Anthony Knox Jr. and Father to Face Trial in High-Profile New Jersey Wrestling Brawl
Former St. John Vianney wrestling standout Anthony Knox Jr. and his father, Anthony Knox Sr., are moving closer to finally facing trial for their alleged roles in a physical altercation that took place during a district wrestling tournament last February, according to NJ Advance Media.
Trial Date Set After Months of Delays
After months of delays, Collingswood Municipal Court has officially scheduled the trial date for January 7, 2026, setting the stage for what is expected to be a closely watched proceeding within New Jersey’s high school athletics community.
Judge Confirms Both Sides Ready to Proceed
During a hearing on Wednesday, Municipal Court Judge Brian Herman addressed both Prosecutor Timothy Higgins and defense attorney Lawrence Luttrell, asking whether each side would be prepared to move forward on the newly established trial date. Without hesitation, both Higgins and Luttrell confirmed that they would be ready to proceed, signaling a potential end to the prolonged pre-trial process that has largely centered around disputes over video evidence.
Assault Charges Filed Against Knox Jr. and Sr.
Knox Jr., widely regarded as one of the greatest high school wrestlers in New Jersey history and a four-time state champion, was charged with simple assault—specifically, purposely or knowingly causing bodily injury—according to court documents. Knox Sr. faces the same charges. Luttrell entered not-guilty pleas for both father and son on September 10, maintaining their innocence as the case progresses through the court system.
Details of the Alleged Altercation
The charges stem froma heated incident that unfolded at Collingswood High School during a district tournament. Knox Jr., who is currently taking a gap year before beginning his collegiate wrestling career at Cornell University, was alleged in the complaint to have left the gym floor, followed his father into the stands, and “repeatedly beat a minor about the head.” The description suggests a chaotic scene in which emotions ran high and order briefly collapsed.
Accusations Against Knox Sr.
Meanwhile, Knox Sr. is accused of escalating the confrontation further. According to the charges, he “attempted to kick and stomp” a victim after the individual fell from the bleachers onto the gymnasium floor. Video footage referenced in the complaint shows Knox Sr. rising from his seat, walking across the gym floor, and then re-entering the spectator area where the brawl had broken out.
Case Delayed Over Video Evidence Disputes
Both men were charged weeks after the incident, with Knox Jr. being charged on March 6 and Knox Sr. on March 28. Since then, the case has been held up repeatedly as both sides reviewed and debated the available video evidence. At a previous hearing on December 3, Luttrell stated that he had still not received all of the video files requested as part of discovery, which contributed to further delays.
Defense Now Has Complete Video Discovery
However, on Wednesday, Luttrell confirmed to Judge Herman that the prosecution had now provided the missing materials. “Counsel did get me outstanding discovery, which consisted of about six videos,” Luttrell explained to NJ Advance Media. He noted that the footage contains “a significant amount of data,” all of which he must carefully examine to fully assess the case, determine potential defenses, and decide whether additional investigative steps are necessary. Because of this, he emphasized that more time would be needed to complete his review, though both sides expressed confidence in being fully prepared by the January trial date.
Discussion of Possible Disposition
Judge Herman also asked whether either side had proposed a possible disposition—essentially, whether discussions regarding a plea agreement or alternative resolution had begun. Higgins responded cautiously, saying that while there had been “back-and-forth” discussions with the defense, no formal agreement had been reached. Luttrell indicated that the defense had already submitted a proposed disposition, but noted that the prosecutor may still need to confer with the victim before any progress could be made.
A Case Drawing Statewide Attention
With both sides preparing for what could be either a negotiated settlement or a full municipal court trial, the case remains one of the most notable legal controversies to intersect with New Jersey high school sports in recent years.