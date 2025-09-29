Lake Highland Prep Wrestlers Shine at Cedar Point with Four Elite Titles, Upsets Fuel Surprises
The preseason is for tuning up, figuring things out, trying new things, and being open to the unknown. The unknown is exactly what awaited the athletes that flooded the Cedar Point Sports Center in Sandusky, Ohio on Saturday and Sunday. With this being the first big bracketed competition for most since Fargo, a lot of uncertainty was ahead.
Nadav Nafshi Headlines Lake Highland’s Four Elite Champs
Brackets were busted but for the most part the expected cream rose to the top. One wrestler who fell into the busted bracket category was Lake Highland Prep’s Nadav Nafshi (165 pounds), one of four Highlander champs in the Elite High School Division, which were contested on Saturday with the Varsity on Sunday.
Nafshi was a National Prep Tournament runner-up at Pennsylvania’s Germantown Academy last year but has made the southward trek for his senior campaign to join a Florida National Powerhouse, coached by Mike Palazzo, who has a knack for turning wrestlers like Nafshi into national stars.
The early returns are positive for Nafshi and Palazzo as the top spot was secured with two upsets from a wrestler who appeared more confident than just seven months ago in Lehigh. Nafshi came in unranked by High School on SI and picked up a win over No. 5 Jay’Den Williams (Michigan), 7-5, in the semis, then completed the title run with a 10-0 major decision of Illinois’ Liam Kelly (No. 27 at 157 pounds).
Layne, DeSena and Moore Add to Highlander Dominance
Another Highlander who outperformed expectations was 106-pounder Lucas Layne. Layne’s championship match was uneventful as he was given the crown by forfeiture from No. 17 Cohen Reer of Ohio. Layne beat Tennessee’s Noah Watkins in the semifinals. Watkins defeated No. 19 Brody Compau of Michigan twice, including the third-place match. Compau hung a few losses on Layne last year in the middle school circuit.
The two other Elite Champions were No. 3 Charlie DeSena (150 pounds) and Zeno Moore (157). DeSena edged Pennsylvania’s Jason Dube, who attended Ohio’s Spire Academy last year. Dube (No. 28 at 144 pounds) beat No. 15 Parker Reynolds (Indiana), 12-10, in the quarterfinals.
Moore handled No. 12 Matthew Staples of Indiana, 7-4, after Staples upset No. 5 Blake Cosby (Michigan), 5-2, in the semis. Two Highlanders finished second in the Elite field, Honorable Mention Miguel Rojas (175 pounds) and Colton Bell (190). Liam Davis (No. 6 at 113 pounds) placed fifth at 120. Placing seventh were No. 27 Yandel Morales (138 pounds) and Ronin Gault (175).
Varsity Division Sees Plotner and MacIntosh Take Crowns
Two Lake Highland grapplers secured titles in the High School Varsity segment, Clint Plotner (138 pounds) and Colby MacIntosh (150).
“It has been a bit since Fargo, so for those of our guys that did compete this weekend it was nice to see them get some rust off,” Palazzo said. (I) definitely was able to happily see some significant gains, but more importantly, it was a big help in getting us to see some faults that need to be worked on. As always, super proud of the crew. Next Stop Super 32.”
Michigan’s Tollison and Valkenburg Spark Big Wins
Another big mover and shaker came from Michigan, Logan Tollison, who was unranked as a heavyweight and claimed the top honors on the strength of two upset victories. The first in the semifinals against No. 12 James Hartleroad from Indiana, 4-2, and then a gold medal bout, 6-0, smoking of No. 19 Elijah Schunke (South Dakota).
Georgia’s Cody Clarke (No. 20 at 113 pounds) was the wrestler that kicked Lake Highland’s Davis into the consolation rounds with a 4-0 blanking in the semis, then followed that up with a blazing, 18-2 technical fall over Illinois’ Chazz Robinson, a junior, who spent his freshman year at Lake Highland Prep. Robinson decked Honorable Mention Layne Martin (Michigan), in the quarters.
Georgia’s Mills Brothers Add to Family Legacy
The Mills’ handled business for Georgia and Ariah Mills (No. 1 at 106 pounds) won a hard-fought decision, 2-0, over Ohio’s No. 27 Jarreau Walker in the 113-pound final. Walker kept Tee Mills from making it an all-Mills final at 113 with a 6-0 shutout in the semis. Antonio Mills (No. 2 at 126 pounds) won the 132-pound title by tech, 16-1, against Illinois’ No. 18 Vince Jasinski.
Indiana’s Reynolds and White Claim Statement Victories
One of Indiana’s champions, No. 19 Braylon Reynolds, earned his title berth with a 4-1 upset in sudden victory versus No. 7 Zach Stewart of Illinois in the 138-pound semifinals. Reynolds’ final foe, whom he defeated by tech, 17-2, Ashten Haley of New York used his own upset run to reach the finals, downing Fargo Champion No. 20 Jovani Solis (Florida), 3-2 in overtime, and Honorable Mention Landyn Shaffer (New York), 1-0. Solis defeated Shaffer in the 16U 138-pound Fargo Finals.
At 190 pounds, No. 6 Michael White accounted for Indiana’s second crown with a 21-5 tech fall of Lake Highland’s Bell. Pennsylvania’s Chris Dennis (No. 23 at 165) won the 175-pound final, 5-0, over another Highlander, Rojas.
Michigan crowned two champs, Mason Katschor (126 pounds) and Grayson Valkenburg (98). Katschor (honorable mention) beat Indiana’s Jensen Boyd, 4-2, in the final and also took care of Georgia’s Gabe Swann (No. 17 at 113 pounds), 9-5. Valkenburg won a 16-11 decision over Ohio’s Grady Moos.
Other Notable Champs From Florida, Pennsylvania and California
Another Floridian was responsible for winning the 144-pound title as Mason Basile posted a 5-1 tally over New York’s Maverick Beckwith. California’s Adan Castillo was crowned the 215-pound champ after blanking Florida’s Jeremiah Chavis, 3-0. Chavis won the 250-pound HS Varsity gold.
ELITE RESULTS
High School Elite - 98
1st Place Match
Grayson Van Valkenburg (Unattached) won by decision over Grady Moos (Unattached) (Dec 16-11)
3rd Place Match
Reese Babcock (Unattached) won by decision over Dominick Sindone (Unattached) (Dec 4-0)
5th Place Match
Gavin Boller (Unattached) won by major decision over Rocco Valvano (Unattached) (Maj 11-2)
7th Place Match
Logan Raske (Unattached) won by major decision over Cooper Combs (Unattached) (Maj 8-0)
High School Elite - 106
1st Place Match
Lucas Layne (Unattached) won by forfeit over Cohen Reer (Unattached) (FF)
3rd Place Match
Noah Watkins (Unattached) won by decision over Brody Compau (Unattached) (Dec 7-3)
5th Place Match
Jackson Soney (Unattached) won by decision over Derik Kiefer (Roundtree Wrestling) (Dec 7-0)
7th Place Match
Wyatt Sartori (Unattached) won by forfeit over Mason DellaPenta (Unattached) (FF)
High School Elite - 113
1st Place Match
Ariah Mills (Roundtree Wrestling) won by decision over Jarreau Walker (Unattached) (Dec 2-0)
3rd Place Match
Teequavious Mills (Roundtree Wrestling) won by decision over Benito Barnhart (Unattached) (Dec 1-0)
5th Place Match
Paden Alyea (Skyline) won by decision over Jaxson Boucher (Unattached) (Dec 6-3)
7th Place Match
Dylan Nieuwenhuis (Unattached) won by decision over Koa DeLoach (Unattached) (Dec 7-6)
High School Elite - 120
1st Place Match
Cody Clarke (Roundtree Wrestling) won by tech fall over Chazz Robinson (Victory Elite) (TF 18-2)
3rd Place Match
Cooper Merli (New York Military Academy) won by major decision over Nathan Lyttle (Unattached) (Maj 15-4)
5th Place Match
Liam Davis (Unattached) won by decision over Lazaro Soto (Eagle Empire) (Dec 6-1)
7th Place Match
Layne Martin (Unattached) won by medical forfeit over Derion Williams (Unattached) (MFF)
High School Elite - 126
1st Place Match
Mason Katschor (Unattached) won by decision over Jensen Boyd (Unattached) (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
Gabe Swann (Baylor ) won by decision over Brendon Oehme (Unattached) (Dec 1-0)
5th Place Match
Cullen Edwards (Unattached) won by decision over Lucas Barrios (Kongkrete) (Dec 8-2)
7th Place Match
Mason Haines (Unattached) won by decision over Aiden Ohl (Unattached) (Dec 4-1)
High School Elite - 132
1st Place Match
Antonio Mills (Unattached) won by tech fall over Vince Jasinski (Unattached) (TF 16-1)
3rd Place Match
Wyatt Lees (Unattached) won by decision over Alexander Denkins (Perrysburg) (Dec 4-1)
5th Place Match
Max Philpot (Unattached) won by medical forfeit over Ryan Totten (Unattached) (MFF)
7th Place Match
Rocco Czarnecki (Unattached) won by medical forfeit over Christopher Noto (Unattached) (MFF)
High School Elite - 138
1st Place Match
Braylon Reynolds (Unattached) won by tech fall over Ashten Haley (Unattached) (TF 17-2)
3rd Place Match
Jovani Solis (Gladiator Wrestling) won by decision over Zach Stewart (Unattached) (Dec 4-3)
5th Place Match
Bodie Abbey (Unattached) won by decision over Jake Austin (Unattached) (Dec 7-1)
7th Place Match
Yandel Morales (Unattached) won by decision over Deacon Morgan (Wrestling University) (Dec 9-4)
High School Elite - 144
1st Place Match
Mason Basile (Unattached) won by decision over Maverick Beckwith (Unattached) (Dec 5-1)
3rd Place Match
Carter Price (Unattached) won by decision over Eddie Kessen (Unattached) (Dec 7-1)
5th Place Match
Antwain Adams (Unattached) won by medical forfeit over Sully Karmon (Perrysburg) (MFF)
7th Place Match
Jaxon Jorgensen (Unattached) won by major decision over Marcus Malone (Unattached) (Maj 8-0)
High School Elite - 150
1st Place Match
Charlie Desena (Unattached) won by decision over Jason Dube (Unattached) (Dec 2-1)
3rd Place Match
Brooklyn Pickett (Unattached) won by decision over Dominic Way (Unattached) (Dec 8-3)
5th Place Match
Jeffrey Huyvaert (Unattached) won by medical forfeit over Ashton Hobson (Unattached) (MFF)
7th Place Match
Bryce Morrison (Unattached) won in sudden victory - 1 over Aiden Noyes (Unattached) (SV-1 3-0)
High School Elite - 157
1st Place Match
Zeno Moore (Unattached) won by decision over Matthew Staples (Unattached) (Dec 7-4)
3rd Place Match
Blake Cosby (Unattached) won in sudden victory - 1 over Kawayran Vazquez (Unattached) (SV-1 4-1)
5th Place Match
Jacob Weaver (Unattached) won by medical forfeit over Donovan Rosauer (Unattached) (MFF)
7th Place Match
Linkin Carter (Unattached) won by decision over Andrew Moro (Brecksville) (Dec 4-0)
High School Elite - 165
1st Place Match
Nadav Nafshi (Unattached) won by major decision over Liam Kelly (Unattached) (Maj 10-0)
3rd Place Match
Steel Meyers (Unattached) won by medical forfeit over Jay`Den Williams (Wellington) (MFF)
5th Place Match
Ethan Sonne (Unattached) won by decision over Julius Pacheco (Unattached) (Dec 5-1)
7th Place Match
Vladislav Chechkovsky (Unattached) won by medical forfeit over Wyatt Boice (Unattached) (MFF)
High School Elite - 175
1st Place Match
Chris Dennis (Unattached) won by decision over Miguel Rojas (Unattached) (Dec 5-0)
3rd Place Match
Gabriel McNally (Unattached) won by decision over Louis Smith (Unattached) (Dec 13-12)
5th Place Match
Aj Tack (Unattached) won by major decision over Royce Lopez (Unattached) (Maj 10-1)
7th Place Match
Ronin Gault (Unattached) won by forfeit over Jake Hughes (Unattached) (FF)
High School Elite - 190
1st Place Match
Michael White (Unattached) won by tech fall over Colton Bell (Unattached) (TF 21-5)
3rd Place Match
Raymond Shaw (Unattached) won by decision over Sawyer Dailey (Unattached) (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
Kyler Crooks (Graham St Paris) won by decision over Lucas Nance (Unattached) (Dec 12-9)
7th Place Match
Rock Shurette (Baylor ) won by decision over Dustin Kohn (Unattached) (Dec 4-0)
High School Elite - 215
1st Place Match
Adan Castillo (Unattached) won by decision over Jeremiah Chavis (Lake Gibson Braves) (Dec 3-0)
3rd Place Match
Zachary Caldwell (Unattached) won by no contest over Dominic Darch (Unattached) (NC)
5th Place Match
Houston Rettig (Unattached) won by decision over Julian Burgett (Unattached) (Dec 2-1)
7th Place Match
Quinton Ortegon (Unattached) won by medical forfeit over Landon Guilford (Unattached) (MFF)
High School Elite - 285
1st Place Match
Logan Tollison (Unattached) won by decision over Elijah Schunke (Unattached) (Dec 6-0)
3rd Place Match
Logan McClellan (Unattached) won by decision over James Hartleroad (Unattached) (Dec 4-1)
5th Place Match
Luke Driedric (Unattached) won by fall over Carlos Rodriguez Jr (Unattached) (Fall 0:46)
7th Place Match
Braylen Meeuwsen (Unattached) won by major decision over Dylan Boone (Unattached) (Maj 12-4)
VARSITY RESULTS
High School Varsity - 106
1st Place Match
Carter Smith (Perrysburg) won by tech fall over Dylan Phillips (Unattached) (TF 19-2)
3rd Place Match
Cameron Schofield (Unattached) won by fall over Jaxson Hackett (Lake Gibson Braves) (Fall 0:32)
5th Place Match
Brodey Lewis (BAM TC) won by decision over Jake Pechter (Unattached) (Dec 3-0)
7th Place Match
Alexander Nassiff (Charlotte) won by forfeit over Cash Vanderwerff (BAM TC) (FF)
High School Varsity - 113
1st Place Match
Liam Mcclain (Unattached) won by major decision over Paden Alyea (Skyline) (Maj 16-7)
3rd Place Match
Braxton Shaffer (Unattached) won by decision over Rj Phelan (Lake Gibson Braves) (Dec 9-3)
5th Place Match
Justin Forbes (Unattached) won by medical forfeit over Henry Golembiewski (Unattached) (MFF)
7th Place Match
Carlos Rivera-russe (Hammers) won by decision over Jaxten DeWeese (Empyre) (Dec 6-5)
High School Varsity - 120
1st Place Match
Connor Barnes (Unattached) won by decision over Gunner Perkins (Westshore) (Dec 20-13)
3rd Place Match
Jacob Buffum (Skyline) won by fall over Asilbek Anvarov (Unattached) (Fall 2:56)
5th Place Match
Donovan Quinn (St. Johns) won by fall over Talon Weaver (Unattached) (Fall 1:44)
7th Place Match
Braydon Studer (Unattached) won by decision over Chance Smith (Mishawaka Wreslting ) (Dec 9-2)
High School Varsity - 126
1st Place Match
Jeffrey Dunaway (ISI Wreslting Club) won by tech fall over Eric Bush (Riverdale) (TF 18-3)
3rd Place Match
Erik Perez (Unattached) won by decision over Taegan Gilmore (Unattached) (Dec 8-7)
5th Place Match
Keagen Elliott (Unattached) won by major decision over Antonio Morales (Eagle Empire) (Maj 14-3)
7th Place Match
Sebastian Gonzalez (Eagle Empire) won by major decision over Titus Watts (All American TC) (Maj 14-3)
High School Varsity - 132
1st Place Match
Jasper Croom (Unattached) won by medical forfeit over Roberto De Jesus (Lake Gibson Braves) (MFF)
3rd Place Match
Eben Abdo (Unattached) won by tech fall over Jordan Harrison (Lake Gibson Braves) (TF 19-3)
5th Place Match
Maximus Quiroz (Unattached) won by fall over James Nalbone (Hammers) (Fall 1:29)
7th Place Match
Colton Russell (Pursuit Wrestling) won by major decision over Adrian Canales (Unattached) (Maj 9-0)
High School Varsity - 138
1st Place Match
Clint Plotner-legg (Unattached) won by decision over Sebastian Bonachea (Unattached) (Dec 5-0)
3rd Place Match
Landon Quiroga (Unattached) won by decision over Luke Harrington (Wrestling University) (Dec 3-0)
5th Place Match
Vinny DiVello (Skyline) won by medical forfeit over Camden Murray (Unattached) (MFF)
7th Place Match
Kaden Clopton (Unattached) won in tie breaker - 1 over Sean Harris (Unattached) (TB-1 4-3)
High School Varsity - 144
1st Place Match
Blake Ringer (Unattached) won by decision over Daniel Krutules (Roundtree Wrestling) (Dec 7-0)
3rd Place Match
Liam Fitzpatrick (Unattached) won by decision over Dalton Keith (Unattached) (Dec 8-1)
5th Place Match
Travonte Burgess (Unattached) won by major decision over Chance Woods (Beat the Streets-Chicago) (Maj 14-3)
7th Place Match
Jak Monroe (Unattached) won by decision over Kaeden Lademann (Unattached) (Dec 14-7)
High School Varsity - 150
1st Place Match
Colby MacIntosh (Unattached) won by decision over Gavin Woodmancy (ISI Wreslting Club) (Dec 12-7)
3rd Place Match
Aiden Milam (Pursuit Wrestling) won by major decision over Jin Davis (Unattached) (Maj 14-2)
5th Place Match
Alejandro Reyes (Unattached) won by major decision over Howard Hill (Unattached) (Maj 14-5)
7th Place Match
Andrew Langas (Gomez RTC) won by decision over George McShane (Unattached) (Dec 15-13)
High School Varsity - 157
1st Place Match
Matthew Arndt (Unattached) won by no contest over Colten Jones (Unattached) (NC)
3rd Place Match
Jaiden Oliver (Lake Gibson Braves) won by decision over Collin Hamm (.) (Dec 7-2)
5th Place Match
James Kosza (Unattached) won by medical forfeit over Coehn Weber (Tiger Wrestling Club) (MFF)
7th Place Match
Michael Dickinson (All American TC) won by medical forfeit over Benjamin Jacobs (Unattached) (MFF)
High School Varsity - 165
1st Place Match
Nikita Chechkovsky (Unattached) won by no contest over Vladislav Chechkovsky (Unattached) (NC)
3rd Place Match
Brian Denamen (West Geauga) won by decision over Ty`Quavion Smart (Beat the Streets-Chicago) (Dec 5-4)
5th Place Match
Ayden Mutter (Wrestling University) won by decision over Aiden Proctor (Unattached) (Dec 8-3)
7th Place Match
Ambrose Ieropoli (Unattached) won by decision over Vic Cusatis (Unattached) (Dec 5-3)
High School Varsity - 185
1st Place Match
Dylan Frass (Pursuit Wrestling) won by fall over Peter Werns (Unattached) (Fall 2:37)
3rd Place Match
James Moore (Unattached) won by fall over Arkail Griffin (Beat the Streets-Chicago) (Fall 1:32)
5th Place Match
Zachary Cronk (Tiger Wrestling Club) won by decision over Darius Flowers Jr (Unattached) (Dec 3-1)
7th Place Match
Omar Wahdan (Unattached) won by major decision over Basho Muhlbauer (Unattached) (Maj 12-4)
High School Varsity - 200
1st Place Match
Alexander Schram (Unattached) won by fall over Cameron Fiasco (Unattached) (Fall 0:38)
3rd Place Match
Mohammad Hadeed (Unattached) won by major decision over Carter Whaley (Unattached) (Maj 13-1)
5th Place Match
Calvin Stewart (Howe Wrestling School) won by decision over Shane Saito (Perrysburg) (Dec 7-2)
7th Place Match
Anthony Romero (Eagle Empire) won by forfeit over Collin Payne (Unattached) (FF)
High School Varsity - 250
1st Place Match
Jeremiah Chavis (Lake Gibson Braves) won by major decision over Houston Rettig (Ground Zero Wrestling Club) (Maj 10-0)
3rd Place Match
Sebastian Morera (Gladiator Wrestling) won by fall over Logan McClellan (Unattached) (Fall 1:38)
5th Place Match
Tyson Taylor (Unattached) won by medical forfeit over Adam Marjonen (Unattached) (MFF)
7th Place Match
Dylan Boone (Unattached) won by fall over Henry Drazek (Ground Zero Wrestling Club) (Fall 3:49)