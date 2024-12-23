Faith Christian Academy (PA) Roars to Beast of the East Victory
Pennsylvania’s No. 2 Faith Christian Academy is now two-for-two in tournament appearances ending in championships as they captured the Beast of the East title on Sunday evening at the Bob Carpenter Center on the Campus of the University of Delaware. The Lions outpointed runner-up No. 5 Lake Highland Prep of Florida by 21, 276.5-255.5.
Faith Christian put a tournament high four in the finals and came away with two champions, No. 1 Fred Bachman (113) and No. 2 Adam Walters (190).
Bachmann won by a razor-thin margin of 1-0 over No. 29 Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH). Waters also won by a one-point margin, 5-4, over No. 5 Lane Foard (Benedictine Prep, VA), a wrestler he pinned two weeks ago in the Ironman finals.
Settling for second were No. 4 Joe Bachmann (120) and No. 21 Chase Hontz (157). Picking up third place finishes were No. 13 Max Stein (150) and No. 10 Mark Effendian (285).
No. 10 Cael Weidemoyer placed fourth for the Lions at 165. Taking fifth were Mason Wagner (144, Honorable Mention) and No. 13 Nick Singer (175). No. 21 Jason Singer was sixth at 215 and No. 7 Gauge Botero landed in the seventh position at 126. Faith Christian’s eleven award winners paced the field.
Lake Highland Prep had eight guys place, but no one who reached the podium for them was lighter than 138lbs. Their three champs were the most of any team, No. 7 Zeno Moore (144), No. 9 Claudio Torres (165), and No. 11 Jacob Levy (285) earned top honors in their brackets.
Moore came out ahead of No. 8 Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ), 4-1. Torres fended off the young and tenacious No. 13 Salah Tsarni of Bullis Prep in Maryland, 4-3. Levy rang up a major decision of unranked Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph’s Regional, NJ), 10-2. To reach the finals, Levy avenged two previous losses to Effendian from Super 32 and Ironman, with a 7-3 semifinal victory.
Two of the Highlanders third place finishers pulled off upsets in the consolation finals as No. 12 Lucas Boe (157) defeated No. 10 Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic, NJ), 2-1 TB1, and No. 9 Robert Kucharczk downed No. 6 Vincenzo LaValle (Hanover Park, NJ), 8-0. No. 8 Jayce Paridon joined them in the third spot at 138.
No. 23 Charlie DeSena was fourth at 144 and No. 18 Alex Smith took seventh at 215.
No. 9 Malvern Prep was sitting atop the field at the end of wrestling on Saturday. They would fall back and place third in the team race with 236.5 points. They put nine on the podium but only had one finalist who did claim the title at 106 in No. 5 Justin Farnsworth, who rolled to a 12-1 major decision of Nico Emili (Bethlehem Catholic, PA).
Emili upset to Marylanders to reach that match, taking out HM Tyler Verceles (Loyola Blakefield), 14-2, in the semis, and No. 10 Corey Brown (Mt. St. Joseph), 5-3, in the quarters.
No. 11 Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (120) and No. 6 Matthew O’Neill (126) were third for Malvern. O’Neill beat Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) 7-0 in his placement match to gain instant revenge after Anello beat him in the quarters, 3-1.
Other Malvern Prep grapplers to reach the podium were No. 16 Tyler Conroy (4th at 132), No. 27 Lukas Zalota (5th at 285), Jason Torres (6th at 138), Chase Hetrick (7th at 165), and two who finished eighth, Raymond Fitzgerald (150) and No. 26 Stosh Zalota (215).
Norwin’s No. 10 Landon Sidun pulled off the biggest upset in the championship finals when he won an overtime tiebreaker, 2-1, over No. 4 Joe Bachmann at 120lbs.
The other big upset in the gold medal round was No. 2 William Henckel (Blair Academy) taking out No. 1 Ryan Burton (St. Joseph Regional), 5-3. Burton won a 4-2 decision over Henckel in the Junior Freestyle Finals at Fargo over the summer. Henckel’s second straight crown led his team to a fourth-place finish.
Burton falling short of the title was a microcosm of St. Joseph Regional’s weekend escapades. They came in as the No. 3 team in the nation, ahead of Lake Highland and Malvern, but placed sixth. Yes, they were missing a few starters, but underperformance and injury derailed their train. Heavyweight Alvarez, who reached the finals, was one of their rare bright spots.
No. 19 JoJo Burke placed seventh at 106, losing to HM Verecles along the way. No. 5 Johnathon McGinty placed eighth and lost to three wrestlers he was favored to beat, Littleton-Mascaro, No. 17 Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA), and unranked Nicholas Salamone (Easton, PA). No. 5 Adrian DeJesus was injured at 138 and did not reach the podium.
No. 1 Anthony Knox (St. John Vianney, NJ) looked like he was on his way to a tech fall win in his 126lb showdown with No. 4 Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic). But Dillard seemed to figure something out ahead of the third period and was able to shut down Knox’s scoring as the match ended with a 13-3 major decision. For Knox, it was his third Beast title as he did not appear here as a freshman.
One more Jersey guy claimed the top spot at his weight as 138lber, No. 6 Caedyn Ricciardi decked fellow Garden Stater, No. 29 Carson Walsh (Pope John XXIII), in the second period, 3:31. Walsh upset No. 8 Paridon in the semis, 7-4 OT Sudden Victory.
Two others from Pennsylvania locked down championships, No.2 Aaron Seidel (North Lebanon, 132) and No. 5 Tahir Parkins (Nazareth, 144). Seidel blanked No. 7 Tyler DeKraker (Chantilly, VA), 4-0. Parkins secured a takedown in the first overtime frame to beat No. 13 Eren Sement (Council Rock North, PA), 4-1.
The other two brackets were claimed by Virginians, No. 9 Chase Van Hoven (Brooke Point, 157) and HM Cash Colbert (Paul VI, 215). Van Hoven clocked an 11-1 major decision of Hontz. Colbert upset Blair Academy’s Peter Snyder (No. 18 at 190lbs), 3-1.
Team Scores (Top15):
1-Faith Christian Academy, PA 276.5
2-Lake Highland Prep, FL 255.5
3-Malvern Prep, PA 236.5
4-Blair Academy, NJ 165.5
5-Brecksville, OH 150
6-St. Joseph’s Regional, NJ 144
7-Bethlehem Catholic, PA 134.5
8-Bergen Catholic, NJ 129
9-Northfield Mount Hermon, MA 118
10-St. Peter’s Prep, NJ 118
11-St. John Vianney, NJ 98
12-Thomas Jefferson, PA 88
13-St. Christopher’s, VA 84
14-Nazareth, PA 83.5
15-New York Military Academy, NY 82.5
Individual Results
106
1st Place Match
Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep) 6-0, So. over Nico Emili (Bethlehem Catholic) 14-3, Fr. (MD 12-1)
3rd Place Match
Corey Brown (Mount St Joes) 12-1, Fr. over Max Berman (Germantown Academy) 19-2, Fr. (Dec 4-0)
5th Place Match
Tyler Verceles (Loyola Blakefield) 16-2, Fr. over Edward George (Blair Academy) 10-5, Fr. (M. For.)
7th Place Match
JoJo Burke (St Joseph Regional) 5-2, Fr. over Royce Wetzler (Benedictine College Prep) 12-5, So. (Dec 4-1)
113
1st Place Match
Fred Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy) 11-0, Fr. over Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville) 57-12, Jr. (Dec 1-0)
3rd Place Match
Julian Rios (Phillips Academy) 11-1, Jr. over Malachi Stratton (Sussex Central) 15-6, Sr. (MD 14-4)
5th Place Match
Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach) 16-2, Jr. over Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley) 12-4, So. (TB-1 2-1)
7th Place Match
Charles Esposito (St Joseph Regional) 5-2, Jr. over Michael Daly (Cranford) 6-3, Jr. (MD 11-1)
120
1st Place Match
Landon Sidun (Norwin) 13-0, So. over Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy) 12-1, So. (TB-1 3-2)
3rd Place Match
Lukas Littleton Mascaro (Malvern Prep) 6-1, Jr. over Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett) 14-2, Jr. (UTB 1-1)
5th Place Match
Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic) 12-2, Jr. over Oumar Tounkara (NY Military Academy) 11-4, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
7th Place Match
Nicholas Salamone (Easton Area Hs) 40-11, Jr. over John Mcginty (St Joseph Regional) 4-3, Jr. (Dec 1-0)
126
1st Place Match
Anthony Knox (St John Vianney) 42-0, Sr. over Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic) 79-7, Jr. (MD 13-3)
3rd Place Match
Matthew O`Neill (Malvern Prep) 8-1, Fr. over Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy) 11-4, So. (Dec 7-0)
5th Place Match
Gabriel Ballard (Northampton) 53-9, So. over Harrison Haffner (Brecksville) 35-15, Sr. (MD 11-0)
7th Place Match
Gauge Botero (Faith Christian Academy) 11-5, Sr. over Colton Hagerty (Washington Township) 4-3, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
132
1st Place Match
Aaron Seidel (Northern Lebanon) 9-0, Sr. over Tyler Dekraker (Chantilly) 14-1, Jr. (Dec 4-0)
3rd Place Match
Patrick O`Keefe (St John Vianney) 40-11, Sr. over Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep) 7-2, Jr. (TB-1 4-2)
5th Place Match
Musa Tamaradze (NY Military Academy) 15-2, Sr. over Nathan Braun (Bergen Catholic) 5-3, Jr. (Dec 4-1)
7th Place Match
Luke Satriano (Valley Central) 12-4, Sr. over Vincent Paino (St Joseph Regional) 4-1, Jr. (M. For.)
138
1st Place Match
Caedyn Ricciardi (St Peter Prepatory) 10-0, Sr. over Carson Walsh (Pope John XXIII) 9-1, . (Fall 3:31)
3rd Place Match
Jayce Paridon (Lake Highland Preparatory School) 6-1, Sr. over Anthony Lucchiani (Sherando) 17-2, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
5th Place Match
Camryn Howard (Bellport ) 7-2, . over Jason Torres (Malvern Prep) 6-3, Sr. (MD 11-2)
7th Place Match
Gunner Andrick (Point Pleasant) 5-2, Sr. over Zane Leitzel (Archbishop Spalding) 10-4, Jr. (MD 11-2)
144
1st Place Match
Tahir Parkins (Nazareth) 13-0, Sr. over Eren Sement (Council Rock North) 11-1, Sr. (SV-1 4-1)
3rd Place Match
Tyler Traves (Mountain View) 53-3, Jr. over Charlie Desena (Lake Highland Preparatory School) 5-2, Jr. (Dec 8-2)
5th Place Match
Mason Wagner (Faith Christian Academy) 12-5, Jr. over Walker Turley (St Christopher) 8-5, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
7th Place Match
Jake Zaltsman (St John Vianney) 33-9, Sr. over Anthony Depaul (St Augustine) 8-3, Jr. (TB-2 2-1)
150
1st Place Match
Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Preparatory School) 7-0, Jr. over Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven Regional) 46-4, So. (Dec 4-1)
3rd Place Match
Max Stein (Faith Christian Academy) 11-4, Sr. over Tyler Hood (St Christopher) 9-4, Sr. (Dec 5-0)
5th Place Match
Rhett Washleski (Hunterdon Central Reg) 8-2, Jr. over Luke Scholz (Cranford) 5-3, Jr. (Inj. 1:19)
7th Place Match
Jackson Albert (Saucon Valley) 12-3, Jr. over Raymond Fitzgerald (Malvern Prep) 7-1, So. (M. For.)
157
1st Place Match
Chase Van Hoven (Brooke Point) 11-3, Sr. over Chase Hontz (Faith Christian Academy) 9-3, Sr. (MD 11-1)
3rd Place Match
Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Preparatory School) 7-1, So. over Joseph Canova (Bergen Catholic) 6-2, Jr. (TB-1 2-1)
5th Place Match
Charlie Scanlan (Bethlehem Catholic) 100-32, Sr. over Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson) 10-1, Sr. (M. For.)
7th Place Match
Billy Tyler (Brentsville) 17-2, Jr. over Kross Cassidy (Fairfax) 17-4, Jr. (Dec 9-7)
165
1st Place Match
Claudio Torres (Lake Highland Preparatory School) 5-0, Sr. over Salah Tsarni (Bullis Prep) 11-2, So. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
Bradlee Farrer (Pleasant Grove) 72-15, Sr. over Cael Weidemoyer (Faith Christian Academy) 12-4, Jr. (Dec 8-1)
5th Place Match
jake robie (Christiansburg) 8-2, Jr. over Shane McFillin (Bethlehem Catholic) 86-27, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
7th Place Match
Chase Hetrick (Malvern Prep) 5-2, Fr. over Josh Piparo (St Peter Prepatory) 11-2, . (M. For.)
175
1st Place Match
William Henckel (Blair Academy) 15-0, Sr. over Ryan Burton (St Joseph Regional) 5-1, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
Bode Marlow (Thomas Jefferson) 12-1, Sr. over Emmitt Sherlock (Gilman School) 15-3, Sr. (Dec 2-1)
5th Place Match
Nick Singer (Faith Christian Academy) 12-4, So. over Benjamin Smith (NY Military Academy) 12-4, Sr. (Dec 4-0)
7th Place Match
Elliott Humphries (Northfield Mt Hermon) 10-3, . over Jordan Chapman (Cranford) 4-2, Sr. (M. For.)
190
1st Place Match
Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy) 12-0, Jr. over Lane Foard (Benedictine College Prep) 9-2, Sr. (Dec 5-4)
3rd Place Match
Robert Kucharczk (Lake Highland Preparatory School) 7-1, Sr. over Vincenzo LaValle (Hanover Park) 7-2, Sr. (MD 8-0)
5th Place Match
devin downes (Plainedge) 8-2, . over Tanner Hodgins (Howell) 5-3, So. (Dec 4-0)
7th Place Match
Isael Perez (NY Military Academy) 12-2, Sr. over Sepanta Ahanj-Elias (Bullis Prep) 7-3, Sr. (Fall 1:59)
215
1st Place Match
Cash Colbert (St Paul VI Catholic) 19-0, Jr. over Peter Snyder (Blair Academy) 12-4, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
Conor Delaney (Rumson-Fair Haven Regional) 85-26, Sr. over Dylan Greenstein (Northfield Mt Hermon) 8-2, Sr. (Dec 1-0)
5th Place Match
Riley McPherson (Brecksville) 35-11, Sr. over Jason Singer (Faith Christian Academy) 7-5, Jr. (Dec 7-6)
7th Place Match
Alex Smith (Lake Highland Preparatory School) 4-2, Sr. over Stosh Zalota (Malvern Prep) 3-3, Sr. (MD 11-1)
285
1st Place Match
Jacob Levy (Lake Highland Preparatory School) 5-0, Sr. over Cristian Alvarez (St Joseph Regional) 5-1, Jr. (MD 10-2)
3rd Place Match
Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy) 10-2, Jr. over James Bechter (Northfield Mt Hermon) 8-1, Jr. (M. For.)
5th Place Match
Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep) 5-2, So. over Benjamin Shue (Bergen Catholic) 4-3, Sr. (Dec 5-0)
7th Place Match
Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown) 6-2, Jr. over Dante Donaldson (The Hill School) 16-4, Sr. (Fall 2:21)