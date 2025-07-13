Fargo 2025: Every Ranked High School Wrestler Competing at USA Wrestling Nationals
Below you will find a list of all the wrestlers ranked by High School on SI that are participating in the USA Wrestling Marine Corps’ Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota. The Boys’ Freestyle gets underway on Monday the 14th and concludes on Wednesday the 16th. Greco Roman begins on Friday the 18th and finishes on Saturday the 19th.
What to Know Before the Action Begins
We apologize if we omitted anyone from this list or have anyone in the wrong weights. There were a few incidents that we noted, where we used our own intuition to declare a weight, and that could very well be wrong. There may also be last-minute additions that were not listed on the initial roster releases. Wrestlers can also change weight classes at the scale on Sunday evening.
As far as predictions are concerned, without seeing brackets or seeds, it’s a crapshoot as to who will place where. Random bracketing after the seeds will also play a role. In a perfect world, everyone would be seeded fairly, but that rarely happens at large scale events.
Our rankings reflect what has happened, and as you know, rankings are just a way to organize past results and are not necessarily a predictor of the future. That being said, the order of our rankings will serve as our predictions.
The wrestlers are listed by weight in rankings order. Only Fargo participants are listed. First is 16U and then the Junior Division.
High School On SI Nationally Ranked Wrestlers at Fargo
(Any ranked 100 pounders are ranked at 106 in our ratings)
100
16U:
17-Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA)
18-Shiloh Joyce (NJ)
25-Wyatt Dannegger (Francis Howell North, MO) SO
106
16U:
3-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) FR (was listed as 113, but see our rankings intro as to why we left him at 106)
6-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) FR
8-Thiago Silva (CA)
9-Bo Gibbs (Columbia, OH) FR (ditto what we wrote for Karenbauer)
10-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) FR
13-William Soto (Newburgh, NY) SO
19-Cruz Gannon (Dowling Catholic, IA) FR
20-Connor Maddox (Westfield, IN) FR
21-Anthony Curlo (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
22-John Woodall (Franklin, MA) FR
Junior:
2-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) SO
5-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) FR
113
16U:
16-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SO
18-Sean Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR
19-Cody Clarke (GA)
HM:
Tyler Verceles (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) FR
Junior:
5-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) JR
6-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) JR
7-Cole Welte (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR
8-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
9-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) SO
10-Julian Rios (Phillips Academy, MA) JR
15-Carter Shin (Chantilly, VA) JR
17-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
20-Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) FR
21-Camden Rugg (Union Grove, WI) SO
23-Teequavious Mills (Mill Creek, GA) JR
24-Charles Esposito (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR
25-Drake VomBaur (Severance, CO) SO
26-Cason Craft (Sallisaw, OK) FR (We still have not seen an OK Roster)
28-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) SO
29-Layne Martin (Rockford, MI) SO
30-Analu Woode (Nanakuli, HI) FR
HM:
Caden Correll (Normal, IL) SR
Kaleb Pratt (Barrington, IL) SO (Registered at 120, but we feel he will be at 113 pounds)
Derion Williams (Trinity, OH) SO
120
16U:
20-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) FR
27-Izayiah Chavez (Allen, TX) FR
HM:
JoJo Burke (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) FR
Corey Brown (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) FR
Junior:
2-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) JR
3-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) SO
5-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) JR
7-Revin Dickman (Brownsburg, IN) JR
8-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) SO
10-Ethan Timar (St. Edward, OH) SR
11-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) JR
13-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) JR
16-Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) SO
17-Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) JR
18-Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
19-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) FR
21-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) SO
22-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) SO
28-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) JR
29-Cooper Merli (Newburgh, NY) JR
30-Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) SO
HM:
Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) JR
Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) FR
Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) SO
PJ Terranova (Delbarton, NJ) SO
Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) FR
Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) JR
126
16U:
20-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) FR
25-Miklo Hernandez (Pipestone Area, MN) FR
HM:
Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) FR
Junior:
2-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) SO
4-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SO
13-Carson Dupill (Brookings, SD) SR
14-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) JR
15-Gauge Botero (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
16-Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
17-Shamus Regan (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
18-Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) JR
26-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) JR
27-Dalton Weber (Pope John XXIII, NJ) JR
28-Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA)
29-Oumar Tounkara (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
HM:
Bradley Wagner (Mifflinburg Area, PA) SO
Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
Siraj Sidhu (Del Oro, CA) JR
Maximus Hay (Brown Deer, WI) JR
Czar Quintanilla (University, WA) JR
132
Junior:
3-Sam Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
4-Isaiah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
6-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
9-Manuel Saldate (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
11-Matthew Botello (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
14-Timothy Koester (Bettendorf, IA) SR
15-Liam Neitzel (Hudson, WI) SR
19-Ethan Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain) SR
23-Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills, NJ) SR
26-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
27-Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) JR
28-Trey Beissel (Hastings, MN) JR
29-Nathan Rioux (Avon, IN) JR
HM:
Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) SO
Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) SO
Brenden Jorden Agcaoili (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR
138
16U:
28-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) SO
HM:
Jovani Solis (Somerset, FL) FR
Junior:
3-Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) JR
7-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) JR
8-Elijah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
10-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) JR
13-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
14-Tyler DeKraker (Chantilly, VA) JR
18-Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) SO
19-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) SO
20-Drake Hooiman (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR
24-Geronimo Rivera (Layton, UT) SR
26-Dean Anderson (Valiant Prep, AZ) SO
27-Deven Casey (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR
29-Isaiah Schaefer (Evansville Mater Dei, IN) JR
HM:
Justyce Zuniga (Toppenish, WA) JR
Yandel Morales (Andover, MA) JR
Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
Blue Stiffler (Mill Creek, GA) SR
Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) SO
Christian Jelle (Grand Rapids, MN) JR
Garrison Weisner (Oregon Clay, OH) JR
Chris Lalonde (Roosevelt, CO) JR
Landen Davis (Eddyville, IA) JR
Cody Trevino (Bettendorf, IA) JR
Bennett Kujawa (Becker, MN) SO
144
16U:
HM:
Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN) FR
Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) FR
Junior:
1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
9-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
11-Jayce Paridon (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
12-Ryan Kennedy (Spire Academy, OH) SR
13-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
14-Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville, WI) JR
19-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) SO
20-Charles Vanier (Eden Prairie, MN) SR
21-Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) JR
24-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) JR
27-Travis Cardenas (Chandler, AZ) SO
28-Gus Cardinal (Valiant Prep, AZ)
HM:
Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
Austin Collins (Wray, CO) SO
Jet Brown (Odessa, MO) SO
Evan Gosz (Fremd, IL) SR (listed at 150 pounds but we think he will end up at 144)
Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) SO
Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) SO
Robert Duffy (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR
Joseph Sanderfer (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
Roman Stewart (Liberty, MO) SO
Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) SO
150
Junior:
2-Logan Paradice (Colquitt County, GA) SR
3-Beau Hickman (Tuttle, OK) SR (No info on OK)
4-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) JR
5-Blasé Mele (Princeton, NJ) SR
7-Matthew Martino (Bishop Kelly, ID) SR
8-Michael Turi (West Scranton, PA) JR
13-Austin Paris (Grand County, UT) JR
17-Jason Worthley (Westfield, UT) SR
18-Jackson Weller (Delran, NJ) SO
19-Justin Wardlow (Lockport Township, IL) JR
23-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
24-Justis Jesuroga (Southeast Polk, IA) JR
26-Jackson Butler (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
HM:
Evan Boblits (St. Mary’s Ryken, MD) SR
Michael Lopez (Ponderosa, CO) JR
Carlos Valdiviezo (Poway, CA) JR
Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) JR
Mason Petersen (Columbus, NE) JR
Conlan Carlson (Willmar, MN) SR
Jeffrey Huyvaert (New Prairie, IN) JR
Hudson Hohman (Grove City, PA) JR
Blake Fox (Osage, IA) JR
Ashton Hobson (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
157
16U:
25-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) FR
Junior:
4-Kody Routledge (Edmond North, OK) SR (No info)
8-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) JR
10-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
12-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) JR
13-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) JR (?)
14-Ishmael Guerrero (Bixby, OK) SR (?)
15-Colton Weiler (Auburndale, WI) SR
19-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) JR
21-Gabriel Delgado (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
23-Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) JR
24-Silas Stits (Center Grove, IN) SR
27-Carson Weber (Joliet West, IL) SR
28-Bas Diaz (Waverly-Shell Rock, IA) SR
29-Nolan Fellers (Bondurant-Farrar, IA) JR
HM:
Dallas Russell (Jefferson, GA) JR
David Gleason (Staley, MO) SR
Bryston Scoles (Kewaskum, WI) SO
Brian Chamberlian (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
165
Junior:
1-Ladarion Lockett (Stillwater, OK) SR (Probably not as most World Team member have skipped Fargo)
4-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
15-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
16-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) JR
17-Jay’den Williams (Roseville, MI) JR
18-Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) JR
19-Liam Carlin (Green Farms Academy, CT) SR
21-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) SO
22-Sullivan Ramos (Kenosha Indian Trail, WI) SR
24-Maximus Fortier (Fairmont Senior, WV) SO
26-Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) JR
30-Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) JR
HM:
Kyler Walters (Shakopee, MN) JR
AJ Falcone (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR
Kage Jones (Camden Catholic, NJ) JR
Steel Meyers (Allen, TX) SO
Adrian Pellot (Merrillville, IN) SR
Colton Loween (Mounds View, MN) SR
Owen Segorski (Lowell, MI) SR
175
16U:
7-Salah Tsarni (Bullis, MD) SO
Junior:
11-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) JR
12-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) SO
13-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) JR
14-Maximus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
15-Waylon Cressell (Warren Central, IN) JR
16-Peyton Westpfahl (Liberty, MO) SR
21-Kyle Scott (Tyrone, PA) JR
23-Ladd Holman (Juab, UT) SO
24-Brennan Warwick (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
25-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
26-Elliott Humphries (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
29-Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton, IA) SR
HM:
Connor Wetzel (Shikellamy, PA) SR
Blake Hostetter (Oxford Area, PA) SO
Bryce Burkett (Watertown, MN) SR
Ethan Teague (Stillwater, OK) SR (?)
Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) JR
Tristan Steldt (Fennimore, WI) SR
Cody Kirk (Pike Road School, AL) SR
190
16U:
HM:
Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) FR
Junior:
2-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
7-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) SO
8-Gunner Henry (Brownsburg, IN) SR
9-Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) JR
10-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR
15-Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) JR
16-Robert Kucharczk (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
20-Reese Spiro (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA)
22-Peter Snyder (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
27-Chris Mance III (Lovett School, GA) SR
30-Alexander Reyes (Holmdel, NJ) JR
HM:
Brayden Zeurcher (Nazareth, PA) JR
Lucas Ricketts (Union County, KY) JR
Raymond Shaw (George Jenkins, FL) JR
Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) SO
Adonis Bonar (Creighton Prep, NE) SR
Trey Craig (Christian Brothers College, MO) JR
Deacon Moran (Fort Zumwalt North, MO) JR
215
Junior:
2-Angelo Posada (Poway, CA) SR
3-Cade Ziola (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR
6-Levi Bussey (Granite Bay, CA) SR
7-Evan McGuire (Mahtomedi, MN) SR
10-Noah Weaver (Rossville, IN) SR
16-Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) JR
17-Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY) JR
24-Myron Mendez (Southwest Miami, FL) SR
26-Kingston Daniels Silva (Green Farms Academy, CT)
27-Garrett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) JR
28-Alex Smith (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
29-Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) JR
30-Jason Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
HM:
Leimana Fager (Corner Canyon, UT) SR
Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) SO
Sam Howard (Boonville, IN) SO
Kal-El Fluckiger (Valiant Prep, AZ)
Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) SO
285
16U:
HM:
Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) FR
Junior:
1-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) JR
2-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) JR
3-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) JR
5-Dean Bechtold (Owen J Roberts, PA) JR
8-Jacob Levy (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
10-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
14-Micah Hach (Watertown, SD) SR
22-Jesse Mains (Emerald Ridge, WA) SR
25-Trayvn Boger (South Summitt, UT) JR
26-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) JR
27-Connor Bercume (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR
28-Ryder Smith (Chattanooga Christian School, TN) JR
HM:
Hunter Vander Heiden (Freedom, WI) SR
Tyson Martin (Aquinas, WI) JR
Cael Leisgang (Seymour, WI) JR
James Hartleroad (Dekalb, IN) JR
Maximus Forrester (Brownsburg, IN) SR
Makhi Rodgers (Brown Deer/Messmer, WI) JR
Tanner Gormanson (Wisconsin Rapids, WI) SR