Illinois, Iowa Dominate 2025 Greco Roman Nationals at Fargo: Full Recap, Champions and Standouts
The Greco Roman Championship Finals closed the 2025 edition of the U.S. Marine Corps Junior and 16U Nationals at the Fargodome in North Dakota on Saturday night. Like Freestyle, the Greco Roman finals were run side by side, with 16U on one raised mat and the Juniors on a second.
Illinois Secures 16th Junior Greco Roman Title
Illinois locked down their 16th Junior Greco Title in their last 17 trips to Fargo. They accomplished this with four champions as part of their 12 All-Americans. At 113 pounds, Kaleb Pratt won a battle of Illinois’ grapplers, 7-1, over Daniel Goodwin. Wyatt Medlin (157 pounds) improved upon a runner-up finish a year ago to add a Junior Greco Roman crown to the 16U version he captured in 2023. Medlin put up a 5-1 decision of Iowa’s Bas Diaz.
Vince DeMarco won the 106-pound bracket with a 9-0 technical superiority win over Kansas’ Zxander Donner. As a reminder, an eight-point gap is needed for a tech in Greco compared to ten for Freestyle, and 15 for Folkstyle. At 215, Josh Hoffer blanked Minnesota’s Evan McGuire, 7-0. Illinois crowned one 16U champ and that was Robert Ruscitti at 126 pounds, who edged Colorado’s Cooper Mathews, 5-4.
Niko Odiotti placed third at 106 pounds for Illinois on the Junior side. Quentin Williams (100), Caden Correll (113), and Jimmy Mastny (190 pounds) were fourth. Symon Woods was fifth at 100. Placing seventh were Aidan Ortega (100 pounds) and Deven Casey (138).
Iowa Claims 16U Title With Trio of Champions
The 16U team race was won by Iowa with 138 points. An odd scoring occurrence came after that as four teams tied with second, posting 94 points – Idaho, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Washington. Iowa put forth three champions and nine All-Americans total.
Ty Martin won an all-Iowa final at 88 pounds over Cyrus Millage with a 9-0 tech fall. Millage beat Martin in Freestyle, 10-3, en route to a third place showing. Another tech was registered by Diego Robertty at 100 pounds, 10-2, versus Utah’s Blake Mauch.
Heavyweight Lucas Feuerbach decked Oklahoma’s Rhodes Molenda in 54 seconds in his final. Like Illinois, Iowa had a single champ in the division they did not win, so for Iowa that meant 175-pounder Lincoln Jipp securing a Junior Gold with a 10-0 tech of Utah’s Ladd Holman.
Placing fourth for Iowa’s 16U Championship squad were Weston Porter (120 pounds) and Braylen Bieber (190). Tyde Nelson was fifth at 175 pounds. Parker Casey (157) and Joe Constable (285 pounds) earned seventh-place finishes.
Outstanding Wrestler Awards Go to Pennsylvania and Idaho Standouts
The two Outstanding wrestlers did not come from either of the championship clubs, Pennsylvania’s Luis Alberto-Desilva (Junior) and Idaho’s Ivan Ivanov (16U).
Alberto-Desilva’s run was the most impressive as he upended Kentucky’s Jordyn Raney, 11-0, in the semifinals. Raney is a former U17 Greco Roman World Champion and was third in the world a year ago. In the quarters, Alberto-Desilva, who was fourth here in 2024, downed Colorado’s Derek Barrows, also by tech, 9-0. A win by disqualification and two other tech falls came before the finals, where Alberto-Desilva bested Maksym Chubenko (Ohio), 6-3.
Ivanov repeated as 16U champ with an 8-0 technical superiority victory over the host state’s Tate Sailer. Six more technical falls powered Ivanov’s championship sprint.
Miro Parr-Coffin Becomes Fargo’s Only Double Champion
Surprisingly, across both divisions, there was only one Double Champion, Washington’s Miro Parr-Coffin (94 Pounds). Parr-Coffin added a 16U Greco Gold to the Freestyle one he earned on Wednesday. The Greco victory came on a 9-0 tech of Cody Bakhsh (Delaware).
Parr-Coffin’s teammate, Ryder Owen (120), kept Ohio’s Tommy Wurster from going home with two wall charts after posting an 11-0 tech. California’s Gregory Torosian also played spoiler at 150 pounds when he didn’t allow Missouri’s Colin Rutlin, the 16U Outstanding Wrestler in Freestyle, to stand atop the Greco podium, issuing him a 3-1 loss. One Junior, Kentucky’s Lucas Ricketts (190 pounds) had his dreams of two titles dashed by Nebraska’s Adoni Bonar II, when he got stuck 1:09 into their final bout.
Oklahoma in the Junior brackets and Pennsylvania with 16U were the only other states with multiple champions in the same division.
Oklahoma and Pennsylvania Grab Multiple Titles in Same Division
Oklahoma’s Thomas Verrette won a 16U Greco Crown last year and added his first Junior Title on a 9-0 blanking of Pennsylvania’s Ned Kaufman at 138 pounds. Van Smith claimed the 126-pound Junior bracket with a tech of his own, 9-1, against Hawaii’s Paliku Chang.
Pennsylvania’s 16U Golden Boys were Asher Bacon (157 pounds) and Caden Yanarella (138). Bacon was a Freestyle runner-up and made the step up on the podium with a 5-1 win over Nevada’s Kayden Hanlon. Yanarella blanked Georgia’s Mihai Necula with an 8-0 tech.
More State-by-State Champions and Final Results
In addition to Ivanov’s 16U Gold, Idaho traveled home with a second champion from the Junior ranks, Matthew Martino, who won the 150-pound final by squeezing past Ohio’s Dmytro Chubenko, 6-5. Missouri, Nevada, and Utah were other states that claimed a championship in each classification.
The 100-pound 16U champ got that distinction by Wyatt Dannegger beating a fellow Missourian, Alexander Hall, on an 8-0 tech, in the finals. The Junior Gold was pocketed by Will Scherer on a win by criteria (scoring last) in a 5-5 outcome with Michigan’s JayDen Williams at 165 pounds.
Nevada’s Harrison Smith (165) decked Braylin Stewart from Louisiana in 1:26 for his 16U glory. Manuel Saldate was down 7-0 and came back for an 8-7 win in a crazy bout with Brian Garber (Alaska) at 132 pounds for the juniors.
Utah’s Kaden Oldroyd relegated Colorado’s Onofre Gonzalez to double runner-up status with an 8-0 tech fall in their Junior 100-pound final. Kacen Jones claimed the 113-pound supremacy in 16U with a 9-0 tech against Zachary Donalson (Arkansas).
The final 16U Champs were Peter Mocco of Florida, who posted a 12-3 technical fall of Virginia’s William Etu at 190 pounds. Gideon Gonzalez, who was fifth in Freestyle, won a tight one with Alaska’s Hayden Reuter, 5-4, for New Jersey at 144 pounds.
Roman Luttrell (New Mexico) was involved in a one-point win in the Junior 120-pound final, where he found a way to get by Minnesota’s Joel Friederichs, 8-7. The final Junior Champ was heavyweight Hunter Vander Heiden of Wisconsin with an 8-0 tech of Washington’s Kade West.
JUNIOR MEDAL MATCH RESULTS
100
1st - Kaden Oldroyd (UT) T.F. Onofre Gonzales (CO), 8-0 (0:22)
3rd - Frank Fuentes (CA) F. Quentin Williams (IL), 1:10
5th - Symon Woods (IL) Dec. Simon Carter (CO), 7-5
7th - Aidan Ortega (IL) T.F. Jaxsen Vestal (IA), 8-0 (0:47)
106
1st - Vincent DeMarco (IL) T.F. Xzander Donner (KS), 9-0 (4:06)
3rd - Niko Odiotti (IL) T.F. Ace Schweitzer (NE), 10-2 (5:08)
5th - RJ Phelan (FL) T.F. Camron Smith (PA), 10-0 (1:04)
7th - Casey McElligott (GA) T.F. Damian Trujillo (NM), 13-4 (1:33)
113
1st - Kaleb Pratt (IL) Dec. Daniel Goodwin (IL), 7-1
3rd - Cameron Jackson (CA) Dec. Caden Correll (IL), 9-5
5th - Jose Cordero (TN) T.F. Mason Brayfield (MO), 8-0 (0:36)
7th - Koa DeLoach (FL) T.F. Braydon Studer (OH), 8-0 (1:08)
120
1st - Roman Luttrell (NM) Dec. Joel Friederichs (MN), 8-7
3rd - Carter Wallis (MO) Dec. Dunia Sibomana (NY), 4-4
5th - Joshua Enoch (OR) F. Nicolas Enzminger (ND), 0:48
7th - Cruzer Dominguez (NE) F. Kaleb Blackner (UT), 0:35
126
1st - Van Smith (OK) T.F. Paliku Chang (HI), 9-1 (3:56)
3rd - Boden Banta (ID) F. Kellen Downing (MT), 1:29
5th - Czar Quintanilla (WA) T.F. Jack Baker (CA), 8-0 (1:52)
7th - Saxton Scott (ID) T.F. Jake Knight (IA), 13-5 (4:53)
132
1st - Manuel Saldate (NV) Dec. Brian Grabner (AK), 8-7
3rd - Nathan Rioux (IN) F. Josiah Boyden (GA), 2:17
5th - Mason Carlson (UT) T.F. Lawson Eller (MN), 8-0 (0:42)
7th - Kiernan Meink (NE) Dec. Timothy Koester (IA), 5-2
138
1st - Thomas Verrette (OK) T.F. Ned Kauffman (PA), 9-0 (4:13)
3rd - Isaiah Schaefer (IN) Dec. Geronimo Rivera (UT), 9-7
5th - Dale Corbin (PA) T.F. Anthony Delgado (NV), 9-0 (2:05)
7th - Deven Casey (IL) Med. For. Austin Ellis (UT),
144
1st - Luis Alberto-Desilva (PA) Dec. Maksym Chubenko (OH), 6-3
3rd - Jordyn Raney (KY) Dec. Austin Collins (CO), 5-4
5th - Joshua Requena (CA) T.F. Jet Brown (MO), 9-0 (1:57)
7th - Derek Barrows (CO) F. Dominic Way (WV), 2:14
150
1st - Matthew Martino (ID) Dec. Dmytro Chubenko (OH), 6-5
3rd - Jacob Morris (AK) Dec. Brandon Dean (CO), 6-5
5th - Colton Weiler (WI) T.F. Donald Jackson (KS), 8-0 (1:15)
7th - Evan Boblits (MD) T.F. Bryce Palmer (TX), 9-0 (3:52)
157
1st - Wyatt Medlin (IL) Dec. Bas Diaz (IA), 5-1
3rd - Logan Glynn (NE) Dec. Cael Gilmore (OH), 11-10
5th - Will Deutschlander (OK) Dec. David Burchett (CO), 2-2
7th - Eli Esguerra (OH) T.F. Gabriel Delgado (NV), 8-0 (2:53)
165
1st - Will Scherer (MO) Dec. JayDen Williams (MI), 5-5
3rd - Sullivan Ramos (WI) T.F. Jared Remington (TX), 9-0 (5:38)
5th - Luke Hoag (MN) F. Daniel Acosta (TX), 0:41
7th - Colton Loween (MN) Dec. Jozeph Valenzuela Smith (AZ), 13-11
175
1st - Lincoln Jipp (IA) T.F. Ladd Holman (UT), 10-0 (1:25)
3rd - Mario Carini (CA) Dec. Trae Rios (OK), 7-1
5th - Cody Kirk (AL) Dec. Waylon Cressell (IN), 9-7
7th - Logan Bruce (CA) F. Kalob Ybarra (CO), 2:03
190
1st - Adonis Bonar II (NE) F. Lucas Ricketts (KY), 1:09
3rd - Aidan Squier (NJ) T.F. Jimmy Mastny (IL), 11-1 (4:04)
5th - Jarrett Wadsen (MN) T.F. Cooper Reves (KS), 12-3 (4:59)
7th - Victor Marks-Jenkins (MD) Dec. Ethan Osburn (VA), 4-1
215
1st - Josh Hoffer (IL) Dec. Evan McGuire (MN), 7-0
3rd - Myron Mendez (FL) Dec. Aiden Cooley (TX), 7-5
5th - Michael Boyle (OH) Med. For. Leimana Fager (UT),
7th - Lusiano Lopez (OR) Dec. Daniel Moylan (CA), 7-4
285
1st - Hunter Vander Heiden (WI) T.F. Kade West (WA), 8-0 (0:23)
3rd - Ashton Honnold (IA) F. Trayvn Boger (UT), 1:59
5th - Caleb Rodriguez (PA) T.F. Preston Krueger (WI), 16-5 (4:50)
7th - Zayne Candelaria (AZ) F. Darion Bitz (ND), 1:20
16U Greco-Roman Final Results
88 pounds
1st - Ty Martin (IA) tech. fall Cyrus Millage (IA), 9-0
3rd - Leo Murillo (PA) T.F. Aiden Rosewarne (CA), 9-0
5th - Caleb Heyder (UT) T.F. Parker Wingen (SD), 8-0
7th - Logan Raske (TN) F. Jude Goss (GA), 1:23
94 pounds
1st - Miro Parr-Coffin (WA) tech. fall Cody Bakhsh (DE), 9-0
3rd - Jack Thrush (AZ) T.F. Dominic DeMarco (IL), 9-0
5th - Xander Webber (OH) Dec. Rylan Sandoval (OK), 7-4
7th - Gavin Boller (MI) Dec. Eldon Roth (WI), 8-4
100 pounds
1st - Wyatt Dannegger (MO) tech. fall Alexander Hall (MO), 8-0
3rd - AJ Woerpel (WI) Dec. Garrett Bjerga (MN), 8-5
5th - Jantz Greenhalgh (UT) T.F. Derik Kiefer (GA), 11-2
7th - Brody Compau (MI) T.F. Dylan Phillips (MI), 10-0
106 pounds
1st - Diego Robertty (IA) tech. fall Blake Mauch (UT), 10-2
3rd - Arav Pandey (PA) T.F. Holten Crane (ID), 8-0
5th - Colton Wyller (IL) Dec. Tristan Pino (CO), 11-9
7th - Shawn Coffel (CO) T.F. Evan Cies (PA), 10-2
113 pounds
1st - Kacen Jones (UT) tech. fall Zachary Donalson (AR), 9-0
3rd - Ray Long (IL) T.F. Greysen Packer (ID), 8-0
5th - Jeremy Carver (IN) Dec. Lazarus McEwen (WA), 6-6
7th - Thiago Silva (CA) T.F. Griffin Sensintaffar (OK), 8-0
120 pounds
1st - Ryder Owen (WA) tech. fall Tommy Wurster (OH), 11-0
3rd - Corey Brown (MD) T.F. Weston Porter (IA), 8-0
5th - Anthony Valls (NY) Dec. Aiden Jalajel (OK), 9-5
7th - Mateo Gallegos (PA) Dec. Aidan McClure (IL), 8-1
126 pounds
1st - Robert Ruscitti (IL) dec. Cooper Mathews (CO), 5-4
3rd - Trestin Houck (AK) F. Jaxsen Bailey (CT), 1:12
5th - Abraham Coronado (NV) T.F. Martez Sheard (WI), 9-1
7th - Jordan Manyette (PA) Dec. Evan Schomburg (PA), 3-2
132 pounds
1st - Gage Bjerga (MN) tech. fall Blake Nevils (ID), 10-2
3rd - Reza Massjouni (VA) Dec. Thomas Banas (IL), 14-11
5th - Bryson Burton (OK) T.F. Alex Gau (MN), 18-7
7th - Tyler Yancey (TX) Med. For. Shane Stream (IL)
138 pounds
1st - Caden Yanarella (PA) tech. fall Mihai Necula (GA), 8-0
3rd - Cael Humphrey (CA) T.F. Riker Ohearon (UT), 13-2
5th - Jack Simpson (CO) T.F. Jake Nieto (NY), 8-0
7th - Aspen Tritz (WI) F. Brody Schmitt (NE), 1:10
144 pounds
1st - Gideon Gonzalez (NJ) dec. Hayden Reuter (AK), 5-4
3rd - Hunter Gordon (TX) Dec. Diego Valdiviezo (CA), 3-0
5th - Alexander Penzkover (WI) T.F. Isaac Conner (OR), 9-0
7th - Carson Neubert (WI) T.F. Josiah Beltran (WI), 8-0
150 pounds
1st - Gregory Torosian (CA) dec. Colin Rutlin (MO), 3-1
3rd - Dayton Fitzgibbon (WA) T.F. Thunder Page (KS), 10-0
5th - Marcus Killgore (AZ) T.F. Diesel Pedersen (OK), 10-2
7th - Tommy Rowlands (OH) Dec. Aaron Ellison (NC), 11-10
157 pounds
1st - Asher Bacon (PA) dec. Kayden Hanlon (NV), 5-1
3rd - Emerson Tjaden (KS) T.F. Kaleb Griffith (NE), 10-2
5th - Kale Davis (MO) F. Kobe Cunanan (AZ), 0:51
7th - Parker Casey (IA) Dec. Mason McDonnell (CA), 7-5
165 pounds
1st - Harrison Smith (NV) pin Braylon Stewart (LA), 1:26
3rd - Max Harris (KS) F. Preston Burroughs (MA), 1:09
5th - Jesus Guzman (CA) T.F. Deacon Dressler (IN), 8-0
7th - Radic Dvorak (IL) T.F. Jacob Hodge (MI), 10-1
175 pounds
1st - Ivan Ivanov (ID) tech. fall Tate Sailer (ND), 8-0
3rd - Duane Leslie (WA) F. Shepard Stephens (UT), 0:57
5th - Tyde Nelsen (IA) T.F. Jakob Hoke (OH), 8-0
7th - Arkail Griffin-Edwards (IL) T.F. Kyle Gallo (FL), 10-2
190 pounds
1st - Peter Mocco (FL) tech. fall William Etu (VA), 12-3
3rd - Carter Lester (OH) Dec. Braylen Bieber (IA), 2-1
5th - Ibrahim Zaky (VA) T.F. Kannon Freschette (WA), 10-1
7th - Reed Falk (WI) T.F. Brecken Wacholz (MN), 10-2
215 pounds
1st - Gage Ponton (ID) dec. Xander Horak (OH), 7-3
3rd - Elliot Havlish (WI) Dec. Bruno Pallone (MT), 12-8
5th - Kade Splinter (WI) Med. For. Joaquin Ruiz (UT)
7th - Satoshi Davis (NV) For. Zachary Leftwich (VA)
285 pounds
1st - Lucas Feuerbach (IA) pin Rhodes Molenda (OK), 0:54
3rd - Jaden Wesley Rakestraw (GA) T.F. Leland Day (CO), 12-2 (2:25)
5th - Andrew Olson (MN) Med. For. Noah Larios (CA)
7th - Joe Constable (IA) Dec. Hans Wiederkehr (NY), 2-1