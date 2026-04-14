The 2026 Florida high school football season officially kicks off in August, but fans won't have to wait much longer to see their favorite teams back in action as spring football and jamboree games begin in mid-May.

High School On SI has the complete list of Florida high school football spring game and jamborees.

This list will continue to be updated as more games are announced.

2026 Florida High School Football Spring Games and Jamborees Full Schedule

*All games are listed in Eastern Daylight Time.*

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13

6 p.m. - South Lake (Groveland) at St. Cloud



6 p.m. - Viera (Melbourne) at St. Cloud



6 p.m. - Timber Creek (Orlando) at Poinciana (Kissimmee)



6 p.m. - Zarephath Academy (Jacksonville) at Taylor County (Perry)



6:30 p.m. - Hudson at West Port (Ocala)

THURSDAY, MAY 14

6 p.m. - Windermere Prep at Lake Highland Prep (Orlando)



6:15 p.m. - Eagle’s View (Jacksonville) at Duval Charter (Jacksonville)



6:30 p.m. - Boone (Orlando) at Lake Nona (Orlando)



6:30 p.m. - Ocoee at Oviedo



6:30 p.m. - Trinity Christian (Jacksonville) at Mandarin (Jacksonville)



7 p.m. - Choctawhatchee (Fort Walton Beach) at Florida High (Tallahassee)



7 p.m. - Foundation Academy (Winter Garden) at Santa Fe Catholic (Lakeland)



7 p.m. - Halifax Academy (Daytona Beach) at Legacy Charter (Ocoee)



7 p.m. - Lake Minneola at Olympia (Orlando)



7 p.m. - Orlando Christian Prep vs. Victory Christian (Lakeland) at Victory Field, Southeastern University (Lakeland)



7:30 p.m. - Weeki Wachee at Calvary Christian (Fort Lauderdale)



TBD - Belleview at Zephyrhills Christian



TBD - Boca Raton at Palm Beach Central (Wellington)



TBD - Tradition Preparatory (Port St. Lucie) at Santaluces (Lantana)

FRIDAY, MAY 15

6 p.m. - Lakewood Ranch (Bradenton) at Bayshore (Bradenton)



6 p.m. CDT - Chipley at Walton (DeFuniak Springs)



6 p.m. CDT - Rutherford (Panama City) at Vernon



6:30 p.m. - Naples at Royal Palm Beach



6:30 p.m. - Pahokee at Wellington



6:30 p.m. CDT - Bay (Panama City) at South Walton (Santa Rosa Beach)



7 p.m. - Apopka at Tavares



7 p.m. - Branford at Keystone Heights



7 p.m. - Colonial (Orlando) at Liberty (Kissimmee)



7 p.m. - Cypress Creek (Orlando) at Harmony



7 p.m. - Cypress Creek (Wesley Chapel) at Crystal River



7 p.m. - First Coast Christian (Jacksonville) at Oak Hall (Gainesville)



7 p.m. - Forest (Ocala) vs. New Smyrna Beach at New Smyrna Beach Municipal Stadium



7 p.m. - Fort Pierce Westwood at Melbourne



7 p.m. - Freedom (Orlando) at Celebration



7 p.m. - Hagerty (Oviedo) at Palmetto



7 p.m. - Lake Gibson (Lakeland) at Winter Haven



7 p.m. - Lecanto at Lakeland Christian



7 p.m. - Middleburg vs. Palatka at Veterans Memorial Stadium (Palatka)



7 p.m. - Old Plank Christian (Jacksonville) at St. Joseph (St. Augustine)



7 p.m. - Ridgeview (Orange Park) at Crescent City



7 p.m. CDT - Chickasaw (AL) at Northview (Century)



7:30 p.m. - Avon Park at Davenport



7:30 p.m. - Columbia (Lake City) at Camden County (GA)



7:30 p.m. - Newberry vs. Suwannee (Live Oak) at Paul Langford Stadium (Live Oak)



7:30 p.m. - Sebring at Lake Region (Eagle Lake)



TBD - Aubrey Rogers (Naples) at Island Coast (Cape Coral)



TBD - Boca Ciega (Gulfport) at Pinellas Park (Largo)



TBD - Countryside (Clearwater) at Tarpon Springs



TBD - Florida Christian (Miami) at Lake Worth



TBD - North Marion (Citra) vs. Gainesville at Citizens Field



TBD - Oasis (Cape Coral) at North Fort Myers



TBD - Palm Harbor University at Northeast (St. Petersburg)



TBD - Pensacola at Booker T. Washington (Pensacola)



TBD - Seminole (Seminole) at Osceola (Seminole)



TBD - Tampa Catholic at Wiregrass Ranch (Wesley Chapel)



TBD - Vanguard (Ocala) vs. Eastside (Gainesville) at Citizens Field

SATURDAY, MAY 16

JAMBOREES

TBD - 2nd Annual Battle at Bryant: Clearwater Central Catholic, Evans (Orlando), Jesuit (Tampa) at Bryant Stadium (Lakeland)



TBD - Atlantic (Port Orange), TBA at Oak Ridge (Orlando)

MONDAY, MAY 18

6 p.m. CT - Blountstown at Pensacola Catholic

TUESDAY, MAY 19

7 p.m. - Bartram Trail (St. Johns) at Baker County (Glen St. Mary) at Memorial Stadium (Macclenny)



TBD - Lely (Naples) at Palmetto Ridge (Naples)

JAMBOREES

6:30 p.m. - Christ’s Church Academy (Jacksonville), Hilliard at Cornerstone Classical (Jacksonville)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20

6 p.m. - John Carroll (Fort Pierce) at South Fork (Stuart)



6 p.m. - St. Augustine at Bishop Kenny (Jacksonville)



6:30 p.m. - Deltona at East River (Orlando)



7 p.m. - Lake Mary at Jones (Orlando)



7 p.m. - Lake Wales at Lake Brantley (Altamonte Springs)



TBD - Fernandina Beach at Menendez (St. Augustine)



TBD - Golden Gate (Naples) at Moore Haven

JAMBOREES

6 p.m. - Clay (Green Cove Springs), Creekside (St. Johns) at Beachside (St. Johns)



TBD - Battle at the Lakes: Fort Lauderdale, South Miami vs. Hialeah-Miami Lakes at location TBD



TBD - Braddock (Miami), Goleman (Miami) at Archbishop Carroll (Miami)



TBD - East Lake (Tarpon Springs), Nature Coast (Brooksville) at St. Petersburg



TBD - Lakewood (St. Petersburg), Riverview (Sarasota) at Largo



TBD - Miami Palmetto, SmartEn Sports Academy (Miami) at Booker (Sarasota)

THURSDAY, MAY 21

6 p.m. - Orange Park at Sandalwood (Jacksonville)



6 p.m. - Raines (Jacksonville) at Nease (Ponte Vedra)



6 p.m. - Riverside (Jacksonville) at Ponte Vedra



7 p.m. - Auburndale at Fort Meade



7 p.m. - DeLand at The First Academy (Orlando)



7 p.m. - Lake Buena Vista (Orlando) at Horizon (Winter Garden)



7 p.m. - Marco Island Academy at First Baptist (Naples)



7 p.m. - Orangewood Christian (Maitland) at Bishop Snyder (Jacksonville)



7 p.m. - Seminole (Sanford) at Edgewater (Orlando)



7 p.m. - Yulee at Tocoi Creek (St. Augustine)



7:30 p.m. - Middleton (Tampa) at Leto (Tampa)



TBD - Blake (Tampa) at Morgan (Wimauma)



TBD - Bloomingdale (Valrico) at Strawberry Crest (Dover)



TBD - Ida Baker (Cape Coral) at North Port



TBD - Jupiter Christian at The King’s Academy (West Palm Beach)



TBD - Lafayette (Mayo) at Madison County (Madison)



TBD - Mitchell (New Port Richey) at Zephyrhills



TBD - Robinson (Tampa) at Sumner (Riverview)



TBD - Sickles (Tampa) at Freedom (Tampa)

JAMBOREES

6 p.m. - Eustis, Matanzas (Palm Coast) at Pine Ridge (Deltona)



7:30 p.m. - Destin, North Bay Haven (Panama City) at Franklin County (Eastpoint)



TBD - Holmes County (Bonifay), Sneads at Marianna

FRIDAY, MAY 22

6 p.m. - Wildwood at Umatilla



6 p.m. - Gateway (Kissimmee), Windermere at Osceola (Kissimmee)



6:30 p.m. - Bolles (Jacksonville) at Ed White (Jacksonville)



6:30 p.m. - Paxon (Jacksonville), Stanton (Jacksonville) at Wolfson (Jacksonville)



6 p.m. - Lyman (Longwood) at Mount Dora Christian



7 p.m. - Blanche Ely (Pompano Beach) at Spruce Creek (Port Orange)



7 p.m. - Cape Coral at Fort Myers



7 p.m. - Chiefland at Dunnellon



7 p.m. - Cypress Lake at Lehigh (Lehigh Acres)



7 p.m. - Dunbar (Fort Myers) at East Lee County (Lehigh Acres)



7 p.m. - Immokalee at Estero



7 p.m. - Rockledge at West Orange (Winter Garden)



7 p.m. - South Fort Myers at Bishop Verot (Fort Myers)



7 p.m. - Space Coast (Cocoa) at Father Lopez (Daytona Beach)



7 p.m. - Wekiva (Apopka) at Leesburg



7 p.m. - Westside (Jacksonville) at Interlachen



7 p.m. - Winter Springs at University (Orange City)



7 p.m. - Braden River (Bradenton), Charlotte at Sarasota



7 p.m. - Trinity Catholic (Ocala), West Nassau (Callahan) at Santa Fe (Alachua)



7 p.m. CDT - Navarre at Milton



TBD - Astronaut (Titusville) at Innovation (Orlando)



TBD - Bonita Springs at Evangelical Christian (Fort Myers)



TBD - Wesley Chapel at River Ridge (New Port Richey)

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