphy, 4:38.
Some other notable Garden State happenings were Josh Piparo (175 pounds) coming out of nowhere to pin two nationally ranked rivals, JayDen Williams (No. 5 at 165) and Pennsylvania’s AJ Corp (Stellar Trained, honorable mention at 157 pounds).
No. 10 Johnathan McGinty handed No. 6 Uhorchuk a 5-2 loss. No. 25 Esposito hung an 8-2 decision on No. 11 Lotier. No. 20 Shiloh Joyce decked POWA’s No. 10 Arav Pandey (Pennsylvania), 1:32.
All the Jersey wrestlers note above were members of the NJ Commission.
We don’t typically focus on negative storylines, but sometimes in sports, that’s what you get. Cormier WA’s Gus Cardinal experienced a slew of bad mojo at Elite 8. The Valiant Prep, Arizona product came in ranked No. 1 at 150 pounds after a stellar performance at Fargo.
The move up to 157 pounds proved challenging for Cardinal as he suffered losses to POWA’s Mason Peterson of Nebraska (No. 19 at 150 pounds), NJ Commission’s Honorable Mention Bradley Williams (Alabama), Gotcha’s Sammy Almedina (Pennsylvania, No. 29 at 165), and California’s No. 9 Chrstopher Creason (Thunder).
Other Notable Matches:
106-Eli Mendoza (Cormier WA) dec Pandey, 9-8
120-No. 9 Alez Rozas (LA, Black Mambas) dec No. 6 Uhorchuk, 4-1
120-Uhorchuk dec Rozas, 8-0
120-No. 23 Jovanni Tovar (FL, Miami Hawks) dec No. 8 Jakob, 12-11 UTB
120-Tovar dec No. 17 Morrison, 3-2
120-No. 18 Wolford dec No. 10 McGinty, 4-1 SV OT
126-No. 20 Dom Deputy (PA, POWA) maj dec No. 14 Tommy Marchetti (NJ, NJ Commission), 14-1
126-Deputy dec No. 9 Mikey Ruiz (TX, Black Mambas), 4-3
126-Deputy dec No. 16 Detar, 4-1
126-HM CJ Caines (PA, Team Gotcha) maj dec Marchetti, 18-6
138-No. 27 at 144, Greyson Music (PA, Stellar Trained) maj dec No. 13 Schinina
144-No. 15 Tyler Traves (VA, Black Mambas) dec No. 8 Joseph Toscano (CA, Team Thunder), 4-2
144-HM Ryan DeGeorge (NJ, NJ Commission) dec No. 26 Lincoln Robideau (MN, Minion Legends), 5-1
144-DeGeorge dec No. 18 Rocco Cassioppi (IL, POWA), 11-6
150-No. 7 Michael Turi (PA, Gotcha) dec No. 3 at 157, Dallas Russell (GA, Minion Legends), 2-1 TB 1
150-Brady Hand (HM) (VA, Black Mambas) dec Russell, 4-3
157-No. 15 Justus Heeg (IL, Black Mambas) dec No. 9 Christopher Creason (CA, Thunder), 5-1
157-No. 29 at 165, Sammy Almedina (PA, Gotcha) dec No. 1 Gus Cardinal (AZ, Cormier WA),
157-Almedina dec Creason, 7-2
165-No. 22 David Perez (RI, Black Mambas) pinned No. 12 Jake Robie (VA, Thunder), 4:09
165-Perez pinned No. 17 Gerlach, 5:39
165-HM Titus Norman (TN, Minion Legends) dec Robie, 12-7???
215-No. 14 Jason Singer (PA, Stellar Trained) dec No. 5 Cash Colbert (VA, Thunder)
215-Singer dec No. 7 Mick Moylan (CA, Black Mambas), 4-1 SV OT
285-HM Candelaria dec No. 12 Hartleroad, 6-1 TB 1
Dynasty’s Box Scores:
Pool B - Dynasty
Match #1 Round 1
Dynasty defeated Cormier WA 37-27
100 - Roman Fonseca (Cormier WA) over Hogan Rice (Dynasty) Dec 7-2
106 - Keegan Bassett (Dynasty) over Eli Mendoza (Cormier WA) TF 21-4
113 - Anthony Garza (Cormier WA) over Caleb Nobel (Dynasty) Dec 8-5
120 - Dom Munaretto (Dynasty) over Dom Morrison (Cormier WA) Fall 2:23
126 - Ignacio Villasenor (Cormier WA) over Weston Porter (Dynasty) Maj 10-2
132 - Moses Mendoza (Cormier WA) over Kevin Muyleart (Dynasty) Fall 1:47
138 - Kellen Wolbert (Cormier WA) over Nate Braun (Dynasty) Maj 15-6
144 - Bo Bassett (Dynasty) over Nick Meza (Cormier WA) TF 17-1
150 - Ivan Arias (Cormier WA) over Lorenzo Allston (Dynasty) Dec 5-3
157 - Gus Cardinal (Cormier WA) over Kage Jones (Dynasty) Maj 15-3
165 - Melvin Miller (Dynasty) over Kaleo Garcia (Cormier WA) Maj 19-9
175 - Jayden O`Farrill (Dynasty) over Bo Davis (Cormier WA) TF 18-3
190 - Jimmy Mastny (Dynasty) over Michael White (Cormier WA) Dec 9-8
215 - Cash Cooley (Dynasty) over Kal-el Fluckiger (Cormier WA) Fall 2:32
285 - Preston Wagner (Dynasty) over Leland Day (Cormier WA) Dec 4-0
Match #2 Round 2
Dynasty defeated POWA 36-29
100 - Kooper Deputy (POWA) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
106 - Keegan Bassett (Dynasty) over Arav Pandey (POWA) TF 18-2
113 - Brandon Bickerton (POWA) over Caleb Nobel (Dynasty) Dec 10-6
120 - Dom Munaretto (Dynasty) over Case Bell (POWA) Maj 11-1
126 - Dominic Deputy (POWA) over Weston Porter (Dynasty) Fall 4:35
132 - Karson Brown (POWA) over Kevin Muyleart (Dynasty) TF 18-1
138 - Nate Braun (Dynasty) over Blake Boyer (POWA) Dec 4-1
144 - Bo Bassett (Dynasty) over Rocco Cassioppi (POWA) TF 20-4
150 - Grayson Eggum (POWA) over Lorenzo Allston (Dynasty) Dec 6-2
157 - Mason Peterson (POWA) over Kage Jones (Dynasty) Fall 1:39
165 - Melvin Miller (Dynasty) over Brandon Bethea (POWA) TF 20-4
175 - Jayden O`Farrill (Dynasty) over Jayden Williams (POWA) TF 15-0
190 - Jimmy Mastny (Dynasty) over Ryder Wilder (POWA) Dec 5-4
215 - Cash Cooley (Dynasty) over Ronan An (POWA) Dec 8-1
285 - Preston Wagner (Dynasty) over Izzy Taylor (POWA) Dec 5-2
Match #3 Round 3
Dynasty defeated Miami Hawks 37-28
100 - Leonydes Peraza (Miami Hawks) over Hogan Rice (Dynasty) TF 17-2
106 - Keegan Bassett (Dynasty) over Jake Strickland (Miami Hawks) Inj 2:40
113 - Caleb Nobel (Dynasty) over Austin Brown (Miami Hawks) Dec 10-6
120 - Dom Munaretto (Dynasty) over Jovanni Tovar (Miami Hawks) Maj 16-7
126 - Braiden Weaver (Miami Hawks) over Weston Porter (Dynasty) Dec 7-4
132 - CJ Huerta (Miami Hawks) over Kevin Muyleart (Dynasty) TF 19-4
138 - Jovani Solis (Miami Hawks) over Nate Braun (Dynasty) Dec 4-1
144 - Bo Bassett (Dynasty) over Arman Williams (Miami Hawks) Fall 0:48
150 - Lorenzo Allston (Dynasty) over Jackson Butler (Miami Hawks) Dec 6-2
157 - Kalias Nazario (Miami Hawks) over Kage Jones (Dynasty) Dec 14-9
165 - Melvin Miller (Dynasty) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
175 - Jayden O`Farrill (Dynasty) over Brennan Warwick (Miami Hawks) Dec 7-2
190 - Jimmy Mastny (Dynasty) over CJ Pensiero (Miami Hawks) Fall 3:23
215 - Peter Mocco (Miami Hawks) over Cash Cooley (Dynasty) SV-1 4-1
285 - Michael Mocco (Miami Hawks) over Preston Wagner (Dynasty) Fall 2:15
Match #4 Round 4
Dynasty defeated Team Carnage 35-26
100 - Carter Smith (Team Carnage) over Hogan Rice (Dynasty) TF 19-3
106 - Keegan Bassett (Dynasty) over Bryce Fiore (Team Carnage) TF 17-1
113 - Caleb Nobel (Dynasty) over Braiden Lotier (Team Carnage) Dec 9-2
120 - Dom Munaretto (Dynasty) over Mason Jakob (Team Carnage) Dec 7-3
126 - Will Detar (Team Carnage) over Weston Porter (Dynasty) Fall 1:26
132 - Evan Sanati (Team Carnage) over Kevin Muyleart (Dynasty) Dec 6-1
138 - Camden Baum (Team Carnage) over Nate Braun (Dynasty) Maj 10-2
144 - Bo Bassett (Dynasty) over Davis Parrow (Team Carnage) TF 20-3
150 - Jeffrey Huyvaert (Team Carnage) over Lorenzo Allston (Dynasty) Dec 5-4
157 - MJ Staples (Team Carnage) over Kage Jones (Dynasty) TF 28-13
165 - Melvin Miller (Dynasty) over Maximus Dhabolt (Team Carnage) TF 19-4
175 - Jayden O`Farrill (Dynasty) over Mason Ontiveros (Team Carnage) TB-1 9-8
190 - Jimmy Mastny (Dynasty) over Carter Vannest (Team Carnage) Maj 10-0
215 - Cash Cooley (Dynasty) over Brady Brown (Team Carnage) Maj 10-0
285 - Preston Wagner (Dynasty) over Troy Ceja (Team Carnage) Dec 6-0
Match #1 Quarterfinal
Dynasty defeated Minion Legends 34-28
100 - Jackson Thorn (Minion Legends) over Hogan Rice (Dynasty) SV-1 11-8
106 - Keegan Bassett (Dynasty) over Hudson Chittum (Minion Legends) TF 20-4
113 - Caleb Nobel (Dynasty) over Arriah Mills (Minion Legends) UTB 6-5
120 - Dom Munaretto (Dynasty) over JoJo Uhorchuk (Minion Legends) Dec 8-4
126 - Antonio Mills (Minion Legends) over Weston Porter (Dynasty) Fall 2:27
132 - DJ Clarke (Minion Legends) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
138 - John Stew (Minion Legends) over Nate Braun (Dynasty) Dec 2-1
144 - Bo Bassett (Dynasty) over Lincoln Robideau (Minion Legends) TF 22-7
150 - Dallas Russell (Minion Legends) over Lorenzo Allston (Dynasty) Dec 4-2
157 - Harrison Murdock (Minion Legends) over Kage Jones (Dynasty) Maj 17-7
165 - Melvin Miller (Dynasty) over Titus Norman (Minion Legends) Fall 1:36
175 - Kyle Scott (Minion Legends) over Jayden O`Farrill (Dynasty) Dec 10-6
190 - Jimmy Mastny (Dynasty) over John Murphy (Minion Legends) Fall 4:52
215 - Cash Cooley (Dynasty) over Kendal Hoare (Minion Legends) Dec 7-6
285 - Preston Wagner (Dynasty) over Jackson Locke (Minion Legends) Dec 6-1
Match #2 Semifinal
Dynasty defeated POWA 36-26
100 - Kooper Deputy (POWA) over Hogan Rice (Dynasty) Fall 0:53
106 - Keegan Bassett (Dynasty) over Arav Pandey (POWA) Maj 11-0
113 - Caleb Nobel (Dynasty) over Brandon Bickerton (POWA) Dec 4-0
120 - Dom Munaretto (Dynasty) over Case Bell (POWA) Maj 14-3
126 - Dominic Deputy (POWA) over Weston Porter (Dynasty) TF 19-3
132 - Karson Brown (POWA) over Kevin Muyleart (Dynasty) TF 21-3
138 - Nate Braun (Dynasty) over Blake Boyer (POWA) Dec 6-2
144 - Bo Bassett (Dynasty) over Rocco Cassioppi (POWA) TF 19-4
150 - Grayson Eggum (POWA) over Lorenzo Allston (Dynasty) Dec 7-4
157 - Mason Peterson (POWA) over Kage Jones (Dynasty) Maj 14-5
165 - Melvin Miller (Dynasty) over Brandon Bethea (POWA) Fall 1:16
175 - Jayden O`Farrill (Dynasty) over Jayden Williams (POWA) TF 17-2
190 - Jimmy Mastny (Dynasty) over Ryder Wilder (POWA) Dec 4-1
215 - Ronan An (POWA) over Cash Cooley (Dynasty) Dec 3-2
285 - Preston Wagner (Dynasty) over Izzy Taylor (POWA) Dec 8-2
Match #3 1st Place Match
Dynasty defeated Team Carnage 46-20
100 - Carter Smith (Team Carnage) over Hogan Rice (Dynasty) TF 17-2
106 - Keegan Bassett (Dynasty) over Bryce Fiore (Team Carnage) Fall 2:43
113 - Caleb Nobel (Dynasty) over Braiden Lotier (Team Carnage) Dec 9-4
120 - Mason Jakob (Team Carnage) over Dom Munaretto (Dynasty) Dec 1-0
126 - Will Detar (Team Carnage) over Weston Porter (Dynasty) Fall 1:53
132 - Evan Sanati (Team Carnage) over Kevin Muyleart (Dynasty) Dec 14-10
138 - Camden Baum (Team Carnage) over Nate Braun (Dynasty) Dec 10-4
144 - Bo Bassett (Dynasty) over Davis Parrow (Team Carnage) Fall 1:17
150 - Lorenzo Allston (Dynasty) over Jeffrey Huyvaert (Team Carnage) Maj 13-4
157 - Kage Jones (Dynasty) over MJ Staples (Team Carnage) Dec 14-11
165 - Melvin Miller (Dynasty) over Maximus Dhabolt (Team Carnage) TF 21-5
175 - Jayden O`Farrill (Dynasty) over Mason Ontiveros (Team Carnage) MFF
190 - Jimmy Mastny (Dynasty) over Brady Brown (Team Carnage) Dec 7-2
215 - Cash Cooley (Dynasty) over Carter Vannest (Team Carnage) Maj 10-2
285 - Preston Wagner (Dynasty) over Troy Ceja (Team Carnage) Fall 1:25
Third Place Match Box Score:
NJ Commission defeated POWA 36-22
100 - Kooper Deputy (POWA) over Anthony Lopera (NJ Commission) TF 17-2
106 - Shiloh Joyce (NJ Commission) over Arav Pandey (POWA) Maj 11-0
113 - Brandon Bickerton (POWA) over Charlie Espo (NJ Commission) Dec 7-2
120 - Johnathan McGinty (NJ Commission) over Case Bell (POWA) SV-1 4-1
126 - Dominic Deputy (POWA) over Tommy Marchetti (NJ Commission) Maj 14-1
132 - Dale Corbin (NJ Commission) over Karson Brown (POWA) Dec 5-4
138 - Gino Schinina (NJ Commission) over Blake Boyer (POWA) Dec 5-1
144 - Ryan DeGeorge (NJ Commission) over Rocco Cassioppi (POWA) Dec 11-6
150 - Grayson Eggum (POWA) over Braylon Gonzales (NJ Commission) Maj 15-5
157 - Mason Peterson (POWA) over Bradley Williams (NJ Commission) Fall 3:48
165 - Jake Hughes (NJ Commission) over Brandon Bethea (POWA) TF 23-5
175 - Josh Piparo (NJ Commission) over Jayden Williams (POWA) Fall 2:24
190 - CJ Betz (NJ Commission) over Ryder Wilder (POWA) Dec 4-2
215 - Max Konopk (NJ Commission) over Ronan An (POWA) Dec 4-0
285 - Alex Bajoras (NJ Commission) over Izzy Taylor (POWA) Dec 4-1